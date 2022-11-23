Restaurant header imageView gallery

Melange

449 K Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20001

Berbere Fries
The Classic Burger
French Fries, sea salt

BURGERS

The Classic Burger

$14.00

American cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, and brown butter aioli.

The Italian Burger

$15.00

Smoked mozzarella, tomato confit, arugula, and spicy basil aioli.

The Double Decker Burger

$17.00

American cheese, pickles, onions, shredded lettuce, and special sauce.

VEGETARIAN + VEGAN

The Beyaynetu

$14.00

Lentil beet patty, swiss chard confit, timatim salata, spicy misir spread

The Shroom

$13.00

Choice of Classic (American cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, brown butter aioli) or Italian (Smoked mozzarella, tomato confit, arugula, spicy basil aioli) garnish

CHICKEN

The National Chicken

$16.00

Spicy doro wat style fried chicken, niter kibbeh aioli, turmeric slaw, and fried or hard egg.

The Original Chicken

$14.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, shredded lettuce, pickles, and smoked dukes mayo.

The Mélange Hot Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Mitmita, Butter Poached Daikon Radish, Spicy Yogurt Dill Pickle Ranch, on a Jalapeño Cheddar Bun.

SIDES

French Fries, sea salt

$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
Berbere Fries

$6.00
Mixed Greens, lemon vinaigrette

$5.00

EXTRA SAUCES ON THE SIDE

Brown Butter Aioli

$1.00
Spicy Basil Aioli

$1.00
Niter Kibbeh Aioli

$1.00
Special Sauce

$1.00
Spicy Yogurt Dill Pickle Ranch

$1.00
Mitmita Hot Sauce

$1.00
Smoked Dukes Mayo

$1.00

MILKSHAKES

PB&J Toast Milkshake

$8.00

Toast Ice Cream, Strawberry Jam, Peanut Butter, Sweet Toast Crumbles, Whipped Cream

Coffee Cardamom Milkshake

$8.00Out of stock

Coffee Ice Cream, Coffee Cardamom Paste Swirls, Whipped Cream

Shahi Milkshake

$8.00

Shahi (Black Tea & Spice) Ice Cream, Spice Dust, Whipped Cream

Chocolate Milkshake

$8.00

Dark Chocolate Ice Cream, Shaved Chocolate, Whipped Cream

Mocha Milkshake

$8.00Out of stock

Coffee & Chocolate Ice Cream, Cocoa Paste, Whipped Cream

Coconut Pineapple Milkshake

$8.00

Coconut Pineapple Sorbet, Coconut Milk, Shaved Coconut, Lime Zest

Milk Milkshake

$8.00

Mélange Milk Ice Cream, Sweetened Milk, Whipped Cream

ICE CREAM

Toast Ice Cream

$10.00Out of stock

Toasted bread soaked in milk combined to make a great ice cream mixture.

Shahi Ice Cream

$10.00Out of stock

Black tea and spice-infused milk

Mélange Milk Ice Cream

$10.00Out of stock

Reduced concentrated milk flavor

Coffee Cardamom Ice Cream

$10.00Out of stock

Coffee flavored ice cream with coffee cardamom paste swirls

DRINKS

Coke

$2.50
Coke Zero

$2.50
Diet Coke

$2.50
Ginger Ale

$2.50
Sprite Lemon-Lime

$2.50Out of stock
Dasani Water

$2.00
Bubly Passionfruit Sparkling Water

$3.25

Bubly Pineapple Sparkling Water

$3.25

Bubly Triple Berry Sparkling Water

$3.25

Bubly Mango Sparkling Water

$3.25

AHA BLUEBERRY

$3.25Out of stock

BEER

Negus Premium Craft Lager

$7.00Out of stock

smooth and strong; an Ethiopian-style lager that is produced in small batches.

Yuengling

$6.00Out of stock
Allagash White (can)

$7.00Out of stock

Beer with coriander & curacao orange peel. Independent brewers since 1995. From Maine, with love.

Zero Gravity Conehead IPA (can)

$7.00Out of stock

All Citra-Hopped IPA brewed with Pilsner Malt and American Wheat. Pours a Beautiful Golden Haze and is Bright and Juicy on the palate.

Heineken

$7.00Out of stock
Stella Artois

$7.00Out of stock

Guiness

$7.50

HARD SELTZER

High Noon Hard Seltzer

$7.00Out of stock

various flavors

COCKTAILS

MELANGE OLD FASHIONED

$13.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker, bitters, timiz sugar, orange twist

ETHIOPIAN 75

$11.00Out of stock

Gin, shahi, lemon juice, sparkling wine, lemon twist

BERBERE MARGARITA

$12.00Out of stock

Cuervo Silver, Triple Sec, lime juice, berbere syrup, lime wedge

TURBO - pitcher

$30.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc, amber beer, sprite

WHITE WINE (by the glass)

CHATEAU 1590

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc | Bordeaux, 2020

MACROSTIE

$16.00

Chardonnay | Sonoma Coast, 2019

RED WINE (by the glass)

SANER 80

$10.00Out of stock

Red Blend | Portugal, 2020

KIN & CASCADIA

$16.00

Pinot Noir | Willamette Valley, 2020

ROSE (by the glass)

MOMENT DE PLAISIR

$10.00

Rose | Pays D'Oc, 2021

LOUIS VALLON BRUT ROSE

$14.00

Cremant de Bordeaux, NV

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Melange is a new dining concept that blends American classics and traditional Ethiopian flavors using contemporary French cuisine techniques.

