Melao by Munchies 27 Airport Road

No reviews yet

27 Airport Road

Fitchburg, MA 01420

APPETIZERS

2x Beef Alcapurrias

$6.00

2x Crab Alcapurrias

$8.00

2x Beef Pastelillos

$8.00

2x Pork Pastelillos

$8.00

2x Chicken Pastelillos

$8.00

2x Octopus Pastelillos

$12.00

2x Shrimp Pastelillos

$12.00

2x Lobster Pastelillos

$18.00

2x Cheese Pastelillos

$6.00

2x Pizza Pastelillos

$6.00

Sorullitos (Cornmeal Fritter)

$4.00

Cornmeal Fritters

Swordfish Nuggets

$10.00

Cubed sword fish breaded with breadcrumbs with cilantro sided with a Caribbean dressing.

Papas Locas

$10.00

French Fries with your choice of beef, chicken, bacon, ham topped with cheese sour cream and mayo ketchup.

Tostones Locos

$10.00

French Fries with your choice of beef, chicken, bacon, ham topped with cheese sour cream and mayo ketchup.

Pork Tostones Rellenos

$10.00

stuffed fried plantains

Steak Tostones Rellenos

$15.00

stuffed fried plantains

Shrimp Tostones Rellenos

$18.00

stuffed fried plantains

Melao Dip w/ Plantain Chips

$8.00

Cream Cheese with ground ham and red peppers served with plantain chips.

Cheeseball Dip w/ Tortilla Chips

$8.00

Cream Cheese with spam and pineapple served with tortilla chips.

SALADS

Garden Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Pulpo Marinated Salad

$24.00

Shrimp Marinated Salad

$18.00

Seafood Marinated Salad

$45.00

Conch Marinated Salad

$30.00

PAPA ASADA

Ham Papa Asada

$7.00

2 Toppings : Additional toppings $1.50 each

Chicken Papa Asada

$8.00

2 Toppings : Additional toppings $1.50 each

Bacon Papa Asada

$6.00

2 Toppings : Additional toppings $1.50 each

Pork Papa Asada

$8.00

2 Toppings : Additional toppings $1.50 each

Steak Papa Asada

$10.00

2 Toppings : Additional toppings $1.50 each

AREPAS RELLENAS

2x Shrimp Arepas Rellenas

$6.00

Stuffed fried flour dumplings.

2x Seafood Arepas Rellenas

$14.00

Stuffed fried flour dumplings.

2x Octopus Arepas Rellenas

$9.00

Stuffed fried flour dumplings.

2x Lobster Arepas Rellenas

$12.00

Stuffed fried flour dumplings.

2x Conch Arepas Rellenas

$10.00

Stuffed fried flour dumplings.

2x Pork Arepas Rellenas

$8.00

Stuffed fried flour dumplings.

2x Chicken Arepas Rellenas

$8.00

Stuffed fried flour dumplings.

2x Cheese Arepas Rellenas

$4.00

Stuffed fried flour dumplings.

2x Churrasco Arepas Rellenas

$8.00

Stuffed fried flour dumplings.

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Chorizo Pizza

$18.00

Jamon Serrano Pizza

$18.00

Shrimp Pizza

$20.00

Lobster Pizza

$28.00

Seafood Pizza

$34.00

Margarita Pizza

$18.00

Onions & Peppers Pizza

$16.00

Italian Sausage Pizza

$18.00

SOPAS

Jamón Y Salchichas

$8.00

Caldo De Pescado

$8.00

Sancocho

$8.00

Mondongo

$8.00Out of stock

ASOPAO

Asopao - Pollo

$12.00

Asopao - Gandules

$12.00

Asopao - Mariscos

$30.00

Asopao - Langosta

$28.00

Asopao - Camarones

$18.00

BEEF & STEAKS

8oz Churrasco

$25.00

8 oz Angus Skirt Steak.

12oz Churrasco

$36.00

12 oz Angus Skirt Steak.

16oz Churrasco

$45.00

16 oz Angus Skirt Steak.

Beef Steak & Onions

$20.00

Sauteed cube steak with onions.

Carne Aneja

$18.00

Marinated steak tips.

PRIME CUTS

Ribeye

$28.00

Seasoned Ribeye with a Caribbean style rub fired up on the grill.

T-Bone

$38.00

Seasoned t-bone with a Caribbean style rub fired up on the grill.

Sirloin

$20.00

Seasoned Sirloin with a Caribbean style rub fired up on the grill.

NY Strip

$38.00

Seasoned NY strip with a Caribbean style rub fired up on the grill.

Tomahawk Steak

$100.00

Seasoned tomahawk steak with a Caribbean style rub fired up on the grill.

PORK

Pernil

$12.00

Carne Frita

$15.00

Chuleta

$12.00

Chuleta Kan Kan

$22.00

Baby Back Ribs

$18.00

Chicharron de Cerdo

$16.00

Pinchos de Cerdo

$15.00

SEAFOOD

Lobster

$28.00

Shrimp

$18.00

Red Snapper

$22.00

Octopus

$24.00

Conch

$26.00

Swordfish

$24.00

Haddock

$20.00

Salmon

$26.00

CHICKEN

Pollo Asado

$16.00

Pechuga Rellena

$17.00

Alitas de Pollo

$16.00

Pinchos de Pollo

$15.00

Pechuga al Ajillo

$17.00

Chicharrón De Pollo

$12.00

Pechuga a la Plancha

$17.00

Pechuga Milanesa

$17.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

SIDES

SD White Rice

$4.00

SD Yellow Rice

$5.00

SD Pastele de Pollo

$7.00

SD Tostones

$5.00

SD Yuca Fritas

$5.00

SD Mofongo

$8.00

SD Papas Fritas

$4.00

SD Papas Majadas

$7.00

DESSERTS

Queso Flan

$7.00

Vanilla Flan

$7.00

Calabaza Flan

$7.00

Chocolate Cake Avalanche

$9.00

Almond Cake

$8.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Tres Leche

$7.00

Quesitos

$6.00Out of stock

KIDS

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

JUICES

Tamarindo

$6.00

Naranja

$6.00

Ajonjolí

$6.00

Parcha

$6.00

Acerola

$6.00

Toronja

$6.00

Mango

$6.00Out of stock

Mavi

$6.00

Limonada

$6.00

Water

$2.00

SODAS

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

FROZEN DRINKS

Pina Colada

$9.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00

Papaya

$9.00

Watermelon

$9.00

Kiwi

$9.00

Strawberry Banana

$9.00

Frozen Virgin Mojito

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

27 Airport Road, Fitchburg, MA 01420

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

