Chicken Seasoning

$5.49

Since 2009 we have been mixing our own spices for our chicken. Now we are sharing this seasoning with you, so you can enjoy it with your friends and family. Mix 3 tablespoons of spices with 3 tablespoons of olive oil and brush over chicken. Let sit for a few hours in refrigerator. Grill, bake or broil. OR Mix 3 tablespoons seasoning with 6 tablespoons olive oil and use it as a dip for pita bread or baguette  Ingredients: Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic, Onion, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Chili Powder, Paprika, Cumin, Corn Starch, Spices.