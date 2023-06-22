Medusa the Greek
No reviews yet
133 5th Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Greek Chicken Soup ( Avgolemeno )
Classic chicken egg lemon soup, rice, vegetables, dill, served with 1PC pita. Gluten-free.
Greek Lamb Gyro
Shredded braised lamb served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato.
Horiatiki ( Greek Village Salad )
Heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, red onions, olives, oregano, feta, vinaigrette. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
GREEK DIPS
Dip Sampler
( Pikilia ) all five spreads, served with 2 PC pita, crudité.
Black Truffle Tarama
Lemony fish roe mousse with squid ink & truffle oil.
Tzatziki
Imported Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic, dill. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
Spicy Feta
Whipped feta & roasted chilies spread. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
Smoked Eggplant
Smoked eggplant, garlic, roasted peppers, parsley. Vegan. Gluten-free.
Beet Hummus
Roasted beet hummus, topped with pickled beets & black sesame seeds. Vegan. Gluten-free.
MEZE ( SHARE PLATES )
Za'atar Chips
Vegan.
Greek Olive Mix
Vegan. Gluten-free.
Meat Grape Leaves ( 8 PCS )
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, vegetables & ground beef. Served warm.
Vegan Grape Leaves
Grape leaves stuffed with rice & vegetables. Vegan.
Vegan Lentil Falafel ( 3 PCS )
Crispy falafel with green lentil & green peas. Served with lemon tahini. Vegan.
Zucchini Chips
Zucchini chips, tzatziki. Vegetarian.
Spanakopita ( Spinach Pie )
Spinach, feta, herbs, filo dough. Vegetarian.
Grilled Shrimp ( 5 PCS )
Simply grilled shrimps (head on), lemon oil, oregano. Gluten-free.
Kalamari
Fried calamari, lemon.
Grilled Octopus
Onions, capers, parsley, lemon oil, oregano. Gluten-free.
Soutzoukakia
Beef & lamb meatballs, with spiced tomato red wine sauce.
Lamb Empanaditas
Ground lamb flavored with olives, raisins, thyme, cumin & fried wheat dough. Served with mint tzatziki dipping sauce.
Loukaniko
Grilled Greek pork sausage with lemon. Gluten-free.
Greek Mac & Cheese
Elbow macaroni pasta, halloumi, feta graviera. Vegetarian.
GREEK CHEESES
Imported Greek Feta
Oregano & olive oil, served with 1 PC pita. Vegetarian.
Cheese Saganaki
Lightly battered kefalograviera cheese. Topped with Cretan Greek honey & black sesame seeds. Vegetarian.
Cypriot Halloumi
Grilled halloumi cheese with fig jam, lemon, and mint. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
MEDUSA SOUVLAKI
SALADS + SOUPS
Horiatiki ( Greek Village Salad )
Heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, red onions, olives, oregano, feta, vinaigrette. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
Beet Goat Cheese Salad
Roasted beets, fennel, goat cheese, roasted garlic vinaigrette. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
Brussel Sprout Salad
Shaved brussel sprouts, radish, carrots, celery, graviera cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, honey cider dressing. Vegetarian. Gluten-free. Nuts.
Marouli Salad
Mixed greens, dill, scallions, feta, aged red wine vinaigrette. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
Cobb Salad
Romain hearts, avocado, grape tomatoes, blue cheese, boiled egg, bacon, red wine vinaigrette. Gluten-free.
Greek Chicken Soup ( Avgolemeno )
Classic chicken egg lemon soup, rice, vegetables, dill, served with 1PC pita. Gluten-free.
Vegan Lentil Soup
Carrots, celery, bay leaves, fresh plum tomatoes, served with 1 PC pita. Gluten-free.
HOUSE SPECIALITIES
Moussaka
Layers of ground beef, potato, eggplant, zucchini, creamy béchamel sauce, served with marouli salad.
Pastitso ( Greek Ziti )
Baked layers of ziti pasta, Greek meat sauce, béchamel sauce, kefalotyri cheese, served with marouli salad.
Santorini Seafood Pasta
Fresh squid ink pasta tossed with sautéed shrimp, calamari, octopus & ouzo, finished with a touch of marinara.
Grilled Skirt Steak ( 8 OZ )
Topped with cremini mushroom cream sauce, served with lemon potatoes & grilled asparagus. Gluten-free.
Baby Lamb Chops ( 1/2 KILO )
Lemon oil. Choice of side. Gluten-free.
Baby Lamb Chops ( 1 KILO )
Lemon oil. Choice of side. Gluten-free.
Organic Roasted Lemon Chicken
Bell + Evans 1/2 chicken. Choice of side. Gluten - free.
Branzino
Branzino (delicate white fish). Choice of side. Gluten-free.
Salmon
Grilled salmon, lemon oil, capers. Choice of side. Gluten free.
Medusa Vegan Plate
Marouli salad (no feta) with choice of (3) side dishes. Vegan. Gluten-free.
