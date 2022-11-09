- Home
- /
- Burnsville
- /
- Mediterranean
- /
- Mediterranean Cruise Cafe
Mediterranean Cruise Cafe
No reviews yet
12500 Nicollet Ave
Burnsville, MN 55337
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Baba's State Fair Hummus!
Falafelicious
Traditional hummus topped with warm chickpeas, falafel, pickled cabbage, arabic pickles, tahini, and sumac. Served with our Toasted pita bread.
Hummus Bi Lahme
Our Traditional hummus topped with minced beef shawirma, and lemon sauce. Garnished with parsley and almonds and served with our Toasted pita bread.
Chili Baba
Za’atar Hummus, topped with kimchi and garlic chili oil. Garnished with Scallions and served with our Toasted pita bread.
Beauty And The Buffalo
Traditional Hummus, Buffalo Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Scallions, Buffalo Sauce, Buffalo Dust. Served with Fried Pita.
TO-GO PACKS
Gyro Family Pack for 4
2lbs Gyro, Large Greek Salad, 4 Pita Bread, 1 Pint Yogurt Garlic Sauce
Gyro Family Pack for 2
1lbs Gyro, Large Greek Salad, 2 Pita Break, 1/2 Pint Yogurt Garlic Sauce
Gyro & Shish Kabob Family Pack
2lbs Gyro, 6 Shish Kabobs (2-Chicken, 2-Beef, 2-Shrimp), Large Greek Salad, 2lbs Rice, Large Hummus, 6 Pita Bread, 1 Pint Yogurt Garlic Sauce, 3oz Garlic Dip
Chicken & Gyro Pack
2lbs Gyro, 4 Chicken Kabobs, Large Greek Salad, 2lbs Rice, Large Hummus, 6 Pita Bread, 1 Pint Yogurt Garlic Sauce, 3oz Garlic Dip
Gyro & Hummus Pack
2lbs Gyro, Large Greek Salad, 2lbs Rice, Large Hummus, 6 Pita Bread, 1 Pint Yogurt Garlic Sauce, 3oz Garlic Did
Gyro Stir-Fry Family Pack
2lbs Gyro Stir-Fry, Large Greek Salad, 2lbs Rice, Large Hummus, 4 Pita Bread, 1 Pint Yogurt Garlic Sauce
Great Meat Combo
1lb Gyro, 2 Chicken Kabobs, Large Greek Salad, 1lb Rice, 2 Pita Bread, 1/2 Pint Yogurt Garlic Sauce
Gyro by The Pound
1 pound gyro: Gyro (Lamb/Beef) or Chicken Gyro
Bag Greek Pita (10 pieces)
Bag Pocket Pita (4 pieces)
Bag Lebanese Flatbread (6 pieces)
Pint Yogurt
Half Pint Yogurt
Single Side Yogurt Garlic Sauce (2oz)
Pint Garlic
Half Pint Garlic
Single Side of Garlic Dip (2oz)
Pint Signature Hot Sauce
Half Pint Signature Hot Sauce
Single Side of House Hot Sauce (3oz)
Single Side Tahini (2oz)
Baklava Dessert Pack
Premium Baklava Box (44 pieces assorted)
DIPS, SHARED MEZAS + SMALL MEZAS
Hummus
Pureed chickpeas, Tahini, Garlic, and Olive Oil. Served with Pita Bread
Maza Platter
Gyros, Beef tips, Chicken Chunks, Hummus, and Tabouli
Mediterranean Combo Platter
Gryos, Falafel, Fries, Greek Salad
Feta Cheese Platter
Slices of feta, choice of either hummus or garlic dip, Greek olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions
Baba Ganouje
Eggplant with Tahini sauce, Garlic and Parsley
Shrimp Allaya
Roasted Tomatoes, Garlic, Jalepenos, and Shrimp
Kabob Munchies
Spiced and tossed with Mixed Vegetables. Served with Garlic dip and Hummus
Falafel
Chickpeas, Parsley, spiced and deep-fried
Fried Kibbe
Bulgar Wheat stuffed with Ground Beef and Pine Nuts
Grape Leaves
Stuffed with Rice, Ground Beef, and topped with Tomato Sauce
Mom's Chicken Rolls
Roasted Chicken, Sumac, and Onions
Arayes "Middle Eastern Sliders"
Toasted pocket pita, Spiced ground beef, Sliced tomatoes and Onions with Garlic Dip and Lettuce
Assorted Pickles Platter
Assorted Middle Eastern house pickles and Greek Olives
Fried Cauliflower
Cumin spiced Cauliflower, side yougurt-garlic sauce
Chicken Wings
Crispy seasoned Wings
HUMMUS BOWLS
SALATA + SOUPS
Greek Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Feta Cheese, Olives and Lemon-Olive Oil Vinaigrette
Arugula & Beet Salad
Arugula, Pickled Beets, Cabbage, Radishes, Red Onion, Sumac, Olive Oil, and Lemon juice
Tabouli
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onionw, Parsley, Mint, Bulgar Wheat, Lemon Olive Oil
Fatoush
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Arugula, Radishes, Mint, Lemon-olive oil vinaigrette and toasted pita bread
Lentil Soup
Tomato Basil Soup
Vegetarian
Vegetarian Dinner
Hummus, Falafel, Baba Ganouje, Spanakopita, Cauliflower, Tabouli salad
Vegetarian Curry
Garlic, Ginger, Curry, Cream, Vegetables, Basmati Rice, and Cilantro
Mujadara
Lentil rice topped with Fried onion. Arabic salad. Served with House Shatta (hot sauce)
Spanakopita Dinner
Spanakopita, Greek Salad, Falafel, and Hummus
WRAPS, BURGERS + FLATBREADS
Build a Gyro
Gyro (Lamb/Beef) or Chicken Gyro, on Greek Pita. Served with yogurt garlic sauce and Fries (unless another choice is selected)
Garlic Gyros Hot & Spicy
Lamb/Beef gyro sauteéd with onion, garlic, mushrooms, and jalepeños. Served with a Side of Fries (unless another choice is selected)
Falafel Sandwhich
Arabic Salad, Pickles, Tahini and your choice of Wrap or Pocket Pita. Served with a Side of Fries (unless another choice is selected)
Chicken Shawirma Wrap
Chicken Shawirma, Garlic, Mayo, Pickles, and Potatoes. Served with a Side of Fries (unless another choice is selected)
Baba's Burger
Kufta, Mayo, Feta Cheese, Carmelized onions, Tomatoes. Served with a Side of Fries (unless another choice is selected)
Fish Tacos (2)
Two Tacos - Fried Fish, Lettuce, Pickled Beet Cabbage, and Spicy Mayo. Served with a Side of Fries (unless another choice is selected)
Mushroom Truffle Flatbread
Mozzerella, Mushrooms, Truffle oil, Garlic, Arugula
Sujuk Flatbread
Middle eastern Spiced Beef sausage, Haloumi chesse, Tomatoes, Garlic, Arugula
Zeit & Za'atar Flatbread
Flatbread topped with za'atar; a traditional and savory spice made of dried thyme, sumac, oregano, and sesame seeds. Drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with feta cheese
Cruise Burger
OUR FAVORITES
Royal Kabob Feast
Filet Mignon Kabob, Shrimp Kabob, Chicken Kabob, Gyros, Basmati Rice, Grilled Vegetables
Mediterranean Cruise Dinner
Chicken Kabob, Kufta, Gyros, Grape Leaves, Basmati Rice, Grilled Vegetables
Cruise Feast
Chicken Kabob, Gyros, Falafel, Hummus, Basmati Rice, Grilled Vegetables
Jamal's Favorite Kabob
Chicken Kabob, Shrimp Kabob, and two Lamb Rack , with Fries
Twin Gyros
Lamb/Beef Gyro and Chicken Gyro with Basmati rice and Grilled Vegetables
Shawirma Dinner
Gyro (Lamb/Beef), Basmati rice, Sumac onions, and Grilled Vegetables
Gyro Stir-Fry
Gyros (Lamb/Beef), Sauteed Vegetables with House Savory sauce and Basmati Rice
Msakhan
Traditional Palestinian roasted chicken spiced with Sumac, Sauteed onions, Olive Oil, Pine nuts, and Parsley. Served over toasted Arabic flatbread
Kababi Hot & Spicy
Sauteéd vegetables, jalepeños, garlic, onion, and salsa marinara, with your choice of Kufta, chicken, or shrimp. Served with Angel hair pasta
Feta Cheese Pasta
Angel hair pasta, Feta cheese, Pine nuts, Basil, Tomatoes, and Olive oil
Spinach & Mushroom Pasta
Angel hair pasta, Spinach, Mushrooms, and Alfredo
FIRE ROASTED KABOBS
Build Shish Kabobs: Pick 2
Choice of the following 2: Kufta Kabob, Chicken Kabob, Shrimp Kabob, and Gyro. Served with your choice of either Rice, Fries, or Vegetables
Build Shish Kabobs: Pick 3
Choice of the following 3: Kufta Kabob, Chicken Kabob, Shrimp Kabob, and Gyro. Served with your choice of either Rice, Fries, or Vegetables
Filet Mignon Kabobs
Two Skewers of Filet Mignon and Grilled Vegetables. Side Garlic dip. Served with your choice of either Rice, Fries, or Vegetables
Spicy Kabob
One filet mignon kabob, one tender lamb kabob, served over Arabic flatbread with grilled tomatoes, jalapeños, and sumac onions. Served with a side of seasoned fries
Shish Tawook
Two Skewers of Chicken Kabob over flatbread, Tabouli, Grilled Vegetables. Side Garlic dip. Served with Basmati Rice
STEAKS + SEAFOOD
Ribeye
12oz Ribeye USDA Choice and Grilled Vegetables. Side Garlic dip. Served with your choice of either Rice, Fries, Vegetables, or Fried Cauliflower
Garlic-Lemon Salmon
Garlic-Lemon Salmon, Tahini parsley salad, Grilled Vegetables. Side Garlic dip. Served with your choice of either Rice, Fries, Vegetables, or Fried Cauliflower
Shrimp Lovers
Three Skewers of Grilled Shrimp with Fried Shrimp. Served with your choice of either Rice, Fries, Vegetables, or Fried Cauliflower
LAMB SPECIALTIES
The Lamb Experience
Lamb Rack, Lamb Chops, Lamb Kabob and Grilled Vegetables. Side Garlic dip. Served with Basmati Rice
Lamb Rack Frenched
Lamb Rack and Grilled Vegetables. Side Garlic dip. Served with Basmati Rice
Lamb Shank
Braised Lamb leg, with Green beans and Carrots. Served with Basmati Rice or Couscous
Tender Lamb Kabobs
Two skewers of Tender Lamb over flatbread, Tabouli, Grilled Vegetables. Side Garlic dip. Served with Basmati Rice
Lamb Chops
16oz of Lamb Chops and Grilled Vegetables. Side Garlic dip. Served with Basmati Rice
SIDES, EXTRAS, ADD-ONS
Side Greek Salad
Side Tabouli
Single Chicken Kabob
Single Kufta Kabob
Single Shrimp Kabob
Single Filet Mignon Kabob
Single Lamb Kabob
Single Lamb Rack
Single Lamb Chop
Single Vegetable Kabob
Side of Rice
Side of Fries
Side of Onion Rings
Side Grilled Vegetables
Side Raw Vegetables
Basket of Fries
Truffle Fries
Cheese Curds
Chicken Strips (5pcs)
Side Feta Cheese Crumble (3oz)
Side of Grilled Jalepenos
Single Greek Pita
Basket of Toasted Pita
Single Pocket Pita "Arabic Bread"
Single Lebanese Flatbread
Dolmas
Vegetarian Grape Leaves. Served Cold
Single Falafel
DESSERTS
Walnut Baklava
Pistacio Baklava
Finger Roll Baklava - Walnut (2 pieces)
Pistachio Mamoul
Date Mamoul
Creme Brulee Cheesecake
Namoora Pie
Filo Dough stuffed with a creamy custard, topped with a simple syrup and served with Vanilla ice cream
Borma with Spumoni
Pastry filled with pisactios and served with Spumoni ice cream
Triple Berry Tart
Warm sugared pastry filled with Apples, Blueberries, Blackberries, and Rasperries and served with Vanilla ice cream
Molten Chocolate Cake
Molten chocolate cake served Vanilla ice cream
Vanilla Ice Cream
Two scoops of Vanilla ice cream
Spumoni Ice Cream
Two scoops of Spumoni (Cherry, Pistacio, and Vanilla) ice cream
Borma
KIDS MENU
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids Chicken Kabob and Rice
One Skewer Chicken Kabob served with Rice
Kids Chicken Strips and Fries
Kids Combo Meal
Chicken Strips, Fried Shrimp, Cheese sicks, and Fries
Kids Corn Dogs and Fries
Kids Gyros and Fries
Pocket pita stuffed with Gyro served with a side of Fries
Kids Gyros and Pasta
Angel hair pasta and gyro
Kids Gyros over Rice
Gyros with a side of rice
Kids Hamburger and Fries
Kids Mac and Cheese
Kids Tender Steak and Fries
One Skewer Tender Steak served with Fries
TO-GO PARTY TRAYS
Party Tray Special (10 or more people)
Tray of Gyro (3lbs), Tray Greek Salad (3lbs), Tray of Rice (3lbs), Falafel (12 pieces), Chicken Kabobs (10 Skewers), Large Hummus, Pita Bread (10 pieces), 1 Pint Yogurt Garlic Sauce, 1 Pint Garlic Dip, Finger Roll Baklava (10 pieces)
Gyro Pack for 10
Tray of Gyro (4lbs), Tray Greek Salad (3lbs), 2 Bags Pita Bread (10 pieces per bag), Hummus (2lbs), 2 Pints Yogurt Garlic Sauce, Finger Roll Baklava (10 pieces)
Gyro by The Pound
1 pound gyro: Gyro (Lamb/Beef) or Chicken Gyro