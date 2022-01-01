Chinese
Seafood
Asian Fusion
Meizhou Dongpo Arcadia
No reviews yet
400 S Baldwin Ave #2045
Arcadia, CA 91007
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers 头台A
Meizhou Dongpo Sausage 眉州东坡香肠
$23.95
Bangbang Chicken 棒棒鸡
$20.95
Pickled Vegetables Sichuan Style 四川泡菜
$8.95
Osmanthus Lotus Root 桂花蓮藕
$21.95
Slice Beef 夫妻肺片
$21.95
Dongpo Style Mung Bean Jelly 东坡旋子凉粉
$14.95
Spicy Black Fungus and Onion in Vinegar 酸辣洋葱木耳
$11.95
Marinated Pig Feet 鹵豬蹄
$20.95
Chicken Pot-Sticker 鸡汁锅贴
$11.95
Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken 雞絲涼面
$14.95
Jellyfish and Chinese Cabbage Salad 白菜海蜇絲
$17.95
Vegetable Egg Rolls 素春卷
$8.95
Duck Egg Rolls 鸭春卷
$11.95
Baking Peppers and Fresh Avocados 烧辣椒拌牛油果
$15.95
Chicken w/Bamboo Shoots in Rattan Pepper Sauce 鲜笋藤椒鸡
$21.95
Century Egg w/Hot Pepper 川椒皮蛋
$15.95
Cucumber Salad 炝黄瓜
$14.95
Crispy Peanuts 炸花生
$8.95
Marinated Duck Tongue 卤鸭舌
$29.95
Speciality 招牌菜A
Beef 牛肉A
Soup 汤A
Oxtail Tomato Soup (Person) 番茄牛尾汤 (位)
$15.95
Pig Trotter Soup w Soy Beans 老妈蹄花
$23.95
Minced Chicken Tofu in Soup (Person) 東坡雞豆花 (位)
$16.95Out of stock
Mushroom and Shrimp Soup 菌湯蝦滑
$27.95
Chicken Soup Simmered w/Tea Tree Mushroom (Person) 茶树菇老鸡汤 (位)
$14.95
Wonton Soup 清汤抄手
$10.95
Buddha Soup (Person) 迷你佛跳墙 (位)
$70.95
Dongpo Family Stewed 全家福
$226.95
Seafood 海鲜A
Sweet & Sour Fish 松鼠鱼
$81.95
Stir-Fried Shrimp with Scallions 蔥香蝦
$35.95
Hot Chili Oil Poached Sole Fish 水煮龙利鱼片
$40.95
Kung Pao Shrimp 宫保虾球
$35.95
Sole Fillet with Scallions 蔥香龙利鱼片
$34.95
Sole Fillet with Pickled Cabbage 酸菜龙利鱼片
$39.95
Spicy Abalone 辣炒鲜鲍
$69.95
Abalone Rice 鲍鱼饭
$29.95
Dongpo Sea Cucumbers (Per Person) 东坡府邸参 (位)
$29.95
Stir-Fried Clams with Basil Leaves 辣炒花甲
$30.95
Boston Lobster 波士顿龙虾
$216.95
Pork 猪肉A
Dongpo Pork Hock 东坡肘子
$39.95
Dongpo Pork Belly w/Preserved Vegetable 东坡扣肉
$34.95
Country Style Sliced Pork with Chili 農家小炒肉
$23.95
Brussel Sprouts w/Pork & Red Chili 干锅小包菜
$27.95
Classic Dongpo Pork (Person) 一品东坡肉 (位)
$15.95
Shredded Pork with Garlic Sauce 魚香肉絲
$26.95
Sweet & Sour Pork with Pineapple 香菠咕咾肉
$23.95
Braised Tofu 红烧豆腐
$23.95
Wok-Fried Pork Intestine with Chili 干煸肥肠
$26.95
Dessert 甜品A
Snacks 小吃A
Spicy Vermicelli 酸辣粉
$10.95
Dan Dan Noodles 担担面
$10.95
Meizhou Pork Buns 眉州包子
$8.95
Fried Rice (Veggie) 眉州炒饭 (素)
$21.95
Fried Rice (Beef) 眉州炒饭 (牛肉)
$22.95
Meizhou Fried Rice (Chicken) 眉州炒饭 (鸡肉)
$22.95
Fried Rice (Shrimp) 眉州炒饭 (虾)
$23.95
White Rice 白米飯
$2.95
Stir-Fried Beef Rice Noodles 干炒牛河
$22.95
Sichuan Dumplings 紅油水餃
$10.95
Fried Buns with Condensed Milk 炸小馒头
$11.95
Noodles with Minced Pork 干臊面
$10.95
Barbecued Pork Buns 叉烧包
$9.95
Home-Style Dishes 家味道A
Vegetarian 素菜A
Special Item 特价商品A
Meizhou Roast Duck 东坡烤鸭A
Appetizers 头台A
Meizhou Dongpo Sausage 眉州东坡香肠
$19.99
Bangbang Chicken 棒棒鸡
$16.99
Sichuan Pickled Vegetables 四川泡菜
$6.99
Osmanthus Lotus Root 桂花莲藕
$17.99
Sliced Beef with Chili Sauce 夫妻肺片
$17.99
Dongpo Style Mung Bean Jelly 东坡漩子凉粉
$11.99
Spicy Black Fungus and Onion In Vinegar 酸辣洋葱木耳
$9.99
Marinated Pig Trotter 卤猪蹄
$16.99
Chicken Pot-Sticker 鸡汁锅贴
$9.99
Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken 鸡丝凉面
$11.99
Jellyfish and Chinese Cabbage Salad 白菜海蜇丝
$14.99
Vegetable Egg Rolls 素春卷
$6.99
Duck Egg Rolls 鸭春卷
$9.99
Baking Peppers and Fresh Avocados 烧辣椒拌牛油果
$12.99
Chicken w/Bamboo Shoots in Patten Pepper Sauce 鲜笋藤椒鸡
$17.99
Century Egg w/Hot Pepper 川椒皮蛋
$12.99
Cucumber Salad 炝黄瓜
$11.99
Deep-Fried Peanuts 炸花生
$6.99
Marinated Duck Tongue 卤鸭舌
$24.99
Beef 牛肉A
Pork 猪肉A
Braised Pork Hock with Special Sauce 东坡肘子
$32.99
Dongpo Pork Belly With Preserved Vegetable 东坡扣肉
$28.99
Country Style Sliced Pork with Chili 农家小炒肉
$19.99
Brussel Sprouts w/Pork & Red Chili 干锅小包菜
$22.99
Classic Dongpo Pork (Per Person) 一品东坡肉 (位)
$12.99
Shredded Pork with Garlic Sauce 魚香肉絲
$21.99
Sweet & Sour Pork 香菠咕咾肉
$19.99
Braised Tofu 红烧豆腐
$19.99
Wok-Fried Pork Intestine with Chili 干煸肥肠
$21.99
Vegetarian 素菜A
Home-Style Dishes 家味道A
Seafood 海鲜A
Sweet & Sour Fish 松鼠鱼
$67.99
Stir-Fried Shrimp with Scallions 蔥香蝦
$29.99
Hot Chili Oil Poached Sole Fish 水煮龙利鱼片
$33.99
Kung Pao Shrimp 宫保虾球
$29.99
Sole Fillet with Scallions 蔥香龙利鱼片
$28.99
Sole Fillet with Pickled Cabbage 酸菜龙利鱼片
$32.99
Spicy Abalone 辣炒鲜鲍
$57.99
Abalone Rice 鲍鱼饭
$24.99
Dongpo Sea Cucumbers (Per Person) 东坡府邸参 (位)
$24.99
Stir-Fried Clams with Basil Leaves 辣炒花甲
$24.99
Boston Lobster 波士顿龙虾
$179.99
Soup 汤A
Oxtail Tomato Soup (Person) 番茄牛尾汤 (位)
$12.99
Pig Trotter Soup with Soy Beans 老妈蹄花汤
$19.99
Minced Chicken Tofu in Soup (Per Person) 东坡鸡豆花 (位)
$13.99
Mushroom and Shrimp Soup 菌湯蝦滑
$22.99
Chicken Soup Simmered with Tea Tree Mushroom (Per Person) 茶树菇炖老鸡汤 (位)
$11.99
Chicken Soup w/ Water Chestnuts (Person) 馬蹄燉老雞湯
Wonton Soup 清汤抄手
$8.99
Buddha Soup (Person) 迷你佛跳墙 (位)
$58.99
Dongpo Family Stewed 全家福
$188.99
Snacks 小吃A
Spicy Vermicelli 酸辣粉
$8.99
Dan Dan Noodles 担担面
$8.99
Meizhou Pork Buns 眉州包子
$6.99
Fried Rice (Veggie) 眉州炒饭 (素)
$14.99
Meizhou Fried Rice (Chicken) 眉州炒饭 (鸡肉)
$16.99
Fried Rice (Beef) 眉州炒饭 (牛肉)
$16.99
Fried Rice (Shrimp) 眉州炒饭 (虾)
$17.99
White Rice 白米飯
$1.99
Stir-Fried Beef Rice Noodles 干炒牛河
$18.99
Sichuan Dumplings 红油水饺
$8.99
Fried Buns with Condensed Milk 炸小馒头
$9.99
Noodles with Minced Pork 干臊面
$8.99
Barbecued Pork Buns 叉烧包
$7.99
Dessert 甜品A
Fantuan 饭团特价菜 15%A
Speciality 招牌烤鸭A
Appetizers 头台A
Bangbang Chicken 棒棒鸡
$20.39
Osmanthus Lotus Root 桂花莲藕
$21.59
Marinated Pig Trotter 卤猪蹄
$20.39
Jellyfish and Chinese Cabbage Salad 白菜海蜇丝
$17.99
Meizhou Dongpo Sausage 眉州东坡香肠
$23.99
Sichuan Pickled Vegetables 四川泡菜
$8.39
Sliced Beef with Chili Sauce 夫妻肺片
$21.59
Dongpo Style Mung Bean Jelly 东坡漩子凉粉
$14.39
Spicy Black Fungus and Onion In Vinegar 酸辣洋葱木耳
$11.99
Chicken Pot-Sticker 鸡汁锅贴
$11.99
Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken 鸡丝凉面
$14.39
Egg Rolls Veg/Duck 素/鸭 春卷
$8.39+
Baking Peppers and Fresh Avocados 烧辣椒拌牛油果
$15.59
Chicken w/Bamboo Shoots in Patten Pepper Sauce 鲜笋藤椒鸡
$21.59
Century Egg w/Hot Pepper 川椒皮蛋
$15.59
Cucumber Salad 炝黄瓜
$14.39
Deep-Fried Peanuts 炸花生
$8.39
Seafood 海鲜A
Sweet & Sour Fish 松鼠鱼
$81.59
Stir-Fried Shrimp with Scallions 蔥香蝦
$35.99
Hot Chili Oil Poached Sole Fish 水煮龙利鱼片
$40.79
Kung Pao Shrimp 宫保虾球
$35.99
Sole Fillet with Scallions 蔥香龙利鱼片
$34.79
Sole Fillet with Pickled Cabbage 酸菜龙利鱼片
$39.59
Spicy Abalone 辣炒鲜鲍
$69.59
Abalone Rice 鲍鱼饭
$29.99
Dongpo Sea Cucumbers (Per Person) 东坡府邸参 (位)
$29.99
Steamed Scallops w/Garlic & Vermicelli 蒜蓉粉丝蒸元贝
$59.99
Soup 汤A
Oxtail Tomato Soup (Person) 番茄牛尾汤 (位)
$15.59
Pig Trotter Soup with Soy Beans 老妈蹄花汤
$23.99
Mushroom and Shrimp Soup 菌湯蝦滑
$27.59
Chicken Soup Simmered with Tea Tree Mushroom (Per Person) 茶树菇炖老鸡汤 (位)
$14.39
Wonton Soup 清汤抄手
$10.79
Buddha Soup (Person) 迷你佛跳墙 (位)
$70.79
Minced Chicken Tofu in Soup (Person) 东坡鸡豆花 (位)
$16.79
Dongpo Family Stewed 全家福
$226.79
Beef 牛肉A
Pork 猪肉A
Dongpo Pork Belly With Preserved Vegetable 东坡扣肉
$34.79
Braised Pork Hock with Special Sauce 东坡肘子
$39.59
Country Style Sliced Pork with Chili 农家小炒肉
$23.99
Brussel Sprouts w/Pork & Red Chili 干锅小包菜
$27.59
Classic Dongpo Pork (Per Person) 一品东坡肉 (位)
$15.59
Shredded Pork with Garlic Sauce 魚香肉絲
$26.39
Sweet & Sour Pork 香菠咕咾肉
$23.99
Braised Tofu 红烧豆腐
$23.99
Home-Style Dishes 家味道A
Vegetarian 素菜A
Snacks 小吃A
Spicy Vermicelli 酸辣粉
$10.79
Dan Dan Noodles 担担面
$10.79
Meizhou Pork Buns 眉州包子
$8.39
Fried Rice (Veggie) 眉州炒饭 (素)
$17.99
Meizhou Fried Rice (Chicken) 眉州炒饭 (鸡肉)
$20.39
Fried Rice (Beef) 眉州炒饭 (牛肉)
$20.39
Fried Rice (Shrimp) 眉州炒饭 (虾)
$21.59
White Rice 白米飯
$2.39
Stir-Fried Beef Rice Noodles 干炒牛河
$22.79
Sichuan Dumplings 红油水饺
$10.79
Fried Buns with Condensed Milk 炸小馒头
$11.99
Dessert 甜品A
Red Bean Soup w Lotus Seeds (Person) 红豆沙炖莲子 (位)
$8.39
Rice Cake In Brown Sugar 紅糖軟糍粑
$16.79
White Fungus Soup w Lotus Seeds (Person) 雪耳红枣银耳羹 (位)
$8.39
Sticky Rice Ball Soup (Person) 醪糟汤圆 (位)
$8.39
Coconut Almond Mochi Cake 麦香奶糕
$10.79
Baozi Stuffed w/ Red Bean Paste 豆沙包
$8.39
Ice Cream Jelly (Person) 冰激凌冰粉 (位)
$8.39
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
400 S Baldwin Ave #2045, Arcadia, CA 91007
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Dive Steam Kettle Cooking
No Reviews
5708 Rosemead Blvd Suite 100 Temple City, CA 91780
View restaurant
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen - Rosemead
No Reviews
8450 E Valley Blvd #103 Rosemead, CA 91770
View restaurant
More near Arcadia
Temple City
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Monrovia
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
San Marino
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
San Gabriel
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
El Monte
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)
Rosemead
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
South El Monte
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.