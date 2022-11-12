Mei Japanese Restaurant

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll
California Roll
Gyoza

Appetizers (Cold)

Edamame

$5.50

Hiya Yakko

$5.50

Chilled tofu with green onion,dried bonito,grated daikon radish & ginger

Hourensou Gomaae

$6.50

steamed spinach w/homemade sesame sauce

Ika Natto

$8.00

raw squid w/fermented soy beans, green onions and wasabi

Maguro Tataki

$13.50

light torched tuna sashimi w/ginger sauce

Oshinko Moriawase

Oshinko Moriawase

$7.50

assortment of japanese pickles

Oshitashi

$6.50

steamed spinach w/dried bonito in light soy sauce

Sashimi Appetizer

$20.00

Sashimi Mori

$18.00

Sunomono

$11.50

raw seafood in rice vinegar w/cucumber and seaweed

Appetizers (Hot)

Yakitori

Yakitori

$5.50

skewered grilled chicken(thigh) w/teriyaki sauce

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.50

home made pan-fried pork dumplings

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$6.25

fried tofu w/baby mushroom, green onions, grated daikon radish, ginger,and seaweed in light broth

Yasai Takiawase

$7.00

stewed mix vegetables

Tatsuta Age

$7.50

chicken(thigh) marinated in soy suce and deep fried

Kaki Fry

Kaki Fry

$11.00

deep fried oyster(3pc)

Gyu Tan Shioyaki

$11.00

grilled beef tongue

Ika Yaki

Ika Yaki

$13.50

grilled squid

Aigamo Shioyaki

Aigamo Shioyaki

$12.00

grilled sliced duck w/salt, pepper

Chawan Mushi

$7.00

steamed hot egg custard w/shrimp, chicken, gingko nut & mushroom

Jumbo Ebi Shumai

Jumbo Ebi Shumai

$7.50

steamed shrimp dumplings(3pc)

Soft Shell Crab

$12.00
Ebi Tempura Apt

Ebi Tempura Apt

$7.50
Kuro Buta Sausage

Kuro Buta Sausage

$7.50

grilled japanese prime pork sausage

Unagi Yanagawa

$11.00

Eel, burdock,stirred cooked in a sweet broth

Sushi

Ama Ebi

$5.00

sweet shrimp

Anago

$4.50

sea eel

Chu-Toro

$7.00

belly tuna

Ebi

$3.00

shrimp

Hamachi

$4.00

yellowtail

Hirame

$3.50

fluke

Hotate

$5.00

scallop

Ika

$3.00

squid

Ikura

$4.50

salmon roe

Inari

$2.95

bean curd sushi

Kanikama

$2.95

imitation crab

Maguro

$4.00

tuna

Masago

$3.00

smelt roe

Ootoro

$9.00

prime belly tuna

Saba

$3.00

mackerel

Sake

$3.00

salmon

Smoked Salmon

$4.00

Tako

$3.50

octopus

Tamago

$2.50

egg

Unagi

$4.00

fresh water eel

Uni

$7.00

sea urchin

Belly Salmon

$3.25

Fukko

$5.00

Sea bass

Korodai

$5.00

Yellowback Sea bream

Sagoshi

$5.00

Spanish mackerel

Hedai

$5.00

Silver sea bream

Alaska Roll

$9.00

imitation crab, avocado, salmon

BBQ Eel Cucum Roll

$9.00

Belly Tuna G-Onion

$9.00

Big Roll

$7.50

egg, squash, shrimp, spinach, fish powder

California Roll

$7.00

cucumber, avocado, imitation crab

Crunch Roll

$10.00

BBQ eel, cucumber, fish eggs, crunch flakes

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Denise Roll

$12.00

cucumber,avocado, crunch flakes rolled inside out w/chopped tuna mixed w/green onions,fish egg on top

Ferm Soybean Roll

$6.00

Jp Squash Roll

$6.00

Mei Roll

$9.00

tuna, salmon, white fish

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

salmon, cream cheese

Plum Basil

$6.00

plum sauce, basil, cucumber

Rainbow Roll

$13.00

tuna, salmon, white fish over california roll

Salad Roll

$6.50

cucumber, avocado and radish

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.50

Sea Eel Cucumber

$8.00

Shiitake Roll

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.50

Spicy Scallop Roll

$10.00

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Spider Roll

$13.00

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Green Onion

$8.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.00

Double Spicy Roll

$17.00

a spicy tuna roll rolled insideout w/wasabi flavoredfish eggs on top

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$16.00

shrimp tempura rolled inside out and covered w/eel, avocado and fish eggs

Dynamite Roll

$21.00

shrimp tempura & cucumber rolled w/soybean wrapper first then rolledagain w/seaweed, then topped w/chopped tuna, salmon, white fish, sesame oil, green onions, fish eggs, tempura crunch, and spicy sauce

Eye Of Dragon

$21.00

salmon,avocado, fish eggs, and imitation crab rolled and then topped w/spicy tuna & wasabi fish eggs

Fantastic Roll

$22.00

spicy tuna & avocado roll topped w/lightly torched belly salmon, fish eggs, and green onions

Hungry Roll

Hungry Roll

$18.00

deep fried roll of shrimp tempura, avocado, fish eggs, eel and mayonnaise

Mt. Fuji Roll

Mt. Fuji Roll

$18.00

a spicy tuna roll covered w/chopped crabstick salad place above a layer of sliced avocado, top off w/sprinkles of crispy tempura batter

Red Dragon Roll

$18.00

eel, fish eggs, and avocado rolled inside out w/spicy tuna on top

Rolling Island Wave

$18.00

cream cheese, avocado, salmon & imitationcrab rolled and tempura fried

Santa Roll

Santa Roll

$22.00

shrimp tempura and cucumber topped spicy tuna, salmon, avocado, and spicy sauce

Torched Scallop Roll

$21.00

california roll topped w/lightly torched scallops, fish eggs and green onions

Noodles

Tempura Udon

$14.00

wheat noodles w/green onions, fish cake, wakame seawwed, mushrooms and shrimp tempura in soup

Tempura Soba

$15.00

buckwheat noodles w/green onions, fish cake, mushrooms, wakame seaweed and shrimp tempura in soup

Katsu Curry Udon

Katsu Curry Udon

$18.00

deep fried pork cuttlet w/curry sauce over rice

Curry Udon

Curry Udon

$15.00

wheat noodles in curry soup(non vegetarian)

Nabeyaki Udon

Nabeyaki Udon

$16.00

wheat noodles w/chicken, naba vegetables, mushrooms, green onions and egg cooked in a hot pot, and topped with 1pc shrimp tempua

Cha Soba

$15.00

chilled green tea buckwheat noodles, serve cold broth on side

Ten Zaru Soba

$14.00

chilled buckwheat noodles serve cold broth on side

Inaniwa Udon

$14.00

wheat noodles w/green onions, mushrooms, and fish cakes in a broth

Kamo Udon

Kamo Udon

$17.00

wheat noodles cooked w/duck and green onions in soup

Kamo Soba

$17.00

buckweat noodles cooked w/duck and green onions in soup

Kamo Ramen

Kamo Ramen

$17.00

ramen noodles cooked w/duck in soup

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.00

ramen noodles in homemade creamy soup w/bamboo shoot, half way cook egg, belly pork , ginger and green onions on top

Miso Ramen

$14.00

ramen noodles in homemade creamy soybean paste pork broth w/ half way cook egg, belly pork, green onions, bamboo shoot and ginger on top

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$14.00

ramen noodles in homemade creamy soybean paste pork broth w/ green onions, half way cook egg, and bamboo shoot on top

Vegetarian Ramen

$12.00

ramen noodles in vegetarin soup w/ bamboo shoot, spinach, lotus root, and green onions on top

Zaru Soba

$12.50

Zaru Udon

$12.50

chilled wheat noodles, serve w/ cold broth on the side

Zaru Inaniwa Udon

$15.00

chilled wheat noodles w/cold broth on the side

Soyu Ramen

$14.00

ramen noodles in home soy paste chicken soup w/half way cook egg, bamboo shoot, green onions, belly pork and ginger

Combinations

Sushi & Tempura

$27.00

5pc sushi +1 california, and deep fried shrimp with deep fried vege

Sushi & Sashimi

$28.00

5pc sushi+ 1 california+8pc sashimi

Sushi & Chicken Teri

$26.00

5pc sushi +1 california, grilled chicken breast w/teriyaki sauce

Sashimi & Tempura

$27.00

8pc sashimi w/ deep fried shrimp and vege

Tempura & Chicken Teri

$26.00

deep fried shrimp, deep fried vege+ grilled chicken breast w/teriyaki sc

Love Boat

Love Boat

$80.00

shrimp tempura + vege tempura, beef rolled with green onions, dumplings, +10 pc sushi + 2 california +8pc sashimi

Dinner (Soup, Salad & Rice)

Beef Teriyaki

Beef Teriyaki

$26.00
Bento

Bento

$28.00

sashimi(6Pc), tempura, stewed vegetables, grilled salmon, chawamushi(egg custard)

Chicken Katsu

$18.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$17.00

Curry Rice

$15.50

curry over the rice(non vegan)

Katsu Curry Rice

Katsu Curry Rice

$18.00

curry sauce over the rice with deep fried pork cuttlets

Katsu Don

$17.50

deep fried pork cuttlets cooked with egg over the rice, top w/picles, ginger seaweed

Oyako Don

$17.50

chicken(thigh) cooked w/egg over the rice, topped w/ pickles, ginger

Saba Shioyaki

Saba Shioyaki

$20.00

Salmon Shioyaki

$20.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$20.00
Shrimp Tempura Dinner

Shrimp Tempura Dinner

$18.00

Special Bento Box

$25.00Out of stock

Grilled Salmon Chin, Deep Fried Chicken, Deep fried Shumai, Stewed vegetable and Sashimi

Ton Katsu

$18.00
Unaju

Unaju

$25.00

BBQ eel over the rice

Wafu Steak

$26.00

Sushi Dinner (With Soup)

Sushi Deluxe

$30.00

tuna roll and 8pc chef choice sushi

Sushi Regular

$27.00

tuna roll and 8pc chef choice sushi

Chirashi Dinner

Chirashi Dinner

$30.00

assortment sliced sashimi over bowel of sushi rice

Tekka Don

Tekka Don

$30.00

sliced tuna sashimi over bowl of sushi rice

Sashimi Dinner

$30.00

Battera

$16.00

box style pressed sushi

Special Appetizers

Ootoro Sashimi

$45.00

prime belly tuna(5pc)

Chutoro Sashimi

$35.00

belly tuna(5pc)

Beni Toro Sashimi

$16.00

belly salmon(5pc)

Hamachi Kama

$25.00

grilled yellow tail chin

Sake Kama

Sake Kama

$11.00

grilled salmon chin

Dashi Maki

$6.00

Sake Kawaponzu

$6.50

salmon skin, onions in ponzu sauce w/dried bonito and green onions on top

Buda barachachu

$10.00

BBQ belly pork

Geso Karaage

$9.00

deep fried squid legs

Kawaebi Karaage

Kawaebi Karaage

$9.50

deep fried river shrimp

Tako Kinmuchi

Tako Kinmuchi

$7.50

Kabocha nimono

$6.00

stewed japanese pumpkin

Tako Yaki

Tako Yaki

$7.00

Okonomiyaki

$7.00Out of stock

Japanese pancake

Geso Ponzu

$8.00

Kaini Cream Croquette

$10.95Out of stock

Anago Tatsuta Age

$7.95

Ika Nankosu Age

$8.00

Maguro Kunbo Tsukudani

$5.50Out of stock

Katsuo Tataki

$18.00Out of stock

Gindara Saikyoyaki

$16.95

Kumamoto Namakaki

$7.50

DESSERT

Ice Cream

$6.00

Japanese Rice Cake

$7.00

Tempura Ice Cream

$7.00

Mixed Berry Tart

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Limoncello Flute

$10.00

Espresso Cream Bruee

$11.00Out of stock

Grandmother Cake

$8.50

Chocolate Temptation

$8.50

Chocolate Truffe

$7.00

Coconut Ripieno

$10.50

Guava Mango Flute

$11.75

Gelado

$6.50

Mango Rjpieno

$10.50

Pineapple Sobetto

$11.50

RICED & SALAD

Akadashi Soup

$5.00

red miso soup w/baby mushroom, wakame seaweed, green onions, and tofu

Avocado Salad

$9.00

avocado on top of green spring mixed w/soy sc sesame oil dressing

Kaisen Salad

$11.00

raw fish on top of green spring mixed w/soy sc sesame oil dressing

Kaisou Salad

$7.00

Large Salad

$5.00

green salad w/homemade sesame dressing

Miso Soup

$3.00
Ochazuke

Ochazuke

$11.00

rice in a light broth(rice packed separately for take out)

Onigiri

Onigiri

$4.00

light salted rice ball with seaweed on the outside

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Sushi Rice

$5.00

Small Salad

$3.00

ZOUSUI

$12.00

rice, chinese cabbage, fish cake, mushrooms and egg cooked in a hot pot.(rice packed separately for take out)

Sake

B-Daishichi Kimoto

$125.00

1.8L

B-Karatamba

$105.00

1.8L

B-Ohkagura

$85.00

1.8L

Gekkikan Zipang Sparkling Sake

$19.00

Ginjo(300ml)

$18.50

300ML

Kuromatsu Hakushika Nigori(300ml)

Kuromatsu Hakushika Nigori(300ml)

$20.00

L-Daishichi Kimoto

$26.00

10OZ

L-Karatamba

$22.00

10OZ

L-Nigori Unfilter

$9.50

10OZ

L-Ohkagura

$20.00

10OZ

L-Shochikubai

$9.50

10OZ

S-Daishichi Kimoto

$14.00

5OZ

S-Karatamba

$12.50

5OZ

S-Nigori Unfilter

$5.50

5OZ

S-Ohkagura

$10.00

5OZ

S-Shochikubai

$5.50

5OZ

Yamadanishiki

$28.00

300ML

Kenbishi

$30.00

Kirinzan Classic (180ml)

$20.00

Kirinzan (720ml)

$45.00

Okunomatsu(300ml)

$33.00

Okunomatsu(720 Ml)

$69.00

Snow Angel

$16.00

Beer

Sapporo Draft

$6.50

Sapporo Pitch

$24.00

L-Kirin

$9.00

S-Kirin

$5.00

L-Asahi Super

$9.00

S-Asahi Super

$5.00

Garage Beer

$5.00

Happy Amber

$5.00

Zango

$5.00

Truth

$5.00

Kirin Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$3.75

Sam Adams Seasonal

$4.50

St. Pauli Girl N/A

$4.50

Wine

G-APATLTAGUA PN

$7.00

G-The Path CAB

$9.00

G-AVES DelSur MerLort

$8.00

G-BODINI Malbec

$8.00

G-THE STUMP SHARZ

$8.00

G-HD Riesling

$8.00

G-Grayson CHD

$10.00

G-Bosco PG

$7.00

G-Ponga SB

$11.00

B-APATLTAGUA PN

$26.00

B-The Path CAB

$34.00

B-AVES Del Merlot

$29.00

B-BODINI MB

$27.00

B-THE STUMP Shiraz

$29.00

B-E.GUIFAL Cotes du Rhone

$37.00

B-COMMUTER CUVEE PN

$42.00

B-HIGHWAY 12 CAB

$43.00

HB_MEIOMI PN

$25.00

HB-L’Ecole41 Merlot

$25.00

HB-L’ECOLE 41 CAB

$25.00

B-HD Riesling

$30.00

B-Grayson CHD

$38.00

B-Bosco PG

$26.00

B-Ponga SB

$41.00

B-KRAFT Chenin Blanc

$43.00

B-LA CANA

$40.00

B-ELK COVE PG

$39.00

HB-Apaltagua CHD

$14.00

HB-Elio Perrone Moscato,

$19.50

Frexienet sparkling Cava

$10.00

Pierre Delize

$15.00

Specialty Cocktails

Peach Martini

$6.95

Sakura Blossom

$6.95

Japanese Island Iced Tea

$8.95

Lychee Sake

$7.95

White Mountain

$7.95

Japanese Sidecar

$8.95

Liquor

Suntory toki whisky

$9.00

Suntory hibiki whisky

$25.00

Nikka coffee whisky

$15.00

Nikka taketsuru whisky

$15.00

Hakushu 12ys

$30.00

Yamazaki 12ys

$40.00

Make’s mark whisky

$10.00

Wild turkey

$5.95

Elijah craig

$9.00

Booker's

$13.00

Four Roses small bat

$9.00

Michter's small bat

$11.00

Jefferson ocean

$15.00

Bullelt

$11.50

Crown royal

$8.50

Jonnie walker red

$7.00

J&b

$6.75

Dewar’s

$6.75

Jack Daniel

$7.00

Jim beam

$7.00

Chivas

$9.75

Glenfiddich

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Balvenie 15ys

$29.00

Chivas mizunara

$12.00

Jose cuervo gold

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Bacardi silver

$7.00

Absolute

$8.00

Grey goose

$8.00

Belvedere

$7.50

Ketel One

$7.00

Finlandia

$7.00

Tito"s

$7.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay sapphire

$7.50

Tanquerey

$7.00

Hendrick

$7.00

Roku

$8.50

Bombay (Copy)

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Citron Honey Tea

$2.85

Ginger Honey Tea

$2.85

Plum Honey Tea

$2.85

Papaya Honey Tea

$2.85Out of stock

Ramune Soda

$2.95

Tonic Water

$2.95

Caipico Water

$2.95

Green Tea (cold)

$4.00

Oolong Tea (cold)

$4.50

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.50

Fuji Water

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.95

Suchu & plum wine

Suchu

$8.00

Plum Wine

$4.50

Yokaichi

$58.00

Ikkomon

$100.00

Yufuin

$75.00

Ginza No Suzume

$60.00

Aka Kirishima

$100.00

Kuro Kirishima

$120.00

Shiro Kirishima

$140.00

Ichikko

$85.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
