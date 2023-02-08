Mediterra Cafe - Mt. Lebanon

Restaurant info

Born from a deep-rooted appreciation for fine foods, Nick Ambeliotis founded Mediterra Cafe to satisfy his longtime passion, and to provide a warm and inviting gathering space for Pittsburgh natives and visitors alike. Nick first opened our Sewickley cafe in June of 2018 with the mission of serving high quality coffee, pastries, breakfast and lunch, in addition to hard-to-find cheeses, charcuterie and more. All of our retail items are hand selected by Nick himself, and every item that comes out of our kitchen is made using fresh, top quality ingredients. In October 2020, our family grew when we added our Mt. Lebanon cafe location to the mix. No matter which location you patronize, we’re committed to providing our customers with more than just superior meals. At Mediterra Cafe, we promise a unique experience that, while in many ways feels like a far-away European cafe, also feels as warm and inviting as your very own home.

