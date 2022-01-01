  • Home
Medici On 57th 1327 E. 57th St. Chicago, Il 60637

No reviews yet

1327 East 57th Street

Chicago, IL 60637

Order Again

Popular Items

HAMBURGER
BYO SANDWICH
BYO PIZZA PERSONAL

FROM THE DELI

APPLE & BLUE BAGUETTE

$8.50

Bleu cheese, sliced granny smith apples, honey, walnuts, red onion, and black pepper served on our house-made baguette.

ARRABIATA

$9.50Out of stock

Capicola, pepperoni, sopressata, provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, and balsamic pesto dressing on ciabatta

ROAST BEEF ON RYE

$9.95

roast beef, cheddar cheese, arugula, and horseradish sauce on our toasted onion rye.

CAJUN TURKEY

$9.50

Cajun turkey, chipotle mayo, tomato, and mixed greens on our Asiago baguette.

CALIFORNIA WRAP

$9.50

turkey, cheddar cheese, fresh bell peppers, avocado, cucumber, black olives, sprouts, mixed greens, and tomato wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT

$9.50

our house-made chicken salad infused with bell peppers, red onion, and mayo, topped with mixed greens and tomato on our homemade croissant.

CRANBERRY TURKEY

$9.50

turkey, brie, cranberry sauce, and mixed greens on our toasted cranberry-walnut bread.

FRESH MOZZ

$7.50

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, mixed greens, and balsamic pesto dressing on our ciabatta

HAN'S FAVORITE

$9.95

Westphalian Ham, swiss cheese, mixed greens, tomato, and honey mustard served on our homemade croissant.

ITALIAN SUB

$10.25Out of stock

Ham, mortadella, sopressata, provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, spicy giardiniera, and balsamic pesto dressing on our homemade ciabatta.

KIRSTEN'S FAVORITE

$7.50

Crispy bacon, jalapeño cream cheese, and tomato on our homemade toasted bagel.

LOX BAGEL

$11.25

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, and red onion on our homemade toasted bagel.

MANCHEGO FIG BAGUETTE

$9.50

Sliced manchego cheese, fig jam, and fresh arugula served on our homemade baguette.

MEDITERRANEAN WRAP

$7.50

hummus, feta cheese, cucumber, tabbouleh, and black olives wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

NAPOLI SUB

$10.25Out of stock

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, mixed greens, and balsamic pesto dressing on our homemade ciabatta.

QUARTER POUND DOG

$6.50

seasoned, griddle-cooked hot dog topped with griddle-cooked red onion and yellow mustard on our homemade ciabatta.

SMOKY JOE

$9.95Out of stock

Prosciutto, westphalian ham, smoked gouda, mixed greens, tomato, and red onion on our homemade ciabatta.

TUNA CROISSANT

$8.50

House made tuna salad infused with bell peppers, red onion, and mayo, topped with mixed greens and tomato on our homemade croissant.

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$5.75

Salsa cream cheese, sprouts, tomato, cucumber, and red onion on our toasted, sliced multigrain bread.

VEGGIE BAGEL

$6.50

Cucumber, tomato, red onion, and sprouts with your choice of either CREAM CHEESE OR HUMMUS on our toasted bagel

