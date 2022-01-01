Meizhou Dongpo Arcadia

Meizhou Dongpo imageView gallery
Appetizers 头台A

Meizhou Dongpo Sausage 眉州东坡香肠

$23.95

Bangbang Chicken 棒棒鸡

$20.95

Pickled Vegetables Sichuan Style 四川泡菜

$8.95

Osmanthus Lotus Root 桂花蓮藕

$21.95

Slice Beef 夫妻肺片

$21.95

Dongpo Style Mung Bean Jelly 东坡旋子凉粉

$14.95

Spicy Black Fungus and Onion in Vinegar 酸辣洋葱木耳

$11.95

Marinated Pig Feet 鹵豬蹄

$20.95

Chicken Pot-Sticker 鸡汁锅贴

$11.95

Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken 雞絲涼面

$14.95

Jellyfish and Chinese Cabbage Salad 白菜海蜇絲

$17.95

Vegetable Egg Rolls 素春卷

$8.95

Duck Egg Rolls 鸭春卷

$11.95

Baking Peppers and Fresh Avocados 烧辣椒拌牛油果

$15.95

Chicken w/Bamboo Shoots in Rattan Pepper Sauce 鲜笋藤椒鸡

$21.95

Century Egg w/Hot Pepper 川椒皮蛋

$15.95

Cucumber Salad 炝黄瓜

$14.95

Crispy Peanuts 炸花生

$8.95

Marinated Duck Tongue 卤鸭舌

$29.95

Speciality 招牌菜A

Meizhou Roast Duck (Half) 东坡烤鸭 (半只)

$53.95

Meizhou Roast Duck (Whole) 东坡烤鸭 (整只)

$92.95

Extra Duck Pancakes 單點烤鴨餅

$9.95

Duck Bone w/ Spiced Salt 椒鹽鴨架

$14.95

Roast Duck Bone Soup 鸭架汤

$15.95

Roast Duck Sliders (3pc) 烤鴨夹饼(3个)

$17.95

Extra Duck Sauce 单加鸭小料

$3.95

Beef 牛肉A

Sauteed Short Ribs 东坡牛肋骨

$94.95

Mapo Tofu (Beef) 牛肉臊子麻婆豆腐

$23.95

Serrano Pepper Beef 鮮椒肥牛

$34.95

Hot Chili Oil Poached Sliced Beef 水煮牛肉

$33.95

Mongolian Beef 蔥爆牛肉

$23.95

Beef Filet w/Black Pepper 黑椒菲力牛肉粒

$38.95

Sichuan Dry-Fried Beef with Soy Bean 豉椒小牛肉

$34.95

Chicken 鸡肉A

Spicy Chicken 辣子雞

$28.95

Kung Pao Chicken 宮保雞丁

$23.95

Sizzling Chicken Pot 大千鸡煲

$30.95

Soup 汤A

Oxtail Tomato Soup (Person) 番茄牛尾汤 (位)

$15.95

Pig Trotter Soup w Soy Beans 老妈蹄花

$23.95

Minced Chicken Tofu in Soup (Person) 東坡雞豆花 (位)

$16.95Out of stock

Mushroom and Shrimp Soup 菌湯蝦滑

$27.95

Chicken Soup Simmered w/Tea Tree Mushroom (Person) 茶树菇老鸡汤 (位)

$14.95

Wonton Soup 清汤抄手

$10.95

Buddha Soup (Person) 迷你佛跳墙 (位)

$70.95

Dongpo Family Stewed 全家福

$226.95

Seafood 海鲜A

Sweet & Sour Fish 松鼠鱼

$81.95

Stir-Fried Shrimp with Scallions 蔥香蝦

$35.95

Hot Chili Oil Poached Sole Fish 水煮龙利鱼片

$40.95

Kung Pao Shrimp 宫保虾球

$35.95

Sole Fillet with Scallions 蔥香龙利鱼片

$34.95

Sole Fillet with Pickled Cabbage 酸菜龙利鱼片

$39.95

Spicy Abalone 辣炒鲜鲍

$69.95

Abalone Rice 鲍鱼饭

$29.95

Dongpo Sea Cucumbers (Per Person) 东坡府邸参 (位)

$29.95

Stir-Fried Clams with Basil Leaves 辣炒花甲

$30.95

Boston Lobster 波士顿龙虾

$216.95

Pork 猪肉A

Dongpo Pork Hock 东坡肘子

$39.95

Dongpo Pork Belly w/Preserved Vegetable 东坡扣肉

$34.95

Country Style Sliced Pork with Chili 農家小炒肉

$23.95

Brussel Sprouts w/Pork & Red Chili 干锅小包菜

$27.95

Classic Dongpo Pork (Person) 一品东坡肉 (位)

$15.95

Shredded Pork with Garlic Sauce 魚香肉絲

$26.95

Sweet & Sour Pork with Pineapple 香菠咕咾肉

$23.95

Braised Tofu 红烧豆腐

$23.95

Wok-Fried Pork Intestine with Chili 干煸肥肠

$26.95

Dessert 甜品A

White Fungus Soup w Lotus Seeds (Person) 雪耳红枣银耳羹 (位)

$8.95

Red Bean Soup w Lotus Seeds (Person) 红豆沙炖莲子 (位)

$8.95

Rice Cake In Brown Sugar 紅糖軟糍粑

$16.95

Sticky Rice Ball Soup (Person) 醪糟汤圆 (位)

$8.95

Coconut Almond Mochi Cake 麦香奶糕

$10.95

Baozi Stuffed w/ Red Bean Paste 豆沙包

$8.95

Green Bean Soup 绿豆汤

$8.95

Snacks 小吃A

Spicy Vermicelli 酸辣粉

$10.95

Dan Dan Noodles 担担面

$10.95

Meizhou Pork Buns 眉州包子

$8.95

Fried Rice (Veggie) 眉州炒饭 (素)

$21.95

Fried Rice (Beef) 眉州炒饭 (牛肉)

$22.95

Meizhou Fried Rice (Chicken) 眉州炒饭 (鸡肉)

$22.95

Fried Rice (Shrimp) 眉州炒饭 (虾)

$23.95

White Rice 白米飯

$2.95

Stir-Fried Beef Rice Noodles 干炒牛河

$22.95

Sichuan Dumplings 紅油水餃

$10.95

Fried Buns with Condensed Milk 炸小馒头

$11.95

Noodles with Minced Pork 干臊面

$10.95

Barbecued Pork Buns 叉烧包

$9.95

Home-Style Dishes 家味道A

Chinese Royal Hot Pot 宮廷麻辣小火鍋

$33.95

Wok-Fried Spicy Pot 麻辣香鍋

$29.95

Royal Hot Pot w/ Cane Pepper 宮廷藤椒小火鍋

$33.95

Fried Prawns w/Dry Spicy and Garlic 避风塘大虾

$39.95

Fried Crab w/Dry Spicy and Garlic 避风塘炒蟹

$75.95

Spicy Duck Blood Jelly 香辣鴨血

$22.95

Vegetarian 素菜A

Stir-Fried Pea Sprouts 清炒豌豆尖

$25.95

Eggplant In Chili Garlic Sauce 魚香茄子

$22.95

Wok-Fried String Beans 干煸四季豆

$22.95

Wok-Fried Broccoli w/Garlic 蒜炒西蘭花

$20.95

Wok-Fried Bamboo Shoots 鍋燒鲜笋

$26.95

Wok-Fried A Choy 蒜蓉A菜

$20.95

Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetables 葱香四宝蔬

$29.95

Water Spinach 水通菜

$22.95

Beverage 饮料A

Hawthorn & Pear Juice 山楂雪梨汁

$8.00

Plum Juice 酸梅汤

$6.00

Orange Juice 柳橙汁

$6.00

Special Item 特价商品A

Live Boston Lobster Black Pepper Sauce w/Noodles 黑椒龙虾意面 (3-3.5lb)

$199.95

Combo 1 套餐 1

$68.00

Combo 2 套餐 2

$108.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

400 S Baldwin Ave #2045, Arcadia, CA 91007

Directions

Gallery
Meizhou Dongpo image

