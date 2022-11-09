Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Sandwiches

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Wemo - Wemo

334 Reviews

$

2502-2 Schillinger Rd S

Mobile, AL 36695

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro
Hummus
Redneck Gyro

Specials

Daily Specials and limited time offers
Roasted Eggplant and Mushroom Dip

Roasted Eggplant and Mushroom Dip

$5.95

Europen-style vegetable spread with roasted eggplant, shiitake and crimini mushroom, onion, tomato and red pepper. All cooked with extra virgin olive oil, salt, pepper and spices. Served with two toasted pita bread. Vegan

Goat Cheese Salad

Goat Cheese Salad

$8.95Out of stock

Romaine hearts, roasted red peppers, orange segments, craisins, goat cheese, almonds and citrus vinaigrette

Appetizers/Vegetarian

Hummus

Hummus

$5.99

Served with Pita Chips, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sumac and Parsley. Add Feta Cheese and Extra Pita for 1.5 • Add Za’ater for .50

Tzatziki Dip

Tzatziki Dip

$5.99

Housemade Cucumber-Yogurt Dip served with Warm Pita Bread

Beyond Meat® Gyro

Beyond Meat® Gyro

$11.99Out of stock

Our take on the Beyond Meat Burger that uses "meat" from plants. Same as a regular gyro with pita bread, lettuce, tomatoes, onions but with plant based gyro strips. 19g of protein and 0mg cholesterol. Beyond Meat Gyro is packed with nutrients, delicious and better for you and the Planet

Impossible Shawarma

Impossible Shawarma

$11.99Out of stock

Like real chicken vegetarian patty (fried) with homemade tzatziki, lettuce, tomatoes, onion on pita bread

Cheese Gyro

Cheese Gyro

$9.99

Mozzarella, Feta, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes andTzatziki Sauce

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$9.69

Baked Falafel Patty, Dill Cucumber Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions on Pita Bread

Vegetable Gyro

Vegetable Gyro

$9.89

House Roasted Vegetables (Squash, Cauliflower, Broccoli, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms), Feta Cheese and Hummus on Toasted Pita

Gyro Pitas

Redneck Gyro

Redneck Gyro

$10.99+

Beef-Lamb Meat, Conecuh Sausage, Smoked Gouda and Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Cajun Tzatziki

Gyro

Gyro

$10.99+

Beef-Lamb Meat, Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions onPita Bread

Redneck Shawarma

Redneck Shawarma

$10.89+

Chicken with Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Spicy Ranch

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$10.89+

Roasted Chicken Meat Served on Warm Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce

Paninis

Mixed Grill

Mixed Grill

$10.99

Roasted Chicken, Beef-Lamb, Sweet Onion Marmalade, Mozzarella Cheese and Béarnaise Aioli Sauce

Italian Job

Italian Job

$10.89

Rotisserie Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce and Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan and Pesto Mayo

Chicken Funghi

Chicken Funghi

$10.89

Rotisserie Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Blue Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese and Pesto Mayonnaise

Red Rooster

Red Rooster

$10.89

Rotisserie Chicken, Conecuh Sausage, Peppers and Onions, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella and Hot Rooster Sauce

Dixie Chicken

Dixie Chicken

$10.89

Chicken, Conecuh Sausage, Barbeque Harissa Sauce, Jalapeno Confit, Red Onion, Cheddar and Gouda Cheese, Béarnaise Aioli Sauce

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$10.89

Roasted Chicken, Roasted Mushrooms, Peppers and Onions, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese and Chipotle Mayo

Spartan

Spartan

$10.89

Beef-Lamb Meat, Roasted Peppers and Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese and Horseradish Sauce

Salads and Bowls

Sampler Bowl

Sampler Bowl

$8.99

Dolmas, hummus, tzatziki, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions topped with Greek dressing and served with toasted pita bread.

Greek Bowl

Greek Bowl

$7.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Greek Peppers, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Vinegar, Tzatziki Sauce, Hummus and Feta Cheese

Bulgarian Chopped Salad

Bulgarian Chopped Salad

$4.49+

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta Cheese and Greek Dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$4.49+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Parsley, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomato Vinaigrette

Sides

Spinach Tomato

$2.99+
Carbonara Orzo

Carbonara Orzo

$2.99+

Italian-American Carbonara Orzo Pasta with Bacon, Cream, Egg, Feta Cheese and Parmesan. Bestseller. 6oz cup or 16oz bowl

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$3.99+

Homemade Soup of the day. Served hot. Usually with protein (chicken or beef). Flavors and selection differ by location. 6oz cup or 16oz bowl

Roasted Veggies

Roasted Veggies

$2.99+

Daily Roasted. Vegetables mix of Squash, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Carrot, Mushroom, Onion, Pepper.

Tomato Cucumber Salad

Tomato Cucumber Salad

$2.69+

Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Oil and Red Wine Greek Dressing. Salt and Pepper.

