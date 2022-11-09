Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Greek
American

Mediterranean Cruise Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

12500 Nicollet Ave

Burnsville, MN 55337

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Gyro Pack
Gyro & Hummus Pack
Build a Gyro

Baba's State Fair Hummus!

Falafelicious

$15.00

Traditional hummus topped with warm chickpeas, falafel, pickled cabbage, arabic pickles, tahini, and sumac. Served with our Toasted pita bread.

Hummus Bi Lahme

$13.00

Our Traditional hummus topped with minced beef shawirma, and lemon sauce. Garnished with parsley and almonds and served with our Toasted pita bread.

Chili Baba

$14.00

Za’atar Hummus, topped with kimchi and garlic chili oil. Garnished with Scallions and served with our Toasted pita bread.

Beauty And The Buffalo

$13.00

Traditional Hummus, Buffalo Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Scallions, Buffalo Sauce, Buffalo Dust. Served with Fried Pita.

TO-GO PACKS

Gyro Family Pack for 4

$35.00

2lbs Gyro, Large Greek Salad, 4 Pita Bread, 1 Pint Yogurt Garlic Sauce

Gyro Family Pack for 2

$25.00

1lbs Gyro, Large Greek Salad, 2 Pita Break, 1/2 Pint Yogurt Garlic Sauce

Gyro & Shish Kabob Family Pack

$89.00

2lbs Gyro, 6 Shish Kabobs (2-Chicken, 2-Beef, 2-Shrimp), Large Greek Salad, 2lbs Rice, Large Hummus, 6 Pita Bread, 1 Pint Yogurt Garlic Sauce, 3oz Garlic Dip

Chicken & Gyro Pack

$50.00

2lbs Gyro, 4 Chicken Kabobs, Large Greek Salad, 2lbs Rice, Large Hummus, 6 Pita Bread, 1 Pint Yogurt Garlic Sauce, 3oz Garlic Dip

Gyro & Hummus Pack

$40.00

2lbs Gyro, Large Greek Salad, 2lbs Rice, Large Hummus, 6 Pita Bread, 1 Pint Yogurt Garlic Sauce, 3oz Garlic Did

Gyro Stir-Fry Family Pack

$40.00

2lbs Gyro Stir-Fry, Large Greek Salad, 2lbs Rice, Large Hummus, 4 Pita Bread, 1 Pint Yogurt Garlic Sauce

Great Meat Combo

$30.00

1lb Gyro, 2 Chicken Kabobs, Large Greek Salad, 1lb Rice, 2 Pita Bread, 1/2 Pint Yogurt Garlic Sauce

Gyro by The Pound

$13.00

1 pound gyro: Gyro (Lamb/Beef) or Chicken Gyro

Bag Greek Pita (10 pieces)

$6.00

Bag Pocket Pita (4 pieces)

$4.00

Bag Lebanese Flatbread (6 pieces)

$8.00

Pint Yogurt

$7.00

Half Pint Yogurt

$4.00

Single Side Yogurt Garlic Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Pint Garlic

$10.00

Half Pint Garlic

$6.00

Single Side of Garlic Dip (2oz)

$1.00

Pint Signature Hot Sauce

$10.00

Half Pint Signature Hot Sauce

$6.00

Single Side of House Hot Sauce (3oz)

$1.00

Single Side Tahini (2oz)

$1.00

Baklava Dessert Pack

$15.00

Premium Baklava Box (44 pieces assorted)

$40.00

DIPS, SHARED MEZAS + SMALL MEZAS

Hummus

Pureed chickpeas, Tahini, Garlic, and Olive Oil. Served with Pita Bread

Maza Platter

Gyros, Beef tips, Chicken Chunks, Hummus, and Tabouli

Mediterranean Combo Platter

$18.00

Gryos, Falafel, Fries, Greek Salad

Feta Cheese Platter

$15.00

Slices of feta, choice of either hummus or garlic dip, Greek olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions

Baba Ganouje

$11.00

Eggplant with Tahini sauce, Garlic and Parsley

Shrimp Allaya

$16.00

Roasted Tomatoes, Garlic, Jalepenos, and Shrimp

Kabob Munchies

$15.00

Spiced and tossed with Mixed Vegetables. Served with Garlic dip and Hummus

Falafel

$11.00

Chickpeas, Parsley, spiced and deep-fried

Fried Kibbe

$13.00

Bulgar Wheat stuffed with Ground Beef and Pine Nuts

Grape Leaves

$13.00

Stuffed with Rice, Ground Beef, and topped with Tomato Sauce

Mom's Chicken Rolls

$14.00

Roasted Chicken, Sumac, and Onions

Arayes "Middle Eastern Sliders"

$12.00

Toasted pocket pita, Spiced ground beef, Sliced tomatoes and Onions with Garlic Dip and Lettuce

Assorted Pickles Platter

$11.00

Assorted Middle Eastern house pickles and Greek Olives

Fried Cauliflower

$13.00

Cumin spiced Cauliflower, side yougurt-garlic sauce

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Crispy seasoned Wings

HUMMUS BOWLS

Chili Baba

$14.00

Za’atar Hummus, topped with kimchi and garlic chili oil. Garnished with Scallions and served with our Toasted pita bread.

Falafelicious

$15.00

Traditional hummus topped with warm chickpeas, falafel, pickled cabbage, arabic pickles, tahini, and sumac. Served with our Toasted pita bread.

SALATA + SOUPS

Greek Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Feta Cheese, Olives and Lemon-Olive Oil Vinaigrette

Arugula & Beet Salad

$14.00

Arugula, Pickled Beets, Cabbage, Radishes, Red Onion, Sumac, Olive Oil, and Lemon juice

Tabouli

$12.00

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onionw, Parsley, Mint, Bulgar Wheat, Lemon Olive Oil

Fatoush

$12.00

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Arugula, Radishes, Mint, Lemon-olive oil vinaigrette and toasted pita bread

Lentil Soup

$6.00

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Dinner

$21.00

Hummus, Falafel, Baba Ganouje, Spanakopita, Cauliflower, Tabouli salad

Vegetarian Curry

$17.00

Garlic, Ginger, Curry, Cream, Vegetables, Basmati Rice, and Cilantro

Mujadara

$17.00

Lentil rice topped with Fried onion. Arabic salad. Served with House Shatta (hot sauce)

Spanakopita Dinner

$20.00

Spanakopita, Greek Salad, Falafel, and Hummus

RICE BOWLS

Rice Bowls

$13.00

Arabic salad, Arabic pickles, Pickled cabbage, Garlic aoli, Basmati rice

WRAPS, BURGERS + FLATBREADS

Build a Gyro

$16.00

Gyro (Lamb/Beef) or Chicken Gyro, on Greek Pita. Served with yogurt garlic sauce and Fries (unless another choice is selected)

Garlic Gyros Hot & Spicy

$18.00

Lamb/Beef gyro sauteéd with onion, garlic, mushrooms, and jalepeños. Served with a Side of Fries (unless another choice is selected)

Falafel Sandwhich

$14.00

Arabic Salad, Pickles, Tahini and your choice of Wrap or Pocket Pita. Served with a Side of Fries (unless another choice is selected)

Chicken Shawirma Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Shawirma, Garlic, Mayo, Pickles, and Potatoes. Served with a Side of Fries (unless another choice is selected)

Baba's Burger

$16.00

Kufta, Mayo, Feta Cheese, Carmelized onions, Tomatoes. Served with a Side of Fries (unless another choice is selected)

Fish Tacos (2)

$15.00

Two Tacos - Fried Fish, Lettuce, Pickled Beet Cabbage, and Spicy Mayo. Served with a Side of Fries (unless another choice is selected)

Mushroom Truffle Flatbread

$14.00

Mozzerella, Mushrooms, Truffle oil, Garlic, Arugula

Sujuk Flatbread

$15.00

Middle eastern Spiced Beef sausage, Haloumi chesse, Tomatoes, Garlic, Arugula

Zeit & Za'atar Flatbread

$10.00

Flatbread topped with za'atar; a traditional and savory spice made of dried thyme, sumac, oregano, and sesame seeds. Drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with feta cheese

Cruise Burger

$15.00

OUR FAVORITES

Royal Kabob Feast

$32.00

Filet Mignon Kabob, Shrimp Kabob, Chicken Kabob, Gyros, Basmati Rice, Grilled Vegetables

Mediterranean Cruise Dinner

$28.00

Chicken Kabob, Kufta, Gyros, Grape Leaves, Basmati Rice, Grilled Vegetables

Cruise Feast

$24.00

Chicken Kabob, Gyros, Falafel, Hummus, Basmati Rice, Grilled Vegetables

Jamal's Favorite Kabob

$31.00

Chicken Kabob, Shrimp Kabob, and two Lamb Rack , with Fries

Twin Gyros

$23.00

Lamb/Beef Gyro and Chicken Gyro with Basmati rice and Grilled Vegetables

Shawirma Dinner

$21.00

Gyro (Lamb/Beef), Basmati rice, Sumac onions, and Grilled Vegetables

Gyro Stir-Fry

$22.00

Gyros (Lamb/Beef), Sauteed Vegetables with House Savory sauce and Basmati Rice

Msakhan

$22.00

Traditional Palestinian roasted chicken spiced with Sumac, Sauteed onions, Olive Oil, Pine nuts, and Parsley. Served over toasted Arabic flatbread

Kababi Hot & Spicy

$23.00

Sauteéd vegetables, jalepeños, garlic, onion, and salsa marinara, with your choice of Kufta, chicken, or shrimp. Served with Angel hair pasta

Feta Cheese Pasta

$11.00

Angel hair pasta, Feta cheese, Pine nuts, Basil, Tomatoes, and Olive oil

Spinach & Mushroom Pasta

$15.00

Angel hair pasta, Spinach, Mushrooms, and Alfredo

FIRE ROASTED KABOBS

Build Shish Kabobs: Pick 2

$19.00

Choice of the following 2: Kufta Kabob, Chicken Kabob, Shrimp Kabob, and Gyro. Served with your choice of either Rice, Fries, or Vegetables

Build Shish Kabobs: Pick 3

$26.00

Choice of the following 3: Kufta Kabob, Chicken Kabob, Shrimp Kabob, and Gyro. Served with your choice of either Rice, Fries, or Vegetables

Filet Mignon Kabobs

$30.00

Two Skewers of Filet Mignon and Grilled Vegetables. Side Garlic dip. Served with your choice of either Rice, Fries, or Vegetables

Spicy Kabob

$30.00

One filet mignon kabob, one tender lamb kabob, served over Arabic flatbread with grilled tomatoes, jalapeños, and sumac onions. Served with a side of seasoned fries

Shish Tawook

$21.00

Two Skewers of Chicken Kabob over flatbread, Tabouli, Grilled Vegetables. Side Garlic dip. Served with Basmati Rice

STEAKS + SEAFOOD

Ribeye

$36.00

12oz Ribeye USDA Choice and Grilled Vegetables. Side Garlic dip. Served with your choice of either Rice, Fries, Vegetables, or Fried Cauliflower

Garlic-Lemon Salmon

$25.00

Garlic-Lemon Salmon, Tahini parsley salad, Grilled Vegetables. Side Garlic dip. Served with your choice of either Rice, Fries, Vegetables, or Fried Cauliflower

Shrimp Lovers

$28.00

Three Skewers of Grilled Shrimp with Fried Shrimp. Served with your choice of either Rice, Fries, Vegetables, or Fried Cauliflower

LAMB SPECIALTIES

The Lamb Experience

$39.00

Lamb Rack, Lamb Chops, Lamb Kabob and Grilled Vegetables. Side Garlic dip. Served with Basmati Rice

Lamb Rack Frenched

$34.00

Lamb Rack and Grilled Vegetables. Side Garlic dip. Served with Basmati Rice

Lamb Shank

$26.00

Braised Lamb leg, with Green beans and Carrots. Served with Basmati Rice or Couscous

Tender Lamb Kabobs

$29.00

Two skewers of Tender Lamb over flatbread, Tabouli, Grilled Vegetables. Side Garlic dip. Served with Basmati Rice

Lamb Chops

$34.00

16oz of Lamb Chops and Grilled Vegetables. Side Garlic dip. Served with Basmati Rice

SIDES, EXTRAS, ADD-ONS

Side Greek Salad

$4.00

Side Tabouli

$6.00

Single Chicken Kabob

$7.00

Single Kufta Kabob

$7.00

Single Shrimp Kabob

$8.00

Single Filet Mignon Kabob

$10.00

Single Lamb Kabob

$10.00

Single Lamb Rack

$7.00

Single Lamb Chop

$8.00

Single Vegetable Kabob

$6.00

Side of Rice

$5.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Grilled Vegetables

$4.00

Side Raw Vegetables

$3.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Chicken Strips (5pcs)