DELI SALADS

APPLE & BLUE SALAD

$10.25

ARRABIATA SALAD

$11.00

CAJUN TURKEY SALAD

$11.00

CALIFORNIA SALAD

$11.00

CHIX SALAD SALAD

$11.00

CRANBERRY TURKEY SALAD

$11.00

FRESH MOZZ SALAD

$9.00

HAN'S FAVORITE SALAD

$11.45

ITALIAN SALAD

$11.75

MANCHEGO FIG SALAD

$11.00

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$9.00

NAPOLI SALAD

$11.75

SMOKY JOE SALAD

$11.45

TUNA SALAD SALAD

$10.00

VEGGIE SALAD

$7.25

BYO DELI SANDWICHES

BYO SANDWICH

$4.50

BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

COKE ZERO

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

TEA

$3.50

SODA WATER

BOTTLE MEDICI WATER

$1.75

IBC ROOT BEER

$2.75

IZZE PEACH

$3.00

LEMON S PELLEGRINO

$2.50

ORANCIATTA S PELL

$2.50

LEMONADES

FRESH LEMONADE

$3.50

BLUEBERRY LEMONADE

$4.25

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.00

HIMBEERSAFT LEMONADE

$4.25

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.25

SHAKES & MALTS

PUMKIN PIE SHAKE

$6.50

RASPBERRY SHAKE

$6.50Out of stock

BLUEBERRY SHAKE

$6.00

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$5.00

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$5.00

VANILLA SHAKE

$5.00

MOCHA SHAKE

$5.00

MEXICANA SHAKE

$5.00

FUDGE BANANA SHAKE

$5.00

STRAWBERRY BANANA SHAKE

$5.00

COFFEE SHAKE

$5.00

A LA CARTE

CHIPOTLE MAYO

$1.50

DRESSING CUP

$1.25

EXTRA BREAD

$1.50

EXTRA PITA

$1.50

GINGER SESAME MAYO

$1.25

2 OZ GIARDINIERA

$1.00

2 OZ GUACAMOLE

$3.00

4 OZ GUACAMOLE

$4.50

2 OZ SALSA

$1.50

4 OZ SALSA

$2.25

2 OZ SOUR CREAM

$1.00

4 oz MARINARA

$1.50

APPETIZERS

FRENCH FRIES

$3.50

Thin and golden, truly delicious.

ONION RINGS

$5.95

beer-battered, fried to perfection. (**Hint, try them with our homemade Chipotle Mayo).

GUAC & CHIPS

$8.50

Basket of freshly fried tortilla chips served with house-made guacamole & salsa.

FRIED CALAMARI

$14.50

lightly breaded, fried, and served with marinara sauce.

BAKED GOAT CHEESE

$10.50

soft chevre cheese baked with marinara sauce and pesto, served with our toasted bread of the day.

CHILI BEEF FF

$7.50

thin-cut fries, topped with melted cheddar. and our beef chili.

CHILI VEG FF

$7.50

thin-cut fries, topped with melted cheddar and our veggie chili.

GARLIC BREAD

$4.50

Made to order, baked with garlic-herb butter and served with marinara sauce.

CHEESE GARLIC BREAD

$5.50

Made to order, baked with garlic-herb butter and served with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

HUMMUS AND PITA

$8.50

Our own hummus recipe served with sliced cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, and toasted pita bread.

QUESADILLA

$10.75

Melted chihuahua cheese in flour or corn tortillas, with sides of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$10.50

Made to order, flame-grilled, and cooked to your liking. Add most cheeses for $1.00. Comes with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion upon request.

BACON BLEU BURGER

$14.95

Made to order, flame-grilled to your liking, topped with melted bleu cheese crumbles and crispy bacon. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion upon request.

CHILI CHEDDAR BURGER

$13.50

Made to order, flame-grilled to your liking, topped with beef chili and cheddar cheese. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion included upon request.

CAJUN BLACKENED BURGER

$12.50

Made to order, flame-grilled to your liking, cajun-seasoned and topped with cheddar cheese. Served with a side of bbq sauce. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion included upon request.

GARBAGE BURGER

$15.95

Made to order, flame-grilled to your liking, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, sautéed onions and jalapeños served with a side of BBQ sauce. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion included upon request.

REUBEN BURGER

$13.25

Made to order. Flame-grilled to your liking, topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion included upon request.

STROGANOFF BURGER

$14.50

Made to order. Flame-grilled to your liking, topped with a dollop of sour cream, sautéed mushrooms, and sautéed onions. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion included upon request.

NON-BEEF BURGERS

BEYOND BURGER

$13.95

A great vegan option, this completely meatless burger behaves and tastes like the real deal. Add most cheeses for 1.00 (vegan cheese available).

SALMON BURGER

$15.95

Patty made from ground salmon, topped with chipotle slaw and sliced avocado.

TURKEY BURGER

$12.40

Ground turkey, subtly spiced with chipotle and topped with melted pepper jack cheese. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion included upon request.

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$12.50

Vegetarian burger, made of black beans and corn, topped with chihuahua cheese and sliced avocado.

