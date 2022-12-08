  • Home
  • /
  • Quinter
  • /
  • Melanie's Kitchen Asian Cuisine - 321 Main St
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Melanie's Kitchen Asian Cuisine 321 Main St

review star

No reviews yet

321 Main St

Quinter, KS 67752

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Asian Entrées

Combination Dinner

$15.00

Sesame Chicken, Sweet & Sour Chicken, Pancit, White Rice, 4 Lumpia

Mongolian Beef

$13.00

Kung Pao Shrimp

$13.00

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.00

Cashew Chicken

$11.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$9.75

Orange Chicken

$10.50

Sesame Chicken

$10.50

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$10.50

Teriyaki Chicken Meal

$11.00

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$10.00

Pancit W/ 4 Eggrolls

$11.00

Sizzling Pork Adobo

$11.00

Pork Adobo

$10.00

Beef Lo Mein

$12.50

Shrimp Lo Mein

$12.50

Chicken Lo Mein

$11.00

Asian Chicken Salad

$10.00

Kung Pao Chicken

$11.00

Chicken Adobo

$8.00

Beef & Broccoli

$13.00

Sweet & Sour Tilapia

$10.00

Mushroom Chicken

$10.00

Korean Pulled Pork

$9.75

Grilled Cheese Pork Adobo

$9.75

Drinks

Boba Tea

$4.50

Italian Soda

$3.25

Coffee

$4.50

Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Hot Tea

$1.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sides

Crab Rangoon

$3.75+

Eggrolls

$3.75+

2ct Large Eggroll

$2.75

Side Fried Rice

$3.50

Steamed Vegetables

$3.75

Side White Rice

$2.50

Breads

Plain Banana Bread

$2.00

Chocolate Banana Bread

$2.50

Walnut Banana Bread

$2.50

Ube Bread

$2.50

Pandesal

$1.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.00

Mango Cake

$5.00

Strawberry Cake

$5.00

Ube Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$4.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Biko

$4.00

Leche Flan

$8.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$4.00

Mexican Entrees

Burrito

$10.00

Enchilada

$10.00

Taco

$12.00

American Entrees

BBQ Ribs

$12.50

Chicken & Noodle

$10.00

Grilled Cheese Pork Adobo

$9.75

Sushi

California Roll

$8.00

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Golden Roll

$13.00

Crunchy Roll

$12.00

Philadelphia Roll

$6.50

Dragon Roll

$12.00

Combo Roll

$13.00

Combo Bowl

$14.00

California Bowl

$9.00

Sauces

Eggroll Sauce 16oz

$4.50

Mongolian Sauce

$4.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$4.50

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$4.50

Sesame Sauce

$4.50

Soups

Beef Pho

$12.50

Chicken Pho

$11.00

Ramen

$12.50

Egg Drop Soup

$3.50+

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.00

Cheeseburger Soup

$7.50

Chicken Sopas

$9.00

Chicken Arroz Caldo

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The food we serve are all homemade, fresh hand cut meats, Vegetables. Sauces are all made fresh. Crab Rangoon & Eggrolls are all made fresh hand wrap individually. We used fresh ingredients and homestyle Asian cooking technique.

Location

321 Main St, Quinter, KS 67752

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Farm House Cooking & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
915 Park Street Quinter, KS 67752
View restaurantnext
Main Street Dugout
orange star4.4 • 39
223 Main St Grainfield, KS 67737
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Quinter
Hays
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Dodge City
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Salina
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Hutchinson
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
North Platte
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Guymon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Wichita
review star
Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston