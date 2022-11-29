- Home
- /
- San Antonio
- /
- San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
- /
- Bakeries
- /
- Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
3,652 Reviews
$
2611 Wagon Wheel
San Antonio, TX 78217
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
.Eggs.
.Pancakes.
.Waffles.
.French Toast.
.Breakfast Sandwiches.
.Kids.
.Oatmeal and Yogurt.
.Ala Carte.
Side Bacon
Side Sausage
Side Ham Slice
Side ONE Egg
Side 2 Eggs
Side Potatoes
Cup Fruit
Bowl of Fruit
Side Sausage Gravy
Two Slices Toast
Biscuit
1 pancake
2 pancakes
Side Turkey Bacon
Side Turkey Sausage
Extra Jalapenos
Extra Onions
Extra Cheese
Extra Tomato slices
Extra Chopped Tomatoes
Extra Avocado
Extra Homemade Syrup
Extra House Whipped Butter
Side Of Hollandaise
Sweets
Cookies
Cookies are made from scratch, just like Grandma used to make!
Cupcakes
We stock many varieties of our delicious cupcakes. All made from scratch, never from a mix. Our buttercream frostings are made with real butter, no shortening, EVER!
Pastries
Our Pastries are baked fresh every morning, daily quantities are limited.
.Sandwiches.
Chicken Salad
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Pimento Cheese Sand
Club Sandwich
Deli Sandwich
BLTA
Mushroom Grilled Cheese
***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM
Grilled Ham & Cheese
***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM
Jalapeno Grilled Cheese
***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM
Half Sandwich
Reuben Sandwich
A delicious grilled sandwich composed of corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing, grilled between slices of our fresh rye bread. Served with chips and a pickle spear. ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM
Turkey Caprese Panini
Our roasted turkey breast, sliced with homemade pesto, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and a splash of balsamic. Served on delicious ciabatta bread, pressed to crispy perfection in our panini press. Served with chips and a pickle. ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM
Cuban Sandwich
Our freshly pulled pork and roasted ham with swiss cheese, mustard and pickle sliced on our homemade cuban bread. Served with chips and a pickle ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM
.Burgers.
BYO Burger
Our 100% Beef Patty, served on a buttered toasted brioche bun, comes with lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your own special twist to it in the add on options ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM
Fire Burger
Our 100% Beef Patty, served on a buttered toasted brioche bun, dressed up with Pepper Jack Cheese, Sliced Fresh Jalapenos and our Homemade Salsa. All Burgers include lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your own special twist to it in the add on options. ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM
Mushroom Swiss
Our 100% Beef Patty, served on a buttered toasted brioche bun, dressed up with Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese and Mayonnaise. All Burgers include lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your own special twist to it in the add on options.
Bacon Bleu
Our 100% Beef Patty, served on a buttered toasted brioche bun, dressed up with Bacon, Avocado, Bleu Cheese and Mayonnaise. All Burgers include lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your own special twist to it in the add on options. ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM
BBQ Burger
Our 100% Beef Patty, served on a buttered toasted brioche bun, dressed up with BBQ Sauce, Crispy Bacon, American Cheese and Thousand Island Dressing. All Burgers include lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your own special twist to it in the add on options. ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM
.Soups.
.Salads.
.Kids.
.Soda.
.Arnold Palmer (1/2 tea, 1/2 Lemonade).
.Coffees.
.Espresso Bar.
.Hot Teas.
.Eggs.
.Pancakes.
.Waffles.
.French Toast.
.Breakfast Sandwiches.
.Kids.
.Oatmeal and Yogurt.
.Ala Carte.
Side Bacon
Side Sausage
Side Ham Slice
Side ONE Egg
Side 2 Eggs
Side Potatoes
Cup Fruit
Bowl of Fruit
Side Sausage Gravy
Two Slices Toast
Biscuit
1 pancake
2 pancakes
Side Turkey Bacon
Side Turkey Sausage
Extra Jalapenos
Extra Onions
Extra Cheese
Extra Tomato slices
Extra Chopped Tomatoes
Extra Avocado
Extra Homemade Syrup
Extra House Whipped Butter
Side Of Hollandaise
Sweets
Cookies
Cookies are made from scratch, just like Grandma used to make!
Cupcakes
We stock many varieties of our delicious cupcakes. All made from scratch, never from a mix. Our buttercream frostings are made with real butter, no shortening, EVER!
Pastries
Our Pastries are baked fresh every morning, daily quantities are limited.
.Sandwiches.
Chicken Salad
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Pimento Cheese Sand
Club Sandwich
Deli Sandwich
BLTA
Mushroom Grilled Cheese
***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM
Grilled Ham & Cheese
***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM
Jalapeno Grilled Cheese
***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM
Half Sandwich
Reuben Sandwich
A delicious grilled sandwich composed of corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing, grilled between slices of our fresh rye bread. Served with chips and a pickle spear. ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM
Turkey Caprese Panini
Our roasted turkey breast, sliced with homemade pesto, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and a splash of balsamic. Served on delicious ciabatta bread, pressed to crispy perfection in our panini press. Served with chips and a pickle. ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM
Cuban Sandwich
Our freshly pulled pork and roasted ham with swiss cheese, mustard and pickle sliced on our homemade cuban bread. Served with chips and a pickle ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM
.Burgers.
BYO Burger
Our 100% Beef Patty, served on a buttered toasted brioche bun, comes with lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your own special twist to it in the add on options ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM
Fire Burger
Our 100% Beef Patty, served on a buttered toasted brioche bun, dressed up with Pepper Jack Cheese, Sliced Fresh Jalapenos and our Homemade Salsa. All Burgers include lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your own special twist to it in the add on options. ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM
Mushroom Swiss
Our 100% Beef Patty, served on a buttered toasted brioche bun, dressed up with Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese and Mayonnaise. All Burgers include lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your own special twist to it in the add on options.
Bacon Bleu
Our 100% Beef Patty, served on a buttered toasted brioche bun, dressed up with Bacon, Avocado, Bleu Cheese and Mayonnaise. All Burgers include lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your own special twist to it in the add on options. ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM
BBQ Burger
Our 100% Beef Patty, served on a buttered toasted brioche bun, dressed up with BBQ Sauce, Crispy Bacon, American Cheese and Thousand Island Dressing. All Burgers include lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your own special twist to it in the add on options. ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM
.Soups.
.Salads.
.Kids.
.Soda.
.Arnold Palmer (1/2 tea, 1/2 Lemonade).
.Coffees.
.Espresso Bar.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Meemo's Bakery and Cafe is a totally scratch kitchen, we make almost everything from scratch all the way from our bread to our flavored butter! Come let us make something incredible Just for You!
2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio, TX 78217