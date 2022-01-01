Mekong BBQ imageView gallery

Mekong BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

1058 Maryland Ave E

Saint Paul, MN 55106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Brisket (1 lb)
Raw Beef Laab
Papaya Salad

Appetizers/Salads

Pork Spring Rolls

Pork Spring Rolls

$5.95
Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$6.95

Traditional Lao-style salad prepared with shredded papaya, tamarind, fish sauce, tomatoes, lime, peanuts, Thai eggplant, and fresh chilis.

Duck Laab

Duck Laab

$16.95Out of stock

Minced duck tossed with fresh herbs, rice powder, fish sauce, and chili flakes (medium spicy).

Raw Beef Laab

Raw Beef Laab

$14.95

Raw ground beef mixed with beef tripe, rice powder, fish sauce, and fresh herbs. Note: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$6.95

French baguette with choice of meat, cilantro, jalapeno, pickled carrots, pâté, and mayo.

Combo Plates

Roast Pork Combo

$12.95Out of stock

BBQ roast pork with sticky rice, a side of papaya salad, and pepper sauce. Note: Papaya salad is prepared medium-spicy and is not customizable! Please order full-size option to customize.

Pork Belly Combo

$11.95Out of stock

Crispy pork belly with sticky rice, a side of papaya salad, and pepper sauce. Note: Papaya salad is prepared medium-spicy and is not customizable! Please order full-size option to customize.

Brisket Combo

$14.50Out of stock

Brisket with sticky rice, a side of papaya salad, and pepper sauce. Note: Papaya salad is prepared medium-spicy and is not customizable! Please order full-size option to customize.

Raw Laab Combo

$13.50

Raw beef laab with sticky rice, a side of papaya salad, and pepper sauce. Note: Papaya salad is prepared medium-spicy and is not customizable! Please order full-size option to customize.

Stuffed Wing Combo

$11.95Out of stock

Two stuffed chicken wings with sticky rice, a side of papaya salad, and pepper sauce. Note: Papaya salad is prepared medium-spicy and is not customizable! Please order full-size option to customize.

Meats

All meats served with pepper dipping sauce.
BBQ Roast Pork (1 lb)

BBQ Roast Pork (1 lb)

$13.95Out of stock

Whole roast pig seasoned with our House spice blend, sold by the lb. Served with pepper sauce.

Pork Belly Ribs (1 lb)

Pork Belly Ribs (1 lb)

$11.95Out of stock

Roast pork belly ribs with crispy skin and layers of tender meat and fat. Served with pepper sauce.

Grilled Brisket (1 lb)

Grilled Brisket (1 lb)

$17.95

Sweet, spicy, and charred. Served with pepper sauce.

Hmong Sausage (1pc)

Hmong Sausage (1pc)

$3.95Out of stock

Grilled pork sausage made with green onion and ginger. Served with pepper sauce.

Roast Duck

Roast Duck

$16.95+

Seasoned in our special spice blend and roasted until moist on the inside and crispy on the outside. Served with house-made dipping sauce.

Sai Krok (10pc)

Sai Krok (10pc)

$6.95Out of stock

Pork sausage balls filled with rice and bean thread noodles. Served with pepper sauce.

Stuffed Chicken Wings (1pc)

Stuffed Chicken Wings (1pc)

$3.25Out of stock

Boneless chicken wings filled with bean thread, carrots, and onions. Served with pepper sauce.

Sides

Sticky Rice (Sm)

$3.00

Sticky Rice (Lg)

$6.00

Extra Pepper Sauce

$0.50
Jeow Bong

Jeow Bong

$8.95Out of stock
Pig Brain Pepper

Pig Brain Pepper

$8.95

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.75
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.25Out of stock
Diet Coca Cola

Diet Coca Cola

$2.25Out of stock
Foco Coconut Juice

Foco Coconut Juice

$2.50
Pink Guava Drink

Pink Guava Drink

$2.50
Nirvana Thai Coffee

Nirvana Thai Coffee

$2.95Out of stock
Nirvana Thai Tea

Nirvana Thai Tea

$2.95
Sprite

Sprite

$2.25Out of stock
Yeo's Soybean Drink

Yeo's Soybean Drink

$1.75
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Southeast Asian Cuisine

Location

1058 Maryland Ave E, Saint Paul, MN 55106

Directions

Gallery
Mekong BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Smok'N Outdoors BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1409 Arcade Street St. Paul, MN 55106
View restaurantnext
Tongue in Cheek
orange starNo Reviews
989 Payne Ave Saint Paul, MN 55130
View restaurantnext
St Paul Brewing - 688 Minnehaha Ave E,
orange starNo Reviews
688 Minnehaha Ave E, Saint Paul, MN 55106
View restaurantnext
Carbone's Pizzeria - E. 7th St.
orange starNo Reviews
680 7th St E. Saint Paul, MN 55106
View restaurantnext
Pappy's St. Paul - 1783 MARYLAND AVE E
orange starNo Reviews
1783 MARYLAND AVE E SAINT PAUL, MN 55119
View restaurantnext
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
735 White Bear Ave Saint Paul, MN 55106
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Paul

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
orange star4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
orange star4.6 • 2,211
2400 University Ave W St. Paul, MN 55114
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Paul
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston