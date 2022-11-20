Restaurant header imageView gallery

Meg O’Malley’s 812 E New Haven Ave

812 East New Haven Avenue

Melbourne, FL 32901

Soda

Pepsi

$2.99

Crisp and refreshing Cola

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Cola

Mountain DEW

$2.99

Nectar of the Gods

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Shockingly refreshing lemon-lime!

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Twenty three flavors!

Lemonade

$2.99

Mug Rootbeer

$2.99

Water

Soda Water

$2.99

No Beverage

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Tonic Water

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Coffee, Tea & More

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Red Bull

$6.00

Fiji

$5.99

OJ

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00Out of stock

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$4.99

S. Pellegrino

$6.99Out of stock

Virgin Mojito

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Authentic Irish cuisine and pub offering everything from the famous corned beef sandwich " The Kilkenny" to mouth-watering nightly specials and Sunday brunch

812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL 32901

