Medici On 57th 1327 E. 57th St. Chicago, Il 60637
1327 East 57th Street
Chicago, IL 60637
Popular Items
FROM THE DELI
APPLE & BLUE BAGUETTE
Bleu cheese, sliced granny smith apples, honey, walnuts, red onion, and black pepper served on our house-made baguette.
ARRABIATA
Capicola, pepperoni, sopressata, provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, and balsamic pesto dressing on ciabatta
ROAST BEEF ON RYE
roast beef, cheddar cheese, arugula, and horseradish sauce on our toasted onion rye.
CAJUN TURKEY
Cajun turkey, chipotle mayo, tomato, and mixed greens on our Asiago baguette.
CALIFORNIA WRAP
turkey, cheddar cheese, fresh bell peppers, avocado, cucumber, black olives, sprouts, mixed greens, and tomato wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT
our house-made chicken salad infused with bell peppers, red onion, and mayo, topped with mixed greens and tomato on our homemade croissant.
CRANBERRY TURKEY
turkey, brie, cranberry sauce, and mixed greens on our toasted cranberry-walnut bread.
FRESH MOZZ
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, mixed greens, and balsamic pesto dressing on our ciabatta
HAN'S FAVORITE
Westphalian Ham, swiss cheese, mixed greens, tomato, and honey mustard served on our homemade croissant.
ITALIAN SUB
Ham, mortadella, sopressata, provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, spicy giardiniera, and balsamic pesto dressing on our homemade ciabatta.
KIRSTEN'S FAVORITE
Crispy bacon, jalapeño cream cheese, and tomato on our homemade toasted bagel.
LOX BAGEL
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, and red onion on our homemade toasted bagel.
MANCHEGO FIG BAGUETTE
Sliced manchego cheese, fig jam, and fresh arugula served on our homemade baguette.
MEDITERRANEAN WRAP
hummus, feta cheese, cucumber, tabbouleh, and black olives wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
NAPOLI SUB
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, mixed greens, and balsamic pesto dressing on our homemade ciabatta.
QUARTER POUND DOG
seasoned, griddle-cooked hot dog topped with griddle-cooked red onion and yellow mustard on our homemade ciabatta.
SMOKY JOE
Prosciutto, westphalian ham, smoked gouda, mixed greens, tomato, and red onion on our homemade ciabatta.
TUNA CROISSANT
House made tuna salad infused with bell peppers, red onion, and mayo, topped with mixed greens and tomato on our homemade croissant.
VEGGIE SANDWICH
Salsa cream cheese, sprouts, tomato, cucumber, and red onion on our toasted, sliced multigrain bread.
VEGGIE BAGEL
Cucumber, tomato, red onion, and sprouts with your choice of either CREAM CHEESE OR HUMMUS on our toasted bagel
DELI SALADS
APPLE & BLUE SALAD
ARRABIATA SALAD
CAJUN TURKEY SALAD
CALIFORNIA SALAD
CHIX SALAD SALAD
CRANBERRY TURKEY SALAD
FRESH MOZZ SALAD
HAN'S FAVORITE SALAD
ITALIAN SALAD
MANCHEGO FIG SALAD
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
NAPOLI SALAD
SMOKY JOE SALAD
TUNA SALAD SALAD
VEGGIE SALAD
BYO DELI SANDWICHES
BEVERAGES
LEMONADES
SHAKES & MALTS
A LA CARTE
APPETIZERS
FRENCH FRIES
Thin and golden, truly delicious.
ONION RINGS
beer-battered, fried to perfection. (**Hint, try them with our homemade Chipotle Mayo).
GUAC & CHIPS
Basket of freshly fried tortilla chips served with house-made guacamole & salsa.
FRIED CALAMARI
lightly breaded, fried, and served with marinara sauce.
BAKED GOAT CHEESE
soft chevre cheese baked with marinara sauce and pesto, served with our toasted bread of the day.
CHILI BEEF FF
thin-cut fries, topped with melted cheddar. and our beef chili.
CHILI VEG FF
thin-cut fries, topped with melted cheddar and our veggie chili.
GARLIC BREAD
Made to order, baked with garlic-herb butter and served with marinara sauce.
CHEESE GARLIC BREAD
Made to order, baked with garlic-herb butter and served with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
HUMMUS AND PITA
Our own hummus recipe served with sliced cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, and toasted pita bread.
QUESADILLA
Melted chihuahua cheese in flour or corn tortillas, with sides of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
BURGERS
HAMBURGER
Made to order, flame-grilled, and cooked to your liking. Add most cheeses for $1.00. Comes with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion upon request.
BACON BLEU BURGER
Made to order, flame-grilled to your liking, topped with melted bleu cheese crumbles and crispy bacon. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion upon request.
CHILI CHEDDAR BURGER
Made to order, flame-grilled to your liking, topped with beef chili and cheddar cheese. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion included upon request.
CAJUN BLACKENED BURGER
Made to order, flame-grilled to your liking, cajun-seasoned and topped with cheddar cheese. Served with a side of bbq sauce. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion included upon request.
GARBAGE BURGER
Made to order, flame-grilled to your liking, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, sautéed onions and jalapeños served with a side of BBQ sauce. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion included upon request.
REUBEN BURGER
Made to order. Flame-grilled to your liking, topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion included upon request.
STROGANOFF BURGER
Made to order. Flame-grilled to your liking, topped with a dollop of sour cream, sautéed mushrooms, and sautéed onions. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion included upon request.
NON-BEEF BURGERS
BEYOND BURGER
A great vegan option, this completely meatless burger behaves and tastes like the real deal. Add most cheeses for 1.00 (vegan cheese available).
SALMON BURGER
Patty made from ground salmon, topped with chipotle slaw and sliced avocado.
TURKEY BURGER
Ground turkey, subtly spiced with chipotle and topped with melted pepper jack cheese. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion included upon request.
BLACK BEAN BURGER
Vegetarian burger, made of black beans and corn, topped with chihuahua cheese and sliced avocado.
ENTREES
GNOCCHI SPECIAL
STEAK & FRIES
8 oz. carved sirloin on a bed of fresh green beans, topped with fries and covered with a creamy mushroom-bourbon reduction.
BBQ CHICKEN
Half of a chicken fried and dipped in bbq sauce. served with fries and a small side of coleslaw.
PESTO CHICKEN PASTA
Fettuccine tossed with pesto sauce and grilled chicken, topped with oven roasted tomatoes & basil.
FISH & CHIPS
Beer battered white bass served with fries, Cole slaw and tartar sauce.
SPINACH LASAGNA
Fresh pasta ribbons layered with spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, and marinara. Made to order (please allow 20 minutes).
SHRIMP SKEWER
Served over brown rice with a sherry glaze: Shrimp, red and green peppers & onions. No substitutions/removals.
CHICKEN SKEWER
Served over brown rice with a sherry glaze Marinated chicken, red and green peppers, onion, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes. No substitutions/removals.
VEGGIE SKEWER
Served over brown rice with a sherry glaze. Zucchini, red and green peppers, onion, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes. No substitutions/removals.
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Made-to-order with fresh, rich cream and finely grated parmesan cheese.
CHICKEN FINGERS
Three chicken breast strips fried-to-order served with fries and a side of bbq sauce.
FETTUCCINE MARINARA
Fresh noodles, added to our vegetarian marinara sauce, and garnished with fresh parmesan cheese.
FROM THE GRILL
STEAK SANDWICH
8oz carved sirloin served on our toasted ciabatta with sautéed peppers and onions, pepper jack cheese, and spicy mayo.
TUNA STEAK SANDWICH
Ginger/soy marinated yellowfin tuna served on our potato bun with ginger-sesame mayo. Lettuce, Tomato, pickle, and onion included upon request.
CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH
Marinated chicken breast served on our potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle upon request.
REUBEN SANDWICH
Corned beef, sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing served on our grilled rye bread.
BLAT
Our multigrain toast topped with bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and mayo.
CAJUN CHIX PITA
Cajun-seasoned, full chicken breast served on toasted pita with lettuce, tomato, and a side of cilantro-cucumber yogurt sauce.
GRILLED CHEESE
Cheddar cheese, tomato, and pesto on our hand-cut grilled semolina sesame bread.
KIDS' FOOD
KIDS' HAMBURGER
KIDS' CHEESEBURGER
1/4 lb burger topped with american cheese.
KIDS' HOT DOG
100% beef Boar’s Head hot dog
KIDS' CHICKEN FINGERS
Two chicken breast strips fried to order.
KIDS' CHZ PIZZA
KIDS' PEPPERONI PIZZA
KIDS' SAUSAGE PIZZA
KIDS' PASTA
Fettucine noodles with marinara sauce. You can also ask for butter noodles.
KIDS' GRILLED CHZ
American cheese on grilled white or wheat bread.
KIDS' HAM AND CHEESE
KIDS SUNNY FLUFFER
Marshmallow fluff, sunbutter, and sliced banana on white toast.
KIDS' DRINKS
SALADS
FULL CEASAR
Romaine tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan & our fresh croutons—with or without anchovies
1/2 CAESAR
Romaine tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan & our fresh croutons—with or without anchovies.
FULL HOUSE SALAD
Cherry tomatoes, carrots, & red onion over mixed greens. Add your choice of protein. Served with mustard vinaigrette unless otherwise specified.
1/2 HOUSE SALAD
Cherry tomatoes, carrots, & red onion over mixed greens. Add your choice of protein. Served with mustard vinaigrette unless otherwise specified.
ENSALATA KIMBA
Granny smith apple, red peppers, bleu cheese, pecans, & fresh croutons over romaine, served with balsamic pesto vinaigrette
CHOPPED SALAD
Chicken, bacon, asiago cheese, carrots, red peppers, cucumbers, red onion, & romaine, tossed with our house-made white French dressing
57TH STREET SALAD
Prosciutto, feta, dried cranberries, red onion, & romaine tossed with our jalapeño-orange vinaigrette.
GARBAGE SALAD
Mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, green olives, cherry tomatoes, & carrots over mixed greens. Served with balsamic pesto (contains nuts) unless otherwise specified.
AUTUMN SALAD
SIDES
FRIES
CHIPS
COLE SLAW
POTATO SALAD
BROCCOLI
BROWN RICE
SIDE VEGGIE SKEWER
1/2 HOUSE SALAD
Cherry tomatoes, carrots, & red onion over mixed greens. Add your choice of protein. Served with mustard vinaigrette unless otherwise specified.
1/2 CAESAR
Romaine tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan & our fresh croutons—with or without anchovies.
SOUPS & CHILI
MORR RAGOUT
spicy stew with lentils, garbanzo beans, carrots, onion, red peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes, served with cilantro-cucumber yogurt sauce and toasted pita
CHICKEN SOUP
Slightly spicy, packed with rice, carrots, celery, corn, peas, green beans, lima beans, and onion.
BEEF CHILI
hearty, packed with ground beef, kidney beans, green peppers, and onion. Add raw onion, cheddar cheese, sour cream, or avocado.
VEGETABLE CHILI
Spicy, packed with fresh spinach, eggplant, onion,zucchini, tomatoes, red peppers, carrots, celery,and great northern beans.
PIZZA SIGNATURE
BBQ CHICKEN PERSONAL
Roasted chicken and red onion with honey bbq sauce and mozzarella.
BBQ CHICKEN MEDIUM
Roasted chicken and red onion with honey bbq sauce and mozzarella.
BBQ CHICKEN LARGE
Roasted chicken and red onion with honey bbq sauce and mozzarella.
BBQ CHICKEN FAMILY
Roasted chicken and red onion with honey bbq sauce and mozzarella.
GARBAGE PERSONAL
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bell peppers, onion, and mushrooms with marinara sauce and mozzarella.
GARBAGE MEDIUM
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bell peppers, onion, and mushrooms with marinara sauce and mozzarella
GARBAGE LARGE
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bell peppers, onion, and mushrooms with marinara sauce and mozzarella.
GARBAGE FAMILY
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bell peppers, onion, and mushrooms with marinara sauce and mozzarella.
HAN'S SMOKED PERSONAL
Westphalian ham, granny smith apple, red onion, and sun dried tomatoes with marinara sauce and mozzarella.
HAN'S SMOKED MEDIUM
Westphalian ham, granny smith apple, red onion, and sun dried tomatoes with marinara sauce and mozzarella
HAN'S SMOKED LARGE
Westphalian ham, granny smith apple, red onion, and sun dried tomatoes with marinara sauce and mozzarella.
HAN'S SMOKED FAMILY
Westphalian ham, granny smith apple, red onion, and sun dried tomatoes with marinara sauce and mozzarella.
MARGHERITA PERSONAL
Fresh basil, oven roasted tomatoes, and garlic with marinara sauce and mozzarella.
MARGHERITA MEDIUM
Fresh basil, oven roasted tomatoes, and garlic with marinara sauce and mozzarella.
MARGHERITA LARGE
Fresh basil, oven roasted tomatoes, and garlic with marinara sauce and mozzarella.
MARGHERITA FAMILY
Fresh basil, oven roasted tomatoes, and garlic with marinara sauce and mozzarella.
MED SPINACH PERSONAL
fresh spinach, onion, mushrooms, and finely grated parmesan cheese with MARINARA sauce and mozzarella
MED SPINACH MEDIUM
fresh spinach, onion, mushrooms, and finely grated parmesan cheese with MARINARA sauce and mozzarella
MED SPINACH LARGE
fresh spinach, onion, mushrooms, and finely grated parmesan cheese with MARINARA sauce and mozzarella
MED SPINACH FAMILY
Fresh spinach, onion, mushrooms, and finely grated parmesan cheese with MARINARA sauce and mozzarella
MEDITERRANEAN PERSONAL
Goat cheese, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and garlic with pesto sauce and mozzarella.
MEDITERRANEAN MEDIUM
Goat cheese, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and garlic with pesto sauce and mozzarella.
MEDITERRANEAN LARGE
Goat cheese, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and garlic with pesto sauce and mozzarella
MEDITERRANEAN FAMILY
Goat cheese, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and garlic with pesto sauce and mozzarella
ROASTED VEGGIE PERSONAL
Olive oil and herb-seasoned bell peppers, eggplant, onion, zucchini, broccoli, and mushrooms with marinara sauce and mozzarella. *No subs/removals*
ROASTED VEGGIE MEDIUM
Olive oil and herb-seasoned bell peppers, eggplant, onion, zucchini, broccoli, and mushrooms with marinara sauce and mozzarella. *No subs/removals*
ROASTED VEGGIE LARGE
Olive oil and herb-seasoned bell peppers, eggplant, onion, zucchini, broccoli, and mushrooms with marinara sauce and mozzarella. *No subs/removals*
ROASTED VEGGIE FAMILY
Olive oil and herb-seasoned bell peppers, eggplant, onion, zucchini, broccoli, and mushrooms with marinara sauce and mozzarella. *No subs/removals*
SPINACH GOAT PERSONAL
Fresh spinach and goat cheese with pesto sauce and mozzarella.
SPINACH GOAT MEDIUM
Fresh spinach and goat cheese with pesto sauce and mozzarella.
SPINACH GOAT LARGE
Fresh spinach and goat cheese with pesto sauce and mozzarella.
SPINACH GOAT FAMILY
Fresh spinach and goat cheese with pesto sauce and mozzarella.
DESSERTS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1327 East 57th Street, Chicago, IL 60637