  Medici in Normal - 120 West North Street
Medici in Normal 120 West North Street

No reviews yet

120 West North Street

Normal, IL 61761

Order Again

Appetizers

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Whole wheat toast, house made tomato bruschetta, fresh guacamole and fresh mozzarella with balsamic reduction

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled chicken, chihuahua and cheddar cheese on flour tortilla, with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream

Crab Cakes

$13.00

On mixed greens with garlic chili melba sauce, crispy wontons and sesame seeds

Drunken Brussels sprouts

$10.00

Sautéed with peppers and onions in an Asian brandy sauce with sesame seeds

FRIES BASKET

$6.00

Gouda Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Pasta with house made Gouda cheese sauce, toasted breadcrumbs and balsamic reduction.

Jalapeno Brisket Poppers

$9.00

Stuffed with house smoked brisket and cream cheese, wrapped in Applewood bacon, with melba aioli

Korean Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$11.00

Fresh lettuce with crispy wontons, sautéed chicken, jicama, carrots, scallions and coated sesame seeds, with Korean BBQ sauce

Pretzel Sticks

$7.00

Brushed with brown butter, served with Gouda cheese sauce

Shrimp and Prosciutto

$13.00

Jumbo shrimp, crispy prosciutto and sautéed spinach with a turmeric cream sauce

Smoked Salmon Mousse

$9.00

With fresh dill and paprika, served with ciabatta, carrots, celery

Sweet Potato Tater Tots

$8.00

Served with BBQ, wasabi aioli and cilantro aioli sauces

Soup/Salads

CUP OF THE DAY

$5.00

BOWL OF THE DAY

$7.00

NORMAL SALAD

$6.00

Caesar salad

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, green peppers, onions and crumbled gorgonzola, tossed with buffalo chicken and house made blue cheese dressing

Caribbean Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, pineapple salsa, jicama and wontons with house made ginger vinaigrette

Italian Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, mozzarella, poached mission figs, prosciutto, and tomato basil compote with balsamic vinaigrette

Medici Wedge

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese and green onions with house made blue cheese dressing

LARGE NORMAL SALAD

$12.00

LARGE Caesar salad

$14.00

Entrees

Italian Butternut Squash Gnocchi

$19.00

Handmade gnocchi, Italian sausage, tomatoes, onions and spinach in a brandy cream sauce, served with a toasted ciabatta

Jumbo Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Classic five cheese ravioli with our house made savory marinara sauce, topped with parmesan

Spaghetti Squash Bolognese

$14.00

Portobello and button mushrooms in our marinara sauce, over spaghetti squash noodles with basil butter and parmesan

Seafood Florentine Pasta

$22.00

Shrimp, scallops, mushrooms, spinach and tomato over linguine with Mornay sauce, lemon, scallions and a house made ciabatta

Seafood Lasagna

$21.00

Shrimp and scallops layered with a five cheese blend, finished with a lobster vodka pink sauce

Seared Scallops

$29.00

With sweet corn puree, asparagus risotto and roasted red pepper cream

Salmon Brûlée

$23.00

Caramelized wild Atlantic salmon, parmesan seafood risotto, grilled asparagus with a lobster tarragon cream sauce

Stroganoff

$18.00

Prime beef tenderloin in a rich mushroom sour cream sauce with Spanish onions, served over egg noodles, topped with paprika

Ribeye Steak

$31.00

Hand-cut 12oz ribeye served with grilled asparagus and our famous Gouda Mac and cheese

Short Rib

$24.00

Boneless and apple cider glaze, with garlic mashed potatoes and bacon onion. Brussels sprouts, topped with onion straws

Pork Tomatillo

$24.00

9oz pork ribeye with fresh green tomatillo salsa, roasted red potatoes and Mexican corn elote

Jambalaya

$22.00

House smoked pulled chicken, andouille sausage and shrimp with green pepper and onion in a house tomato sauce with rice

Beer Can Chicken

$19.00

Half roasted chicken with mashed potatoes and green beans, topped with a mushroom Demi-glaze and poached mission figs

Adult Tenders

$11.00

Pasta

$15.00

Brisket Entree

$21.00

Pizzas

Small Medici

$11.00

Medium Medici

$17.00

Large Medici

$26.00

Gluten Free Medici

$17.00

Small Margarita

$10.00

Medium Margarita

$16.00

Large Margarita

$23.00

Gluten Free Margarita

$16.00

Small Four Cheese

$10.00

Medium Four Cheese

$16.00

Large Four Cheese

$23.00

Gluten Free Four Cheese

$16.00

Small Spinach & Pesto

$10.00

Medium Spinach & Pesto

$16.00

Large Spinach & Pesto

$24.00

Gluten Free Spinach & Pesto

$16.00

Small Chicken Ranch

$11.00

Medium Chicken Ranch

$17.00

Large Chicken Ranch

$27.00

Gluten Free Chicken Ranch

$17.00

Small Fig Truffle

$11.00

Medium Fig Truffle

$17.00

Large Fig Truffle

$27.00

Gluten Free Fig Truffle

$17.00

Small Short Rib

$11.00

Medium Short Rib

$17.00

Large Short Rib

$27.00

GF Short Rib

$17.00

Small Cheese

$9.00

Medium Cheese

$15.00

Large Cheese

$22.00

Gluten Free Cheese

$15.00

Small Pizza Special

$11.00

Medium Pizza Special

$17.00

Large Pizza Special

$27.00

Gluten Free Pizza Special

$17.00Out of stock

Small Breakfast Pizza

$10.00

Medium Breakfast Pizza

$17.00

Large Breakfast Pizza

$25.00

Gluten Free Breakfast

$17.00

Dessert

CHEESE CAKE

$8.00

STACKED BROWNIE

$9.00

House made brownie layered between dark chocolate graache and white chocolate chips, with vanilla ice cream

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00

Callebaut chocolate cake and vanilla ice cream, drizzled with sweet raspberry sauce

ORANGE & VANILLA CREME BRULEE

$8.00

House made rich creamy custard with vanilla bean and fresh oranges, caramelized sugar and candied orange slice

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$8.00

Callebaut chocolate mousse topped with fresh berries

SINGLE SCOOP

$2.50

KID SCOOP

$2.50

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Food Specials

Lunch Special

$19.00Out of stock

Burger Special

$16.00Out of stock

Dinner Special

$19.00

Entree Special

$22.00

Dessert Special

$8.00Out of stock

App Special

$8.00Out of stock

Pasta Special

$24.00Out of stock

Sandwich Special

$13.00Out of stock

Fresh Catch

$31.00Out of stock

Brunch Special

$12.00Out of stock

Soup Special

$20.00Out of stock

Chicken Special

$22.00Out of stock

Burgers

Medici Burger

$15.00

Cheddar cheese, Cascade Hop BBQ sauce, Applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a brioche bun

Black and Blue Burger

$15.00

Cajun seasoned with blue cheese, candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion and brioche bun

Salmon Burger

$14.00

House made patty of wild Atlantic salmon with roasted red peppers, tomato salad, mixed greens, mozzarella and dill aioli, on a brioche bun

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Vegan burger, Latin spice, mango chutney, cilantro aioli, avocado and nixed greens on a brioche bun

Plain Jane

$13.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, provolone cheese and mango salsa with lettuce, pineapple and adobo aioli, on a brioche bun

BBQ Pulled Pork

$11.00

House smoked Louisiana pork shoulder, pineapple salsa, vinegar slaw, Cascade Hop BQ sauce on a brioche bun

Pretzel Steak and Cheese

$14.00

Beef tenderloin, peppers, onions, Gouda cream sauce and cheddar cheese on a torpedo pretzel roll

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

12-hour slow smoked beef brisket, Cascade Hop BBQ sauce, onion strings and sharp cheddar cheese on a torpedo pretzel roll

Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos

$12.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi, fresh avocado, lime, oregano slaw, mango salsa, and adobo aioli on corn tortillas, with tortilla chips and house salsa

Chorizo BLAT

$13.00

Grilled whole wheat break, chorizo Bacon, lettuce, tomato and fresh avocado with adobo aioli

Shrimp Po-Boy

$13.00

Pretzel roll, shredded lettuce, slice tomato, Cole slaw and corn breaded shrimp, tossed in a Nashville hot sauce

Kid Menu

KID BURGER

$5.00

KID CHZ BURGER

$5.00

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

KID PASTA

$5.00

KID TENDERS

$5.00

KID QUESADILLA

$5.00

KID DOG

$5.00

KID PIZZA

$5.00

KID MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

Brunch

Medici Breakfast

$11.00

Two eggs your style, choice of bacon or sausage, served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast.

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, sausage, American cheese on wheat toast, served with breakfast potatoes

French Toast

$10.00

Breakfast Skillet

$12.00

House smoked brisket, green peppers, onion and red potatoes, topped with house made cheese sauce and two eggs your style, served with a choice of toast

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Two eggs on fried corn tortillas with house smoked puiled pork, pinto beans over a fresh green tomatillo salsa

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Fried tortillas chips, salsa, cilantro cream sauce, disced chicken, quest fresco, and a poached egg, with middle spicy hollandaise sauce

Veggie Omelet

$12.00

Mushroom, roasted red pepper, asparagus, caramelized onion and cheddar cheese, served with breakfast potatoes and your choice of toast

Meaty Omelet

$13.00

Sausage, bacon, ham, peppers, onions and sharp cheddar cheese, served with breakfast potatoes and your choice of toast

Brisket Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Two poached eggs, 12 hour slow cooked brisket on an English muffin, finished with middle spicy hollandaise sauce and served with breakfast potatoes

Kids French Toast

$5.00

Brunch Sides

FRUIT

$3.00

POT. O'BRIAN

$3.00

CAN. BACON

$3.00

CANDIED BACON

$3.00

BACON

$3.00

SAUSAGE

$3.00

TOAST

$2.00

ONE FRENCH TOAST

$3.00

ONE EGG

$2.00

TWO EGG

$4.00

Sides

Elote

$3.00

Lg Guac

$4.00

Lg Salsa

$1.50

SIDE ASPARAGUS

$3.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$1.50

SIDE BACON SPROUTS

$4.00

SIDE DRUNKEN SPROUTS

$6.00

SIDE FRIES

$2.50

SIDE FRUIT

$3.00

SIDE GOUDA MAC

$3.50

SIDE GREEN BEANS

$3.00

SIDE MASHED

$2.50

SIDE RED POTATOES

$2.50

SIDE RISOTTO

$4.00

SIDE SLAW

$2.00

SIDE TOTS

$2.50

Sm Guac

$1.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Sauces

Adobo Aioli

$0.50

Alfredo Sauce

$1.00

Apple Cider Demi

$0.50

Bals Reduction

$0.50

Balsamic Dres.

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dres.

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Cilantro Aioli

$0.75

Dill Aioli

$0.75

Ginger Dres.

$0.50

Gorgonzola Dres

$0.50

Guajillo Chili Sauce

$0.50

Honey Must. Dres.

$0.50

Italian Dres.

$0.50

Mango Salsa

$0.75

Melba Aioli

$0.75

Chili Melba Sauce

$0.50

Mexican Salsa

$0.50

Mushroom Demi Glaze

$0.50

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.50

Pesto Sauce

$0.50

Pineapple Salsa

$0.75

Ranch Dres.

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Mayo

$0.50

Sm Guac

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Tarragon Creme

$0.50

Tomatillo Salsa

$0.50

Tot Set

$2.00

Turmeric Cream Sauce

$0.50

Wasabi Aioli

$0.75

Garlic Chili Melba

$0.75

Draft Beer

Alpha King

$7.00

Analytical By Nature

$7.00

Autumn IPA

$6.00

Dbl Two Hearted

$7.00

Blind Pig Oktoberfest

$6.00

Breakfast Stout

$7.00

Centennial

$6.00

Constitutional Monarchy

$7.00

Cross Of Gold

$5.00

CW Oktoberfest

$6.00

Dank Meme

$6.00

Death By Coconut

$6.00

Dissatisfied

$7.00

Duke

$7.00Out of stock

Festbier

$7.00

Fluffo Sando

$10.00

Foggy Geezer

$7.00

GL XMAS

$7.00

Gose Both Ways

$6.00

Hazy Hero

$7.00

Hibiscus Wit

$7.00

Ice Cold Tri

$6.00

Kringle Stout

$10.00Out of stock

LH Milk Stout

$7.00

Oops Goblet

$7.00Out of stock

Salmon Pants

$6.00Out of stock

Snazzy

$7.00

Son Of Juice

$7.00

Stromhaus

$7.00

The Brass Rail

$6.00

Vermonter

$7.00

White Rascal

$6.00

Window Seat

$6.00

Zombie Killer

$9.00

4oz Draft Beer

Alpha King

$2.00

Amarillo Smash

$1.75

Analyitcal By Nature

$2.00

Autumn IPA

$1.75

Dbl Two Hearted

$3.00

Blind Pig Oktoberfest

$1.75

Breakfast Stout

$3.00

Centennial

$1.50

Constitutional Monarchy

$2.00

Cross Of Gold

$1.50

CW Oktoberfest

$1.75

Dank Meme

$1.75

Death By Coconut

$1.75

Dissatisfied

$2.00

Duke

$2.00Out of stock

Festbier

$2.00

Fluffo Sando

$4.00

Foggy Geezer

$2.00

GL XMAS

$2.00

Gose Both Ways

$2.50

Hazy Hero

$2.00

Hibiscus Wit

$2.00

Ice Cold Tri

$1.75

LH Milk Stout

$2.00

Salmon Pants

$1.75Out of stock

Snazzy

$2.00

Son Of Juice

$2.00

Stromhaus

$2.00

The Brass Rail

$1.75

Vermonter

$2.00

White Rascal

$1.75

Window Seat

$1.75

Zombie Killer

$3.75

Beer btl/cans

312

$4.00

Bud Lite

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Cold Snacks

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Glutenberg

$7.00

Pink Lemnade Seltzer

$5.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

Negra Modelo

$4.00

Special Effects

$5.00

Stella

$4.00

Stiegl

$6.00

Truly Wild Berry

$4.00

Truly Lemonade

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Liquor

Vodka

$7.00+

Gin

$7.00+

Whiskey

$10.00+

Tequila

$10.00+

Rum

$6.00+

Scotch

$8.00+

Cordials

$7.00+

Brandy/Cognac

$6.00+

Liquor Specials

Flight Special

$6.00

Bloody Mary Sp

$6.00

Mimosa Spcl

$4.00

Red Wine Spcl

$5.00+

White Wine Spcl

$5.00+

Sangria Special

$5.00

Moscow mule

$5.00

Sparkling Spcl

$6.00+

Martni Spcl

$6.00

Cocktail spcl

$10.00

Cocktails/Martinis

'Merica Mule

$8.00

Bluesberry Lemonade

$7.00

Bourbon Peach Tea

$7.00

Choc Martini

$6.00

Chris Straw Chocolate

$6.00

Drink Dragon

$7.00

Espresso Martini

$8.00

Jazz Seltzer

$6.00

Kona Crush

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.00

Long Island

$7.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Med Marg

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Nrml Espresso

$8.00

Old Hattan

$9.00

Payload

$7.00

Safe Sex

$6.00

Sandia Spritz

$7.00

Sangria

$8.00

Staycation

$9.00

Straw Basil

$9.00

Uptown Punch

$8.00

Rivian Retreat

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Strawberry Daiquiri Banquet Special

$7.00

Red Wine

Conundrum Red Blend

$9.00+

Red Blend

Chime Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Pinot Noir

Barnard Griffin Merlot

$10.00+

Merlot

Foxglove Red Zinfandel

$10.00+

Red Zinfindel

Viejo Isaias Malbec

$10.00+

Malbec

H3 Cabernet

$10.00+

Cabernet

White Wine

Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$8.00+

Riesling

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Pinot Grigio

Boya Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Sauv Blanc

Toad Hollow Chardonnay

$9.00+

Chardonnay

Sparkling Wine

Tintero Moscato

$10.00+

Pink Moscato

Chloe Prosecco

$8.00+

Persecco

Gruet Brut

$9.00+

Brut

Rotari Rosé

$8.00+

Rose

NA Beverages

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

RC

$2.50

Diet Rite

$2.50

Splice

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Green River

$2.50

Mountain Glow

$2.50

OJ

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Choc Milk

$3.50

Water

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Kid Lemonade

$1.50

Kid Strawberry

$1.75

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.25

Cappucino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Single Espresso

$3.25

Dbl Espresso

$5.75

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Medici in Normal is a full service restaurant and bar located in the heart of Uptown Normal. Located blocks from Illinois State University, The Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, and Normal City Hall, Medici is a popular meeting place for an eclectic array of guests. Medici hosts a variety of private events and can also accommodate your off-site catering needs. Our Executive Chef's creative menus ensure your guests enjoy a true dining experience. When you decide to make a reservation with Medici Special Events, our Banquet Manager and Executive Chef will work individually with your requests to create an unforgettable event that fits your taste, style and budget. Come enjoy our diverse menu, selection of over 30 draft beers, and friendly staff. The Medici in Normal welcomes you.

120 West North Street, Normal, IL 61761

