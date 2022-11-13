Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mela Kitchen

1865 Gettysburg Village Drive

Gettysburg, PA 17325

Order Again

Sunday Funday

$30.00

Sunday Growlers To Go

3. S. Growler Fill Original

$10.00

7. S. Growler Fill Rose

$10.00

8. S. Growler Fill Peach

$10.00

9. S. Growler Fill Pear

$10.00

10. S. Growler Fill Dry Hopped

$10.00

11. S. Growler Fill Peach Chipotle

$10.00

12. S. Growler Fill Sweet Bourbon

$10.00

13. S. Growler Fill Sweet Helens

$10.00

14. S. Growler Fill Fireside

$10.00

15. S. Growler Fill Traditional Pear

$10.00

16. S Growler Fill Sweet Lightning

$10.00

Packages

Half Turkey Package

$225.00

Please schedule order for pickup on November 23rd between 2pm-7pm Feeds Six 24oz Turkey Breast 1 Leg 1 Thigh 30oz Stuffing 30oz Brown Butter + Sage Sweet Potato 32oz Roasted Turkey Gravy 16oz Cranberry Sauce 12 Pumpkin Parker House Rolls

Whole Turkey Package

$450.00

Please schedule order for pickup on November 23rd between 2pm-7pm Feeds Twelve 48oz Turkey Breast 2 Legs 2 Thighs 60oz Stuffing 60oz Brown Butter + Sage Sweet Potato 64oz Roasted Turkey Gravy 32oz Cranberry Sauce 24 Pumpkin Parker House Rolls

Add-Ons

Quart Roasted Turkey Gravy

$10.00

Please schedule order for pickup on November 23rd between 2pm-7pm

10in Pumpkin Pie

$14.00

Please schedule order for pickup on November 23rd between 2pm-7pm

10in Lemon Tart

$13.00

Please schedule order for pickup on November 23rd between 2pm-7pm

10in Chocolate Olive Oil Cake w/Cherries

$20.00

Please schedule order for pickup on November 23rd between 2pm-7pm

Libations

Thanksgiving Case Cider Pre-Order

$30.00

Please schedule order for pickup on November 23rd between 2pm-7pm

Thanksgiving Cider Growler Pre-Order

$15.00

Includes 64oz glass growler + fill of any of Jack's Hard Ciders on tap. Please schedule order for pickup on November 23rd between 2pm-7pm

Thanksgiving 2 Bottles Wine Pre-Order

$25.00

Please schedule order for pickup on November 23rd between 2pm-7pm

Thanksgiving Fireside Sangria Quart Pre-Order

$15.00

Please schedule order for pickup on November 23rd between 2pm-7pm Atomic White Wine / Jack's Fireside Cider / Cranberry / Fireside Simple

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Taking it’s name from the Italian word for apple, Mela, will take a clean, fresh and rustic approach to food. Making use of the great local ingredients and products available, Mela’s menu will consist of brick oven pizzas, Italian inspired small plates and family style offerings. Our mission is to offer a thoughtful, comforting menu in a social atmosphere.

1865 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg, PA 17325

