A map showing the location of Mel’s at 22 22 Chestnut StView gallery

Mel’s at 22 22 Chestnut St

review star

No reviews yet

22 Chestnut St

Cooperstown, NY 13326

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hometown Burger
Chicken Bacon Sandwich
Chicken Parmesan

Soup

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.00

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$4.00

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$6.00

Salad

Classic Caesar

$9.00

House made croutons, romaine and parmesan

Roasted Beet Salad

$11.00

House herb roasted beets, chickpeas, cucumber, peppadew, goat cheese, fennel and sunflower seeds over spring mix

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Romaine, applewood smoked bacon, hard boile egg, crumbled blue chgeese, tomato, roasted corn, cucumber and avocado

Appetizer

Shrimp Caprese

$15.00

Grilled shrimp served with burrata ball, roasted cherry tomatoes, basil pesto and balsamic glaze served with toasted crostini

Seared Ahi Tuna

$14.00

Pan seared ahi tuna layered with seaweed salad, pineapple mango salsa and avocado topped with sesame seeds and served with fried tortilla chips and sweet soy redcution

Hot Nashville Fried Cauliflower

$10.00

House battered and fried cauliflower in Nashville inspired hot sauce served with vegan ranch dressing

Fried Brussesls Sprouts

$10.00

Deep fried brussels sprouns tossed in house Asian sauce topped with cilantro lime crema and pineapple mango salsa

Prince Edward Island Mussels

$15.00

PEI mussels steamed in house garlic wine cream sauce with fennel, bacon, leeks, and tomato paired with toasted crostini

Calamari

$14.00

Lightly fried calamari topped with sauteed peppadew, pepperoncini, garlic, tomato black olives and lemon served with garlic aioli

Mozzarella Half Moons

$9.00

(3) Fried breaded mozzarella served with pomodoro sauce

In Between the Bun

Hometown Burger

$13.00

8oz beef burger with lettuce, tomato and red onion served on a toasted brioche roll

Chicken Bacon Sandwich

$13.00

Choice of grilled or blackened chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, bacon and chipolte aioli on a toasted brioche roll

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Black bean burger topped with caramelized onion, smoked gouda, avocado, roasted red peppers and everything aioli on a brioche roll

Forget the Bun Burger Salad

Forget the Bun Burger Salad

$14.00

Grilled 8oz beef burger, shredded cheddar, chopped pickles, red onion, cherry tomato over romaine and garnished with sesame seeds

Entree

Macaroni & Three Cheese

$11.00

Creamy brie, extra sharp cheddar and asiago cheese sauve tossed with shell pasta topped with bread crumbs

Clique Six Salmon

$25.00

Pan sared salmon over rice noodles topped with spiral zucchini and summer squash and pineapple mango salsa with house Asian sauce

Baked Haddock

$23.00

Haddock, lobster sauce, h ouse crumbs, mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day

Brian's Original Fried HAddock

$20.00

Fried haddock, french fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce

Pesto Shrimp over Ravioli

$23.00

sauteed shrimp in our pesto garlic cream sauce over burrata filled ravioli with sauteed spinach and tomato

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

House breaded fresh chicken cutlet topped with pomodoro sauce and mozzarella over spaghetti

Butter Chicken

$20.00

Indian curry made with chicken that has a savory spiced tomato and butter cream sauve over basmati rice and vegetable with toasted naan and yogurt sauce

Italian "Sausage" and zucchini Cakes

$20.00

Grilled Beyond Italian sausage over two loaded zucchini and farro grain cakes pan seared and topped with house mroasted tomatoes and dirzzled with plant-based lemon caper aioli garnished with pomegranate seeds

Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff

$19.00

Plant based crumbels and mushrooms sauteed with herbs and onion in a creamy gravy with "Lilly's" fresh pasta

Steaks

French Pork Chop 12oz

$24.00

Spiced apple cider demi glaze, mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day

12oz NY Strip Steak

$32.00

Grilled and topped with herb butter and arugula slad served with mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day

Dinner Specials

Crabcakes

$17.00

Housemade lump crabmeat cakes, panko encrusted and served over a bed of lettuce drizzled with remoulade

Wacky Burger Wednesday

$17.00

Grilled 8oz burger topped with beer cheese, fried onion rings, on a toasted pretzel roll served with choice of pint

Seafood Special

$30.00

Arrabiata sauce over spaghetti filled with haddock, shrimp, and mussels topped with fried calamari and served with toasted garlic bread

Lobster Risotto

$39.00

Pan seared U10 scallops over a creamy risotto with lobster meat

Kids (Under 12)

Big Kid Burger

$9.00

Beef burger with cheese and fries

Shrimp in a Basket

$10.00

Fried shrimp and fries served with tartar sauce

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Breaded and fried chicken breast with fries

Chicken Bites

$8.00

Grilled chicken breast served with fries

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

House made cheese sauce tossed with shell pasta

Sides

Tater Tots

$3.00

Small Salad

$4.50

Pesto Garlic Fries

$5.00

Pesto Garlic Tots

$5.00

Macaroni and cheese Side

$4.50

Fries

$3.00

Toasted Bread

$2.50

Aioli

Fry Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Chipolte Aioli

$1.00

Everything Aioli

$1.00

Desserts

$6 Rotating Dessert

$6.00

$6 Rotating Dessert

$6.00

$7 Rotating Dessert

$7.00

$8 Rotating Dessert

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

22 Chestnut St, Cooperstown, NY 13326

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Ommegang Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
656 Co Hwy 33 Cooperstown, NY 13326
View restaurantnext
Social Eats Cafe Project 607
orange starNo Reviews
546 Main Street Oneonta, NY 13820
View restaurantnext
Dazzo's Kitchen - 42 RIver Street
orange starNo Reviews
42 River Street Oneonta, NY 13820
View restaurantnext
Cooperstown All Star Village - 4158 State Highway 23
orange starNo Reviews
4158 State Highway 23 Oneonta, NY 13820
View restaurantnext
Quarter Moon Café
orange star4.7 • 49
53 Main St Delhi, NY 13753
View restaurantnext
Creekside Family Restaurant - 3888 Oneida Street
orange starNo Reviews
3888 Oneida Street New Hartford, NY 13413
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Cooperstown
New Hartford
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Utica
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Clifton Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Latham
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston