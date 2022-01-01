  • Home
  Seattle
  Mee Sum University District - 4343 University Way NE
Mee Sum University District 4343 University Way NE

No reviews yet

4343 University Way NE

Seattle, WA 98105

Order Again

Pastry

BBQ Pork Hombow

$4.50

Chicken Hombow

$5.00

Curry Beef Hombow

$4.75

Coconut Hombow

$3.25

Pineapple Hombow

$3.25

Redbean Sesame Ball

$3.00

Vegetable Hombow

$4.50

Steamed BBQ Bun

$4.50

Steamed Chicken Bun

$4.75

Shumai

$2.25

Chives Dumpling

$4.50

Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf

$6.00

Eggroll

$2.75

Crab Rangoons

$2.00

Sweet Pastry

Almond Cookie

$3.25

Lotus Seed Eggyork Tart

$4.75Out of stock

Lotus Seed Mooncake

$9.75

Redbean Mooncake

$9.75

Sweet Redbean Cake

$4.75Out of stock

Sweet Redbean Pie

$4.75

Wife Cake

$4.75

Mini Mooncake

$9.00Out of stock

Appetizers

A Choy w. Pork Sauce

$8.00

Century Egg w. Tofu

$8.00

Crab Rangoons (3)

$6.00

Crispy Chicken Wings

$15.00

Curry Fish Balls

$7.00

Daily Soup

$3.00+

Deep Fried Tofu

$8.00

Egg Rolls(2)

$5.00

HK Style French Toast

$7.00

Mee Sum Chicken Wings

$15.00

Pot Sticker (3)

$4.00

Pot Stickers(6)

$8.00

Salted Pepper Squid

$8.00

Pork

P1 Double Cooked Pork

$12.50

P2 Salt and Pepper Pork Chop Meal

$12.00

P3 Japanese Style Curry Pork Chop

$12.00

P4 Taiwanese Sausage Meal

$12.00

Beef

B1 Curry Beef Brisket咖喱牛腩套餐

$13.00

B2 Black Pepper Cube Steak

$13.00

B3 Braised Beef Brisket with Daikon

$13.00

B4 Mongolian Beef Meal

$12.00

B5 Broccoli Beef Meal

$12.00

B6 Beef with Satay Sauce Meal

$12.00

B7 Tomato Beef

$12.00

Chicken

C1 Crispy Chicken Wings Meal

$14.00

C2 Curry Chicken

$12.00

C3 General Tso’s Chicken

$12.00

C4 Honey Sesame Chicken

$12.00

C5 Kung Pao Chicken

$12.00

C6 Sweet and Sour Chicken

$12.00

C7 Orange Chicken

$12.00

Seafood

S1 Fish Fillet in Hot Chili Oil

$15.00

S2 Honey Walnut Prawns

$13.00

S3 Black Pepper Shrimp

$13.00

S4 Fish Fillet with Black Bean Sauce

$12.00

S5 Fish Fillet with Corn Sauce

$12.00

S6 Salt and Pepper Squid Meal

$12.00

S7 Ginger & Green Onion Fish Fillet

$12.00

Veggie/Tofu

V1 Mixed Vegetable with Tofu

$11.00

V2 Tofu Eggplant with Thai Basil Sauce

$11.00

V3 Szechuan Garlic Eggplant

$11.00

V4 Vegetarian Ma Po Tofu

$11.00

V5 Stir-fried Green Beans

$11.00

V6 Chinese Broccoli with Oyster Sauce

$8.00

V7 Stir-Fried Mix Vegetables

$8.00

V8 Salt and Pepper Green Beans

$9.00

Taiwanese

T1 Popcorn Chicken

$8.00

T2 Popcorn Chicken Meal

$12.00

T3 Pork Chop Meal

$12.00

T4 Deluxe Pork Belly Over Rice

$9.00

T5 Mushroom Pork Over Rice

$8.50

T6 Mushroom Pork Dry Noodles

$10.00

T7 Mushroom Pork Sauce Over Rice Noodles

$11.00

T8 Taiwanese Sausage (2)

$7.00

Rice

R1 Chef Special Fried Rice

$12.00

R2 Fried Rice

$11.00

R3 Kimchi Bacon Fried Rice

$11.00

R4 Pineapple Fried Rice

$11.00

R5 Salty Fish Fried Rice

$11.00

R6 Taiwanese Sausage Fried Rice

$11.00

R7 Steamed Rice

$2.00

Noodle

N1 Chow Mein (Chicken/Beef/Veggie)

