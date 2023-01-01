Restaurant header imageView gallery

Melanie Wine Bar 8310 West 3rd Street

8310 West 3rd Street

Los Angeles, CA 90048

Food & NA Bev

Food

Almonds & Olives

$8.00

Cheese & Charcuterie

$20.00+

Tater Tots

$8.00

Burrata

$18.00

Gem Lettuce

$17.00

Cauliflower

$15.00

Tartare

$18.00

Grain Bowl

$18.00

Mussels

$24.00

Octopus

$22.00

Burger

$22.00

Steelhead Trout

$30.00

Crab Fettuccine

$28.00

Hanger Steak

$34.00

Fries

$8.00

Side Toast

Side Sourdough Toast

$4.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$13.00

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$13.00

Carrot Cake

$13.00

Wine Series Ticket - Food

$25.00

NA Beverage

Saratoga Springs Water

$5.00+

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Proxy N/A Wine

$12.00

GL Wine

Sparkling

Fitz-Ritter Sekt

$15.00

Zanasi Lambrusco

$15.00

Jansz Brut Rose

$17.00

Spinetta Moscato

$14.00

Corkage Fee

$35.00

Nautilus Cuvee Marlborough

$17.00

Rose

Torremilanos Rose

$18.00

Lukas Krauss Rosa Landschwein

$17.00

Lieu Dit Rose

$17.00

Orange

Jos Orange de Gris

$16.00

Giornata Falanghina

$20.00

Causse et Marines Zacm Orange

$22.00

White

Ganeta Txacolina

$16.00

Chambet Chasselas

$18.00

Teruzzi Isola Bianca Vernaccia

$13.00

Regis Minet Pouilly Fume

$20.00

Chemin Des Murs Chenin Blanc

$17.00

Piero Mancini Vermentino

$14.00

A.J. Adam Riesling

$15.00

Golden Cluster Chardonnay

$20.00

Izadi Rioja Blanca

$15.00

Chilled Red

Bernard Vallette Beaujolais

$15.00

Ettore Germano Nebbiolo

$18.00

Terenzuola Vermentino Nero

$17.00

Red

Tyler Pinot Noir

$19.00

Skinner Native Red

$14.00

Riviera Cannonau

$19.00

Cht. Macquin St-Emilion

$16.00

Haut Montplaisir Cahors

$15.00

Owen Roe Cabernet Franc

$20.00

Owen Roe Ex Umbris Syrah

$18.00

Vigne de Malina Refosco

$19.00

Antigua Clasico Rioja

$19.00

Tricerchi Brunello

$30.00

Terenzuola Vermentino Nero

$17.00

Ordeaux Cabernet

$18.00

Oddero Barbera

$17.00

Dessert Wine

Quinta Do Tedo Port

$15.00

Chateau Padouen Sauternes

$15.00

Wine Series Specials

Bele Casel Prosecco

$18.00

Suavia Monte Carbonare

$20.00

Le Fraghe Bardolino Rosato

$13.00

Le Fraghe Bardolino

$13.00

Pra Valpolicella

$20.00

Fraccarolli Valpolicella

$17.00

Roccoli Grassi Recioto

$20.00

Wine Series Ticket - Wine

$50.00

BTL Wine

BTL Sparkling

BTL Fitz-Ritter Sekt

$60.00

BTL Zanasi "Tradizone"

$56.00

BTL Jansz Brut Rose

$68.00

BTL Spinetta Moscato

$56.00

BTL Terenzuola Vermentino Nero

$68.00

BTL Rose

BTL Torremilanos Rose

$72.00

BTL Lieu Dit Rose

$68.00

BTL Lukas Krauss Rosa Landschwein

$68.00

BTL Orange

BTL Giornata Falanghina

$80.00

BTL Causse et Marines Zacm

$88.00

BTL Jos Orange De Gris

$64.00

BTL White

BTL Ganeta Txacolina

$64.00

BTL Regis Minet Pouilly Fume

$80.00

BTL Chemin De Murs Chenin

$68.00

BTL Teruzzi Isola Bianca

$52.00

BTL Piero Mancini Vermentino

$56.00

BTL A.J. Adam Riesling

$60.00

BTL Gabrielskloof Semillon

$80.00

BTL Izadi Rioja Blanca

$60.00

BTL Chilled Red

BTL Ettore Germano Nebbiolo

$72.00

BTL Bernard Vallette Beaujolais

$60.00

BTL Terenzuola Vermentino Nero

$68.00

BTL Red

BTL Tyler Pinot Noir

$76.00

BTL Skinner Native Red

$56.00

BTL Oddero Barbera

$68.00

BTL Cht. Macquin St.-Emilion

$64.00

BTL Antigua Clasico Rioja

$76.00

BTL Haut Monoplaisir Cahors

$60.00

BTL Owen Roe Rosa Mystica Cab Franc

$80.00

BTL Vigne De Malina Refosco

$76.00

BTL Owen Roe Ex Umbris Syrah

$72.00

BTL Tricerchi Brunello

$120.00

BTL Riviera Cannonau

$76.00

BTL Terenzuola Vermentino Nero

$68.00

BTL Ordeaux Cabernet

$72.00

BTL Dessert Wine

BTL Sauternes

$73.00

BTL Wine Series Specials

BTL Bele Casel Prosecco

$72.00

BTL Monte Carbonare Soave

$80.00

BTL Le Fraghe Bardolino Rosato

$52.00

BTL Le Fraghe Bardolino

$52.00

BTL Pra Valpolicella

$80.00

BTL Fraccarolli Valpolicella

$68.00

BTL Roccoli Grassi Amarone

$190.00

BTL Roccoli Grassi Recioto

$80.00

Beer

Chimay Premium

$12.00

Perennial Saison de Lis

$10.00

Occidental Pilsner

$9.00

Dutchess G.B. Pale Ale

$11.00

Schlenkerla Helles

$12.00

Foggy Day Hazy IPA

$7.00

Boomtown Nose Job IPA

$10.00

Bottle List

Sparkling

BTL Gaston Chiquet Champagne

$100.00

White

Thibaud Capellaro "le Temps Dune Bise"

$80.00Out of stock

Domaine Christophe Semaska

$150.00

Chanin Chardonnay

$90.00

Domaine Rougeout Meursault

$175.00

Domaine De La Meuliere Prem cru Chablis

$100.00

Red

White Rock "Claret"

$135.00

Chann Pinot Noir Bien Nacido

$100.00

Yann Chave Hermitage

$200.00

Proprieta Sperino

$85.00

BTL Leroux Vosne-Romanee

$225.00

BTL Joseph Voillot Volnay

$150.00

Dufort Vivens Margaux

$275.00

Yalumba Cabernet

$120.00

Massolino Barolo

$100.00

Nicolas Rossignol Pommard

$150.00

BTL Owen Roe Rosa Mystica Cab Franc

$80.00

BTL Hedges La Haute Cuvee Cabernet

$150.00

BTL Aalto Ribera del Duero

$120.00

Wine Wall

BT Cavaletti Debutante

$28.00

BT Ronco Della Betulle Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BT Lalume Treixadura

$33.00

BT Serrigny Bourgogne Blanc

$36.00

BT Giroud Aligote

$34.00

BT OMG Pet Nat White

$29.00

BT Luigi Spertino Cortese

$50.00

BT Gsellmann Traminer

$30.00

BT Huia Pinot Noir

$30.00

BT Nautilus Brut

$38.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MELANIE, in the bustling W 3rd Street neighborhood in Los Angeles is an intimate space for guests to enjoy and learn about wine from across the globe while enjoying elevated food offerings. The concept is a refreshing restaurant wine bar that celebrates curiosity among wine-enthusiasts in an approachable environment. At Melanie, the team encourages guests to be adventurous and taste new-to-them varietals from both unfamiliar and well-known wine regions. Melanie aims to transform the traditionally intimidating wine bar experience to be more approachable and enjoyable for both avid wine enthusiasts and novices alike all while enjoying a great meal. As a nod to the commitment, patience & unique position held only by the spouse of a restaurateur, Melanie is named after the owner's wife.

8310 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
