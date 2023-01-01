Melanie Wine Bar 8310 West 3rd Street

Restaurant info

MELANIE, in the bustling W 3rd Street neighborhood in Los Angeles is an intimate space for guests to enjoy and learn about wine from across the globe while enjoying elevated food offerings. The concept is a refreshing restaurant wine bar that celebrates curiosity among wine-enthusiasts in an approachable environment. At Melanie, the team encourages guests to be adventurous and taste new-to-them varietals from both unfamiliar and well-known wine regions. Melanie aims to transform the traditionally intimidating wine bar experience to be more approachable and enjoyable for both avid wine enthusiasts and novices alike all while enjoying a great meal. As a nod to the commitment, patience & unique position held only by the spouse of a restaurateur, Melanie is named after the owner's wife.