$12.00

N2 Shanghai Stir Fried Noodles

$11.00

N3 Baked Cheese Spaghetti with Beef

$12.00

N4 Fried Rice Noodle with Shrimp

$13.00

N5 Fried Rice Noodles (Beef/Pork/Veggie)

$12.00

N6 Chow Fun (Chicken/Beef/Veggie)

$12.00

N7 Beef Brisket Chow Fun

$14.00

N8 Egg Swirl Shrimp Over Chow Fun

$13.00

N9 Singapore Rice Noodle

$12.00

Noodle Soup / Congee

O1 Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

$12.00

O2 Wonton Noodle Soup

$12.00

O3 Beef Brisket Noodle Soup

$13.00

O4 Congee (Chicken/Beef/ Fish)

$9.00

O5 Century Egg Congee

$9.00

O6 Plain Congee

$6.00

O7 Daily Soup

$2.50+

New Items

G1 Baked Seafood with Rice

$13.50

G2 Baked Spaghetti with Pork Chop

$13.00

G3 Stir Fried Black Pepper Beef with Spaghetti

$12.00

To Go

To Go

Bag fee

$0.10

Utensils

Soup

Box Fee

$0.30

Transaction Fee

$0.25

No Soup

No Soup

Flavored Green/Black Tea & Smoothies

Greenapple

$4.25+

Peach

$4.25+

Honey

$4.25+

Mint

$4.25+

Mango

$4.25+

Lychee

$4.25+

Passion Fruit

$4.25+

Kumquat

$4.25+

Strawberry

$4.25+

Yogurt

$4.25+

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.50

Flavored Milk Tea Milk Shake

Almond

$4.50+

Caramel

$4.50+

Chocolate

$4.50+

Coconut

$4.50+

Coffee

$4.50+

Greenapple

$4.50+

Honey

$4.50+

Honeydew

$4.50+

Hong Kong Style

$4.50+

Japanese

$4.50+

Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.75

Lavender

$4.50+

Mango

$4.50+

Matcha

$4.50+

Mint

$4.50+

Mocha

$4.50+

Peach

$4.50+

Pudding

$4.50+

Strawberry

$4.50+

Taro

$4.50+

Hot Loose Leaf Teas

Earl Grey

$3.00+

Jasmine Green

$3.00+

Oolong

$3.00+

Genmaicha

$3.00+

Mee Sum Family Creations

Brown Bear

$5.00

Chipmunks Acorn

$5.00

Chocovado

$5.00Out of stock

Honey Lemon Resolve

$5.00

Lucious Strawberry

$5.00

Mikey’s Mango

$5.00

Minty Cocoa

$5.00

Pina Colada

$5.00

Strawberry Taro Supreme

$5.00

Mee Sum Signature

Avocado Milkshake

$5.50Out of stock

Citron Honey Tea

$5.00

Grass-Jelly Milk Tea

$5.50

Naked Panda

$5.00

Okinawa Milk Tea

$5.00

Pink Lady Green Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Rose Milk Tea

$5.00

Thai Milk Tea

$5.00

WaterMelon Juice

$6.29

Original Flavors

Black Milk Tea原味奶茶

$4.50

Black Tea

$4.50

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$4.50

Earl Grey Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Lemon Black Tea

$4.50

Lemon Green Tea

$4.50

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.50

Oolong Tea

$4.50

Can Drink

Redbull

$3.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Hawaiian Sun

$3.50

Itoten Tea

$4.00+

Pokka Coffee

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Water

$1.80

Flavored Green/Black Tea & Smoothies TOGO

Honey

$4.75+

Lychee

$4.75+

Mango

$4.75+

Passion Fruit

$4.75+

Peach

$4.75+

Strawberry

$4.75+

Yogurt

$4.75+

Honey Green Tea combo

$1.23Out of stock

Flavored Milk Tea & Milk Shakes TOGO

Chocolate

$4.75+

Hong Kong Style

$4.75+

Matcha

$4.75+

Coffee

$4.75+

Peach

$4.75+

Honeydew

$4.75+

Taro

$4.75+

Mango

$4.75+

Coconut

$4.75+

Honey

$4.75+

Strawberry

$4.75+

Japanese

$4.75+

Hot Loose Leaf Teas TOGO

Earl Grey

$3.00+Out of stock

Genmaicha

$3.00+

Jasmine Green

$3.00+

Oolong

$3.00+

Mee Sum Family Creations TOGO

Brown Bear

$5.00

Chocovado

$5.50

Honey Lemon Resolve

$5.00

Lucious Strawberry

$5.50

Mikey’s Mango

$5.50

Pina Colada

$5.50

Strawberry Taro Supreme

$5.50

Mee Sum Signature TOGO

Avocado Milkshake

$5.50

Citron Honey Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Grass-Jelly Milk Tea

$5.00

Naked Panda

$5.00

Okinawa Milk Tea

$5.00

Pink Lady Green Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Rose Milk Tea

$5.00

Thai Milk Tea

$5.00

Original Flavors TOGO

Black Milk Tea

$5.00

Black Tea

$4.75

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$5.00

Earl Grey Tea

$4.75

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.75

Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.75

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.00

Oolong Tea

$4.75

Appetizers Togo

A1 A Choy w. Pork Sauce

$10.00

A10 Crispy Chicken Wings

$17.00

A11 Curry Fish Balls

$9.00

A12 Salted Pepper Squid

$10.00

A2 Deep Fried Tofu

$10.00

A4 HK Style French Toast

$9.00

A5 Century Egg w. Tofu

$10.00

A6 Pot Sticker (3)

$7.00

A6 Pot Stickers(6)

$10.00

A7 Egg Rolls(2)

$7.00

A8 Crab Rangoons (3)

$8.00

A9 Mee Sum Chicken Wings

$17.00

Pork Togo

Double Cooked Pork

$14.50

Japanese Style Curry Pork Chop

$14.50

Salt and Pepper Pork Chop Meal

$14.50

Taiwanese Sausage Meal

$14.50

Beef TOGO

Curry Beef Brisket

$15.50

Black Pepper Cube Steak

$15.50

Braised Beef Brisket with Daikon

$15.50

Mongolian Beef Meal

$15.50

Broccoli Beef Meal

$15.50

Beef with Satay Sauce Meal

$15.50

Tomato Beef

$15.50

Seafood ToGo

Fish Fillet in Hot Chili Oil

$18.00

Honey Walnut Prawns Meal

$15.50

Black Pepper Shrimp Meal

$15.50

Fish Fillet with Corn Sauce Meal

$14.50

Ginger & Green Onion Fish Fillet Meal

$14.50

Fish Black Bean Sauce Meal

$14.50

Salted Pepper Squid Meal

$14.50

Chicken TOGO

Crispy Chicken Wings Meal

$16.00

Curry Chicken Meal

$14.50

General Tso’s Chicken

$14.50

Honey Sesame Chicken

$14.50

Kung Pao Chicken

$14.50

Orange Chicken

$14.50

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$14.50

Veggie/Tofu Togo

Chinese Broccoli with Oyster Sauce

$13.50

Mixed Vegetable with Tofu

$13.50

Salt and Pepper Green Beans

$13.50

Stir-fried Green Beans

$13.50

Stir-Fried Mix Vegetables

$13.50

Szechuan Garlic Eggplant

$13.50

Tofu Eggplant with Thai Basil Sauce

$13.50

Vegetarian Ma Po Tofu

$13.50

Taiwanese Togo

Popcorn Chicken

$9.00

Popcorn Chicken Meal

$14.00

Pork Chop Meal

$15.00

Deluxe Pork Belly Over Rice

$10.50

Mushroom Pork Over Rice

$10.00

Mushroom Pork Sauce Over Dry Noodles

$12.00

Mushroom Pork Sauce Over Rice Noodles

$13.50

Taiwanese Sausage (2)

$9.00

Rice togo

R1 Chef Special Fried Rice

$14.50

R2 Fried Rice

$13.50

R3 Kimchi Bacon Fried Rice

$13.50

R4 Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.50

R5 Salty Fish Fried Rice

$13.50

R6 Taiwanese Sausage Fried Rice

$13.50

Noodle ToGo

Chow Mein (Chicken/Beef/Veggie)

$14.50

Shanghai Stir Fried Noodles

$14.50

Chow Fun (Chicken/Beef/Veggie)

$14.50

Baked Cheese Spaghetti with Beef

$15.50

Stir Fried Rice Noodles (Beef/Pork/Veggie)

$14.50

Stir Fried Rice Noodle with Shrimp

$15.50

Beef Brisket Chow Fun

$16.50

Egg Swirl Shrimp Over Chow Fun

$15.50

Singapore Rice Noodle

$14.50

Noodle Soup / Congee Togo

Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

$14.50

Wonton Noodle Soup

$15.00

Beef Brisket Noodle Soup

$15.50

Congee (Chicken/Beef/ Fish)

$11.00

Century Egg Congee

$11.00

Plain Congee

$8.00

New Items Togo

Baked Seafood with Rice

$16.00

Baked Spaghetti with Pork Chop

$15.50

Stir Fried Black Pepper Beef with Spaghetti

$14.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4343 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