ENTREES

GNOCCHI SPECIAL

$17.95

STEAK & FRIES

$18.99

8 oz. carved sirloin on a bed of fresh green beans, topped with fries and covered with a creamy mushroom-bourbon reduction.

BBQ CHICKEN

$14.95

Half of a chicken fried and dipped in bbq sauce. served with fries and a small side of coleslaw.

PESTO CHICKEN PASTA

$13.99

Fettuccine tossed with pesto sauce and grilled chicken, topped with oven roasted tomatoes & basil.

FISH & CHIPS

$16.00

Beer battered white bass served with fries, Cole slaw and tartar sauce.

SPINACH LASAGNA

$10.95

Fresh pasta ribbons layered with spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, and marinara. Made to order (please allow 20 minutes).

SHRIMP SKEWER

$16.95

Served over brown rice with a sherry glaze: Shrimp, red and green peppers & onions. No substitutions/removals.

CHICKEN SKEWER

$12.95

Served over brown rice with a sherry glaze Marinated chicken, red and green peppers, onion, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes. No substitutions/removals.

VEGGIE SKEWER

$8.50

Served over brown rice with a sherry glaze. Zucchini, red and green peppers, onion, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes. No substitutions/removals.

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$9.95

Made-to-order with fresh, rich cream and finely grated parmesan cheese.

CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.95

Three chicken breast strips fried-to-order served with fries and a side of bbq sauce.

FETTUCCINE MARINARA

$8.99

Fresh noodles, added to our vegetarian marinara sauce, and garnished with fresh parmesan cheese.

FROM THE GRILL

STEAK SANDWICH

$17.95

8oz carved sirloin served on our toasted ciabatta with sautéed peppers and onions, pepper jack cheese, and spicy mayo.

TUNA STEAK SANDWICH

$15.95

Ginger/soy marinated yellowfin tuna served on our potato bun with ginger-sesame mayo. Lettuce, Tomato, pickle, and onion included upon request.

CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH

$11.75

Marinated chicken breast served on our potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle upon request.

REUBEN SANDWICH

$11.25

Corned beef, sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing served on our grilled rye bread.

BLAT

$9.75

Our multigrain toast topped with bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and mayo.

CAJUN CHIX PITA

$12.50

Cajun-seasoned, full chicken breast served on toasted pita with lettuce, tomato, and a side of cilantro-cucumber yogurt sauce.

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.25

Cheddar cheese, tomato, and pesto on our hand-cut grilled semolina sesame bread.

KIDS' FOOD

KIDS' HAMBURGER

$5.99

KIDS' CHEESEBURGER

$6.59

1/4 lb burger topped with american cheese.

KIDS' HOT DOG

$4.99

100% beef Boar’s Head hot dog

KIDS' CHICKEN FINGERS

$5.99

Two chicken breast strips fried to order.

KIDS' CHZ PIZZA

$5.99

KIDS' PEPPERONI PIZZA

$6.99

KIDS' SAUSAGE PIZZA

$6.99

KIDS' PASTA

$5.99

Fettucine noodles with marinara sauce. You can also ask for butter noodles.

KIDS' GRILLED CHZ

$4.99

American cheese on grilled white or wheat bread.

KIDS' HAM AND CHEESE

$5.99

KIDS SUNNY FLUFFER

$5.99

Marshmallow fluff, sunbutter, and sliced banana on white toast.

KIDS' DRINKS

KIDS' MILK CHOC

$3.50

KIDS' WHITE MILK

$3.25

KIDS' LEMONADE

$3.50

KIDS' STRAW LEMONADE

$3.50

KIDS' HIMBERSAFT LEMONADE

$3.50

KIDS' STRAW SHAKE

$3.75

KIDS' VANILLA SHAKE

$3.75

KIDS' SHAKE CHOCOLATE

$3.75

SALADS

FULL CEASAR

$10.95

Romaine tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan & our fresh croutons—with or without anchovies

1/2 CAESAR

$6.50

Romaine tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan & our fresh croutons—with or without anchovies.

FULL HOUSE SALAD

$9.95

Cherry tomatoes, carrots, & red onion over mixed greens. Add your choice of protein. Served with mustard vinaigrette unless otherwise specified.

1/2 HOUSE SALAD

$5.25

Cherry tomatoes, carrots, & red onion over mixed greens. Add your choice of protein. Served with mustard vinaigrette unless otherwise specified.

ENSALATA KIMBA

$12.50

Granny smith apple, red peppers, bleu cheese, pecans, & fresh croutons over romaine, served with balsamic pesto vinaigrette

CHOPPED SALAD

$13.50

Chicken, bacon, asiago cheese, carrots, red peppers, cucumbers, red onion, & romaine, tossed with our house-made white French dressing

57TH STREET SALAD

$12.95

Prosciutto, feta, dried cranberries, red onion, & romaine tossed with our jalapeño-orange vinaigrette.

GARBAGE SALAD

$10.95

Mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, green olives, cherry tomatoes, & carrots over mixed greens. Served with balsamic pesto (contains nuts) unless otherwise specified.

AUTUMN SALAD

$13.95

SIDES

FRIES

$2.99

CHIPS

$1.50

COLE SLAW

$2.59

POTATO SALAD

$2.75

BROCCOLI

$4.00

BROWN RICE

$3.00

SIDE VEGGIE SKEWER

$5.00

1/2 HOUSE SALAD

$5.25

Cherry tomatoes, carrots, & red onion over mixed greens. Add your choice of protein. Served with mustard vinaigrette unless otherwise specified.

1/2 CAESAR

$6.50

Romaine tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan & our fresh croutons—with or without anchovies.

SOUPS & CHILI

MORR RAGOUT

$7.75

spicy stew with lentils, garbanzo beans, carrots, onion, red peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes, served with cilantro-cucumber yogurt sauce and toasted pita

CHICKEN SOUP

$5.25

Slightly spicy, packed with rice, carrots, celery, corn, peas, green beans, lima beans, and onion.

BEEF CHILI

$5.50

hearty, packed with ground beef, kidney beans, green peppers, and onion. Add raw onion, cheddar cheese, sour cream, or avocado.

VEGETABLE CHILI

$5.50

Spicy, packed with fresh spinach, eggplant, onion,zucchini, tomatoes, red peppers, carrots, celery,and great northern beans.

PIZZA SIGNATURE

BBQ CHICKEN PERSONAL

$10.75

Roasted chicken and red onion with honey bbq sauce and mozzarella.

BBQ CHICKEN MEDIUM

$16.95

Roasted chicken and red onion with honey bbq sauce and mozzarella.

BBQ CHICKEN LARGE

$24.50

Roasted chicken and red onion with honey bbq sauce and mozzarella.

BBQ CHICKEN FAMILY

$29.95

Roasted chicken and red onion with honey bbq sauce and mozzarella.

GARBAGE PERSONAL

$12.75

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bell peppers, onion, and mushrooms with marinara sauce and mozzarella.

GARBAGE MEDIUM

$19.95

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bell peppers, onion, and mushrooms with marinara sauce and mozzarella

GARBAGE LARGE

$26.50

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bell peppers, onion, and mushrooms with marinara sauce and mozzarella.

GARBAGE FAMILY

$33.50

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bell peppers, onion, and mushrooms with marinara sauce and mozzarella.

HAN'S SMOKED PERSONAL

$11.25

Westphalian ham, granny smith apple, red onion, and sun dried tomatoes with marinara sauce and mozzarella.

HAN'S SMOKED MEDIUM

$17.95

Westphalian ham, granny smith apple, red onion, and sun dried tomatoes with marinara sauce and mozzarella

HAN'S SMOKED LARGE

$24.50

Westphalian ham, granny smith apple, red onion, and sun dried tomatoes with marinara sauce and mozzarella.

HAN'S SMOKED FAMILY

$32.50

Westphalian ham, granny smith apple, red onion, and sun dried tomatoes with marinara sauce and mozzarella.

MARGHERITA PERSONAL

$10.50

Fresh basil, oven roasted tomatoes, and garlic with marinara sauce and mozzarella.

MARGHERITA MEDIUM

$16.95

Fresh basil, oven roasted tomatoes, and garlic with marinara sauce and mozzarella.

MARGHERITA LARGE

$23.75

Fresh basil, oven roasted tomatoes, and garlic with marinara sauce and mozzarella.

MARGHERITA FAMILY

$29.95

Fresh basil, oven roasted tomatoes, and garlic with marinara sauce and mozzarella.

MED SPINACH PERSONAL

$10.75

fresh spinach, onion, mushrooms, and finely grated parmesan cheese with MARINARA sauce and mozzarella

MED SPINACH MEDIUM

$16.95

fresh spinach, onion, mushrooms, and finely grated parmesan cheese with MARINARA sauce and mozzarella

MED SPINACH LARGE

$24.50

fresh spinach, onion, mushrooms, and finely grated parmesan cheese with MARINARA sauce and mozzarella

MED SPINACH FAMILY

$29.95

Fresh spinach, onion, mushrooms, and finely grated parmesan cheese with MARINARA sauce and mozzarella

MEDITERRANEAN PERSONAL

$11.25

Goat cheese, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and garlic with pesto sauce and mozzarella.

MEDITERRANEAN MEDIUM

$17.50

Goat cheese, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and garlic with pesto sauce and mozzarella.

MEDITERRANEAN LARGE

$25.95

Goat cheese, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and garlic with pesto sauce and mozzarella

MEDITERRANEAN FAMILY

$32.50

Goat cheese, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and garlic with pesto sauce and mozzarella

ROASTED VEGGIE PERSONAL

$10.50

Olive oil and herb-seasoned bell peppers, eggplant, onion, zucchini, broccoli, and mushrooms with marinara sauce and mozzarella. *No subs/removals*

ROASTED VEGGIE MEDIUM

$16.50

Olive oil and herb-seasoned bell peppers, eggplant, onion, zucchini, broccoli, and mushrooms with marinara sauce and mozzarella. *No subs/removals*

ROASTED VEGGIE LARGE

$23.50

Olive oil and herb-seasoned bell peppers, eggplant, onion, zucchini, broccoli, and mushrooms with marinara sauce and mozzarella. *No subs/removals*

ROASTED VEGGIE FAMILY

$29.95

Olive oil and herb-seasoned bell peppers, eggplant, onion, zucchini, broccoli, and mushrooms with marinara sauce and mozzarella. *No subs/removals*

SPINACH GOAT PERSONAL

$11.25

Fresh spinach and goat cheese with pesto sauce and mozzarella.

SPINACH GOAT MEDIUM

$17.95

Fresh spinach and goat cheese with pesto sauce and mozzarella.

SPINACH GOAT LARGE

$25.95

Fresh spinach and goat cheese with pesto sauce and mozzarella.

SPINACH GOAT FAMILY

$32.50

Fresh spinach and goat cheese with pesto sauce and mozzarella.

MAKE YOUR OWN

BYO PIZZA PERSONAL

$7.75

BYO PIZZA MEDIUM

$11.75

BYO PIZZA LARGE

$16.25

BYO PIZZA FAMILY

$19.75

DESSERTS

APPLE PIE SLICE

$5.50

BREAD PUDDING

$5.50

CARROT CAKE SLICE

$5.50Out of stock

CHEESECAKE SLICE

$5.50

CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE SLICE

$5.50Out of stock

FRUIT TART SM

$7.50Out of stock

GRANDMAS CAKE

$4.00Out of stock

PECAN PIE SLICE

$5.50

VAGUELY REM

$5.50

PUMPKIN PIE SLICE

$6.50Out of stock

SPECIALTY SUNDAES

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$8.50Out of stock

Brownie Contains Pecans

GARBAGE SUNDAE

$7.00

SUNDAES & ICE CREAM

DOUBLE SCOOP

$4.00

SINGLE SCOOP

$2.50

STRAWBERRY SUNDAE

$5.50

HOT FUDGE SUNDAE

$5.50

KIDS FUDGE SUNDAE

$3.99

EXTRA WIPPING CREAM

$2.50

ADD FRUIT

$2.75Out of stock

ADD HOT FUDGE

$2.75

ADD STRAWBERRY

$2.75

PREMIUM UPCHARGE

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
1327 East 57th Street, Chicago, IL 60637

