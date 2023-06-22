Restaurant header imageView gallery

Medusa the Greek

review star

No reviews yet

133 5th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11217

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Greek Chicken Soup ( Avgolemeno )

$12.00

Classic chicken egg lemon soup, rice, vegetables, dill, served with 1PC pita. Gluten-free.

Greek Lamb Gyro

$20.00

Shredded braised lamb served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato.

Horiatiki ( Greek Village Salad )

Horiatiki ( Greek Village Salad )

$18.00

Heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, red onions, olives, oregano, feta, vinaigrette. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.


GREEK DIPS

Dip Sampler

Dip Sampler

$22.00

( Pikilia ) all five spreads, served with 2 PC pita, crudité.

Black Truffle Tarama

$13.00

Lemony fish roe mousse with squid ink & truffle oil.

Tzatziki

$12.00

Imported Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic, dill. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Spicy Feta

Spicy Feta

$11.00

Whipped feta & roasted chilies spread. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Smoked Eggplant

$11.00

Smoked eggplant, garlic, roasted peppers, parsley. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Beet Hummus

Beet Hummus

$11.00

Roasted beet hummus, topped with pickled beets & black sesame seeds. Vegan. Gluten-free.

MEZE ( SHARE PLATES )

Za'atar Chips

$7.00

Vegan.

Greek Olive Mix

Greek Olive Mix

$8.00

Vegan. Gluten-free.

Meat Grape Leaves ( 8 PCS )

Meat Grape Leaves ( 8 PCS )

$17.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, vegetables & ground beef. Served warm.

Vegan Grape Leaves

Vegan Grape Leaves

$14.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice & vegetables. Vegan.

Vegan Lentil Falafel ( 3 PCS )

Vegan Lentil Falafel ( 3 PCS )

$13.00

Crispy falafel with green lentil & green peas. Served with lemon tahini. Vegan.

Zucchini Chips

Zucchini Chips

$18.00

Zucchini chips, tzatziki. Vegetarian.

Spanakopita ( Spinach Pie )

Spanakopita ( Spinach Pie )

$15.00

Spinach, feta, herbs, filo dough. Vegetarian.

Grilled Shrimp ( 5 PCS )

Grilled Shrimp ( 5 PCS )

$19.00

Simply grilled shrimps (head on), lemon oil, oregano. Gluten-free.

Kalamari

$18.00

Fried calamari, lemon.

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$25.00

Onions, capers, parsley, lemon oil, oregano. Gluten-free.

Soutzoukakia

Soutzoukakia

$15.00

Beef & lamb meatballs, with spiced tomato red wine sauce.

Lamb Empanaditas

Lamb Empanaditas

$17.00

Ground lamb flavored with olives, raisins, thyme, cumin & fried wheat dough. Served with mint tzatziki dipping sauce.

Loukaniko

Loukaniko

$13.00

Grilled Greek pork sausage with lemon. Gluten-free.

Greek Mac & Cheese

Greek Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Elbow macaroni pasta, halloumi, feta graviera. Vegetarian.

GREEK CHEESES

Imported Greek Feta

$10.00

Oregano & olive oil, served with 1 PC pita. Vegetarian.

Cheese Saganaki

Cheese Saganaki

$15.00

Lightly battered kefalograviera cheese. Topped with Cretan Greek honey & black sesame seeds. Vegetarian.

Cypriot Halloumi

Cypriot Halloumi

$14.00

Grilled halloumi cheese with fig jam, lemon, and mint. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

MEDUSA SOUVLAKI

Pork Souvlaki Stick

Pork Souvlaki Stick

$10.00

Lemon olive oil, oregano, served with tzatziki and 1 PC pita.

Chicken Souvlaki Stick

Chicken Souvlaki Stick

$10.00

Lemon olive oil, oregano, served with tzatziki and 1 PC pita.

SALADS + SOUPS

Horiatiki ( Greek Village Salad )

Horiatiki ( Greek Village Salad )

$18.00

Heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, red onions, olives, oregano, feta, vinaigrette. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Beet Goat Cheese Salad

Beet Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Roasted beets, fennel, goat cheese, roasted garlic vinaigrette. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Brussel Sprout Salad

Brussel Sprout Salad

$16.00

Shaved brussel sprouts, radish, carrots, celery, graviera cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, honey cider dressing. Vegetarian. Gluten-free. Nuts.

Marouli Salad

Marouli Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, dill, scallions, feta, aged red wine vinaigrette. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Romain hearts, avocado, grape tomatoes, blue cheese, boiled egg, bacon, red wine vinaigrette. Gluten-free.

Greek Chicken Soup ( Avgolemeno )

$12.00

Classic chicken egg lemon soup, rice, vegetables, dill, served with 1PC pita. Gluten-free.

Vegan Lentil Soup

Vegan Lentil Soup

$12.00

Carrots, celery, bay leaves, fresh plum tomatoes, served with 1 PC pita. Gluten-free.

HOUSE SPECIALITIES

Moussaka

$25.00

Layers of ground beef, potato, eggplant, zucchini, creamy béchamel sauce, served with marouli salad.

Pastitso ( Greek Ziti )

Pastitso ( Greek Ziti )

$25.00

Baked layers of ziti pasta, Greek meat sauce, béchamel sauce, kefalotyri cheese, served with marouli salad.

Santorini Seafood Pasta

Santorini Seafood Pasta

$37.00

Fresh squid ink pasta tossed with sautéed shrimp, calamari, octopus & ouzo, finished with a touch of marinara.

Grilled Skirt Steak ( 8 OZ )

$37.00

Topped with cremini mushroom cream sauce, served with lemon potatoes & grilled asparagus. Gluten-free.

Baby Lamb Chops ( 1/2 KILO )

Baby Lamb Chops ( 1/2 KILO )

$41.00

Lemon oil. Choice of side. Gluten-free.

Baby Lamb Chops ( 1 KILO )

Baby Lamb Chops ( 1 KILO )

$78.00

Lemon oil. Choice of side. Gluten-free.

Organic Roasted Lemon Chicken

Organic Roasted Lemon Chicken

$29.00

Bell + Evans 1/2 chicken. Choice of side. Gluten - free.

Branzino

Branzino

$36.00

Branzino (delicate white fish). Choice of side. Gluten-free.

Salmon

Salmon

$31.00

Grilled salmon, lemon oil, capers. Choice of side. Gluten free.

Medusa Vegan Plate

$23.00

Marouli salad (no feta) with choice of (3) side dishes. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Baked Stuffed Eggplant

Baked Stuffed Eggplant

$24.00

Baked with caramelized onions, capers, and smoked feta. Choice of side. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Medusa Mixed Grilled Platter

$95.00

3 lamb chops, 2 pork skewers, 2 chicken skewers, 2 Biftekia (Homemade beef & lamb burgers), 2 pork sausages. Served with Greek fries & tzatziki.

PLATTERS

Lentil Falafel Platter ( 4 PCS )

$26.00

4PCS per order. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.

Halloumi Platter

$25.00

Grilled Cypriot halloumi cheese. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side. Vegetarian.

Spinach Pie Platter ( Spanakopita )

$25.00

Spanakopita. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side. Vegetarian.

Baked Stuffed Eggplant Platter

$25.00

Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side. Vegetarian.

American Lamb Platter

$28.00

Flat lamb slices. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.

Greek Lamb Platter

$31.00

Shredded braised lamb. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.

Meatball Platter

$27.00

Beef & lamb meatballs, Greek tomato sauce. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.

Grilled Chicken Platter

$27.00

Sliced grilled chicken breast. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.

Carne Asada Platter

$36.00

8 OZ skirt steak with chimichurri sauce. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.

Greek Sausage Platter

$26.00

Grilled Greek pork sausage. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.

Biftekia Platter

Biftekia Platter

$30.00

Homemade beef & lamb burgers. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.

Meat Grape Leaves Platter ( 8 PCS )

$28.00

Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.

Salmon Platter

Salmon Platter

$36.00

Grilled salmon, lemon oil, capers. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.

Grilled Shrimp Platter ( 5 PCS )

$30.00

Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.

Grilled Octopus Platter

$36.00

Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side.

GYRO PLATTERS

Halloumi Gyro Platter

$24.00

Grilled Cypriot halloumi cheese. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce. Vegetarian.

Grilled Veggie Gyro Platter

$24.00

Grilled seasonal vegetables. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce. Vegetarian.

American Lamb Gyro Platter

$25.00

Flat lamb slices. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.

Greek Lamb Gyro Platter

$26.00

Shredded braised lamb. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.

Greek Sausage Gyro Platter

$24.00

Grilled Greek pork sausage. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.

Meatball Gyro Platter

$25.00

Beef & lamb meatballs, Greek tomato sauce. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.

American Chicken Gyro Platter

$26.00

Sliced grilled chicken breast. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.

Greek Chicken Gyro Platter

$24.00

Slow-roasted rotisserie chicken thighs. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.

Vegan Lentil Falafel Gyro Platter

$24.00

Beet hummus spread, onion, tomato, pickles, tahini drizzle. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.

Carne Asada Gyro Platter

$30.00

Grilled hanger steak with mint chimichurri, tzatziki, onions & tomato. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.

Lobster Roll Gyro Platter

$34.00Out of stock

Chilled lobster, herbed mayo, celery, shallots, old bay, red cabbage dill coleslaw, buttered pita. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.

Hot Greek Gyro Platter

$26.00

Spicy feta spread, American lamb, onion, tomato, pickled jalapeno peppers. Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.

Hercules Gyro Platter

$28.00

Three meats (American lamb, grilled chicken, pork sausage). Gyros served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato, side of fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.

EXTRAS

1pc Pita Bread

$2.00

4oz Tzatziki

$3.00

2pcs Halloumi

$6.00

Medusa Sauce

$3.00

Truffle Aioli

$4.00

Crudite

$4.00

Zatar Chips

$4.00

SIDE DISHES

Greek Fries

$9.00

Oregano & graviera cheese. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Kale

$9.00

Sautéed kale, lemon oil. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Roasted Lemon Potatoes

$9.00

Vegan. Gluten-free.

Gigantes

$9.00

Braised giant Greek beans, tomato, vegetables. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Spinach Rice

$9.00

Rice pilaf flavored with spinach & herbs. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Crispy, fresh lemon, oregano. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Okra

$9.00

Braised okra in tomato sauce. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Vegan. Gluten-free.

SPECIALS

Medusa Guacamole

$15.00

Hass avocado, cilantro, red onions, lime juice, pomegranate seeds, dill, feta cheese. Served with pita chips. Vegetarian.

Watermelon Salad

Watermelon Salad

$15.00

Watermelon cubes, cheery tomatoes, feta cheese, basil & mint.

Medusa Tuna Crudo

$20.00

Ahi tuna steak sliced and dressed with lemon ginger vinaigrette. Topped with capers, cucumbers & scallions.

Medusa Surf & Turf

$42.00

Seared Sea Scallops

$38.00

Swordfish Kebab

$24.00

Grilled swordfish drizzled with lemon dill oil, topped with sweet peppers & onion. Served with choice of side & pita bread.

Pride Rainbow Shortcake

$10.00

Five layers off sponge cake filled with cream & strawberry coulis.

Passion Fruit & Chocolate Cheesecake

$12.00

DESSERT

Classic Loukoumades

Classic Loukoumades

$8.00

Greek street baby donuts topped with honey, chopped walnuts & cinnamon. ( 8 PCS ) Vegetarian. Nuts.

Crispy Sugar Loukoumades

Crispy Sugar Loukoumades

$8.00

Greek street baby donuts rolled in confectioners’ sugar. ( 8 PCS ) Vegetarian.

Nutella Pistachio Loukoumades

Nutella Pistachio Loukoumades

$10.00

Greek street baby donuts topped with Nutella & toasted pistachios. Vegetarian. Nuts.

Strawberry Cream Loukoumades

Strawberry Cream Loukoumades

$10.00

Greek street baby donuts topped with strawberry cream & fresh strawberries.

