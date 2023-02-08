Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mediterra Cafe - Mt. Lebanon

292 Beverly Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Latte

$4.50

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.25

Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Matcha

$4.75

Matcha Latte

$4.50

London Fog

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.00

Cereal Milk Latte

$4.50

Deconstructed Iced Latte

$7.00

Kids Milk

$3.50

Cherry Matcha

$5.00

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Born from a deep-rooted appreciation for fine foods, Nick Ambeliotis founded Mediterra Cafe to satisfy his longtime passion, and to provide a warm and inviting gathering space for Pittsburgh natives and visitors alike. Nick first opened our Sewickley cafe in June of 2018 with the mission of serving high quality coffee, pastries, breakfast and lunch, in addition to hard-to-find cheeses, charcuterie and more. All of our retail items are hand selected by Nick himself, and every item that comes out of our kitchen is made using fresh, top quality ingredients. In October 2020, our family grew when we added our Mt. Lebanon cafe location to the mix. No matter which location you patronize, we’re committed to providing our customers with more than just superior meals. At Mediterra Cafe, we promise a unique experience that, while in many ways feels like a far-away European cafe, also feels as warm and inviting as your very own home.

Location

292 Beverly Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Directions

