Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen imageView gallery
Latin American

Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen 401 VALENCIA ST

1,678 Reviews

$

401 VALENCIA ST

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

Order Again

Popular Items

Arepa Yellow Shredded Beef Pabellón
Tres Empanadas
Arepa Yellow Pulled Pork Pernil

Arepas

Arepa White Shredded Beef Pabellón

$12.50

Arepa White Asado

$12.50

Arepa White Pulled Pork Pernil

$12.50

Arepa White Catira

$12.50

Arepa White Grilled Chicken

$12.50

Arepa White Crispy Chicken

$12.50

Arepa White Veg Tofu

$12.50

Arepa White Shuli

$12.50

Arepa White Caribe

$12.50

Arepa White Vegan

$12.50

Arepa white Cheese

$5.00

Arepa White Plain

$3.50

Arepa Yellow Shredded Beef Pabellón

$12.50

Arepa Yellow Asado

$12.50

Arepa Yellow Pulled Pork Pernil

$12.50

Arepa Yellow Spicy Chicken Catira

$12.50

Arepa Yellow Grilled Chicken

$12.50

Arepa Yellow Crispy Chicken

$12.50

Arepa Yellow Veg Tofu

$12.50

Arepa Yellow Shuli

$12.50

Arepa Yellow Caribe

$12.50

Arepa Yellow Vegan

$12.50

Arepa yellow Cheese

$5.00

Arepa Yellow Plain

$3.50

Starting and Sharing

Nachos Pica Pica

$14.00

Sweet Plantain Tajadas

$6.50Out of stock

Tres Empanadas

$8.00

Sweet Plantains with Queso Fresco

$6.50

Yuca Fries SM, Guasacaca (avocado sauce)

$4.00

Yuca Fries LG, Guasacaca (avocado sauce)

$6.00

Garlic Yuca Fries SM, Guasacaca (avocado sauce)

$5.00

Garlic Yuca Fries LG, Guasacaca (avocado sauce)

$7.00

Plantain and Taro Chips, Guasacaca (avocado sauce)

$5.50

Tostones SM

$5.00

Tostones LG

$7.00

Arepa Trio

$17.00

Soups and Salads

Ensalada Bululu

$10.75
Ensalada Verde Caracas

Ensalada Verde Caracas

$10.75

Plato

Plato Shredded Beef Pabellón

$17.00

Plato Blackened Beef Asado

$18.00

Plato Pulled Pork Pernil

$17.00

Plato Spicy Chicken Catira

$17.00

Plato Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Plato Crispy Chicken

$17.00

Plato Vegetariana (Tofu)

$17.00

Plato Shuli (Vegan)

$17.00

Plato Shrimp Caribe

$18.00

Plato Vegan

$17.00

Desserts

Coconut Quesillo

$4.00

Yuca Beignets

$4.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Crispy Chicken Strips

$5.00

Kids Cheese Arepa

$5.00

Cheese CACHAPA

$8.00

Kids Coconut Rice

$4.00

Kids Black Beans

$4.00

Sides

Black beans

$4.00

Coconut Garlic Rice

$4.00

Pica’slaw

$4.00

SD Grill Chicken

$5.00

SD Pork Pernil

$5.00

SD Pabellon

$5.00

SD Spicy Catira

$5.00

SD Tofu

$5.00

SD Asado

$5.00

SD Shuli

$5.00

SD Shrimp Caribe

$6.50

Cachapas (Deep Copy)

Cachapa Crispy Chicken

$17.00

Cachapa Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Cachapa Spicy Chicken Catira

$17.00

Cachapa Shuli

$17.00

Cachapa Shrimp Caribe

$17.00

Cachapa Vegetariana (Tofu)

$17.00

Cachapa Blackened Beef Asado

$17.00

Cachapa Pulled Pork Pernil

$17.00

Cachapa Shredded Beef Pabellón

$17.00

Cachapa Vegan

$17.00

Fruit Frescas

Fruit Frescas Passion Fruit

$5.50Out of stock

Fruit Frescas Coconut Lime

$5.50

Fruit Frescas Mango

$5.50

Fruit Fresca Guava

$5.50

N/A Drinks

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Sodas

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.75

Coca Cola

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fruit Fresca 64oz GAl

passion fruit

$30.00Out of stock

coconut lime

$30.00

mango

$30.00

RETAIL

MOJO 12oz

$12.00

PICA PUN 12oz

$12.00

PASSION VINAIGRETTE 8oz

$8.50

HOUSE VINAIGRETTE 8oz

$8.50

MUSTARD SEED VINAIGRETTE 8oz

$8.50

GUASACACA 12oz

$12.00

CEVICHE MIX 12oz

$15.00Out of stock

PABELLON MASON JAR

$18.00

PULLED PORK MASON JAR

$16.00

ASADO NEGRO MASON JAR

$18.00

SPICY CATIRA MASON JAR

$16.00

BLACK BEANS MASON JAR

$10.00

WHITE AREPA PACK (5/4oz)

$10.00

WHITE AREPA PACK (5/7oz)

$15.00

YELLOW AREPA PACK (5/7oz)

$15.00

GARLIC AIOLI 12oz

$10.00

PICA PICA APRON

$30.00

BE CORNY T-SHIRT

$20.00

PICA PICA TOWEL

$8.00

PICA PICA TOWEL SET (3)

$20.00

PICA BOX

$40.00

Picaro/sangria mix

$20.00

PROMOS

Crunchy Toston Arepa

$11.00Out of stock
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

401 VALENCIA ST, SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen image
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen image