$10.00

Side Feta Cheese Crumble (3oz)

$1.00

Side of Grilled Jalepenos

$2.00

Single Greek Pita

$1.00

Basket of Toasted Pita

$5.00

Single Pocket Pita "Arabic Bread"

$1.00

Single Lebanese Flatbread

$1.00

Dolmas

$12.00

Vegetarian Grape Leaves. Served Cold

Single Falafel

$2.00

DESSERTS

Walnut Baklava

$4.00

Pistacio Baklava

$4.00

Finger Roll Baklava - Walnut (2 pieces)

$4.00

Pistachio Mamoul

$4.00

Date Mamoul

$3.50

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$8.00

Namoora Pie

$8.00

Filo Dough stuffed with a creamy custard, topped with a simple syrup and served with Vanilla ice cream

Borma with Spumoni

$9.00

Pastry filled with pisactios and served with Spumoni ice cream

Triple Berry Tart

$9.00

Warm sugared pastry filled with Apples, Blueberries, Blackberries, and Rasperries and served with Vanilla ice cream

Molten Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Molten chocolate cake served Vanilla ice cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Two scoops of Vanilla ice cream

Spumoni Ice Cream

$5.00

Two scoops of Spumoni (Cherry, Pistacio, and Vanilla) ice cream

Borma

$3.50

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Chicken Kabob and Rice

$8.00

One Skewer Chicken Kabob served with Rice

Kids Chicken Strips and Fries

$8.00

Kids Combo Meal

$10.00

Chicken Strips, Fried Shrimp, Cheese sicks, and Fries

Kids Corn Dogs and Fries

$7.00

Kids Gyros and Fries

$8.00

Pocket pita stuffed with Gyro served with a side of Fries

Kids Gyros and Pasta

$9.00

Angel hair pasta and gyro

Kids Gyros over Rice

$8.00

Gyros with a side of rice

Kids Hamburger and Fries

$7.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids Tender Steak and Fries

$12.00

One Skewer Tender Steak served with Fries

TO-GO PARTY TRAYS

Party Tray Special (10 or more people)

$180.00

Tray of Gyro (3lbs), Tray Greek Salad (3lbs), Tray of Rice (3lbs), Falafel (12 pieces), Chicken Kabobs (10 Skewers), Large Hummus, Pita Bread (10 pieces), 1 Pint Yogurt Garlic Sauce, 1 Pint Garlic Dip, Finger Roll Baklava (10 pieces)

Gyro Pack for 10

$120.00

Tray of Gyro (4lbs), Tray Greek Salad (3lbs), 2 Bags Pita Bread (10 pieces per bag), Hummus (2lbs), 2 Pints Yogurt Garlic Sauce, Finger Roll Baklava (10 pieces)

Gyro by The Pound

$13.00

1 pound gyro: Gyro (Lamb/Beef) or Chicken Gyro

Pint Yogurt

$7.00

Half Pint Yogurt

$4.00

Pint Garlic

$10.00

Half Pint Garlic

$6.00

Pint Signature Hot Sauce

$10.00

Half Pint Signature Hot Sauce

$6.00

Greek Olives (1 Pint)

$10.00

Bag Greek Pita (10 pieces)

$6.00

Bag Pocket Pita (4 pieces)

$4.00

Bag Lebanese Flatbread (6 pieces)

$8.00

BABA'S PRODUCTS

Baba's Large Traditional Hummus

$10.00

Baba's Large Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$10.00

Baba's Hummus 3-pack

$12.00

Baba's Hummus Traditional

$4.99

Baba's Hummus Roasted Red Pepper

$4.99

Baba's Hummus Sriracha

$4.99

Baba's Hummus Greek Olive

$4.99

Baba's Hummus Zaa'tar

$4.99

Baba's Hummus Carmelized Onion

$4.99

Baba's Hummus Salsasita

$4.99

Baba's White Pocket Pita 4-pack

$3.99

Baba's Lebanese Bread

$4.99

Baba's G'Noosh

$5.99

Baba's Tzatziki

$4.99

Baba's Falafel