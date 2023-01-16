Megabytes Eatery 14100 Sullyfield Cir,Ste 100
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Megabytes, a diverse Asian-fusion eatery. Showcasing retro video games, and old school computer parts as their décor. If you’re looking for a change from boring chain restaurants, come and check us out for yourself! We are sure to please the adventurous foodie and nostalgia seekers in everyone.
Location
14100 Sullyfield Cir,Ste 100, Chantilly, VA 20151
