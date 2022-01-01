Mekong BBQ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Southeast Asian Cuisine
Location
1058 Maryland Ave E, Saint Paul, MN 55106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
St Paul Brewing - 688 Minnehaha Ave E,
No Reviews
688 Minnehaha Ave E, Saint Paul, MN 55106
View restaurant
Pappy's St. Paul - 1783 MARYLAND AVE E
No Reviews
1783 MARYLAND AVE E SAINT PAUL, MN 55119
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Saint Paul
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurant
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurant