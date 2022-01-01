Restaurant header imageView gallery

Medusa Italian Cuisine & Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

306 Gatzmer Ave

Jamesburg, NJ 08831

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Zuppa di Pollo - Chicken Soup
Mozzarella Sticks
Personal Plain

ANTIPASTI - APPETIZERS

Cozze Marinara

$13.50

Mussels served with Sweet, Mild or Hot Marinara sauce.

Impepata di Cozze

$13.95

Calamari Marinara

$14.95

Calamari served with Sweet, Mild or Hot Marinara sauce.

Calamari Fritti

$14.95

Cocktail di Gamberi

$14.95

Gamberi fritti all'arancia

$14.95

Antipasto Italiano

$14.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, prosciutto, olives and basil.

Caprese

$10.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and aceto balsamico.

Vongole Gratinate

$12.95

Baked clams oreganate.

Cozze gratinate

$13.95

Baked mussels oreganate.

WINGS

WINGS (Buffalo - BBQ - Mild)

$12.25+

Served with BUFFALO or BBQ sauce or dry. Extra dressing $0.50 cents.

ZUPPE - SOUPS

Zuppa di Pollo - Chicken Soup

$6.50+

Minestrone

$6.50+

Pasta e Fagioli

$6.50+

INSALATE - SALADS

Garden salad

$8.25

Lettuce - tomatoes - cucumbers - olives - carrots.

Garden salad with Chicken

$11.95

Caesar salad

$8.25

Romaine Lettuce - Croutons - Parmigiana cheese - Caesar dressing.

Caesar salad with Chicken

$11.95

Caesar salad with shrimps

$14.95

Insalata Primavera

$12.95

Grilled chicken - Roasted red peppers - fresh mozzarella - Kalamata Olives - Romaine Lettuce.

Grilled Veggie salad

$14.95

Portobello mushrooms - zucchini - eggplant - roasted red peppers - tomatoes- onions.

Medusa salad

$14.95

(Ham or Tuna) Mix spring lettuce - potatoes - corn - tomatoes - kalamata Olives - Eggs. Recommended with creamy balsamic dressing.

SIDES & MORE

side Patate al salto

$6.95

side Spinach Sauté

$8.55

side Broccoli Sauté

$8.55

side Broccoli Rabe

$8.95

side Sausage

$7.95

3 pcs

side Meatballs

$7.95

3 pcs

French Fries

$6.55

Cheese fries

$7.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

With a side of tomato sauce.

Onion Rings

$7.55

With tomato sauce on the side.

Garlic Knots

$3.00

6 x order

PIZZA

Plain Pizza

$14.95

Margherita

$20.95

Vodka Margherita

$21.95

White

$16.95

With Mozzarella and ricotta cheese.

White Spinach or Broccoli

$18.95

Primavera

$20.95

Eggplant - Zucchine - Roasted peppers - onions - tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.

Penne Vodka

$19.95

Veggie

$19.95

Mozzarella - Broccoli - spinach - onions - peppers.

Hawaiian

$16.95

Meat Lover

$18.95

Pepperoni - Ham - Sausage - Mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo chicken

$19.95

BBQ chicken

$19.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.95

Chicken, Bacon and Ranch

$19.95

Cheesesteak

$17.95

Chicken Cheesesteak

$17.95

SICILIANA & GRANDMA STYLE

Siciliana

$18.00

Grandma

$22.00

COLD SUBS

Italian SUB

$11.55

Ham, Cheese, and Salami SUB

$11.55

Ham, Cheese, and Capocollo SUB

$11.55

Proscuitto e Pomodoro SUB

$11.55

HOT SUBS & STEAK

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$11.50

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$12.50

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$11.50

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$11.50

SPO Sub

$11.50

Cheesesteak Sub

$11.50

California Cheesesteak Sub

$11.75

Lettuce - tomatoes - onions and mayo.

Cheesesteak Deluxe Sub

$11.95

Eggplant Parm sub

$11.50

HAMBURGERS

Hamburger

$11.50

Cheeseburger

$11.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.50

Cali Cheeseburger

$11.50

Comes with Lettuce - Tomatoes - Onions and Mayo.

DOLCI - DESSERT

Macedonia

$4.25

Banana, Kiwi, Strawberry, Grapes. Pear, Pineapple, & Orange.

Tiramisù Classico

$7.25

Tiramisù Medusa

$7.25

Made with Amaretto Disaronno ( Liquor ).

Fragole gratinate

$6.95

Cannoli

$3.95

Macedonia & Gelato.

$6.95

CHICKEN ENTREE DINNER

Dinner Chicken Parmigiana

$18.50

Dinner Chicken Francese

$18.50

Dinner Chicken Marsala

$18.50

Dinner Chicken Piccata

$18.50

PASTA/EGGPLANT DINNER

Dinner Pomodoro

$13.50

Dinner Marinara

$14.50

Dinner Aglio e Olio

$14.50

Dinner Bolognese

$16.50

Dinner Alfredo Sauce

$15.50

Dinner Vodka Sauce

$15.50

Dinner Primavera

$16.95

Dinner Arrabbiata

$14.50

Dinner Carbonara

$15.95

Dinner Lasagna al Forno

$15.50

Dinner Baked Ziti

$14.95

Dinner Baked Ziti Siciliano

$15.50

Dinner Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.95

Dinner Eggplant Rollatini

$16.95

Salsiccia e Funghi

$16.95

Sausage, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes in garlic oil sauce.

SEAFOOD DINNER

Dinner Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

Dinner Shrimp Francese

$19.95

Dinner Shrimp Parmigiana

$19.95

Dinner Frutti di Mare

$22.50

Dinner Penne al Salmone

$20.50

Dinner Zucchine e Gamberi

$20.50

Dinner Calamari Marinara

$17.95

Clams sauce

$17.95+

CHICKEN ENTREE LUNCH

Lunch Chicken Parmigiana

$12.55

Lunch Chicken Francese

$12.55

Lunch Chicken Marsala

$12.55

Lunch Chicken Piccata

$12.55

PASTA/EGGPLANT LUNCH

Lunch Pomodoro

$11.50

Lunch Marinara

$11.95

Lunch Aglio e Olio

$11.50

Lunch Bolognese

$12.50

Lunch Alfredo Sauce

$11.95

Lunch Vodka Sauce

$11.95

Lunch Arrabbiata

$11.95

Lunch Primavera

$12.95

Lunch Carbonara

$12.95

Lunch Eggplant Parmigiana

$11.95

Lunch Eggplant Rollatini

$11.95

Lunch Salsiccia e funghi

$12.95

SEAFOOD LUNCH

Lunch Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

Lunch Shrimp Francese

$15.00

Lunch Shrimp Parmigiana

$15.00

Calzone & Stromboli

Calzone

$11.50+

Stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

Calzone Medusa

$12.50+

Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, Ham and topped with parmigiana cheese.

Stromboli

$10.00+

Stuffed with mozzarella cheese.

Personal Pizza

Personal Plain

$11.50

Personal Margherita

$13.00

Personal Vodka Margherita

$13.00

Personal white

$13.00

Ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

Personal White spinach & broccoli

$13.00

Personal Primavera

$13.00

Eggplant - zucchine - roasted peppers - onions - tomatoes - mozzarella cheese.

Personal Penne vodka

$13.00

Personal Veggie

$13.00

(Red sauce or White) mozzarella cheese - broccoli- spinach - onions - peppers.

Personal Hawaiian

$13.00

With Ham and Pineapple.

Personal Meat Lover

$13.00

Mozzarella cheese - pepperoni - ham and sausage.

Personal BBQ or Buffalo

$13.00

Chicken Parm

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Personal Cheesteak

$13.00

Personal Chicken Cheesteak

$13.00

Extras

Extra sauce

$0.50

Extra dinner bread.

$2.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Medusa Italian Cuisine & Pizza is family owned and operated. Using the finest quality ingredients, Medusa offers an authentic taste of Italy - the place we call home. We thank you for your support of our family's small business"

Location

306 Gatzmer Ave, Jamesburg, NJ 08831

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Om Sri Sai Balaji Temple and Cultural Center - 285 Rhode Hall Rd
orange starNo Reviews
285 Rhode Hall Rd Monroe Township, NJ 08831
View restaurantnext
The Park - 2316 US HWY 130
orange starNo Reviews
2316 US HWY 130 Dayton, NJ 08810
View restaurantnext
NaaMo Thai Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
209 Applegarth Road Monroe Township, NJ 08831
View restaurantnext
Panini Bistro
orange star4.5 • 60
27 Snowhill street Spotswood, NJ 08884
View restaurantnext
Chef Jason at 1275
orange star4.4 • 47
1275 South River Road Cranbury, NJ 08512
View restaurantnext
Rasoi III Restaurant & Banquet
orange starNo Reviews
620 Georges Road Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Jamesburg
Englishtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Old Bridge
review star
No reviews yet
Hightstown
review star
No reviews yet
Plainsboro
review star
No reviews yet
North Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Kendall Park
review star
Avg 3.7 (3 restaurants)
New Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Morganville
review star
No reviews yet
Marlboro
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston