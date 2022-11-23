Caterers
Food Trucks
Asian Fusion
Mei Mei
1,003 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info
Creative Chinese American Food, Farm-Focused, Woman-Owned.
Location
506 Park Drive, Boston, MA 02215
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
4.6 • 3,209
524 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurant