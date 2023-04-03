Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mediterranean Sandwich Co.

194 Reviews

$

3702 Airport Blvd

Mobile, AL 36608

Popular Items

Gyro
Chicken Funghi
Mixed Grill

FOOD

Specials

Daily specials and limited time offers
Jamaican Lamb Wrap

Jamaican Lamb Wrap

$10.95Out of stock

Beef-Lamb with Curry sauce, basmati rice with veggies, mediterranean coleslaw and sweet harissa om a white wrap

Jamaican Lamb Bowl

Jamaican Lamb Bowl

$11.95Out of stock

Beef and Lamb meat with curry sauce, Indian basmati rice, garden vegetables, m3diterranean coleslaw and sweet Harissa sauce

Appetizers/Vegetarian

Hummus

Hummus

$5.99

Served with Pita Chips, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sumac and Parsley. Add Feta Cheese and Extra Pita for 1.5 • Add Za’ater for .50

Tzatziki Dip

Tzatziki Dip

$5.99

Housemade Cucumber-Yogurt Dip served with Warm Pita Bread

Beyond Meat® Gyro

Beyond Meat® Gyro

$11.99

Our take on the Impossible Burger that uses "meat" from plants. Same as a regular gyro with pita bread, lettuce, tomatoes, onions but with plant based gyro strips. 19g of protein and 0mg cholesterol. Impossible Gyro is packed with nutrients, delicious and better for you and the planet

Cheese Gyro

Cheese Gyro

$9.99

Mozzarella, Feta, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes andTzatziki Sauce

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$9.99

Baked Falafel Patty, Dill Cucumber Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions on Pita Bread

Portabella Gyro

Portabella Gyro

$11.99Out of stock

Fresh Spinach, Baby Portablellas, Onion Marmalade, Goat Cheese and Roasted Red Peppers

Vegetable Gyro

Vegetable Gyro

$9.89

House Roasted Vegetables (Squash, Cauliflower, Broccoli, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms), Feta Cheese and Hummus on Toasted Pita

Gyro Pitas

Gyro

Gyro

$10.99+

Beef-Lamb Meat, Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions onsoft toasted Pita Bread

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$10.89+

Roasted Chicken Meat Served on Warm Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce

Redneck Gyro

Redneck Gyro

$10.99+

Beef-Lamb Meat, Conecuh Sausage, Smoked Gouda and Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Cajun Tzatziki

Redneck Shawarma

Redneck Shawarma

$10.89+

Chicken with Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Spicy Ranch

Paninis

Italian Job

Italian Job

$10.89

Rotisserie Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce and Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan and Pesto Mayo

Mixed Grill

Mixed Grill

$10.89

Roasted Chicken, Beef-Lamb, Sweet Onion Marmalade, Mozzarella Cheese and Béarnaise Aioli Sauce

Chicken Funghi

Chicken Funghi

$10.89

Rotisserie Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Blue Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese and Pesto Mayonnaise

Red Rooster

Red Rooster

$10.89

Rotisserie Chicken, Conecuh Sausage, Peppers and Onions, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella and Hot Rooster Sauce

Dixie Chicken

Dixie Chicken

$10.89

Chicken, Conecuh Sausage, Barbeque Harissa Sauce, Jalapeno Confit, Red Onion, Cheddar and Gouda Cheese, Béarnaise Aioli Sauce

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$10.89

Roasted Chicken, Roasted Mushrooms, Peppers and Onions, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese and Chipotle Mayo

Spartan

Spartan

$10.89

Beef-Lamb Meat, Roasted Peppers and Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese, Thyme Horseradish Sauce

Salads and Bowls

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$4.49+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Parsley, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomato Vinaigrette

Bulgarian Salad

Bulgarian Salad

$4.49+

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta Cheese and Greek Dressing

Sampler Bowl

Sampler Bowl

$8.99

Dolmas, hummus, tzatziki, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions topped with Greek dressing and served with toasted pita bread.

Greek Bowl

Greek Bowl

$7.89

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Greek Peppers, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Vinegar, Tzatziki Sauce, Hummus and Feta Cheese

Sides

Carbonara Orzo

Carbonara Orzo

$2.99+

Italian-American Carbonara Orzo Pasta with Bacon, Cream, Egg, Feta Cheese and Parmesan. Bestseller. 6oz cup or 16oz bowl

Spinach Tomato Orzo

Spinach Tomato Orzo

$2.99+

Homemade Orzo Pasta with Parmesan, Spinach, Fresh Basil and Creamy Tomato Sauce. made fresh twice a day. 6oz cup or 16oz bowl

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$3.59+

Homemade Soup of the day. Served hot. Usually with protein (chicken or beef). Flavors and selection differ by location. 6oz cup or 16oz bowl

Orzo Pasta Salad

Orzo Pasta Salad

$2.99+Out of stock

Creamy Orzo Pasta sSalad with cucumbers, tomatoes, little onion, feta cheese, olive oil, oregano, red wine vinegar and tzatziki dressing

Tomato Cucumber Salad

Tomato Cucumber Salad

$2.99+

Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Oil and Red Wine Greek Dressing. Salt and Pepper.

Roasted Veggies

Roasted Veggies

$2.99+

Daily Roasted. Vegetables mix of Squash, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Carrot, Mushroom, Onion, Pepper.

Dolmas (4)

Dolmas (4)

$2.99

Grape Leaves stuffed with Rice, Herbs, Lemon and Oil

French Fries 12oz

French Fries 12oz

$3.99

Crispy fries with Greek seasoning. Some of the best around. Cooked to order.

Chips

Chips

$2.49
Chef's Choice

Chef's Choice

$2.99+

Desserts

Homemade Baklava

Homemade Baklava

$1.79+
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Fresh baked Naan bread with cinnamon sugar and icing

Fig Newton's

Fig Newton's

$2.49

Newtons fig cookie (2pc) snack pack. This popular, wholesome chewy cookie is made with real fruit for a deliciously natural taste.

Kids Menu

Kid Cheese Pizza

$5.95
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$5.95

Kid BBQ Pizza

$5.95

Chicken and Chz Pita

$5.95

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kid Gyro

$6.25

Kid Shawarma

$6.25

Kid Chicken & Pita

$4.95

Kid Beef & Pita

$4.95

Meal Kits

Meal kits ready to eat (fully cooked) and not cooked. Some items will require grilling or baking. Feeds 5-6
RAW Chicken Grill Kit

RAW Chicken Grill Kit

$19.95

Raw Chicken Grill Kit. Marinated chicken pieces and everything else (pita bread, veggies, tzatziki sauce) you need to make your Chicken Shawarma at home. Requires cooking. Grill or bake to 170F internal temp. Cooking instructions included. Feeds 5-6 people.

The Lamb Gyro Box

The Lamb Gyro Box

$34.95

Everything you need to create your own Beef-Lamb Gyros at home. Same restaurant quality. Fully Cooked. Feeds 5-6

The Chicken Shawarma Box

The Chicken Shawarma Box

$29.95

Everything you need to create your own Chicken Gyros at home. Same restaurant quality. Fully cooked. Feeds 5-6

Pack of Pita

Pack of Pita

$5.99

Pack of 10 pita bread. Same pita used for all restaurant sandwiches and appetizers. Ready to eat. Grill, toast or bake for extra taste. Vegetarian. Halal

DRINKS

Pepsi Products/Tea

Pepsi Products/Tea

$2.49
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.49
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.49

MERCHANDISE

Spices

Greek Seasoning

Greek Seasoning

$5.49

Multi-purpose Greek seasoning that gently enhances all of your favorite dishes without overpowering. Try it on beef, chicken or fish. Grill, bake or fry. Sprinkle over french fries, oven roasted potatoes or veggies. INGREDIENTS: Salt, garlic, paprika, chili powder, monosodium glutamate, yeast extract, corn starch, cumin, spices.

Chicken Seasoning

Chicken Seasoning

$5.49

Since 2009 we have been mixing our own spices for our chicken. Now we are sharing this seasoning with you, so you can enjoy it with your friends and family. Mix 3 tablespoons of spices with 3 tablespoons of olive oil and brush over chicken. Let sit for a few hours in refrigerator. Grill, bake or broil. OR Mix 3 tablespoons seasoning with 6 tablespoons olive oil and use it as a dip for pita bread or baguette  Ingredients: Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic, Onion, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Chili Powder, Paprika, Cumin, Corn Starch, Spices.

Cajun Seasoning

Cajun Seasoning

$5.49

Savory and spicy seasoning created from a mix of Cajun and Creole spices. Use it as salt. Great on fish and seafood. Adds layers of extra flavor to any Southern dish. INGREDIENTS: Salt, red pepper, black pepper, chili pepper, garlic and paprika, spices

Sauces

Harissa Sauce

Harissa Sauce

$7.99

Spicy and flavorful hot sauce that combines aged chiles with Mediterranean spices. Great on sandwiches, pizza, wings, barbecue and more.

Hats

Hat

$12.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. offers the finest Rotisserie Chicken and Beef/Lamb with exciting dishes and friendly service. Here, every dish is handcrafted to order using the freshest, finest ingredients. Our specialties are stone toasted flatbread sandwiches, homemade soups, and orzo pastas. Simple, fresh ingredients arranged to create bold unique flavors, an innovative menu and friendly staff create a truly enjoyable dining experience.

3702 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