Baked Stuffed Eggplant
Baked with caramelized onions, capers, and smoked feta. Choice of side. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
Medusa Mixed Grilled Platter
3 lamb chops, 2 pork skewers, 2 chicken skewers, 2 Biftekia (Homemade beef & lamb burgers), 2 pork sausages. Served with Greek fries & tzatziki.
PLATTERS
Lentil Falafel Platter ( 4 PCS )
4PCS per order. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.
Halloumi Platter
Grilled Cypriot halloumi cheese. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side. Vegetarian.
Spinach Pie Platter ( Spanakopita )
Spanakopita. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side. Vegetarian.
Baked Stuffed Eggplant Platter
Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side. Vegetarian.
American Lamb Platter
Flat lamb slices. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.
Greek Lamb Platter
Shredded braised lamb. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.
Meatball Platter
Beef & lamb meatballs, Greek tomato sauce. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.
Grilled Chicken Platter
Sliced grilled chicken breast. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.
Carne Asada Platter
8 OZ skirt steak with chimichurri sauce. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.
Greek Sausage Platter
Grilled Greek pork sausage. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.
Biftekia Platter
Homemade beef & lamb burgers. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.
Meat Grape Leaves Platter ( 8 PCS )
Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.
Salmon Platter
Grilled salmon, lemon oil, capers. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.
Grilled Shrimp Platter ( 5 PCS )
Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.
Grilled Octopus Platter
Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.
GYRO PLATTERS
Halloumi Gyro Platter
Grilled Cypriot halloumi cheese. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce. Vegetarian.
Grilled Veggie Gyro Platter
Grilled seasonal vegetables. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce. Vegetarian.
American Lamb Gyro Platter
Flat lamb slices. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.
Greek Lamb Gyro Platter
Shredded braised lamb. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.
Greek Sausage Gyro Platter
Grilled Greek pork sausage. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.
Meatball Gyro Platter
Beef & lamb meatballs, Greek tomato sauce. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.
American Chicken Gyro Platter
Sliced grilled chicken breast. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.
Greek Chicken Gyro Platter
Slow-roasted rotisserie chicken thighs. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.
Vegan Lentil Falafel Gyro Platter
Beet hummus spread, onion, tomato, pickles, tahini drizzle. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.
Carne Asada Gyro Platter
Grilled hanger steak with mint chimichurri, tzatziki, onions & tomato. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.
Lobster Roll Gyro Platter
Chilled lobster, herbed mayo, celery, shallots, old bay, red cabbage dill coleslaw, buttered pita. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.
Hot Greek Gyro Platter
Spicy feta spread, American lamb, onion, tomato, pickled jalapeno peppers. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.
Hercules Gyro Platter
Three meats (American lamb, grilled chicken, pork sausage). Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.
EXTRAS
SIDE DISHES
Greek Fries
Oregano & graviera cheese. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
Kale
Sautéed kale, lemon oil. Vegan. Gluten-free.
Roasted Lemon Potatoes
Vegan. Gluten-free.
Gigantes
Braised giant Greek beans, tomato, vegetables. Vegan. Gluten-free.
Spinach Rice
Rice pilaf flavored with spinach & herbs. Vegan. Gluten-free.
Brussel Sprouts
Crispy, fresh lemon, oregano. Vegan. Gluten-free.
Okra
Braised okra in tomato sauce. Vegan. Gluten-free.
Grilled Asparagus
Vegan. Gluten-free.
SPECIALS
Medusa Guacamole
Hass avocado, cilantro, red onions, lime juice, pomegranate seeds, dill, feta cheese. Served with pita chips. Vegetarian.
Watermelon Salad
Watermelon cubes, cheery tomatoes, feta cheese, basil & mint.
Medusa Tuna Crudo
Ahi tuna steak sliced and dressed with lemon ginger vinaigrette. Topped with capers, cucumbers & scallions.
Medusa Surf & Turf
Seared Sea Scallops
Swordfish Kebab
Grilled swordfish drizzled with lemon dill oil, topped with sweet peppers & onion. Served with choice of side & pita bread.
Pride Rainbow Shortcake
Five layers off sponge cake filled with cream & strawberry coulis.
Passion Fruit & Chocolate Cheesecake
DESSERT
Classic Loukoumades
Greek street baby donuts topped with honey, chopped walnuts & cinnamon. ( 8 PCS ) Vegetarian. Nuts.
Crispy Sugar Loukoumades
Greek street baby donuts rolled in confectioners’ sugar. ( 8 PCS ) Vegetarian.
Nutella Pistachio Loukoumades
Greek street baby donuts topped with Nutella & toasted pistachios. Vegetarian. Nuts.
Strawberry Cream Loukoumades
Greek street baby donuts topped with strawberry cream & fresh strawberries.
Baklava
Walnuts, almonds, cinnamon, honey orange syrup. Vegetarian. Nuts.
