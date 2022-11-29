Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center

3,652 Reviews

$

2611 Wagon Wheel

San Antonio, TX 78217

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Caprese Panini
Traditional Egg Breakfast
Dr. Pepper

To Go Orders

Needs Plastic ware

NO plastic ware

.Eggs.

All of our egg plates are made to order with fresh from the farm eggs and served with our home style potatoes
BYO Omelet

BYO Omelet

$14.99
Traditional Egg Breakfast

Traditional Egg Breakfast

$11.99
Egg in a Basket

Egg in a Basket

$11.99
Farmers Skillet

Farmers Skillet

$14.99
3 Meat Skillet

3 Meat Skillet

$15.99
Gravy Skillet

Gravy Skillet

$13.99

This is a skillet dish with gravy

Frittatta Skillet

Frittatta Skillet

$14.99
Pork Chop & Eggs

Pork Chop & Eggs

$11.99+
Spinach and Mushroom Egg White Frittata

Spinach and Mushroom Egg White Frittata

$14.99
Goat Cheese Omelet

Goat Cheese Omelet

$14.99

.Pancakes.

We make our own pancake and waffle mix for the best tasting pancakes and waffles ever.
.Mini Pancakes.

.Mini Pancakes.

$6.99
.Original Pancakes.

.Original Pancakes.

$9.99

.Waffles.

We make our own pancake and waffle mix for the best tasting pancakes and waffles ever.
.Buttermilk Waffle.

.Buttermilk Waffle.

$9.99
.Kids Waffle.

.Kids Waffle.

$6.99
.Chicken & Waffle.

.Chicken & Waffle.

$13.99

.French Toast.

2 pieces of our freshly baked bread, dipped in our own egg batter recipe and cooked on the griddle. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with freshly whipped real butter and one of our scratch made syrups.
.Meemo's French Toast.

.Meemo's French Toast.

$9.99
.Death by Choc French Toast.

.Death by Choc French Toast.

$11.99
.French Toast Kids Fruity Pebble.

.French Toast Kids Fruity Pebble.

$7.99

.Kids French Toast.

$6.99

.Breakfast Sandwiches.

All breakfast sandwiches are served on our freshly baked homemade bread or our made from scratch biscuits.
Bacon and Egg Sandwich

Bacon and Egg Sandwich

$10.99
Breakfast Sliders

Breakfast Sliders

$13.99
Ham and Egg Benedict

Ham and Egg Benedict

$16.99
Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.99
Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$16.99
Drews Special Eggs

Drews Special Eggs

$15.99

.Kids.

Smaller meals for those who aren't as hungry.
.Kids Egg Breakfast.

.Kids Egg Breakfast.

$7.99

.Kids French Toast.

$6.99
.French Toast Fruity Pebble.

.French Toast Fruity Pebble.

$7.99
.Mini Pancakes.

.Mini Pancakes.

$6.99
.Kids Waffle.

.Kids Waffle.

$6.99
.Kids Egg in Basket.

.Kids Egg in Basket.

$7.99

.Single Slider (kids).

$7.99

.Kids Grilled Cheese.

$7.99

.Kids Mac & Cheese.

$6.99

.Chick & Fries.

$7.99

Two chicken strips and French fries.

.Oatmeal and Yogurt.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$9.99

Oatmeal is served with your choice of toppings and comes with toast or biscuit

Yogurt

Yogurt

$8.99

Vanilla Greek Yogurt topped with our homemade granola and fresh berries.

.Ala Carte.

Add something extra to your breakfast

Side Bacon

$3.29

Side Sausage

$3.29

Side Ham Slice

$3.29

Side ONE Egg

$1.99

Side 2 Eggs

$3.98

Side Potatoes

$2.49

Cup Fruit

$3.29

Bowl of Fruit

$5.29

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Two Slices Toast

$2.29

Biscuit

$2.29

1 pancake

$5.29

2 pancakes

$7.49

Side Turkey Bacon

$3.59

Side Turkey Sausage

$3.99

Extra Jalapenos

$0.75

Extra Onions

$0.25

Extra Cheese

$2.29

Extra Tomato slices

$1.00

Extra Chopped Tomatoes

$0.75

Extra Avocado

$1.99

Extra Homemade Syrup

$0.75

Extra House Whipped Butter

$0.25

Side Of Hollandaise

$2.00

Sweets

We bake totally from scratch without shortening, oil or artificial ingredients. We make everything in house all the way to our caramel! You can taste the difference
Cookies

Cookies

Cookies are made from scratch, just like Grandma used to make!

Cupcakes

Cupcakes

We stock many varieties of our delicious cupcakes. All made from scratch, never from a mix. Our buttercream frostings are made with real butter, no shortening, EVER!

Pastries

Pastries

Our Pastries are baked fresh every morning, daily quantities are limited.

.Sandwiches.

All sandwiches are served on your choice of our fresh baked bread, toasted or not. Served with chips and a pickle.

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Pimento Cheese Sand

$10.99

Club Sandwich

$14.99

Deli Sandwich

$12.99

BLTA

$11.99

Mushroom Grilled Cheese

$12.99

***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$13.99

***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM

Jalapeno Grilled Cheese

$12.99

***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM

Half Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$14.99

A delicious grilled sandwich composed of corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing, grilled between slices of our fresh rye bread. Served with chips and a pickle spear. ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM

Turkey Caprese Panini

$14.99

Our roasted turkey breast, sliced with homemade pesto, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and a splash of balsamic. Served on delicious ciabatta bread, pressed to crispy perfection in our panini press. Served with chips and a pickle. ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$15.99

Our freshly pulled pork and roasted ham with swiss cheese, mustard and pickle sliced on our homemade cuban bread. Served with chips and a pickle ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM

.Burgers.

BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$9.99

Our 100% Beef Patty, served on a buttered toasted brioche bun, comes with lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your own special twist to it in the add on options ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM

Fire Burger

Fire Burger

$10.99

Our 100% Beef Patty, served on a buttered toasted brioche bun, dressed up with Pepper Jack Cheese, Sliced Fresh Jalapenos and our Homemade Salsa. All Burgers include lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your own special twist to it in the add on options. ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$11.99

Our 100% Beef Patty, served on a buttered toasted brioche bun, dressed up with Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese and Mayonnaise. All Burgers include lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your own special twist to it in the add on options.

Bacon Bleu

Bacon Bleu

$13.99

Our 100% Beef Patty, served on a buttered toasted brioche bun, dressed up with Bacon, Avocado, Bleu Cheese and Mayonnaise. All Burgers include lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your own special twist to it in the add on options. ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$12.99

Our 100% Beef Patty, served on a buttered toasted brioche bun, dressed up with BBQ Sauce, Crispy Bacon, American Cheese and Thousand Island Dressing. All Burgers include lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your own special twist to it in the add on options. ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM

.Soups.

Our soups are all made from scratch with the best ingredients. Flavors change frequently.

Cup of Soup To Go

$5.29

Bowl of Soup To Go

$7.59

.Salads.

Our salads are made from freshly cut lettuce, spring mix and spinach. We made all of our dressings from scratch. All of them!!!

House Salad

$10.99

Chef Salad

$12.99

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Café Salad

$12.99

Side Salad

$6.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

3scoop salad

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

.Combo.

Soup & Salad

$10.99

Soup & Sandwich

$12.99

Salad & Sandwich

$12.99

.Kids.

Smaller meals for those who aren't as hungry.
.Kids Egg Breakfast.

.Kids Egg Breakfast.

$7.99

.Kids French Toast.

$6.99
.French Toast Fruity Pebble.

.French Toast Fruity Pebble.

$7.99
.Mini Pancakes.

.Mini Pancakes.

$6.99
.Kids Waffle.

.Kids Waffle.

$6.99
.Kids Egg in Basket.

.Kids Egg in Basket.

$7.99

.Single Slider (kids).

$7.99

.Kids Grilled Cheese.

$7.99

.Kids Mac & Cheese.

$6.99

.Chick & Fries.

$7.99

Two chicken strips and French fries.

.Soda.

Coke

$2.59+

Sprite

$2.59+

Dr. Pepper

$2.59+

Root Beer

$2.59+

Orange Soda

$2.59+

Red Soda

$2.59+

Diet Coke

$2.59+

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.59+

.Milk.

Whole Milk

$2.79+

Chocolate

$2.79+

.Iced Tea.

Small 12oz

$2.59

Medium 16oz

$3.29

Large 24 oz

$4.29

.Lemonade.

Lemonade

$2.49+

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99+

Blueberry Lemonade

$2.99+

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.99+

.Arnold Palmer (1/2 tea, 1/2 Lemonade).

Arnold Palmer

$2.59+

.Coffees.

Brewed Coffee

$2.99

.Espresso Bar.

Espresso (double)

$3.50

Espresso con Panna

$4.00

Cafe' Breve

Cafe' Latte

Cappuccino

Latte Macchiato

Cafe' Mocha

Caramel Macchiato

Red Eye

Flat White

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.50+

.Hot Teas.

Chai Latte

$3.50+

London Fog Latte

$3.50+

English Breakfast

$2.99

Chai Spice

$2.99

Enchanting Moments

$2.99

Lively Lemon

$2.99

Orange Spice

$2.99

Green Tea

$2.99

Chamomile

$2.99

Oolong

$2.99

Jasmine Green Tea

$2.99

Oolong & Jasmine Green Tea

$2.99

.Eggs.

All of our egg plates are made to order with fresh from the farm eggs and served with our home style potatoes
BYO Omelet

BYO Omelet

$16.49
Traditional Egg Breakfast

Traditional Egg Breakfast

$13.19
Egg in a Basket

Egg in a Basket

$13.19
Farmers Skillet

Farmers Skillet

$16.49
3 Meat Skillet

3 Meat Skillet

$17.59
Gravy Skillet

Gravy Skillet

$15.39

This is a skillet dish with gravy

Frittatta Skillet

Frittatta Skillet

$16.49
Pork Chop & Eggs

Pork Chop & Eggs

$11.99+
Spinach and Mushroom Egg White Frittata

Spinach and Mushroom Egg White Frittata

$16.49
Goat Cheese Omelet

Goat Cheese Omelet

$16.49

.Pancakes.

We make our own pancake and waffle mix for the best tasting pancakes and waffles ever.
.Mini Pancakes.

.Mini Pancakes.

$7.69
.Original Pancakes.

.Original Pancakes.

$10.99

.Waffles.

We make our own pancake and waffle mix for the best tasting pancakes and waffles ever.
.Buttermilk Waffle.

.Buttermilk Waffle.

$10.99
.Kids Waffle.

.Kids Waffle.

$7.69
.Chicken & Waffle.

.Chicken & Waffle.

$15.39

.French Toast.

2 pieces of our freshly baked bread, dipped in our own egg batter recipe and cooked on the griddle. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with freshly whipped real butter and one of our scratch made syrups.
.Meemo's French Toast.

.Meemo's French Toast.

$10.99
.Death by Choc French Toast.

.Death by Choc French Toast.

$13.19
.French Toast Kids Fruity Pebble.

.French Toast Kids Fruity Pebble.

$8.79

.Kids French Toast.

$7.69

.Breakfast Sandwiches.

All breakfast sandwiches are served on our freshly baked homemade bread or our made from scratch biscuits.
Bacon and Egg Sandwich

Bacon and Egg Sandwich

$12.09
Breakfast Sliders

Breakfast Sliders

$15.39
Ham and Egg Benedict

Ham and Egg Benedict

$18.69
Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.99
Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$18.69
Drews Special Eggs

Drews Special Eggs

$17.59

.Kids.

Smaller meals for those who aren't as hungry.
.Kids Egg Breakfast.

.Kids Egg Breakfast.

$8.79

.Kids French Toast.

$7.69
.French Toast Fruity Pebble.

.French Toast Fruity Pebble.

$8.79
.Mini Pancakes.

.Mini Pancakes.

$7.69
.Kids Waffle.

.Kids Waffle.

$7.69
.Kids Egg in Basket.

.Kids Egg in Basket.

$8.79

.Single Slider (kids).

$8.79

.Kids Grilled Cheese.

$8.79

.Kids Mac & Cheese.

$7.69

.Chick & Fries.

$8.79

Two chicken strips and French fries.

.Oatmeal and Yogurt.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$10.99

Oatmeal is served with your choice of toppings and comes with toast or biscuit

Yogurt

Yogurt

$9.89

Vanilla Greek Yogurt topped with our homemade granola and fresh berries.

.Ala Carte.

Add something extra to your breakfast

Side Bacon

$3.62

Side Sausage

$3.62

Side Ham Slice

$3.62

Side ONE Egg

$2.19

Side 2 Eggs

$4.38

Side Potatoes

$2.74

Cup Fruit

$3.62

Bowl of Fruit

$5.82

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.29

Two Slices Toast

$2.52

Biscuit

$2.52

1 pancake

$5.82

2 pancakes

$8.24

Side Turkey Bacon

$3.95

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.39

Extra Jalapenos

$0.83

Extra Onions

$0.28

Extra Cheese

$2.52

Extra Tomato slices

$1.10

Extra Chopped Tomatoes

$0.83

Extra Avocado

$2.19

Extra Homemade Syrup

$0.83

Extra House Whipped Butter

$0.28

Side Of Hollandaise

$2.20

Sweets

We bake totally from scratch without shortening, oil or artificial ingredients. We make everything in house all the way to our caramel! You can taste the difference
Cookies

Cookies

Cookies are made from scratch, just like Grandma used to make!

Cupcakes

Cupcakes

We stock many varieties of our delicious cupcakes. All made from scratch, never from a mix. Our buttercream frostings are made with real butter, no shortening, EVER!

Pastries

Pastries

Our Pastries are baked fresh every morning, daily quantities are limited.

.Sandwiches.

All sandwiches are served on your choice of our fresh baked bread, toasted or not. Served with chips and a pickle.

Chicken Salad

$12.09

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.09

Pimento Cheese Sand

$12.09

Club Sandwich

$16.49

Deli Sandwich

$14.29

BLTA

$13.19

Mushroom Grilled Cheese

$14.29

***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$15.39

***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM

Jalapeno Grilled Cheese

$14.29

***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM

Half Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$16.49

A delicious grilled sandwich composed of corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing, grilled between slices of our fresh rye bread. Served with chips and a pickle spear. ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM

Turkey Caprese Panini

$16.49

Our roasted turkey breast, sliced with homemade pesto, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and a splash of balsamic. Served on delicious ciabatta bread, pressed to crispy perfection in our panini press. Served with chips and a pickle. ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$17.59

Our freshly pulled pork and roasted ham with swiss cheese, mustard and pickle sliced on our homemade cuban bread. Served with chips and a pickle ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM

.Burgers.

BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$10.99

Our 100% Beef Patty, served on a buttered toasted brioche bun, comes with lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your own special twist to it in the add on options ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM

Fire Burger

Fire Burger

$12.09

Our 100% Beef Patty, served on a buttered toasted brioche bun, dressed up with Pepper Jack Cheese, Sliced Fresh Jalapenos and our Homemade Salsa. All Burgers include lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your own special twist to it in the add on options. ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$13.19

Our 100% Beef Patty, served on a buttered toasted brioche bun, dressed up with Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese and Mayonnaise. All Burgers include lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your own special twist to it in the add on options.

Bacon Bleu

Bacon Bleu

$15.39

Our 100% Beef Patty, served on a buttered toasted brioche bun, dressed up with Bacon, Avocado, Bleu Cheese and Mayonnaise. All Burgers include lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your own special twist to it in the add on options. ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$14.29

Our 100% Beef Patty, served on a buttered toasted brioche bun, dressed up with BBQ Sauce, Crispy Bacon, American Cheese and Thousand Island Dressing. All Burgers include lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your own special twist to it in the add on options. ***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM

.Soups.

Our soups are all made from scratch with the best ingredients. Flavors change frequently.

Cup of Soup To Go

$5.82

Bowl of Soup To Go

$8.35

.Salads.

Our salads are made from freshly cut lettuce, spring mix and spinach. We made all of our dressings from scratch. All of them!!!

House Salad

$12.09

Chef Salad

$14.29

Cobb Salad

$13.19

Café Salad

$14.29

Side Salad

$7.69

Caesar Salad

$10.99

3scoop salad

$15.39

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.39

.Combo.

Soup & Salad

$12.09

Soup & Sandwich

$14.29

Salad & Sandwich

$14.29

.Kids.

Smaller meals for those who aren't as hungry.
.Kids Egg Breakfast.

.Kids Egg Breakfast.

$7.99

.Kids French Toast.

$6.99
.French Toast Fruity Pebble.

.French Toast Fruity Pebble.

$7.99
.Mini Pancakes.

.Mini Pancakes.

$6.99
.Kids Waffle.

.Kids Waffle.

$6.99
.Kids Egg in Basket.

.Kids Egg in Basket.

$7.99

.Single Slider (kids).

$7.99

.Kids Grilled Cheese.

$7.99

.Kids Mac & Cheese.

$6.99

.Chick & Fries.

$7.99

Two chicken strips and French fries.

.Soda.

Coke

$2.59+

Sprite

$2.59+

Dr. Pepper

$2.59+

Root Beer

$2.59+

Orange Soda

$2.59+

Red Soda

$2.59+

Diet Coke

$2.59+

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.59+

.Milk.

Whole Milk

$2.79+

Chocolate

$2.79+

.Iced Tea.

Small 12oz

$2.85

Medium 16oz

$3.62

Large 24 oz

$4.72

.Lemonade.

Lemonade

$2.49+

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99+

Blueberry Lemonade

$2.99+

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.99+

.Arnold Palmer (1/2 tea, 1/2 Lemonade).

Arnold Palmer

$2.59+

.Coffees.

Brewed Coffee

$3.29

.Espresso Bar.

Espresso (double)

$3.30

Espresso con Panna

$3.85

Cafe' Breve

Cafe' Latte

Cappuccino

Latte Macchiato

Cafe' Mocha

Caramel Macchiato

Red Eye

Flat White

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.50+

.Hot Teas.

Chai Latte

$3.50+

London Fog Latte

$3.50+

English Breakfast

$3.29

Chai Spice

$3.29

Enchanting Moments

$3.29

Lively Lemon

$3.29

Orange Spice

$3.29

Green Tea

$3.29

Chamomile

$3.29

Oolong

$3.29

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.29

Oolong & Jasmine Green Tea

$3.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Meemo's Bakery and Cafe is a totally scratch kitchen, we make almost everything from scratch all the way from our bread to our flavored butter! Come let us make something incredible Just for You!

Website

Location

2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio, TX 78217

Directions

Gallery