Baklava

Baklava

$9.00

Walnuts, almonds, cinnamon, honey orange syrup. Vegetarian. Nuts.

Greek Yogurt

$8.00

With sour cherry preserves. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Galaktoboureko

$8.00

Creamy semolina custard in filo, lemon & honey syrup. Vegetarian.

Molten Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Chocolate cake with chocolate soufflé center. Served with vanilla ice cream. ( 15 Minute Cook Time )

Greek Cookie Plate

$8.00

Melomakarona ( Greek honey cookies ), Koulourakia ( Greek Easter cookies ) & Kourabiedes ( Greek powdered sugar almond cookies ). ( 2 PCS of each ) Vegetarian.

Vanilla Ice Cream ( 2 scoops )

$8.00

GYROS

Halloumi Gyro

$18.00

Grilled Cypriot halloumi cheese served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato. Vegetarian.

Grilled Veggie Gyro

$18.00

Grilled seasonal vegetables served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato.

American Lamb Gyro

$18.00

Flat lamb slices served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato.

Greek Lamb Gyro

$20.00

Shredded braised lamb served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato.

Greek Sausage Gyro

$18.00

Grilled Greek pork sausage served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato.

Meatball Gyro

$17.00

Beef & lamb meatballs in Greek tomato sauce. Served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato.

American Chicken Gyro

$20.00

Sliced grilled chicken breast served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato.

Greek Chicken Gyro

$18.00

Slow - roasted rotisserie chicken thighs served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato.

Vegan Lentil Falafel Gyro

Vegan Lentil Falafel Gyro

$18.00

Beet hummus spread, onion, tomato, pickles, tahini drizzle. Served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato. Vegan.

Carne Asada Gyro

Carne Asada Gyro

$24.00

Grilled hanger steak with mint chimichurri, tzatziki, onions, & tomato, served on pita bread.

Lobster Roll Gyro

Lobster Roll Gyro

$28.00

Chilled lobster, herbed mayo, celery, shallots, old bay, red cabbage dill coleslaw. Served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato.

Hot Greek Gyro

$20.00

Spicy feta spread, American lamb, pickled jalapeño peppers. Served on pita bread with tzatziki, onion & tomato.

Hercules Gyro

Hercules Gyro

$28.00

American lamb, grilled chicken, pork sausage served with Greek fries, marouli salad & Medusa sauce.

Medusa Burger

Medusa Burger

$20.00

Beef & lamb burger with swiss cheese, feta, homemade tomato jam, sautéed red onion & lettuce. Served on a potato bun with Medusa sauce.

MEDUSA CRAFT COCKTAILS.

Mr. Purple

$14.00

Gin, green chartreuse, fresh lime, honey, club soda, rosemary.

Figalicious

$13.00

Bulleit Rye, Aperol, fig jam, fresh lemon, bitters.

Greek Old Fashioned

$13.00

Bourbon, mastiha, bitters.

Daddy Icarus

$15.00

Jack Daniels, infused apple whiskey, lemon juice, cinnamon stick. Garnished with a Greek cookie rim & dried apple chip.

Tears of My Frenemies

$13.00

Mezcal, tequila, Grand Marnier, pineapple juice, orange juice & lime juice.

Toula, That Bitch!

$15.00

Purple Kinship Gin, coconut milk, black berry & mint.

Dirty Greek Martini

$14.00

Titos, dry vermouth, olive juice, spicy feta stuffed olives.

Lesvos + Homos

$13.00

Tequila, coconut milk, Aperol, Grand Marnier & lime juice.

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aperol, Prosecco, club soda, aromatic bitters.

Hot Aphrodite

$12.00

Tsipouro, red wine, Greek honey, orange peel. Hot cocktail.

FROSÉ + SANGRIA.

FROSÉ

$13.00

Organic peach & strawberry purée, Rosé, vodka.

FROSITA

$14.00

Frosé mixed with sangria.

SANGRIA

$11.00

SANGRITA

$13.00

Margarita mixed with sangria.

MARGARITAS + MOJITOS.

Margarita

$12.00

Tequila, triple sec, lime, sour mix.

Flavored Margarita

$14.00

Tequila, triple sec, lime, sour mix, choice of flavor.

Mykonos Margarita

$14.00

Mezcal, fresh lime, triple sec, pineapple, salt & paprika. Served on the rocks.

Mojito

$12.00

Rum, fresh lime, sugar, mint, club soda.

Flavored Mojito

$14.00

Rum, fresh line, sugar, mint, club soda, choice of flavor.

WINE.

Exhib Rosé.

$11.00

Cap D'agde France.

Merlot Rosé.

$13.00

Costa Lazaridi Greece.

Savignon Blanc

$12.00

Costa Lazaridi. White.

Assyrtiko

$14.00

Avantis Winery. White.

Mosxofilero

$11.00

Flowers. White.

Malagousia

$13.00

Costa Lazaridi. White.

Cabernet Blend

$12.00

Onedea. Red.

Xinomavro

$13.00

Chrisohou. Red.

Agiorgitiko

$11.00

Flowers. Red.

Pinot Noir

$15.00

Meiomi. Red.

Bottega Gold Prosecco Brut

$17.00

Exhib Rosé

$44.00

Cap D'agde France.

Merlot Rosé

$50.00

Costa Lazaridi Greece.

Savignon Blanc Bottle

$45.00

Costa Lazaridi. White.

Assyrtiko Bottle

$56.00

Avantis Winery. White.

Mosxofilero Bottle

$44.00

Flowers. White.

Malagousia Bottle

$50.00

Costa Lazaridi. White.

Cabernet Blend Bottle

$45.00

Onedea. Red.

Xinomavro Bottle

$48.00

Chrisohou. Red.

Agiorgitiko Bottle

$44.00

Flowers. Red.

Pinot Noir Bottle

$58.00

Meiomi. Red.

BEER.

Mythos

$8.00

Greek lager.

Fix

$7.00

Greek lager.

Brooklyn Lager

$7.00

Mermaid Pislner

$7.00

Flower Power IPA

$8.00

VODKA.

Stolichnaya

$13.00

Titos

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

GIN.

Bombay Saphire Gin

$14.00

Gunpowder Gin

$14.00

Empress Gin

$15.00

TEQUILA.

Sombra

$14.00

Teremana

$15.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos

$16.00

Patron Añejo

$17.00

Don Julio Reposado

$17.00

Don Julio Añejo

$18.00

GREEK LIQUOR.

Tsipouro Idoniko

$10.00

Ouzo Plomari

$11.00

Mastiha Psyhis

$11.00

Ouzo Barbayianni

$12.00

RUM.

Bacardi

$12.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$14.00

WHISKEY & BOURBON.

Dewars

$12.00

Jameson

$14.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Chivas Regal

$14.00

Hennesy

$15.00

Oban.

$15.00

Monkey Shoulder

$15.00

Basil Hayden.

$15.00

Woodford.

$16.00

McCallan 12

$18.00

SODAS.

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Ginger ale Can

$3.00

Club Soda Can

$3.00

Loux Sour Cherry

$3.00

Loux Lemon

$3.00

Loux Lime

$3.00

Loux Orange

$3.00

WATER.

Vikos

$5.00

Greek still water ( 1 ltr )

Souroti

$5.00

Greek sparkling water ( 750 ML ) .

Poland Spring Bottle

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

🇬🇷 Greek cuisine in Park Slope, BK Dine in | Take out | Delivery

Website

Location

133 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fork N Greens
orange starNo Reviews
133 5th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Harlem Shake - 119 5th Ave@Sterling Pl, Brooklyn
orange starNo Reviews
119 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
PalmPalm Bowls
orange starNo Reviews
141 5th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Bogota Latin Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
141 5th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Miti Miti Brooklyn
orange starNo Reviews
138 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Dirty Birdy Wings
orange starNo Reviews
138 5th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Llama Inn
orange star4.5 • 16,716
50 Withers Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT
orange star4.5 • 14,937
261 Moore St Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Pies 'n' Thighs
orange star4.2 • 10,215
166 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
orange star4.7 • 8,898
172 N 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (2126 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston