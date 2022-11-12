- Home
- Mei Japanese Restaurant
Mei Japanese Restaurant
8608 Market Pl Ln
Montgomery, OH 45242
Popular Items
Appetizers (Cold)
Edamame
Hiya Yakko
Chilled tofu with green onion,dried bonito,grated daikon radish & ginger
Hourensou Gomaae
steamed spinach w/homemade sesame sauce
Ika Natto
raw squid w/fermented soy beans, green onions and wasabi
Maguro Tataki
light torched tuna sashimi w/ginger sauce
Oshinko Moriawase
assortment of japanese pickles
Oshitashi
steamed spinach w/dried bonito in light soy sauce
Sashimi Appetizer
Sashimi Mori
Sunomono
raw seafood in rice vinegar w/cucumber and seaweed
Appetizers (Hot)
Yakitori
skewered grilled chicken(thigh) w/teriyaki sauce
Gyoza
home made pan-fried pork dumplings
Agedashi Tofu
fried tofu w/baby mushroom, green onions, grated daikon radish, ginger,and seaweed in light broth
Yasai Takiawase
stewed mix vegetables
Tatsuta Age
chicken(thigh) marinated in soy suce and deep fried
Kaki Fry
deep fried oyster(3pc)
Gyu Tan Shioyaki
grilled beef tongue
Ika Yaki
grilled squid
Aigamo Shioyaki
grilled sliced duck w/salt, pepper
Chawan Mushi
steamed hot egg custard w/shrimp, chicken, gingko nut & mushroom
Jumbo Ebi Shumai
steamed shrimp dumplings(3pc)
Soft Shell Crab
Ebi Tempura Apt
Kuro Buta Sausage
grilled japanese prime pork sausage
Unagi Yanagawa
Eel, burdock,stirred cooked in a sweet broth
Sushi
Ama Ebi
sweet shrimp
Anago
sea eel
Chu-Toro
belly tuna
Ebi
shrimp
Hamachi
yellowtail
Hirame
fluke
Hotate
scallop
Ika
squid
Ikura
salmon roe
Inari
bean curd sushi
Kanikama
imitation crab
Maguro
tuna
Masago
smelt roe
Ootoro
prime belly tuna
Saba
mackerel
Sake
salmon
Smoked Salmon
Tako
octopus
Tamago
egg
Unagi
fresh water eel
Uni
sea urchin
Belly Salmon
Fukko
Sea bass
Korodai
Yellowback Sea bream
Sagoshi
Spanish mackerel
Hedai
Silver sea bream
Alaska Roll
imitation crab, avocado, salmon
BBQ Eel Cucum Roll
Belly Tuna G-Onion
Big Roll
egg, squash, shrimp, spinach, fish powder
California Roll
cucumber, avocado, imitation crab
Crunch Roll
BBQ eel, cucumber, fish eggs, crunch flakes
Cucumber Roll
Denise Roll
cucumber,avocado, crunch flakes rolled inside out w/chopped tuna mixed w/green onions,fish egg on top
Ferm Soybean Roll
Jp Squash Roll
Mei Roll
tuna, salmon, white fish
Philadelphia Roll
salmon, cream cheese
Plum Basil
plum sauce, basil, cucumber
Rainbow Roll
tuna, salmon, white fish over california roll
Salad Roll
cucumber, avocado and radish
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Sea Eel Cucumber
Shiitake Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spider Roll
Tuna Roll
Yellowtail Green Onion
Avocado Roll
Sweet Potato Roll
Double Spicy Roll
a spicy tuna roll rolled insideout w/wasabi flavoredfish eggs on top
Dragon Roll
shrimp tempura rolled inside out and covered w/eel, avocado and fish eggs
Dynamite Roll
shrimp tempura & cucumber rolled w/soybean wrapper first then rolledagain w/seaweed, then topped w/chopped tuna, salmon, white fish, sesame oil, green onions, fish eggs, tempura crunch, and spicy sauce
Eye Of Dragon
salmon,avocado, fish eggs, and imitation crab rolled and then topped w/spicy tuna & wasabi fish eggs
Fantastic Roll
spicy tuna & avocado roll topped w/lightly torched belly salmon, fish eggs, and green onions
Hungry Roll
deep fried roll of shrimp tempura, avocado, fish eggs, eel and mayonnaise
