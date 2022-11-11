Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Sandwiches

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Downtown - Dtown

No reviews yet

274 Dauphin St

Mobile, AL 36602

Popular Items

Gyro
Mixed Grill
Greek Salad

Specials

Daily Specials and limited time offers
Roasted Eggplant and Mushroom Dip

Roasted Eggplant and Mushroom Dip

$5.95

Europen-style vegetable spread with roasted eggplant, shiitake and crimini mushroom, onion, tomato and red pepper. All cooked with extra virgin olive oil, salt, pepper and spices. Served with two toasted pita bread. Vegan

Appetizers/Vegetarian

Hummus

Hummus

$5.99

Served with Pita Chips, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sumac and Parsley. Add Feta Cheese and Extra Pita for 1.5 • Add Za’ater for .50

Tzatziki Dip

Tzatziki Dip

$5.99

Topped with Roasted Almonds. Served with Pita Bread

Sampler Bowl

Sampler Bowl

$8.99

Hummus, Tzatziki, Tomato-Cucumber Salad, Stuffed Grape Leaves (4) and Two Pita bread cut in triangles. Olive Oil and Sumac.

Gyro Pitas

Gyro

Gyro

$10.99+

Beef-Lamb Meat, Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions onPita Bread. Includes one side item

Redneck Gyro

Redneck Gyro

$10.99+

Beef-Lamb Meat, Conecuh Sausage, Smoked Gouda and Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Cajun Tzatziki. Includes one Side Item

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$10.89+

Roasted Chicken Meat Served on Warm Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce. Includes one Side Item

Redneck Shawarma

Redneck Shawarma

$10.89+

Chicken with Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Spicy Ranch. Includes one Side Item

Beyond Meat Gyro

Beyond Meat Gyro

$11.99Out of stock

Beyond Meat patty that uses "meat" from plants. Same as a regular gyro with pita bread, lettuce, tomatoes, onions but with plant based gyro strips. 19g of protein and 0mg cholesterol. Includes one Side Item

Buffalo Chx Shawarma

Buffalo Chx Shawarma

$10.89+

Rotisserie chicken tossed in our buffalo harissa and topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon, ranch and lettuce and tomato. Includes one Side Item

Vegetable Gyro

Vegetable Gyro

$9.89

Pita bread, Hummus, Roasted Vegetables and Feta Cheese. Includes one Side Item

Cheese Gyro

Cheese Gyro

$9.99

Pita Bread, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Feta with Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce and Tomatoes. Includes one Side Item

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$9.69

Baked Falafel patty with Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions on toasted Pita Bread. Includes one Side Item

Paninis

Four Pepper Panini

Four Pepper Panini

$10.89

Beef-Lamb meat, roasted red peppers, bell peppers, candied jalapeno peppers, mozzarella and chipotle mayo. Includes one Side Item

Italian Job

Italian Job

$10.89

Rotisserie Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce and Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan and Pesto Mayo. Includes one Side Item

Mixed Grill

Mixed Grill

$10.89

Roasted Chicken, Beef-Lamb, Sweet Onion Marmalade, Mozzarella Cheese and Béarnaise Aioli Sauce. Includes one Side Item.

Chicken Funghi

Chicken Funghi

$10.89

Rotisserie Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Blue Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese and Pesto Mayonnaise. Includes one Side Item

Red Rooster

Red Rooster

$10.89

Rotisserie Chicken, Conecuh Sausage, Peppers and Onions, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella and Hot Rooster Sauce. Includes one Side Item

Dixie Chicken

Dixie Chicken

$10.89

Chicken, Conecuh Sausage, Barbeque Harissa Sauce, Candied Jalapenos, Red Onion, Cheddar and Gouda Cheese, Béarnaise Aioli Sauce. Includes one Side Item

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$10.89

Roasted Chicken, Roasted Mushrooms, Peppers and Onions, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese and Chipotle Mayo. Includes one Side Item

Spartan

Spartan

$10.89Out of stock

Beef-Lamb Meat, Roasted Peppers and Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese, Horseradish Sauce. Includes one Side Item

Salads/Soups

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$4.49+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Parsley, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomato Vinaigrette

Bulgarian Salad

Bulgarian Salad

$7.89+

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese and Greek Dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$3.99+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Herb Croutons, Parsley, Parmesan Cheese, Sundried Tomato Vinaigrette Dressing

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$3.99+

Homemade Soup of the Day.

Sides

Spinach-Tomato Orzo

Spinach-Tomato Orzo

$2.99+

Homemade Orzo Pasta with Parmesan, Baby Spinach, Fresh Basil and Creamy Tomato Sauce. made fresh twice a day. 6oz cup or 16oz bowl

Bacon Carbonara Orzo

Bacon Carbonara Orzo

$2.99+

Italian-American Carbonara Orzo Pasta with Bacon, Cream, Egg, Feta Cheese and Parmesan. Bestseller. 6oz cup or 16oz bowl

Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$3.99+

Homemade Soup of the day. Served hot. Usually with protein (chicken or beef). Flavors and selection differ by location. 6oz cup or 16oz bowl

Tom/Cucumber Salad

Tom/Cucumber Salad

$2.99+

Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Oil and Red Wine Greek Dressing. Salt and Pepper.

Stuffed Grape Leaves(4)

Stuffed Grape Leaves(4)

$2.99

Grape Leaves stuffed with Rice, Herbs, Lemon and Oil. Four pieces per order

Chef's Choice Side

Chef's Choice Side

$2.99+

Scott's choice of side, usually items with a Southern Influence.

Chips

Chips

$2.49

Desserts and Drinks

Baklava

Baklava

$1.79+

Drink

$2.49

Meal Kits

Meal kits ready to eat (fully cooked) and not cooked. Some items will require grilling or baking. Feeds 5-6
RAW Chicken Grill Kit

RAW Chicken Grill Kit

$19.95Out of stock

Raw Chicken Grill Kit. Marinated chicken pieces and everything else (pita bread, veggies, tzatziki sauce) you need to make your Chicken Shawarma at home. Requires cooking. Grill or bake to 170F internal temp. Cooking instructions included. Feeds 5-6 people.

The Lamb Gyro Box

The Lamb Gyro Box

$34.99

Everything you need to create your own Beef-Lamb Gyros at home. Same restaurant quality. Fully Cooked. Feeds 5-6

The Chicken Shawarma Box

The Chicken Shawarma Box

$29.95

Everything you need to create your own Chicken Gyros at home. Same restaurant quality. Fully cooked. Feeds 5-6

Pita Bread Pack

Pita Bread Pack

$5.99

Pack of 10 pita bread. Same pita used for all restaurant sandwiches and appetizers. Ready to eat. Grill, toast or bake for extra taste. Vegetarian. Halal

Drinks

Pepsi Products/Tea

Pepsi Products/Tea

$2.49
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.49

Spices

Greek Seasoning

Greek Seasoning

$5.49

Multi-purpose Greek seasoning that gently enhances all of your favorite dishes without overpowering. Try it on beef, chicken or fish. Grill, bake or fry. Sprinkle over french fries, oven roasted potatoes or veggies. INGREDIENTS: Salt, garlic, paprika, chili powder, monosodium glutamate, yeast extract, corn starch, cumin, spices.

Chicken Seasoning

Chicken Seasoning

$5.49

Since 2009 we have been mixing our own spices for our chicken. Now we are sharing this seasoning with you, so you can enjoy it with your friends and family. Mix 3 tablespoons of spices with 3 tablespoons of olive oil and brush over chicken. Let sit for a few hours in refrigerator. Grill, bake or broil. OR Mix 3 tablespoons seasoning with 6 tablespoons olive oil and use it as a dip for pita bread or baguette  Ingredients: Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic, Onion, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Chili Powder, Paprika, Cumin, Corn Starch, Spices.

Cajun Seasoning

Cajun Seasoning

$5.49

Savory and spicy seasoning created from a mix of Cajun and Creole spices. Use it as salt. Great on fish and seafood. Adds layers of extra flavor to any Southern dish. INGREDIENTS: Salt, red pepper, black pepper, chili pepper, garlic and paprika, spices

Sauces

Harissa Sauce

Harissa Sauce

$7.99

Sweet and spicy sauce that combines aged cayenne peppers, dried chilies and Mediterranean spices with a tangy barbecue sauce. Great on smoked meats, wings, sandwiches, pizza and more.

BBQ Harissa Sauce

BBQ Harissa Sauce

$7.99Out of stock

Sweet and spicy sauce that combines aged cayenne peppers, dried chilies and Mediterranean spices with a tangy barbecue sauce. Great on smoked meats, wings, sandwiches, pizza and more.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. offers the finest Rotisserie Chicken and Beef/Lamb with exciting dishes and friendly service. Here, every dish is handcrafted to order using the freshest, finest ingredients. Our specialties are stone toasted flatbread sandwiches, homemade soups, and orzo pastas.

Website

Location

274 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602

Directions

Gallery
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Downtown image
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Downtown image
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Downtown image
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Downtown image

