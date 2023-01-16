Restaurant header imageView gallery

Megabytes Eatery 14100 Sullyfield Cir,Ste 100

No reviews yet

14100 Sullyfield Cir,Ste 100

Chantilly, VA 20151

Sodas

Coke and Pepsi Product

Coke and Pepsi Product

$2.69
PURE LEAF Sweet Tea

PURE LEAF Sweet Tea

$2.69
GOLD PEAK - Sweet Tea

GOLD PEAK - Sweet Tea

$2.69
RIO GRANDE - Champagne Cola Soda

RIO GRANDE - Champagne Cola Soda

$2.69
JARRITOS - Mandarin

JARRITOS - Mandarin

$2.69Out of stock

Gatorade- All flavors

$2.69
BOYLAN Cane Sodas

BOYLAN Cane Sodas

$2.99
SARANAC 1888 Hand Crafted Sodas

SARANAC 1888 Hand Crafted Sodas

$2.99
VIRGIL'S - Black Cherry

VIRGIL'S - Black Cherry

$2.99
BRUCE COST - Ginger Ale

BRUCE COST - Ginger Ale

$3.19
BAWLS Sodas

BAWLS Sodas

$3.19

Cheerwine

$3.19
YUZU Japanese Sparkling Soda

YUZU Japanese Sparkling Soda

$3.19
MASH Sparkling Fruit Drink

MASH Sparkling Fruit Drink

$2.89
OLIPOP - Sparkling Soda

OLIPOP - Sparkling Soda

$2.79
GINSENG UP Drink

GINSENG UP Drink

$2.79

Water

Deer Park 16.9oz

Deer Park 16.9oz

$1.50
Smart Water - Lg

Smart Water - Lg

$2.99

Energy Drinks

REDBULL - Regular / Sugar free

REDBULL - Regular / Sugar free

$3.29
MONSTER Energy Drink

MONSTER Energy Drink

$3.59
BODY ARMOR Energy Drink

BODY ARMOR Energy Drink

$3.29

Game Energy Drinks

$3.69

Juice

SIMPLY / Tropicana Juice

SIMPLY / Tropicana Juice

$2.79
HARMLESS - Coconut Juice

HARMLESS - Coconut Juice

$6.29
OH FRESH!

OH FRESH!

$3.49
EVERFRESH Fruit Juice

EVERFRESH Fruit Juice

$2.89

CALYPSO

$2.99

TEA TEA TEA!

HONEST TEA - All Flavors

HONEST TEA - All Flavors

$2.99
INOTEA Bubble Tea

INOTEA Bubble Tea

$4.29
ITO EN Japanese Tea - All Flavor

ITO EN Japanese Tea - All Flavor

$2.99
INOTEA POBBLE - Fruit Popping Tea

INOTEA POBBLE - Fruit Popping Tea

$3.99
OKF Black Sugar Milk Tea

OKF Black Sugar Milk Tea

$3.99
OKF Black Sugar Matcha Latte

OKF Black Sugar Matcha Latte

$3.99
STEAZ - Organic Teas

STEAZ - Organic Teas

$3.19

DIRTY CHIPS

DIRTY - BBQ

DIRTY - BBQ

$1.69
DIRTY - Jalapeño Heat

DIRTY - Jalapeño Heat

$1.69
DIRTY - Sour Cream & Onion

DIRTY - Sour Cream & Onion

$1.69
DIRTY - Sea Salt and Vinegar

DIRTY - Sea Salt and Vinegar

$1.69
DIRTY - Sea Salted

DIRTY - Sea Salted

$1.69

VARIETY OF Candy

SNICKERS

SNICKERS

$1.69
TWIX

TWIX

$1.69
HERSHEY CHOCOLATE BAR

HERSHEY CHOCOLATE BAR

$1.69
HANUTA

HANUTA

$2.50
KIT KAT

KIT KAT

$1.69
KINDER - Delice

KINDER - Delice

$2.69
KINDER - Bueno

KINDER - Bueno

$2.79
MILKYWAY

MILKYWAY

$1.69
ALMOND JOY

ALMOND JOY

$1.69
POCAS - Coconut Ginger Candy

POCAS - Coconut Ginger Candy

$3.49
POCAS - Coconut Candy

POCAS - Coconut Candy

$3.49
LOACKER - Chocolate Wafer

LOACKER - Chocolate Wafer

$2.49
LOACKER - Hazelnut Wafer

LOACKER - Hazelnut Wafer

$2.49
3 Musketeers

3 Musketeers

$1.69

HELLO PANDA / POCKY

HELLO PANDA - Chocolate

HELLO PANDA - Chocolate

$2.50
HELLO PANDA - Vanilla

HELLO PANDA - Vanilla

$2.50
HELLO PANDA - Caramel

HELLO PANDA - Caramel

$2.50
POCKY - Chocolate

POCKY - Chocolate

$2.79

HI CHEW

HI CHEW - Fruit Mix

HI CHEW - Fruit Mix

$3.49
HI CHEW - Original Mix

HI CHEW - Original Mix

$3.49
HI CHEW - Strawberry

HI CHEW - Strawberry

$1.50
HI CHEW - Tropical Mix

HI CHEW - Tropical Mix

$3.50
HI CHEW - Kiwi

HI CHEW - Kiwi

$1.50

HI CHEW - Banana

$1.50
HI CHEW - Grape

HI CHEW - Grape

$1.50
HI CHEW - Apple

HI CHEW - Apple

$1.50
HI CHEW - Mango

HI CHEW - Mango

$1.50

Gummy Snacks

HARIBO - Golden Bears

HARIBO - Golden Bears

$2.79
HARIBO - Sour Golden Bear

HARIBO - Sour Golden Bear

$2.79
HARIBO - Sour S'ghetti

HARIBO - Sour S'ghetti

$2.79
Sour Power Straw

Sour Power Straw

$2.49
JELLY BELLY - 20 Flavors

JELLY BELLY - 20 Flavors

$2.79
ALBANESE - Gummy Bears

ALBANESE - Gummy Bears

$2.79

FUN CANDY

NINTENDO POWER MINTS

NINTENDO POWER MINTS

$3.50
NINTENDO MUSHROOM

NINTENDO MUSHROOM

$3.50
NINTENDO BULLET BILL

NINTENDO BULLET BILL

$3.50
NINTENDO COIN CANDIES

NINTENDO COIN CANDIES

$3.50
NINTENDO GAMEBOY TIN

NINTENDO GAMEBOY TIN

$3.50
NINTENDO MARIO KART BLIND BOX

NINTENDO MARIO KART BLIND BOX

$3.50Out of stock
THE OFFICE DUNDIE AWARD

THE OFFICE DUNDIE AWARD

$3.50
BOB ROSS HAPPY TREE MINTS

BOB ROSS HAPPY TREE MINTS

$3.50
NARUTO ICHIRAKU RAMEN CANDY

NARUTO ICHIRAKU RAMEN CANDY

$3.50
DRAGON Z TINNED CANDY

DRAGON Z TINNED CANDY

$3.50
Aloha Candies

Aloha Candies

$3.50
Senzu Beans

Senzu Beans

$3.50
Pac-Man Arcade

Pac-Man Arcade

$3.50

Kinder egg

$2.79
Dragonball Z Gummies

Dragonball Z Gummies

$5.99

BISCOFF

BISCOFF & Go

BISCOFF & Go

$2.50
BISCOFF - Lotus

BISCOFF - Lotus

$4.59

Stroopwafel

$2.79

BISCOFF - Sandwich

$3.99

ORGANIC AND VEGAN TREATS

HIPPEAS - Bohemian barbecue

HIPPEAS - Bohemian barbecue

$3.99
HIPPEAS - Vegan White Cheddar

HIPPEAS - Vegan White Cheddar

$3.99
HIPPEAS - Vegan Nacho Vibes

HIPPEAS - Vegan Nacho Vibes

$3.99
HIPPEAS - Sriracha Sunshine

HIPPEAS - Sriracha Sunshine

$3.99
TORY'S RICE SNACK - Brown Rice

TORY'S RICE SNACK - Brown Rice

$2.99
TORY'S RICE SNACK - White Rice

TORY'S RICE SNACK - White Rice

$2.99
TORY'S RICE SNACK - Green Tea

TORY'S RICE SNACK - Green Tea

$2.99
TORY'S RICE ROLLS - Honey Cinnamon

TORY'S RICE ROLLS - Honey Cinnamon

$2.99
KASUGAI - Roasted Hot Green Peas

KASUGAI - Roasted Hot Green Peas

$3.49

MEGABYTES MADE DESSERTS

Fresh Mango with Coconut Sticky Rice

Fresh Mango with Coconut Sticky Rice

$6.00Out of stock
Fresh Baked Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50
Loaded mini donuts

Loaded mini donuts

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Megabytes, a diverse Asian-fusion eatery. Showcasing retro video games, and old school computer parts as their décor. If you’re looking for a change from boring chain restaurants, come and check us out for yourself! We are sure to please the adventurous foodie and nostalgia seekers in everyone.

14100 Sullyfield Cir,Ste 100, Chantilly, VA 20151

