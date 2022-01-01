Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers
Food Trucks
Asian Fusion

Mei Mei Dumplings Pop-up

1,003 Reviews

$$

Homebase - 506 Park Drive

Boston, MA 02215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dumpling Pop-up*

Lemongrass Pork Dumplings (hot)

Lemongrass Pork Dumplings (hot)

$9.00Out of stock

4 dumplings with Lucki 7 Farm (Rodman, NY) pasture-raised pork, lemongrass, ginger, and cabbage. Served with our signature soy aioli.

Five Spice Tofu Mushroom Dumplings (hot)

Five Spice Tofu Mushroom Dumplings (hot)

$9.00

4 dumplings made with Chang Shing five-spice tofu (Cambridge, MA), shiitake, cilantro. Served with soy aioli sauce. | veg, vegan without sauce.

Cheddar Scallion Potato Dumplings (hot)

Cheddar Scallion Potato Dumplings (hot)

$9.00Out of stock

4 dumplings made with creamy potatoes, Cabot cheddar & butter, and scallions. Served with our signature soy aioli. | Vegetarian

Cumin Lamb Dumplings (hot)

Cumin Lamb Dumplings (hot)

$9.00

4 pasture-raised lamb dumplings featuring a cumin-chili-Sichuan-peppercorn flavor profile.

Smorgasbord (hot)

Smorgasbord (hot)

$18.00Out of stock

2 of each of our savory dumplings.

Blueberry Dumpling (hot)

Blueberry Dumpling (hot)

$6.00

3 piping hot blueberry pie filled pastry dumplings. Pan seared.

Outpost Dumplings

Lemongrass Pork COLD PACK

Lemongrass Pork COLD PACK

$16.00

Pasture-raised pork, lemongrass, ginger, cabbage, just re-heat and enjoy. Comes with soy aioli. (12 dumplings).

Cheddar Scallion Potato COLD PACK

Cheddar Scallion Potato COLD PACK

$16.00

Creamy potatoes, Cabot cheddar & butter, scallions. Fully cooked, just re-heat and enjoy. Comes with cranberry pepper jelly dipping sauce. (12 dumplings) | Vegetarian

Five Spice Tofu COLD PACK

$16.00
Cumin Lamb COLD PACK

Cumin Lamb COLD PACK

$17.00

A pasture-raised lamb dumpling featuring a cumin-chili-Sichuan-peppercorn flavor profile, commonly found in Northwestern China, mixed with shepherd's-pie-inspired rainbow carrots and peas . (8pcs).

Merch

tote bag

$12.00

cookbook

$35.00

t shirt

$16.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Farm-Focused. Woman-Owned.

Website

Location

Homebase - 506 Park Drive, Boston, MA 02215

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mei Mei
orange star4.2 • 1,003
506 Park Drive Boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
orange star4.6 • 3,209
524 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Simi's Sandwich Shop
orange starNo Reviews
401 Park Dr Boston, MA 02115
View restaurantnext
Basho Japanese Brasserie
orange star4.3 • 2,533
1338 Boylston St Boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Naco Taco Newbury Street Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
354 Newbury Street Boston, MA 02115
View restaurantnext
UNI - 370 Commonwealth Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
370A Commonwealth Ave Boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boston

Basho Japanese Brasserie
orange star4.3 • 2,533
1338 Boylston St Boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
orange star4.7 • 1,601
1348 Boylston Street Boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Hojoko
orange star4.1 • 1,359
1271 BOYLSTON STREET Boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Fenway
orange star4.4 • 1,058
1282 Boylston St Boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Mei Mei
orange star4.2 • 1,003
506 Park Drive Boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Eventide - Fenway
orange star4.5 • 869
1321 Boylston Street Boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Back Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Waterfront
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4 (17 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
North End
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
West End
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston