Meier's Creek Brewing Co.

33 Rippleton Rd

Cazenovia, NY 13035

Popular Items

Brewhouse Burger
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Margherita Pizza

Heartier Fare

Brewhouse Burger

Brewhouse Burger

$18.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Riggies

$18.00

Grain Bowl

$16.00

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00
Salmon Grain Bowl

Salmon Grain Bowl

$24.00

V, GF

Tacos

$18.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders & FF

$11.00

Grilled Cheese & FF

$9.00

Hot Dog & FF

$9.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Side Of Tots

$5.00

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00
Mushroom Pizza

Mushroom Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Pear, Prosciutto, Blue

$19.00
Salsiccia Pizza

Salsiccia Pizza

$18.00

Salads

Arugula Salad

$15.00
House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Kale Salad

$12.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$6.00

Beets & Blue

$6.00

Brunswick Stew

$6.00

Crispy Fries

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Add Ons

Add Bacon Jam

$2.00

Add Bacon Strips

$2.00

Add Crab Cake

$10.00

Add Extra Burger Patty

$9.00

Add Flatbread (Pimento)

$4.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Side Grill Bread

$2.00

Add Fried Chicken

$8.00

Add Gluten Free Bun

$3.00

Add Goat Cheese

$2.00

Add Mahi

$10.00

Add Raw Onions

$2.00

Add Pimento Cheese

$2.00

Add Salmon

$12.00

Add Shrimp

$8.00

Add Side Celery

$3.00

Add Side Ice Cream

$3.00

Add Side Pickles

$2.00

Side Pizza Sauce

$2.00

Add Chili

$3.00

BRUNCH

Eggs Benedict

$17.00

Chicken and Biscuits

$17.00

Brisket Hash

$18.00

Classic Breaky

$16.00

Steak and Eggs

$19.00

Baked Goods Basket

$16.00

Breakfast Pizza

$16.00

Chorizo Pizza

$18.00

French Toast

$17.00

Brewhouse Burger

$17.00

Kale Salad

$13.00

Side Home Fries

$8.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side Crispy Fries

$6.00

Side Rye Toast

$3.00

Side English Muffin

$3.00

Side Texas Toast

$3.00

Side GF Toast

$3.00

Side Biscuit

$3.00

Side Over Broken

$3.00

Side Scrambled

$3.00

Side Sunny Side

$3.00

Side Over Easy

$3.00

Side Poached

$3.00

Side Gravy

$4.00

Side French Toast

$4.00

Add Lime Crema

$2.00

Add Chorizo

$5.00

Cereal

$4.00

Kids French Toast

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Hot Dog & FF

$9.00

Grilled Cheese & FF

$9.00

Chicken Tenders & FF

$11.00

GRILL OPTIONS

BRATWURST

$15.00

CHEESEBURGER

$16.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$16.00

HOT DOG

$7.00

DRINK OPTIONS

OKTOBERFEST BEER

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Meier’s Creek Brewing Company was founded on the spirit of innovation and a single mission: create extraordinary beer with the food to match. This is the foundation for everything we do, from the products we create to the way we serve them. Without high-quality food and drink we are nothing, that’s why we focus relentlessly on quality and consistency and always keep an eye on what’s new.

Website

Location

33 Rippleton Rd, Cazenovia, NY 13035

Directions

