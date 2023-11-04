Melange
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
A new burger joint by Ethiopian-born, French trained, Michelin-starred Chef Elias Taddesse.
Location
1819 7th Street NW , Washington, DC 20001
