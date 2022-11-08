Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mee Dee Thai Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

9346 Corbin Ave, Unit 3

Northridge, CA 91324

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai (GF)
Drunken Noodles
Krapow Chicken with Fried Egg

Starters

Curry Puff

Curry Puff

$3.95

Chicken, caramelized onions and potatoes, hand-wrapped in a flaky puff pastry. 1 piece.

Tom Yum Fries

Tom Yum Fries

$5.95

Crispy shoestring fries tossed in a spicy and sour tom yum seasoning.

Green Curry Hot Chicken Slider

Green Curry Hot Chicken Slider

$6.95

Fried chicken thigh, fresh greens, green curry aoili. Served in a toasted brioche bun.

Hat Yai Chicken Wings

Hat Yai Chicken Wings

$12.95

Hat-Yai-style fried chicken wings tossed in habanero-cranberry sauce. 5 pieces.

BBQ Pork Skewer

BBQ Pork Skewer

$11.95

Marinated pork – skewered and grilled. Served with jaow sauce, a spicy chili dipping sauce. 4 pieces.

Thai-Style Shumai

Thai-Style Shumai

$9.95

Ground chicken, shrimp and water chestnuts. Topped with fried garlic. Served with spicy dumpling sauce.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$11.95

Marinated chicken breast – skewered and grilled. Served with peanut sauce and sweet pickles. 4 pieces.

Veg Rolls (4 Pcs) (GF, V)

Veg Rolls (4 Pcs) (GF, V)

$6.50

Marinated vegetables, glass noodles. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Soup and Salad

Tom Yum Gai

$7.95

Hot and sour soup with lemongrass, makrut lime leaves and galagal. Served with chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes and red onions.

Tom Yum Goong (GF)

$8.95

Hot and sour soup with lemongrass, makrut lime leaves and galagal. Served with shrimp, mushrooms, tomatoes and red onions.

Tom Kha Gai

$8.95

Hot and sour soup with coconut milk, lemongrass, makrut lime leaves and galagal. Served with chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes and red onions.

Tom Kha Goong (GF)

$9.95

Hot and sour soup with coconut milk, lemongrass, makrut lime leaves and galagal. Served with shrimp, mushrooms, tomatoes and red onions.

Papaya Salad (GF)

Papaya Salad (GF)

$12.95

Shredded green papaya, long beans, peanuts, tomatoes

Grilled Beef Salad (GF)

Grilled Beef Salad (GF)

$15.95

Grilled beef, basil, cilantro, green onions, red onions, tomatoes, chili-jam lime dressing

Grilled Shrimp Salad (GF)

$18.95

Grilled shrimp, basil, cilantro, green onions, red onions, tomatoes, chili-jam lime dressing

Larb (GF)

$13.95

Ground chicken, toasted rice powder, shallots, scallions, cilantro, mint, Northern Thai spice blend

Curry

Yellow Curry (GF)

Yellow Curry (GF)

$15.95

Potatoes, onions, carrots

Panang Curry (GF)

Panang Curry (GF)

$16.95

Bell peppers, makrut lime leaves

Noodles and Rice

Pad Thai (GF)

Pad Thai (GF)

$13.95

Thin rice noodles, egg, baked tofu, bean sprouts, garlic chives

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$13.95

Flat wide rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, egg

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$13.95

Flat wide rice noodles, bell peppers, basil

Linguine Drunken Noodles

$15.95

Linguine, bell peppers, basil

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$20.95

Crab meat, egg, garlic, green onions

Krapow Moo Krob with Fried Egg

Krapow Moo Krob with Fried Egg

$17.95

Crispy pork, onion, bell pepper and long beans, tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce. Served with rice and a crispy fried egg.

Krapow Chicken with Fried Egg

Krapow Chicken with Fried Egg

$15.95

Ground chicken, onion, bell pepper and long beans, tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce. Served with rice and a crispy fried egg.

Krapow Beef with Fried Egg

$16.95

Ground beef, onion, bell pepper and long beans, tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce. Served with rice and a crispy fried egg.

Tom Yum Fried Rice

Tom Yum Fried Rice

$14.95

Egg, tomato, red onion, cilantro, green onion, tom yum seasoning

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Onions, bell pepper, basil

Fried Rice

$13.95

Egg, onion, garlic, tomato, green onion

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$15.95

Lightly-battered fried chicken tossed in a house-made tangy and sweet orange sauce. Served with rice.

Add-Ons

Blue Rice

$2.50

Jasmine rice cooked with butterfly pea flower

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Cranberry Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

Plum Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

Peanut Sauce (2 oz)

$1.50

Cucumber Salad

$1.50

Fried egg

$3.00

Misc.

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice (V, GF)

$6.95

Sticky rice sweetened with coconut milk. Topped with ripe mango.

Mango & Cream Mini Croffle

Mango & Cream Mini Croffle

$4.99
Strawberry Nutella Mini Croffle

Strawberry Nutella Mini Croffle

$4.99

Drinks

Black Sugar Milk Tea

Black Sugar Milk Tea

$5.95

Black Sugar Milk (no caffeine)

$5.95
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.95

Matcha Milk

$5.95
Passion Citrus Tea

Passion Citrus Tea

$6.95
Mango Pineapple Tea

Mango Pineapple Tea

$5.95

Lychee Pomegranate Tea

$5.95
Taro Milk

Taro Milk

$5.95
Red Bean Milk

Red Bean Milk

$5.95Out of stock

Water

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Sprite (Can)

$2.50

Diet Coke (Can)

$2.50

Coke (can)

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
