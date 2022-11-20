Meg O’Malley’s 812 E New Haven Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Authentic Irish cuisine and pub offering everything from the famous corned beef sandwich " The Kilkenny" to mouth-watering nightly specials and Sunday brunch
Location
812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL 32901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cloud Parlor - Cocoa Beach
No Reviews
297 West Cocoa Beach Causeway Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurant