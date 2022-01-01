Chinese
Seafood
Asian Fusion
Meizhou Dongpo Irvine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Please call store at 949-433-5686!
Location
15363 Culver Drive, Irvine, CA 92604
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Irvine
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon - Irvine
4.5 • 3,590
6404 Irvine Blvd Irvine, CA 92620
View restaurant