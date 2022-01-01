Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Mediterraneum Street Food

16 Reviews

$$

2960 coral way

miami, FL 33145

Order Again

VINOS TINTOS BOTELLAS

MKP.VALDUERO CRIANZA (RIBERA DEL DUERO)

$50.00

MKP.VALDUERO RESERVA (RIBERA DEL DUERO)

$76.00

MKP.VALDRINAL CRIANZA (RIBERA DEL DUERO)

$37.50

MKP CUERNO

$35.00

MKP PAGOCARROVEJAS

$95.00

MKP. TEOFILO REYES

$30.00

MKP H CRIANZA

$27.50

VINOS BLANCOS BOTELLAS

MKP.ROSA NAUTICA ALBARINO

$23.00

MKP.CAVA ATANCE

$25.00

MKP.ATANCE CHARDONAY

$25.00

MKP.MOSCATO FRATELLI COZZA

$23.00

MKP.PROSECCO FRATELLI COZZA

$23.00

MKP.PROSECCO MILLESIMATO

$23.00

MKP.INTIPALKA CHARDONAY

$29.00

VINOS TINTOS CAJAS

RICARDO DUMAS ROBLE (RIBERA DEL DUERO) CASE 6 UDS

$96.00

BODEGAS RASILLO CRIANZA (RIBERA DEL DUERO) CASE 6 UDS

$120.00

VIEJO MUNDO ROBLE (RIBERA DEL DUERO) CASE 6 UDS

$120.00

ROCKING RANCH (CABERNET SAUVIGNON) CASE 6 UDS

$120.00

HACIENDA SOLANO SELECCION (RIBERA DEL DUERO) CASE 6 UDS

$216.00

VALDUERO CRIANZA (RIBERA DEL DUERO) CASE 6 UDS

$250.00

VALDUERO RESERVA (RIBERA DEL DUERO) CASE 6 UDS

$365.00

PRADO REY RESERVA (RIBERA DEL DUERO) CASE 6 UDS

$207.00

PRADO REY CRIANZA (RIBERA DEL DUERO) CASE 6 UDS

$142.00

VALDRINAL CRIANZA (RIBERA DEL DUERO) CASE 6 UDS

$130.00

EDUARDO GARRIDO CRIANZA (RIOJA) CASE 6 UDS

$157.00

EDUARDO GARRIDO RESERVA (RIOJA) CASE 6 UDS

$202.00

EDUARDO GARRIDO GRAN RESERVA (RIOJA) CASE 6 UND

$312.00

VINOS BLANCOS CAJAS

ALBARINO ROSA NAUTICA CASE 6 UNITS

$120.00

ALBARINO. ROSA NAUTICA. CASE 6 UNITS

$100.00

CHARDONNEY. ATANCE. CASE 6 UNITS

$120.00

CAVA BIUTIFUL. BRUT NATURE. CASE 6 UNITS

$120.00

PROSSECO. FRATELLA COZZA. CASE 6 UNITS

$110.00

PINOT GRIGIO. FRATELLI COZZA. CASE 6 UNITS

$120.00

MOSCATO. FRATELLI COZZA. CASE 6 UNITS

$110.00

EMBUTIDOS

SALCHICHON IBERICO SLICED 2 OZ

$9.99

CHORIZO IBERICO SLICED 2 OZ

$9.99

CHORIZO IBERICO TUBO 1 LB

$31.05

SALCHICHON IBERICO TUBO 1 LB

$36.00

JAMON SERRANO 24 MESES SLICED 3 OZ

$12.99

JAMON SERRANO 15 MESES BONELESS 2.5 LB APROX

$38.80

FUET PAQ 2 UND 12 OZ

$10.00

QUESO MANCHEGO 3 MESES CUNA 7 OZ

$10.00

QUESO OVEJA CON TRUFA 1 LB

$25.00

Paleta Con Jamonero Cuchillo

$130.00

Chorzo Longsnizs

$18.00

CONSERVAS

ACEITUNAS RELLENAS LATA 150 GR

$3.99

ARROZ DACSA PAELLAS 1 KG

$3.95

CHOCOLATE 70% CACAO. 100 GR

$4.50

TOSTADAS AJO Y PEREJIL GOURMET

$4.50

PATE DE BONITO DEL NORTE 100 GR

$6.50

GULAS AJILLO

$4.50

PALITOS MEDITERRANEOS

$2.50

PICOS CAMPEROS 180 G

$3.75

PATATAS FRITAS PATA NEGRA

$2.50

PATE DE BONITO DEL NORTE

$6.50

ACEITES

AOVE PET 5 LI

$40.00

LATA AOVE GREEN OLIVE

$42.90

ACEITE OLIVA MINI 20 ML

$1.50

ACEITE DE OLIVA ORO VIRGEN 250ML

$5.99

ACEITE ALBERQUINA 500 ML

$15.00

ACEITE PICUAL 500 ML

$15.00

ACEITE GREEN OLIVE 500 ML

$18.00

UTENSILIOS

KIT PAELLA 6 PERSONAS

$35.00

Cesta De Regalo

$130.00

Bolsa Tela

$1.50

Paellera 6 Pax

$19.95

Copa De Vino Delux

$5.00

Copa Vino Deluxe

$6.00

Copas

$4.00

Olla Gourmet

$45.00

Decantador

$50.00

ELABORACIONES

Albondigas en salsa de la Abuela 1 Lb

$14.00

Ali Oli 16 oz

$8.00

Ali Oli 8 Oz

$4.50

Baguette Francesa

$2.00

Croquetas Congeladas paq 8 unidades

$10.00

Empanada Gallega de Carne 6-8 PAX

$35.00

Empanada Gallega de Tuna 6-8 PAX

$40.00

Ensaladilla Rusa camarones 2 lb

$20.00

Gazpacho 36 Oz

$20.00

Jamon Cortado 1 Libra

$16.50

Jamon Cortado 1/2 lb

$9.00

Lomo en Adobo 1 lb

$12.00

Marca de Pescado Paella 1 LB

$15.00

Marca de Verduras Paella 1 LB

$10.00

Marca de Verduras Paella 5 oz

$3.50

Queso Manchego 9 Oz

$12.00

Salsa Brava 16 oz

$8.00

Salsa Brava 8 oz

$4.50

Salsa de Miel 16 oz

$10.00

Salsa de Miel 8 oz

$5.50

SANGRIA 1Litro

$30.00

Tarta de Santiago 8 Raciones

$30.00

Tocino de Cielo 10 oz

$15.00

Tomate rallado 8 oz

$5.00

Tomate rallado 1 Lb

$8.00

Tortilla con cebolla 6-8 persons

$25.00

Vinagreta de Limon 16 oz

$8.00

Vinagreta de Limon 8 oz

$5.00

Vinagreta de Pimenton 16 oz

$8.00

Vinagreta de Pimenton 8 oz

$5.00

PAELLAS TAKE OUT

FIDEUA MIXTA

$0.26

FIDEUA NEGRA

$0.28

FIDEUA SEAFOOD

$30.00

PAELLA DE MARISCO (SEAFOOD)

$25.00

PAELLA DE ARROZ NEGRO

$23.00

PAELLA DE POLLO Y CAMARONES

$22.00

PAELLA DE PESCADO

$20.00

PAELLA MIXTA CARNE Y PESCADO

$22.00

PAELLA VEGETARIANA

$20.00

PAELLERA ACERO 20 - 28 CM 1/3 PERSON

$15.00

PAELLERA ACERO 30 CM 4 PERSON

$20.00

PAELLERA ACERO 34 CM 6 PERSON

$25.00

PAELLERA ACERO 38 CM 8 PERSON

$30.00

DULCES Y POSTRES

CHOCOLATE TABLETA 70% CACAO

$4.50

COLA-CAO TARRO 383 GR

$6.50

COLA-CAO TARRO

$6.50

GALLATAS CAMPECHANAS PALMERITAS

$2.50

Bandeja Navidad

$15.99

Mazapanes

$14.99

Turron Almendras

$10.50

GALLETAS TE

$1.99

MAGDALENAS

$3.50

PALADIN CHOCOLATE INSTA

$6.50

Tarta De Queso

$50.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Antonio Puertas y David Ruiz abren el primer MEDITERRANEUM en Miami, un nuevo concepto gastronómico donde quieren sorprender a los clientes de U.S.A con una comida Mediterránea fusionada con ingredientes y elaboraciones del resto del mundo.

2960 coral way, miami, FL 33145

