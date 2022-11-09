Melao by Munchies 27 Airport Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
27 Airport Road, Fitchburg, MA 01420
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Fay Club - 658 Main Street, Fitchburg, MA
4.6 • 50
658 Main Street Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fitchburg
More near Fitchburg