Melbourne Biergarten
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
The best German restaurant located in Downtown Melbourne, Florida. Offering both a family-friendly dining experience during the day, as well as nightlife at sunset. Our restaurant offers authentic German cuisine, a vast selection of beer and wine, a full bar, and live entertainment on the weekends.
Location
924 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL 32901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza - Melbourne
No Reviews
635 E New Haven Ave, Suite 101 Melbourne, FL 32901
View restaurant