Melanie's Kitchen Asian Cuisine 321 Main St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
The food we serve are all homemade, fresh hand cut meats, Vegetables. Sauces are all made fresh. Crab Rangoon & Eggrolls are all made fresh hand wrap individually. We used fresh ingredients and homestyle Asian cooking technique.
Location
321 Main St, Quinter, KS 67752
Gallery