Meizhou Dongpo Irvine

Speciality 招牌主打

Meizhou Roast Duck (Half) 东坡烤鸭 (半只)

$44.95

Meizhou Roast Duck 东坡烤鸭 (整只)

$76.95

Extra Duck Pancakes 9PC 烤鸭加饼 (9张)

$6.95

Duck Soup 鸭架汤( 3-4 persons)

$7.95

Duck Bone w/ Cumin 孜然鸭架

$8.95

Signature 主打

Bangbang Chicken 棒棒鸡

$14.95

Sliced Beef with Chili Sauce 夫妻肺片

$14.95

Classic Dongpo pork (Per Person) 一品东坡肉 （位）

$10.95

Braised Pork Hock with Special Sauce 东坡肘子

$29.95

Serrano Pepper Beef 鲜椒肥牛

$24.95

Sweet and Sour Fish 松鼠鱼

$55.95

Kung Pao Shrimp 宫保虾

$25.95

Cold dishes 凉菜

Meizhou Dongpo Sausage 眉州东坡香肠

$15.95

Cucumber Salad 炝黄瓜

$8.95Out of stock

Dongpo Style Mung Bean Jelly 东坡漩子凉粉

$9.95

Spicy Black Fungus And Onion In Vinegar 酸辣洋葱木耳

$9.95

Marinated Pig Trotter 卤猪蹄

$9.95

Jellyfish and Chinese Cabbage Salad 白菜海蜇丝

$10.95

Osmanthus Lotus Root 桂花莲藕

$11.95Out of stock

Baking Peppers And Fresh Avocados 烧辣椒拌牛油果

$11.95

Sichuan Pickled Vegetables 四川泡菜

$5.95

Egg Rolls素春卷

$5.95

Cold Noodles With Shredded Chicken 鸡丝凉面

$8.95

Soup 汤

Oxtail Tomato Soup(Per Person) 番茄牛尾汤（位）

$9.95

Chicken Soup (Per Person) 老鸡汤 (位)

$9.95

Chicken Soup w/ Water Chestnuts (Person) 馬蹄燉老雞湯

Pig Trotter Soup With Soy Beans 老妈蹄花汤

$16.95

Seafood 海鲜

Abalone Rice (pp) 鲍鱼饭 （位）

$19.95

Steamed Scallops with Garlic And Vermicelli 蒜蓉蒸元贝

$27.95

Stir-fried Shrimp With Scallions 葱香虾

$25.95

Fish 鱼

Hot Chili Oil Poached Sole Fillet 水煮龙俐鱼片

$27.95

Hot Chili Oil Poached Live Fish水煮活鱼

$39.95

Sole Fillet With Scallions 葱香龙俐鱼片

$26.95

Sole fillet with Chinese Pickled Cabbage酸菜龙俐鱼

$29.95

Live Fish with Chinese Pickled Cabbage 酸菜活鱼

$41.95

Beef 牛肉

Sauteed Diced Beef Filet With Black Pepper 黑椒菲力牛肉

$24.95

Hot Chili Oil Poached Sliced Beef 水煮牛肉

$23.95

Mongolian Beef 葱爆牛肉

$16.95

Mapo Tofu (beef) 牛肉臊子麻婆豆腐

$16.95

Sauteed Short ribs 东坡牛肋排

$74.95

Chicken/Duck 鸡鸭

Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁

$15.95

Spicy Chicken 辣子鸡

$19.95

Crispy Duck (Half) 东坡卤鸭 （半只）

$24.95

Pork 猪肉

Dongpo Pork Belly With Preserved Vegetable 东坡扣肉

$22.95

Country Style Sliced Pork with Chili 农家小炒肉

$17.95

Stir-fried Mushrooms 小炒山珍

$16.95

Brussel Sprouts with Pork And Red Chili 干锅小包菜

$16.95

Bacon Broccolini 培根花椰菜

$17.95

Braised Pork with Brown Sauce and Bamboo Shoots（L） 红烧肉闷鲜笋 （大） (Deep Copy)

$24.95

Braised Pork with Brown Sauce and Bamboo Shoots（S） 红烧肉闷鲜笋 （小） (Deep Copy)

$13.95

Home-style dishes 家味道

Royal Hot Pot w/ Cane Pepper

$23.95

Chinese Royal Hot Pot 宫廷小火锅

$23.95

Wok-Fried Spicy Pot (Dry) 麻辣香锅

$23.95

Vegetable 素菜

Stir-Fried Pea Sprouts 清炒碗豆尖

$18.95

Wok-Fried String Beans 干煸四季豆

$15.95

Garlic Wok-Fried Broccoli 蒜蓉西兰花

$13.95

Mapo Tofu (vegetarian )  麻婆豆腐 (素)

$14.95

Eggplant In Chili Garlic Sauce 鱼香茄子

$15.95

Stir-fried Asparagus 清炒芦笋

$16.95

Wok-Fried Bamboo Shoots 锅烧鲜笋

$18.95

Stir-Fried Spinach 清炒菠菜

$14.95

A Choy

$14.95Out of stock

Snacks 小吃

Meizhou Fried Rice (Shrimp) 眉州炒饭 （虾）

$14.95

Meizhou Fried Rice (Beef) 眉州炒饭 （牛）

$13.95

Meizhou Fried Rice (Veggie) 眉州炒饭 （素）

$12.95

Baozi Stuffed w/ Red Bean Paste 豆沙包 （4个）

$5.95

Brown Rice 糙米饭

$2.00

White Rice 白米饭

$1.50

Dan Dan Noodles 担担面

$6.95

Spicy Vermicelli 酸辣粉

$6.95

Sichuan Dumplings 红油水饺（5个）

$6.95

Meizhou Pork Buns 眉州包子

$5.95

Fried Buns with Condensed Milk 金银小馒头

$6.95

Chicken Pot-Stickers 鸡汁锅贴

$7.95Out of stock

Steam Veg Dumplings 素蒸饺

$5.95

Wonton Soup 清汤抄手 （6个）

$6.95

Wonton soup (spicy) 红油抄手

$6.95

Xiaolongbao 小笼包

$5.95Out of stock

Long Life Noodle

Out of stock

Shumai 烧麦

$7.95Out of stock

Meizhou Fried Rice (Chicken) 眉州炒饭 （鸡肉）

$13.95

Dessert 甜品

Red Bean Soup with Lotus Seeds (Per Person) 红豆沙炖莲子 (位)

$3.95

White Fungus Soup with Lotus Seeds (Per Person) 雪耳红枣银耳羹(位)

$3.95

Rice Cake In Brown Sugar 红糖软糍粑

$8.95Out of stock

Coconut Almond Mochi Cake 麦香奶糕

$7.95

Fried Buns with Condensed Milk 金银小馒头

$6.95

Beijing Yogurt 北京酸奶

$5.95

Promo Mochi Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Brewed Sticky Rice Ball Soup (per person) 醪糟汤圆（位）

$3.95

Non-alcoholic Beverage

Hawthorn and Pear Juice自制山楂雪梨汁

$15.00+

Plum Juice 自制桂花酸梅汤

$15.00+

Orange Juice 橙汁

$13.00+

Coconut Water

$5.95Out of stock

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

San Pellegrino

$8.95

Acqua Panna

$6.95

JDB

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Please call store at 949-433-5686!

Location

15363 Culver Drive, Irvine, CA 92604

Directions

