Mediterranean Cafe 395 North Lake Blvd

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Plate
Greek Fries
Falafel Plate

Food

Baba Ghanoush

Baba Ghanoush

$9.99

Smoky eggplant dip served with Pita bread and greek olives. Corn chips available as a glutten free option Vegan Allergies * onion * glutten

Hummus

Hummus

$9.99

Chickpea dip served with Pita bread and olive oil drizzle. Corn chips available as a glutten free option Vegan Allergies * garlic * sesame

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$10.99

Baked Yukon potato wedges tossed with garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, dill and topped with Feta cheese Tzatziki dipping sauce Vegetarian - Vegan without Feta Allergies * garlic * dairy

Falafel Wrap

$12.95

Chickpea fritters, Cabbage, Tomatoes, red onion, Pickles and Cucumbers wrapped in a spinach tortilla with Tahini sauce and Hummus Vegan Allergies * sesame * garlic * glutten

Falafel Plate

$17.45

Glutten free Chickpea fritters, Choice of salad, Turmeric rice, Hummus, Pita Bread and Tahini Sauce

Dolmas

$8.99
Tabouleh Salad

Tabouleh Salad

Parsley. Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Bulgur ( cracked wheat) , lemon juice and olive oil. All igredients are mixed together, nothing can be removed. Vegan Allergies * onion * glutten

Romanian-Greek Salad

Romanian-Greek Salad

A romanian take on a Greek salad. Tomatoes, cucumbers, yellow bell pepper, red onion, radish, dill sprinkled with Feta Cheese Vegetarian - Vegan without Feta Allergies * onion * dairy

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$14.95

Thinly sliced seasoned chicken, cabbage, tomatoes, red onion, pickles, cucumber wrapped in a chipotle tortilla with Tzatziki and Zhoug sauce Allergies * dairy * gluten

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$19.45

Thinly sliced seasoned chicken accompanied by turmeric rice, hummus, pita bread and a choice of salad

Romanian Borscht Soup

Romanian Borscht Soup

Out of stock

Veggie soup, carrot, onion, celery, cabbage, red beets, parsnip, yellow bell pepper and lovage Vegan

Polenta Slices

Out of stock

Polenta made with sauteed onions and pecorino cheese Allergies * dairy * onion Dairy free option available * Mushroom topping contains onion and garlic

Wings

Wings

Crispy wings tossed in a Korean BBQ sauce,served with tzatziki and ranch dipping sauces Buffalo sauce available

Lamb Shawarma Wrap

$14.95

Spiced Lamb Gyro meat ( contains beef), tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, pickels, Zhoug and Tzatziki sauce sprinkled with Feta Cheese and wrapped in a chipotle tortilla

Lamb Shawarma Plate

$19.45

Spiced Lamb Gyro meat ( contains beef) drizzled with tzatziki, accompanied by rice,hummus,pita bread and a choice of salad

Romanian Biscuit Cookie

Romanian Biscuit Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

A no bake cocoa & butter biscuit roll Traditional Romanian Holiday cookie Allergies * dairy * glutten

Baklava

$4.00

Side Falafel

$7.00

Side Chicken

$8.50

Side Rice

$3.50

Extra Pita

$1.50

Side Lamb

$8.50

Spiced Lamb Gyro meat ( contains beef)

Kids Rice and Chicken

$13.00

Kids Rice and Lamb

$13.00

Sauces

Tzatziki Sauce

Tzatziki Sauce

$1.00

Fresh Greek Yogurt, Mint, Dill, Garlic, Cucumber, Lemon Juice, salt & Pepper

Zhoug Sauce

Zhoug Sauce

$1.00

Jalapeno peppers, cilantro & parsley, red chili peppers, garlic, lemon juice, cardamon, cumin, salt & pepper

Toum Sauce

$1.00

Traditional Middle Eastern Garlic Sauce

Tahini Sauce

Tahini Sauce

$1.00

Tahini paste mixed with citrus and salt Allergies * sesame

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.25

LaCroix

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Mango Agua Fresca

$4.00Out of stock

Hibiscus Agua Fresca

$4.00

Dunkin Iced Coffee

$4.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fast, Fresh & Healthy Mediterranean Cuisine

Website

Location

395 North Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, CA 96145

Directions

