Restaurant header imageView gallery

Meetfresh Chinatown 223 5th Ave S

review star

No reviews yet

223 5th Ave S

Seattle, WA 98104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Icy Grass Jelly Series

Icy Grass Jelly Signatrure

Icy Grass Jelly Signatrure

$10.50

Base: Herbal Ice, Grass Jelly Topping: Taro Ball coffee cream on the side

Double Taro Signature

Double Taro Signature

$11.50

Base : Herbal Ice, Grass Jelly Topping: Taro Ball, Taro Paste Ball, Vanilla ice Cream coffee cream on the side *contains dairy

Icy Grass Jelly A 🥜

Icy Grass Jelly A 🥜

$10.50

Base: Herbal Ice, Grass Jelly Topping: Red Bean, Peanut, Boba Coffee Cream on the side *Vegan

Icy Grass Jelly B

Icy Grass Jelly B

$10.50

Base: Herbal Ice, Grass Jelly Topping: Red Bean, Taro, Boba Coffee Cream on the side *Vegan

Icy Grass Jelly C

Icy Grass Jelly C

$10.50

Base: Herbal Ice, Grass Jelly Topping: Rice Ball, Boba, Melon Jelly Coffee Cream on the side *Vegan

Icy Grass Jelly Customize

Icy Grass Jelly Customize

$8.75

Herbal Ice and Grass jelly ONLY Coffee cream on the side *Vegan

Icy Taro Ball Series

Icy Taro Ball Signature

Icy Taro Ball Signature

$10.50

Base: Shaved Ice w/Syrup Topping: Taro Ball, Boba, Potaro Ball, Taro Paste *This item contains dairy

Icy Taro Ball A 🥜

Icy Taro Ball A 🥜

$10.50

Base: Shaved Ice w/Syrup Topping: Taro Ball, Boba, Red Bean, Peanut *contains Peanut *Vegan

Icy Taro Ball B

Icy Taro Ball B

$10.50

Base: Shaved Ice w/Syrup Topping: Taro Ball, Boba, Red Bean, Taro *Vegan

Icy Taro Ball C

Icy Taro Ball C

$10.50

Base: Shaved Ice w/syrup Topping: Taro Ball, Boba, Rice Ball, Melon Jelly *Vegan

Icy Taro Ball Customize

Icy Taro Ball Customize

$8.75

Shaved Ice w/Syrup and Taro Ball ONLY

Ube Series

Icy Ube&Taro Paste Signature

Icy Ube&Taro Paste Signature

$11.50

Base: Herbal Ice, Grass Jelly Topping: Taro Ball, Ube Paste, Taro Paste *contains dairy

Icy Ube Ball Signature 🥜

Icy Ube Ball Signature 🥜

$11.50

Base: Herbal Ice, Grass jelly Topping: Taro Ball, Ube Ball *contains peanut

Ube&Taro Ball Tofu Pudding 🥜

Ube&Taro Ball Tofu Pudding 🥜

$9.50

Tofu Pudding w/Ube Ball and Potaro Ball *contains peanut

Fluffy Ube Smoothie

Fluffy Ube Smoothie

$8.25

*contains dairy

Ube Milk Tea

Ube Milk Tea

$7.00
Hot Ube Milk

Hot Ube Milk

$7.50

Coconut Sago Series

Coco Sago Soup Signature

Coco Sago Soup Signature

$11.50

Coconut Soup with Mini Taro Ball, Boba, Taro, Coconut Mochi, Sago *contains dairy

Coco Sago Soup A 🥜

Coco Sago Soup A 🥜

$11.50

Coconut soup with red bean, peanut, sago and mini taro ball *contains dairy

Coco Sago Soup B

Coco Sago Soup B

$11.50

Coconut soup with red bean, taro, mini taro ball, sago *contains dairy

Coco Sago Soup C

Coco Sago Soup C

$11.50

Coconut soup with rice ball, melon jelly, mini taro ball, sago *contains dairy

Coco Sago Soup Customize

Coco Sago Soup Customize

$8.75

Coconut soup and sago ONLY

Original Coco Sago Drink

Original Coco Sago Drink

$7.50

Coconut drink with taro paste and sago *contains dairy

Mini Q Taro&Sago Coco Drink

Mini Q Taro&Sago Coco Drink

$8.75

Coconut drink with mini taro ball, tar paste, sago

Taro&Mochi Sago Coco Drink

Taro&Mochi Sago Coco Drink

$8.75

Tofu Pudding

Potaro Tofu Pudding

Potaro Tofu Pudding

$9.50

*Vegan

Red Bean Tofu Pudding

Red Bean Tofu Pudding

$9.00
Peanut Tofu Pudding

Peanut Tofu Pudding

$9.00
Rice Ball Tofu Pudding

Rice Ball Tofu Pudding

$9.00
Boba Tofu Pudding

Boba Tofu Pudding

$9.00
Taro Tofu Pudding

Taro Tofu Pudding

$9.50
Taro Ball Tofu Pudding

Taro Ball Tofu Pudding

$9.50
Mini Taro Ball Tofu Pudding

Mini Taro Ball Tofu Pudding

$9.50
Tofu Pudding Customize

Tofu Pudding Customize

$8.25

Hot Red Bean Soup

Hot Red Bean Soup Signature 🥜

Hot Red Bean Soup Signature 🥜

$10.50

Hot red bean soup with taro ball, boba, red bean, sesame rice ball and taro *contains peanut

Hot Red Bean Soup A 🥜

Hot Red Bean Soup A 🥜

$10.50

Hot red bean soup with red bean, peanut, taro ball, boba

Hot Red Bean Soup B

Hot Red Bean Soup B

$10.50

Hot red bean soup with red bean, taro, taro ball, boba

Hot Red Bean Soup C

Hot Red Bean Soup C

$10.50

Hot red bean soup with rice ball, melon jelly, taro ball, boba

Hot Red Bean Soup Customize

Hot Red Bean Soup Customize

$8.75

Hot red bean soup with red bean and taro ball ONLY

Hot Grass Jelly Soup

Hot Grass Jelly Soup Signature

Hot Grass Jelly Soup Signature

$10.50

*This Item is a 【LIQUID SOUP】NO firm grass jelly inside‼️ Hot grass jelly soup with red bean, mini taro ball, boba

Hot Grass Jelly Soup A 🥜

Hot Grass Jelly Soup A 🥜

$10.50

*This Item is a 【LIQUID SOUP】NO firm grass jelly inside‼️ Hot grass jelly soup with red bean, peanut, mini taro ball and boba

Hot Grass Jelly Soup B

Hot Grass Jelly Soup B

$10.50

*This Item is a 【LIQUID SOUP】NO firm grass jelly inside‼️ Hot grass jelly soup with red bean, taro, mini taro ball, boba

Hot Grass Jelly Soup C

Hot Grass Jelly Soup C

$10.50

*This Item is a 【LIQUID SOUP】NO firm grass jelly inside‼️ Hot grass jelly soup with rice ball, melon jelly, mini taro ball and boba

Hot Grass Jelly Soup Customize

Hot Grass Jelly Soup Customize

$8.75

*This Item is a 【LIQUID SOUP】NO firm grass jelly inside‼️ Hot Grass Jelly Soup ONLY

Hot Almond Soup&Drink 🥛

Hot Almond Soup Signature

Hot Almond Soup Signature

$10.50

Hot Almond Soup with red bean, taro ball, boba *contains dairy

Hot Almond Soup A

Hot Almond Soup A

$10.50

Hot almond soup with red bean, peanut, taro ball and boba *contains dairy

Hot Almond Soup B

Hot Almond Soup B

$10.50

Hot almond soup with red bean, taro, taro ball and boba *contains dairy

Hot Almond Soup C

Hot Almond Soup C

$10.50

Hot Almond Soup with rice ball, melon jelly, taro ball and boba

Hot Almond Soup Customize

Hot Almond Soup Customize

$8.75

Hot almond soup ONLY

Hot Almond Soup w/Tofu

Hot Almond Soup w/Tofu

$9.50
Hot Almond Drink

Hot Almond Drink

$6.25
Hot Almond Drink Boba

Hot Almond Drink Boba

$7.00
Hot Almond Drink w/Mini Taro Ball

Hot Almond Drink w/Mini Taro Ball

$7.50

Shaved Ice

Taro Shaved Ice

Taro Shaved Ice

$14.00

Shaved ice with syrup and condensed milk Melon jelly and taro chunk, vanilla ice cream on the top *contains dairy

Red Bean Shaved Ice

Red Bean Shaved Ice

$13.50

Shaved ice with syrup and condensed milk melon jelly and red bean, vanilla ice cream on the top *contains dairy

Strawberry Shaved Icce

Strawberry Shaved Icce

$17.50

Shaved ice with syrup, condensed milk, fresh strawberry and house-made strawberry puree vanilla ice cream on the top *contains dairy

Pudding&Q Mochi Shaved Ice

Pudding&Q Mochi Shaved Ice

$16.50

Shaved Ice with syrup and condensed milk caramel pudding, almond pudding, mini taro ball, melpon jelly and Q michi vanilla ice cream on the top *contains dairy

Q Mochi Shaved Ice

Q Mochi Shaved Ice

$16.50

Shaved ice with syrup and condensed milk Potaro ball, Q mochi, mini taro ball, melon jelly vanilla ice cream on the top *contains dairy

BLK Sugar Boba Shaved Ice

BLK Sugar Boba Shaved Ice

$16.50

Shaved ice with syrup, condensed milk and fluffy cheese foam BLK sugar boba, red bean, caramel pudding, vanilla ice cream on the top *contains dairy

Shaved Ice Customize

Shaved Ice Customize

$17.50

Shaved ice with Syrup, condensed milk and vanilla ice cream on top *contains dairy

Milk Tea Series

Traditional Milk Tea

Traditional Milk Tea

$5.75
Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.75
Oolong Milk Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.75
Milk Tea with Boba

Milk Tea with Boba

$6.50
Milk Tea w/Grass Jelly

Milk Tea w/Grass Jelly

$6.50
Milk Tea w/Pudding

Milk Tea w/Pudding

$7.00
Milk Tea w/Mini Taro Ball

Milk Tea w/Mini Taro Ball

$7.00
Milk Tea w/Red Bean

Milk Tea w/Red Bean

$6.50
Milk Tea w/Red Bean&Boba

Milk Tea w/Red Bean&Boba

$7.00
Milk Tea w/Boba&Lychee Jelly

Milk Tea w/Boba&Lychee Jelly

$7.00

Fresh Milk Tea🥛

Fres Milk Tea w/Taro Paste

Fres Milk Tea w/Taro Paste

$7.50
Fresh Milk Tea

Fresh Milk Tea

Fresh Milk tea w/Boba

Fresh Milk tea w/Boba

Winte