Dolmas (4)

Dolmas (4)

$2.69

Grape Leaves stuffed with Rice, Herbs, Lemon and Oil. Four pieces per order

Chips

Chips

$2.49
House Salad

House Salad

$3.49+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Herb Croutons, Parsley, Parmesan Cheese, Sundried Tomato Vinaigrette Dressing

Fries

$2.99

Desserts

Homemade Baklava

Homemade Baklava

$1.79+

Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kid Cheese Pizza

$5.95
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$5.95

Kid BBQ Pizza

$5.95

Chicken and Chz Pita

$5.95

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kid Gyro

$6.25

Kid Shawarma

$6.25

Kid Chicken & Pita

$4.95

Kid Beef & Pita

$4.95

Meal Kits

Meal kits ready to eat (fully cooked) and not cooked. Some items will require grilling or baking. Feeds 5-6
RAW Chicken Grill Kit

RAW Chicken Grill Kit

$19.95

Raw Chicken Grill Kit. Marinated chicken pieces and everything else (pita bread, veggies, tzatziki sauce) you need to make your Chicken Shawarma at home. Requires cooking. Grill or bake to 170F internal temp. Cooking instructions included. Feeds 5-6 people.

The Lamb Gyro Box

The Lamb Gyro Box

$34.95

Everything you need to create your own Beef-Lamb Gyros at home. Same restaurant quality. Fully Cooked. Feeds 5-6

The Chicken Shawarma Box

The Chicken Shawarma Box

$29.95

Everything you need to create your own Chicken Gyros at home. Same restaurant quality. Fully cooked. Feeds 5-6

Pita Bread Pack

Pita Bread Pack

$5.49

Pack of 10 pita bread. Same pita used for all restaurant sandwiches and appetizers. Ready to eat. Grill, toast or bake for extra taste. Vegetarian. Halal

Drinks

Coke Products/Tea

Coke Products/Tea

$2.49
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.49

Gatorade

$2.49

Spices

Greek Seasoning

Greek Seasoning

$5.49Out of stock

Multi-purpose Greek seasoning that gently enhances all of your favorite dishes without overpowering. Try it on beef, chicken or fish. Grill, bake or fry. Sprinkle over french fries, oven roasted potatoes or veggies. INGREDIENTS: Salt, garlic, paprika, chili powder, monosodium glutamate, yeast extract, corn starch, cumin, spices.

Chicken Seasoning

Chicken Seasoning

$5.49

Since 2009 we have been mixing our own spices for our chicken. Now we are sharing this seasoning with you, so you can enjoy it with your friends and family. Mix 3 tablespoons of spices with 3 tablespoons of olive oil and brush over chicken. Let sit for a few hours in refrigerator. Grill, bake or broil. OR Mix 3 tablespoons seasoning with 6 tablespoons olive oil and use it as a dip for pita bread or baguette  Ingredients: Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic, Onion, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Chili Powder, Paprika, Cumin, Corn Starch, Spices.

Cajun Seasoning

Cajun Seasoning

$5.49

Savory and spicy seasoning created from a mix of Cajun and Creole spices. Use it as salt. Great on fish and seafood. Adds layers of extra flavor to any Southern dish. INGREDIENTS: Salt, red pepper, black pepper, chili pepper, garlic and paprika, spices.

Miss Nili Seasoning

$6.95Out of stock

Large Gift Basket

$24.95Out of stock

Small Gift Basket

$14.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. offers the finest Rotisserie Chicken and Beef/Lamb with exciting dishes and friendly service. Here, every dish is handcrafted to order using the freshest, finest ingredients. Our specialties are stone toasted flatbread sandwiches, bowls, homemade soups, and orzo pastas.

Website

Location

2502-2 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL 36695

Directions

Gallery
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Wemo image
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Wemo image
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Wemo image
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Wemo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wemo's Wings
orange starNo Reviews
312-B Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL 36608
View restaurantnext
The Meat Boss
orange starNo Reviews
5401 Cottage Hill Road Mobile, AL 36609
View restaurantnext
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Downtown - Dtown
orange starNo Reviews
274 Dauphin St Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Ox Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 188
365 Greeno Road South Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Wemo's Wings Truck
orange starNo Reviews
312 B Schillinger Rd South Mobile, AL 36608
View restaurantnext
Pour Baby
orange star4.5 • 154
6808 Airport Blvd Mobile, AL 36608
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Mobile

Hacienda San Miguel - Mobile (Schillinger)
orange star4.4 • 2,184
880 SCHILLINGER RD S MOBILE, AL 36695
View restaurantnext
The Royal Scam - 72 S Royal St
orange star4.4 • 1,650
72 S Royal St Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Serda's Coffee Company
orange star4.6 • 1,408
3 S ROYAL ST MOBILE, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Ruth's Chris Steak House
orange star4.5 • 1,234
2058 Airport Blvd Mobile, AL 36606
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Mobile
orange star4.6 • 1,130
100 North Royal Street Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Squid Ink - Mobile, AL
orange star4.5 • 1,013
102 Dauphin St Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mobile
Spanish Fort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Daphne
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Saraland
review star
No reviews yet
Fairhope
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Foley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Orange Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Ocean Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Diberville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston