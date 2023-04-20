Meetfresh Chinatown 223 5th Ave S
223 5th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Icy Grass Jelly Series
Icy Grass Jelly Signatrure
Base: Herbal Ice, Grass Jelly Topping: Taro Ball coffee cream on the side
Double Taro Signature
Base : Herbal Ice, Grass Jelly Topping: Taro Ball, Taro Paste Ball, Vanilla ice Cream coffee cream on the side *contains dairy
Icy Grass Jelly A 🥜
Base: Herbal Ice, Grass Jelly Topping: Red Bean, Peanut, Boba Coffee Cream on the side *Vegan
Icy Grass Jelly B
Base: Herbal Ice, Grass Jelly Topping: Red Bean, Taro, Boba Coffee Cream on the side *Vegan
Icy Grass Jelly C
Base: Herbal Ice, Grass Jelly Topping: Rice Ball, Boba, Melon Jelly Coffee Cream on the side *Vegan
Icy Grass Jelly Customize
Herbal Ice and Grass jelly ONLY Coffee cream on the side *Vegan
Icy Taro Ball Series
Icy Taro Ball Signature
Base: Shaved Ice w/Syrup Topping: Taro Ball, Boba, Potaro Ball, Taro Paste *This item contains dairy
Icy Taro Ball A 🥜
Base: Shaved Ice w/Syrup Topping: Taro Ball, Boba, Red Bean, Peanut *contains Peanut *Vegan
Icy Taro Ball B
Base: Shaved Ice w/Syrup Topping: Taro Ball, Boba, Red Bean, Taro *Vegan
Icy Taro Ball C
Base: Shaved Ice w/syrup Topping: Taro Ball, Boba, Rice Ball, Melon Jelly *Vegan
Icy Taro Ball Customize
Shaved Ice w/Syrup and Taro Ball ONLY
Ube Series
Icy Ube&Taro Paste Signature
Base: Herbal Ice, Grass Jelly Topping: Taro Ball, Ube Paste, Taro Paste *contains dairy
Icy Ube Ball Signature 🥜
Base: Herbal Ice, Grass jelly Topping: Taro Ball, Ube Ball *contains peanut
Ube&Taro Ball Tofu Pudding 🥜
Tofu Pudding w/Ube Ball and Potaro Ball *contains peanut
Fluffy Ube Smoothie
*contains dairy
Ube Milk Tea
Hot Ube Milk
Coconut Sago Series
Coco Sago Soup Signature
Coconut Soup with Mini Taro Ball, Boba, Taro, Coconut Mochi, Sago *contains dairy
Coco Sago Soup A 🥜
Coconut soup with red bean, peanut, sago and mini taro ball *contains dairy
Coco Sago Soup B
Coconut soup with red bean, taro, mini taro ball, sago *contains dairy
Coco Sago Soup C
Coconut soup with rice ball, melon jelly, mini taro ball, sago *contains dairy
Coco Sago Soup Customize
Coconut soup and sago ONLY
Original Coco Sago Drink
Coconut drink with taro paste and sago *contains dairy
Mini Q Taro&Sago Coco Drink
Coconut drink with mini taro ball, tar paste, sago
Taro&Mochi Sago Coco Drink
Tofu Pudding
Hot Red Bean Soup
Hot Red Bean Soup Signature 🥜
Hot red bean soup with taro ball, boba, red bean, sesame rice ball and taro *contains peanut
Hot Red Bean Soup A 🥜
Hot red bean soup with red bean, peanut, taro ball, boba
Hot Red Bean Soup B
Hot red bean soup with red bean, taro, taro ball, boba
Hot Red Bean Soup C
Hot red bean soup with rice ball, melon jelly, taro ball, boba
Hot Red Bean Soup Customize
Hot red bean soup with red bean and taro ball ONLY
Hot Grass Jelly Soup
Hot Grass Jelly Soup Signature
*This Item is a 【LIQUID SOUP】NO firm grass jelly inside‼️ Hot grass jelly soup with red bean, mini taro ball, boba
Hot Grass Jelly Soup A 🥜
*This Item is a 【LIQUID SOUP】NO firm grass jelly inside‼️ Hot grass jelly soup with red bean, peanut, mini taro ball and boba
Hot Grass Jelly Soup B
*This Item is a 【LIQUID SOUP】NO firm grass jelly inside‼️ Hot grass jelly soup with red bean, taro, mini taro ball, boba
Hot Grass Jelly Soup C
*This Item is a 【LIQUID SOUP】NO firm grass jelly inside‼️ Hot grass jelly soup with rice ball, melon jelly, mini taro ball and boba
Hot Grass Jelly Soup Customize
*This Item is a 【LIQUID SOUP】NO firm grass jelly inside‼️ Hot Grass Jelly Soup ONLY
Hot Almond Soup&Drink 🥛
Hot Almond Soup Signature
Hot Almond Soup with red bean, taro ball, boba *contains dairy
Hot Almond Soup A
Hot almond soup with red bean, peanut, taro ball and boba *contains dairy
Hot Almond Soup B
Hot almond soup with red bean, taro, taro ball and boba *contains dairy
Hot Almond Soup C
Hot Almond Soup with rice ball, melon jelly, taro ball and boba
Hot Almond Soup Customize
Hot almond soup ONLY
Hot Almond Soup w/Tofu
Hot Almond Drink
Hot Almond Drink Boba
Hot Almond Drink w/Mini Taro Ball
Shaved Ice
Taro Shaved Ice
Shaved ice with syrup and condensed milk Melon jelly and taro chunk, vanilla ice cream on the top *contains dairy
Red Bean Shaved Ice
Shaved ice with syrup and condensed milk melon jelly and red bean, vanilla ice cream on the top *contains dairy
Strawberry Shaved Icce
Shaved ice with syrup, condensed milk, fresh strawberry and house-made strawberry puree vanilla ice cream on the top *contains dairy
Pudding&Q Mochi Shaved Ice
Shaved Ice with syrup and condensed milk caramel pudding, almond pudding, mini taro ball, melpon jelly and Q michi vanilla ice cream on the top *contains dairy
Q Mochi Shaved Ice
Shaved ice with syrup and condensed milk Potaro ball, Q mochi, mini taro ball, melon jelly vanilla ice cream on the top *contains dairy
BLK Sugar Boba Shaved Ice
Shaved ice with syrup, condensed milk and fluffy cheese foam BLK sugar boba, red bean, caramel pudding, vanilla ice cream on the top *contains dairy
Shaved Ice Customize
Shaved ice with Syrup, condensed milk and vanilla ice cream on top *contains dairy