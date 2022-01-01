Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Asian Fusion

Mei Mei - Philadelphia

review star

No reviews yet

33 s 2nd st

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Popular Items

Mei Mei Fried Rice
General Tso's Chicken
Chicken Dumplings

Salads

Miso Ceasar

$12.00

Appetizers

Edamame

$11.00

Spring Rolls

$11.00

Chicken Dumplings

$18.00

Scallion Pancake

$12.00

Bao Buns

$18.00

Sweet Chili Chicken

$15.00

Crab Cake

$20.00

Dragon Fire Shrimp

$28.00

Shumai Dumplings

$20.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Edamame Dumplings

$15.00

Scallops & Shortrib

$28.00

Calamari

$18.00Out of stock

Ribs

$21.00

Extra Bao Buns

$6.00

Fried Wontons

$3.00

Entrees

Crispy Whole Fish

$48.00

Salmon

$30.00Out of stock

Black Pepper Chicken

$27.00

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$35.00

General Tso's Chicken

$27.00

Orange Chicken

$27.00

Kung Pao Chicken

$27.00

Pineapple Thai Shrimp

$35.00

Taiwanese Pepper Steak

$38.00

Tai Pei Chicken

$27.00

Wok Tossed Eggplant

$18.00

Rice&Noodles

Lo Mein

$17.00

Mei Mei Fried Rice

$16.00

Kimchi Fried Rice

$20.00

Seafood Fried Rice

$32.00

Pad Thai

$25.00

Seafood Noodle

$35.00

Blackbean Noodle

$28.00

Sides

White Rice

$3.00

Scallion Fried Rice

$5.00

Wok Seared Broccoli

$8.00

Scallion Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Side Kimchi

$4.00

Extras

Extras

Specials

Tomahawk

$65.00Out of stock

Ceviche

Out of stock

Kimchi Fried Rice

$20.00Out of stock

Soft shell Crab

$20.00Out of stock

Sweet + Sour Pork

$16.00Out of stock

Taiwanese Seafood Stew

$37.00Out of stock

Mei Mei Bites

Out of stock

Birthday Celebration Package

Birthday Celebration De Perreire

$100.00

Birthday Celebration Veuve Rose

$275.00

Clase Azul

$600.00

Casamigos Blanco

$300.00

Hennessy VSOP

$350.00

Grey Goose

$275.00

Belvedere

$275.00

Moet Rose

$100.00

Casamigos Repo

$100.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional Taiwanese dishes with a modern twist.

Website

Location

33 s 2nd st, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

Gallery
Mei Mei image
Mei Mei image
Mei Mei image
Mei Mei image