Greek Yogurt
With sour cherry preserves. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
Galaktoboureko
Creamy semolina custard in filo, lemon & honey syrup. Vegetarian.
Molten Chocolate Cake
Chocolate cake with chocolate soufflé center. Served with vanilla ice cream. ( 15 Minute Cook Time )
Greek Cookie Plate
Melomakarona ( Greek honey cookies ), Koulourakia ( Greek Easter cookies ) & Kourabiedes ( Greek powdered sugar almond cookies ). ( 2 PCS of each ) Vegetarian.
Vanilla Ice Cream ( 2 scoops )
GYROS
Halloumi Gyro
Grilled Cypriot halloumi cheese served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato. Vegetarian.
Grilled Veggie Gyro
Grilled seasonal vegetables served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato.
American Lamb Gyro
Flat lamb slices served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato.
Greek Lamb Gyro
Shredded braised lamb served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato.
Greek Sausage Gyro
Grilled Greek pork sausage served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato.
Meatball Gyro
Beef & lamb meatballs in Greek tomato sauce. Served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato.
American Chicken Gyro
Sliced grilled chicken breast served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato.
Greek Chicken Gyro
Slow - roasted rotisserie chicken thighs served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato.
Vegan Lentil Falafel Gyro
Beet hummus spread, onion, tomato, pickles, tahini drizzle. Served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato. Vegan.
Carne Asada Gyro
Grilled hanger steak with mint chimichurri, tzatziki, onions, & tomato, served on pita bread.
Lobster Roll Gyro
Chilled lobster, herbed mayo, celery, shallots, old bay, red cabbage dill coleslaw. Served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato.
Hot Greek Gyro
Spicy feta spread, American lamb, pickled jalapeño peppers. Served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato.
Hercules Gyro
American lamb, grilled chicken, pork sausage served with Greek fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.
Medusa Burger
Beef & lamb burger with swiss cheese, feta, homemade tomato jam, sautéed red onion & lettuce. Served on a potato bun with Medusa sauce.
MEDUSA CRAFT COCKTAILS.
Mr. Purple
Gin, green chartreuse, fresh lime, honey, club soda, rosemary.
Figalicious
Bulleit Rye, Aperol, fig jam, fresh lemon, bitters.
Greek Old Fashioned
Bourbon, mastiha, bitters.
Daddy Icarus
Jack Daniels, infused apple whiskey, lemon juice, cinnamon stick. Garnished with a Greek cookie rim & dried apple chip.
Tears of My Frenemies
Mezcal, tequila, Grand Marnier, pineapple juice, orange juice & lime juice.
Toula, That Bitch!
Purple Kinship Gin, coconut milk, black berry & mint.
Dirty Greek Martini
Titos, dry vermouth, olive juice, spicy feta stuffed olives.
Lesvos + Homos
Tequila, coconut milk, Aperol, Grand Marnier & lime juice.
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, Prosecco, club soda, aromatic bitters.
Hot Aphrodite
Tsipouro, red wine, Greek honey, orange peel. Hot cocktail.
FROSÉ + SANGRIA.
MARGARITAS + MOJITOS.
Margarita
Tequila, triple sec, lime, sour mix.
Flavored Margarita
Tequila, triple sec, lime, sour mix, choice of flavor.
Mykonos Margarita
Mezcal, fresh lime, triple sec, pineapple, salt & paprika. Served on the rocks.
Mojito
Rum, fresh lime, sugar, mint, club soda.
Flavored Mojito
Rum, fresh line, sugar, mint, club soda, choice of flavor.
WINE.
Exhib Rosé.
Cap D'agde France.
Merlot Rosé.
Costa Lazaridi Greece.
Savignon Blanc
Costa Lazaridi. White.
Assyrtiko
Avantis Winery. White.
Mosxofilero
Flowers. White.
Malagousia
Costa Lazaridi. White.
Cabernet Blend
Onedea. Red.
Xinomavro
Chrisohou. Red.
Agiorgitiko
Flowers. Red.
Pinot Noir
Meiomi. Red.
Bottega Gold Prosecco Brut
Exhib Rosé
Cap D'agde France.
Merlot Rosé
Costa Lazaridi Greece.
Savignon Blanc Bottle
Costa Lazaridi. White.
Assyrtiko Bottle
Avantis Winery. White.
Mosxofilero Bottle
Flowers. White.
Malagousia Bottle
Costa Lazaridi. White.
Cabernet Blend Bottle
Onedea. Red.
Xinomavro Bottle
Chrisohou. Red.
Agiorgitiko Bottle
Flowers. Red.
Pinot Noir Bottle
Meiomi. Red.
BEER.
TEQUILA.
WHISKEY & BOURBON.
SODAS.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
🇬🇷 Greek cuisine in Park Slope, BK Dine in | Take out | Delivery
133 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217