Mela Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Taking it’s name from the Italian word for apple, Mela, will take a clean, fresh and rustic approach to food. Making use of the great local ingredients and products available, Mela’s menu will consist of brick oven pizzas, Italian inspired small plates and family style offerings. Our mission is to offer a thoughtful, comforting menu in a social atmosphere.
1865 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg, PA 17325
