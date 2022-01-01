Mee Sum University District 4343 University Way NE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4343 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Oasis Tea Zone (U-District) - 4524 University Way Northeast
No Reviews
4524 University Way Northeast Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurant
BB's Teriyaki Grill - University Way
4.4 • 262
4221 University Way NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurant
Cedars Restaurant - University District
4.4 • 2,342
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurant