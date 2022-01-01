Restaurant header imageView gallery

Medo Woodstck

No reviews yet

83 Mill Hill Road

Woodstock, NY 12498

Order Again

Popular Items

Dumplings
Miso Soup
Shrimp Tempura Roll

Sake

Kikusui Funaguchi (GOLD CAN)

Kikusui Funaguchi (GOLD CAN)

$12.00
Perfect Snow Nigori (can)

Perfect Snow Nigori (can)

$12.00

Kikusui Funaguchi Aged Red (Can)

$13.00

Kikusui Funaguchi SEASONAL Green

$13.00

Kunizakari Nigori

Beer And Cider

Asahi Super Dry Lager

Asahi Super Dry Lager

$6.00

Orion Pilsner

$6.00

Kirin Ichiban Lager

$7.00
Lucky Cat White Ale

Lucky Cat White Ale

$9.00

Lucky Dog Session IPA

$9.00

Hitachino Red Rice Ale

$10.00

Hitachino White Ale

$10.00
1911 Rosé Hard Cider 16oz

1911 Rosé Hard Cider 16oz

$9.00
Orion 75 Pilsner

Orion 75 Pilsner

$7.00Out of stock

Wine by the Bottle

BOTTLE (W) - Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BOTTLE (W)- Pinot Grigio

$42.00

BOTTLE (W)- Muscadet

$45.00

BOTTLE (W) - Rosé

$45.00

BOTTLE (W) - Orange Blend

$58.00

BOTTLE (W) - White Blend

$58.00

BOTTLE (W)- Prosecco

$40.00Out of stock

BOTTLE (R)- BEAUJOLAIS

$58.00

BOTTLE (R)- PINOT NOIR

$58.00Out of stock

BOTTLE (R) - Cote Du Rhone

$45.00Out of stock

BOTTLE (R) - Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

BOTTLE - Pera Grave (R)

$40.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Sparkling Yuzu Drink

Sparkling Yuzu Drink

$6.00
Sparkling Mikan Drink

Sparkling Mikan Drink

$6.00
Sparkling Ume Drink

Sparkling Ume Drink

$6.00
Sparkling Ringo Drink

Sparkling Ringo Drink

$6.00
Athletic Run Wild IPA non alcoholic

Athletic Run Wild IPA non alcoholic

$6.00
Llanllyr Welsh Club Soda

Llanllyr Welsh Club Soda

$4.00
Llanllyr Welsh Ginger Ale

Llanllyr Welsh Ginger Ale

$4.00
Llanllyr Welsh Tonic Water

Llanllyr Welsh Tonic Water

$4.00
Reeds Ginger Beer

Reeds Ginger Beer

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coca-Cola

$4.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Specials

Baby Yellowtail

$8.00

Chu Toro

$12.00

Jalapeño Popper

$17.00

4 pieces of deep-fried jalapeño, filled with spicy salmon, cream cheese, spicy mayo, topped with eel sauce & tobiko

Moon River

Moon River

$30.00

Spicy toro and avocado inside, in a soy paper wrap, topped with red crab meat, mango and four types of tobiko

Negi Toro Roll

$12.00

O'Toro

$15.00

Salmon Skin Salad

$14.00

Sizzling Toro (2pc)

$20.00

Spicy Toro Roll

$15.00

Tartare

$16.00

Tofu Skin

$3.00
Toro Tartare

Toro Tartare

$26.00

White Tuna Tempura Roll

$12.00

White Tuna Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Spring Mix Leaves, RIce on the inside, eel sauce

Starters

Baby Octopus salad

$11.00

Black Pepper Tuna

$17.00

Sliced pepper tuna with ponzu sauce

Dumplings

Dumplings

$11.00

Edamame

$8.00Out of stock

Steamed edamame pods tossed in sea salt

Kani salad

$10.00

Kani, cucumber, mayo

Katsu Chicken

$15.00

Japanese panko-breaded, Joyce farms boneless chicken thigh, tonkatsu sauce & scallions

Medo Salad

Medo Salad

$7.00

Artisinal gem lettuce & assorted mixed greens, pea shoots, micro wasabi, medo dressing

Miso Soup

$7.00

Certified organic aged miso, wakame, tofu & scallions

Mushroom Appetizer

Mushroom Appetizer

$14.00

Lion's Mane mushrooms sautéed in butter, mirin and soy sauce, served with microgreens

Pickled Cucumber & Enoki salad

Pickled Cucumber & Enoki salad

$12.00

Lightly pickled cucumber with marinated enoki mushrooms, sesame seeds and kizami nori

Sashimi Appetizer

$16.00

8 Pieces Sashimi - Chefs choice

Seaweed Salad

$10.00

Shrimp Shumai

$11.00

Served with wasabi microgreens & housemade dipping sauce

Sizzler

$16.00

Seared white tuna OR salmon, sesame, eel sauce, spicy mayo, shiso leaf

Spicy Tuna Cracker

$15.00

Spicy Tuna, potato chip, avocado, black tobiko

Sushi Appetizer

$13.00

5 Pieces sushi- Chefs Choice

Tuna Carpaccio

$17.00

Spicy ponzu sauce, garlic sauce, cilantro, sesame seed

Yellowtail Jalapeño

$18.00

Yellowtail sashimi with wasabi dressing

Sushi & Sashimi à La Carte

Black Pepper Tuna

$5.00

Botan Shrimp

$7.00

Cooked Shrimp

$3.00

Eel unagi

$5.00

Fluke

$5.00

Kani

$3.00

Mackerel

$4.00

Octopus (Tako)

$4.00

Salmon

$5.00

Salmon Belly

$6.00

Scallop

$6.00

Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Squid

$3.00

Striped Bass

$4.00

Tamago egg custard

$3.00

Tuna

$5.00

White Tuna

$4.00

Yellowtail

$5.00

Yellowtail Belly

$6.00

Sushi Bar Entrees

Chirashi

Chirashi

$31.00

15 Pieces assorted sashimi served over rice

Maki Combo A

$22.00

California roll, one tuna roll, one salmon avocado roll

Maki Combo B

$24.00

Spicy crunchy tuna roll, spicy crunchy salmon roll & spicy crunchy yellowtail roll

Sashimi Dinner

$37.00

18 Pieces of assorted sashimi & side of rice

Sushi & Sashimi Combo For One

$39.00

12 Pieces of Sashimi, 5 Pieces of Sushi & California roll

Sushi & Sashimi Combo for Two

Sushi & Sashimi Combo for Two

$78.00

10 pieces of sushi, 18 pieces of sashimi, tuna roll & rainbow roll

Sushi Dinner

$31.00

10 Pieces assorted sushi & Tuna Roll

Classic Rolls

Alaskan Roll

$9.00
Avocado & Cucumber Roll

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

$7.00
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Black Pepper Tuna Roll

$8.00
California Roll

California Roll

$8.00

Kani, avocado & cucumber

Cucumber Roll

$6.00
Eel & Avocado Roll

Eel & Avocado Roll

$9.00
Eel & Cucumber Roll

Eel & Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Oshinko Roll

$6.00

Japanese pickle

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00
Salmon & Avocado Roll

Salmon & Avocado Roll

$9.00
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00
Shrimp & Avocado Roll

Shrimp & Avocado Roll

$8.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado & eel sauce

Smoked Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Crunchy Crab Roll

$10.00

Spicy Crunchy Salmon Roll

$10.00

Spicy Crunchy Scallop Roll

$10.00

Spicy Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$10.00

Shrimp, spicy mayo, tempura crunch

Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll

Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy Crunchy Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

Yellowtail, scallions, spicy mayo, tempura crunch

Tuna & Avocado Roll

Tuna & Avocado Roll

$9.00
Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Jalapeño

$15.00

Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail, thinly sliced scallions

Signature Rolls

Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with eel sauce
Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Eel, cucumber & avocado outside, topped with eel sauce

Fantastic Roll

$18.00

spicy tuna, avocado inside topped with spicy salmon

Godzilla Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna, avocado & cream cheese, deep fried with eel sauce on top

Mango Roll

$17.00

Spicy crab, avocado, mango on top with mango sauce

Medo Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura & cream cheese, avocado inside, topped with lobster salad, spicy eel sauce & masago

Naruto Roll

$16.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, wrapped in cucumber, ponzu sauce served on the side

NY Roll

$17.00

Eel & avocado inside, topped with spicy kani & eel sauce

Pink Lady Roll

$19.00

Assorted spicy fish and avocado inside, soy paper wrap, and Bonito flakes on top

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

California roll inside, assorted fish on top

Spider Roll

$13.00

Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber & eel sauce

Sweetheart Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna, avocado inside, tuna outside

Volcano Roll

$18.00

Deep fried white fish on the bottom, and spicy salmon on top, with scallions, tobiko, and crunch.

Woodstock Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura & avocado inside, topped with spicy tuna, eel sauce & spicy mayo

Yummy Roll

$19.00

A torched roll with crunchy spicy salmon and cucumber inside, white fish plus eel sauce and spicy mayo sauce on top.

Paradise Roll

$20.00

Assorted spicy fish and avocado inside. Yellowtail jalapeno on top. Sriracha sauce.

Gunkan Sushi

Tobiko

$5.00

Massago

$4.00

Ikura

$6.00

Uni

$15.00

Sides

Eel Sauce

$2.00

Extra Salad Dressing

$2.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Tamari

$2.00

White Rice

$3.00

Wasabi

$1.50

Ginger

$1.00

Desserts

Yuzu Cheese Cake

$9.00

Pineapple sauce, berries

Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.00

Sesame Cookie

$6.00

Lemon Thumbprints

$6.00

Mochi - Green Tea

$6.00

Mochi - Mango

$6.00

Mochi - Black Sesame

$6.00

Mochi - Chocolate

$6.00

Mochi - Red Bean

$6.00

Mochi - Strawberry

$6.00

Mochi - Vanilla

$6.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.00+

Green Tea Cheesecake

$9.00

Yuzu Tarts

$12.00Out of stock
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Medo Woodstock takes its name from the history of the location, Bradley Meadows, with a Japanese twist. With seating for 60 people, an impressive bar, sushi bar and full kitchen Medo provides a unique take on the traditional and common sushi restaurants in the area, and our goal is to deliver the most unique Japanese inspired drinking and dining environment around: our guests will have plenty to taste and talk about.

83 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock, NY 12498