Mt. Fuji Roll
a spicy tuna roll covered w/chopped crabstick salad place above a layer of sliced avocado, top off w/sprinkles of crispy tempura batter
Red Dragon Roll
eel, fish eggs, and avocado rolled inside out w/spicy tuna on top
Rolling Island Wave
cream cheese, avocado, salmon & imitationcrab rolled and tempura fried
Santa Roll
shrimp tempura and cucumber topped spicy tuna, salmon, avocado, and spicy sauce
Torched Scallop Roll
california roll topped w/lightly torched scallops, fish eggs and green onions
Noodles
Tempura Udon
wheat noodles w/green onions, fish cake, wakame seawwed, mushrooms and shrimp tempura in soup
Tempura Soba
buckwheat noodles w/green onions, fish cake, mushrooms, wakame seaweed and shrimp tempura in soup
Katsu Curry Udon
deep fried pork cuttlet w/curry sauce over rice
Curry Udon
wheat noodles in curry soup(non vegetarian)
Nabeyaki Udon
wheat noodles w/chicken, naba vegetables, mushrooms, green onions and egg cooked in a hot pot, and topped with 1pc shrimp tempua
Cha Soba
chilled green tea buckwheat noodles, serve cold broth on side
Ten Zaru Soba
chilled buckwheat noodles serve cold broth on side
Inaniwa Udon
wheat noodles w/green onions, mushrooms, and fish cakes in a broth
Kamo Udon
wheat noodles cooked w/duck and green onions in soup
Kamo Soba
buckweat noodles cooked w/duck and green onions in soup
Kamo Ramen
ramen noodles cooked w/duck in soup
Tonkotsu Ramen
ramen noodles in homemade creamy soup w/bamboo shoot, half way cook egg, belly pork , ginger and green onions on top
Miso Ramen
ramen noodles in homemade creamy soybean paste pork broth w/ half way cook egg, belly pork, green onions, bamboo shoot and ginger on top
Spicy Miso Ramen
ramen noodles in homemade creamy soybean paste pork broth w/ green onions, half way cook egg, and bamboo shoot on top
Vegetarian Ramen
ramen noodles in vegetarin soup w/ bamboo shoot, spinach, lotus root, and green onions on top
Zaru Soba
Zaru Udon
chilled wheat noodles, serve w/ cold broth on the side
Zaru Inaniwa Udon
chilled wheat noodles w/cold broth on the side
Soyu Ramen
ramen noodles in home soy paste chicken soup w/half way cook egg, bamboo shoot, green onions, belly pork and ginger
Combinations
Sushi & Tempura
5pc sushi +1 california, and deep fried shrimp with deep fried vege
Sushi & Sashimi
5pc sushi+ 1 california+8pc sashimi
Sushi & Chicken Teri
5pc sushi +1 california, grilled chicken breast w/teriyaki sauce
Sashimi & Tempura
8pc sashimi w/ deep fried shrimp and vege
Tempura & Chicken Teri
deep fried shrimp, deep fried vege+ grilled chicken breast w/teriyaki sc
Love Boat
shrimp tempura + vege tempura, beef rolled with green onions, dumplings, +10 pc sushi + 2 california +8pc sashimi
Dinner (Soup, Salad & Rice)
Beef Teriyaki
Bento
sashimi(6Pc), tempura, stewed vegetables, grilled salmon, chawamushi(egg custard)
Chicken Katsu
Chicken Teriyaki
Curry Rice
curry over the rice(non vegan)
Katsu Curry Rice
curry sauce over the rice with deep fried pork cuttlets
Katsu Don
deep fried pork cuttlets cooked with egg over the rice, top w/picles, ginger seaweed
Oyako Don
chicken(thigh) cooked w/egg over the rice, topped w/ pickles, ginger
Saba Shioyaki
Salmon Shioyaki
Salmon Teriyaki
Shrimp Tempura Dinner
Special Bento Box
Grilled Salmon Chin, Deep Fried Chicken, Deep fried Shumai, Stewed vegetable and Sashimi
Ton Katsu
Unaju
BBQ eel over the rice
Wafu Steak
Sushi Dinner (With Soup)
Special Appetizers
Ootoro Sashimi
prime belly tuna(5pc)
Chutoro Sashimi
belly tuna(5pc)
Beni Toro Sashimi
belly salmon(5pc)
Hamachi Kama
grilled yellow tail chin
Sake Kama
grilled salmon chin
Dashi Maki
Sake Kawaponzu
salmon skin, onions in ponzu sauce w/dried bonito and green onions on top
Buda barachachu
BBQ belly pork
Geso Karaage
deep fried squid legs
Kawaebi Karaage
deep fried river shrimp
Tako Kinmuchi
Kabocha nimono
stewed japanese pumpkin
Tako Yaki
Okonomiyaki
Japanese pancake
Geso Ponzu
Kaini Cream Croquette
Anago Tatsuta Age
Ika Nankosu Age
Maguro Kunbo Tsukudani
Katsuo Tataki
Gindara Saikyoyaki
Kumamoto Namakaki
DESSERT
Ice Cream
Japanese Rice Cake
Tempura Ice Cream
Mixed Berry Tart
Chocolate Mousse
Limoncello Flute
Espresso Cream Bruee
Grandmother Cake
Chocolate Temptation
Chocolate Truffe
Coconut Ripieno
Guava Mango Flute
Gelado
Mango Rjpieno
Pineapple Sobetto
RICED & SALAD
Akadashi Soup
red miso soup w/baby mushroom, wakame seaweed, green onions, and tofu
Avocado Salad
avocado on top of green spring mixed w/soy sc sesame oil dressing
Kaisen Salad
raw fish on top of green spring mixed w/soy sc sesame oil dressing
Kaisou Salad
Large Salad
green salad w/homemade sesame dressing
Miso Soup
Ochazuke
rice in a light broth(rice packed separately for take out)
Onigiri
light salted rice ball with seaweed on the outside
Side Rice
Side Sushi Rice
Small Salad
ZOUSUI
rice, chinese cabbage, fish cake, mushrooms and egg cooked in a hot pot.(rice packed separately for take out)
Sake
B-Daishichi Kimoto
1.8L
B-Karatamba
1.8L
B-Ohkagura
1.8L
Gekkikan Zipang Sparkling Sake
Ginjo(300ml)
300ML
Kuromatsu Hakushika Nigori(300ml)
L-Daishichi Kimoto
10OZ
L-Karatamba
10OZ
L-Nigori Unfilter
10OZ
L-Ohkagura
10OZ
L-Shochikubai
10OZ
S-Daishichi Kimoto
5OZ
S-Karatamba
5OZ
S-Nigori Unfilter
5OZ
S-Ohkagura
5OZ
S-Shochikubai
5OZ
Yamadanishiki
300ML
Kenbishi
Kirinzan Classic (180ml)
Kirinzan (720ml)
Okunomatsu(300ml)
Okunomatsu(720 Ml)
Snow Angel
Beer
Wine
G-APATLTAGUA PN
G-The Path CAB
G-AVES DelSur MerLort
G-BODINI Malbec
G-THE STUMP SHARZ
G-HD Riesling
G-Grayson CHD
G-Bosco PG
G-Ponga SB
B-APATLTAGUA PN
B-The Path CAB
B-AVES Del Merlot
B-BODINI MB
B-THE STUMP Shiraz
B-E.GUIFAL Cotes du Rhone
B-COMMUTER CUVEE PN
B-HIGHWAY 12 CAB
HB_MEIOMI PN
HB-L’Ecole41 Merlot
HB-L’ECOLE 41 CAB
B-HD Riesling
B-Grayson CHD
B-Bosco PG
B-Ponga SB
B-KRAFT Chenin Blanc
B-LA CANA
B-ELK COVE PG
HB-Apaltagua CHD
HB-Elio Perrone Moscato,
Frexienet sparkling Cava
Pierre Delize
Specialty Cocktails
Liquor
Suntory toki whisky
Suntory hibiki whisky
Nikka coffee whisky
Nikka taketsuru whisky
Hakushu 12ys
Yamazaki 12ys
Make’s mark whisky
Wild turkey
Elijah craig
Booker's
Four Roses small bat
Michter's small bat
Jefferson ocean
Bullelt
Crown royal
Jonnie walker red
J&b
Dewar’s
Jack Daniel
Jim beam
Chivas
Glenfiddich
Seagrams 7
Balvenie 15ys
Chivas mizunara
Jose cuervo gold
Captain Morgan
Bacardi silver
Absolute
Grey goose
Belvedere
Ketel One
Finlandia
Tito"s
Beefeater
Bombay sapphire
Tanquerey
Hendrick
Roku
Bombay (Copy)
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Citron Honey Tea
Ginger Honey Tea
Plum Honey Tea
Papaya Honey Tea
Ramune Soda
Tonic Water
Caipico Water
Green Tea (cold)
Oolong Tea (cold)
Perrier Sparkling Water
Fuji Water
Shirley Temple
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Club Soda
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!
8608 Market Pl Ln, Montgomery, OH 45242