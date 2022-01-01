Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mei Mei by Design Seaport

21 Dry Dock Ave

Boston, MA 02215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Market Bowls

Our market bowls are full of the local ingredients we love. Each bowl is a blend: warm grains, rice, and/or beans, fresh greens, assorted pasture-raised meats, farmstead cheeses, local vegetables, and our made-from-scratch dressings. Have allergies or preferences? Just let us know and we'll make whatever substitutions you need.

The Chorizard

$10.00Out of stock

A heavy hitter. Spiced chorizo, queso blanco, ruby red beets, over garlicky beans, and spinach, with apple hoisin dressing on the side.

The Westfield

$11.00

A real treat. Crunchy bacon, tangy goat cheese, pickled carrots, crispy shallots, over whole grains and spinach with peanut garlic dressing on the side.

The Hei Wa

$9.00

Veggie-tastic! Organic tofu, spicy kimchi, pea greens, and crispy shallots over brown rice and hearty arugula with garlic peanut dressing on the side.

The Highlander

$9.00

Tangy goat cheese, pickled carrots, cranberries, roasted almonds over whole grains and hearty arugula with tangy cranberry dressing on the side.

The Drydock

$10.00

A fan favorite! Sage sausage, smoked mozzarella, crispy shallots, over brown rice, and spinach, with smoked maple ginger dressing on the side.

DJ's Mix

$10.00

The Milan

$9.00Out of stock

Dressing

$1.00

The Hardhat

$11.00Out of stock

The Cee-Cee

$11.00Out of stock

Awesome Bowl

$10.00

The Chapel

$11.00

Snickerdoodle

$2.00

Build Your Own Market Bowl!

Build Your Own Bowl!

$5.00

Wanna build your own Market Bowl? Start by choosing your base (your green, your grain, your dressing, and your crunch)! Then select your additional toppings. Have fun!

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bruce Cost's Fresh Ginger Ale

$2.50

Orange Mango Spindrift Soda

$3.00

Grapefruit Spindrift Soda

$3.00

Raspberry Lime Spindrift Seltzer

$3.00

Lemon Spindrift Seltzer

$3.00

Blackberry

$3.00

Cucumber Spindrift Seltzer

$3.00

Mains

Chorizo Potato Breakfast Bowl

$7.00

Spicy chorizo, roasted potatoes, soft scrambled eggs, and crispy shallots served over spinach with apple hoisin dressing on the side.

Bacon Power Breakfast Bowl

$6.00

Taproot Veggie Breakfast Bowl

$5.00

Bacon & Cheese Scalzone

$7.00

Egg & Cheese Scalzone

$5.00Out of stock

Chorizo Scalzone

$7.00Out of stock

Spinach And Feta Scalzone

$5.00

Shakshuka

$6.00

Basic Toast

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Welcome to Mei Mei by Design, our shipping container located outside the Innovation Design Building in Boston's Seaport District. Our menu features carefully sourced meats, cheeses, vegetables mixed together in gorgeous salad and grain bowls. Order online and have your food waiting for you when you arrive.

21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston, MA 02215

