Melbourne Biergarten

924 East New Haven Avenue

Melbourne, FL 32901

Popular Items

Wienerschnitzel
Giant Pretzel
Jagerschnitzel

Starters

Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$10.00

Fresh baked pretzel served with mustard dipping sauce and cheese dip

Frits and Cheese

Frits and Cheese

$8.00

Frits topped with house-made bier cheese and bacon

Baked Brie

Baked Brie

$15.00

Fresh French Brie, topped witha cranberry-maple nut medley

Kartoffelpuffer

Kartoffelpuffer

$8.00

Three potato panckaes served with apple sauce and sour cream

Flammkuchen

Flammkuchen

$12.00

German flatbread with sour cream, white onions and bacon

Tomato Mozzarella

Tomato Mozzarella

$10.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, topped with a balsamic vinaigrette, basil and olive oil

Pickle Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Turkey Leg

$15.00

Schnitzel

Wienerschnitzel

Wienerschnitzel

$18.00

Breaded pork tenderloin, topped with lemon slices. served with German potato salad.

Jagerschnitzel

Jagerschnitzel

$18.00

Breaded pork tenderloin, topped with a mushroom sauce. Served with Spaetzle

Huhnerschnitzel

Huhnerschnitzel

$17.00

Breaded Chicken breast. served with German potato salad.

Zigeuner Schnitzel

Zigeuner Schnitzel

$18.00

Breaded pork, topped with our zigeuner sauce, served with spaetzle

Sausage

Suasage Platter

Suasage Platter

$18.00

Weisswurst, bratwurst, knackwurst, and a German hot dog served with sauerkraut, and sweet and spicy mustard

Bratwurst Roll

Bratwurst Roll

$12.00

Served on a roll, topped with our zigeuner sauce and served with frits

Currywurst Roll

Currywurst Roll

$11.00

Sausage topped with our house curry ketchup on a roll, served with frits

Beyond Sausage Roll

Beyond Sausage Roll

$12.00

Beyond vegetarian sausage on a roll topped with vegetarian zigeuner sauce. Served with frits

Bratwurst & Sauerkraut

Bratwurst & Sauerkraut

$11.00

Served on a roll, topped with sauerkraut. served with frits

Weisswurst

Weisswurst

$10.00

Traditional bavarian white sausage, served with sauerkraut and sweet and spicy mustard

Knockwurst

$6.00

Entrees

Sauerbraten

Sauerbraten

$24.00Out of stock

Beef marinated in red wind, topped with a red wine gravy, served with spaetzle and red cabbage

Schweinshaxe

Schweinshaxe

$24.00

Slow simmered pork shank, served with sauerkraut, spaetzle and red cabbage.

Kohl Rouladen

Kohl Rouladen

$17.00

Ground beef and pork wrapped with cabbage, topped with bacon. Served with mahsed potatoes and gravy

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$17.00Out of stock

Breaded and fried fish fillet, served with frits

Brathendl

Brathendl

$19.00

Half Chicken slow roasted and flash fried, served with mashed potatoes and gravy

Hackbraten

Hackbraten

$16.00

German Style meatloaf, served with potato salad

Rinder Beef Rouladen

Rinder Beef Rouladen

$22.00

Beef stuffed with bacon, caramelized onions, pickles and carrots, served with mashed potatoes and seasoned vegetables

Berliner Currywurst

Berliner Currywurst

$15.00

Traditional German Sausage smothered in tomato curry ketchup, served with frits

Salad

Summer Leaf Salad

Summer Leaf Salad

$9.00

Mixed baby greens, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, oranges served with citrus vinaigrette.

Summer Leaf Salad with Chicken

Summer Leaf Salad with Chicken

$13.00

Mixed baby greens, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, oranges served with citrus vinaigrette. Topped with grilled chicken.

Schnitzel Salad

Schnitzel Salad

$15.00

Mixed baby greens topped with our pork schnitzel, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and blue cheese dressing

Chicken Schnitzel Salad

Chicken Schnitzel Salad

$15.00

Mixed baby greens topped with our chicken schnitzel, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and blue cheese dressing

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Spinach with cucumbers, tomatoes, cranberries, roasted almonds and blue cheese with balsamic vinaigrette.

Handhelds

Haus Burger

Haus Burger

$16.00

1/2 Lb patty topped with half a bratwurst, potato pancake, a freid egg and american cheese

Oma's Hangover Burger

Oma's Hangover Burger

$15.00

8oz burger topped with american cheese, a fried egg, mayo, and our homemade curry ketchup

Reuben Burger

Reuben Burger

$16.00

Burger topped with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and thousand island dressing

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$14.00

Beyond burger patty topped with our vegetarian zigeuner sauce

Jager-Burger

Jager-Burger

$14.00

8oz Patty topped with swiss cheese, and our Jager sauce

American Burger

American Burger

$13.00

8oz Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and american cheese

Gypsy Burger

Gypsy Burger

$14.00

8oz burger topped with cheese and our zigeuner sauce

Schnitzel Sandwich

Schnitzel Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded pork tenderloin, topped with red cabbage, lettuce and our sweet and spicy mustard

Chicken Shcnitzel Sandwich

Chicken Shcnitzel Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded chicken breast, topped with Jager sauce, and Swiss cheese

Dessert

Apple Strudel

$5.00
Black Forest Cake

Black Forest Cake

$6.00
Triple Layer Chocolate Fudge Cake

Triple Layer Chocolate Fudge Cake

$6.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.00Out of stock
German Chocolate Cake

German Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Cherry Strudel

$5.00

Sides

Frits

Frits

$4.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00
Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut

$4.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00
German Potato Salad

German Potato Salad

$4.00
Spaetzle

Spaetzle

$4.00
Seasonal Vegetables

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00
Red Cabbage

Red Cabbage

$4.00

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Gypsy Sauce

$2.00

Jager Sauce

$2.00

Brown Gravy

$0.50

Side Brat Bun

$1.00

Side Burger Buns

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids German Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
The best German restaurant located in Downtown Melbourne, Florida. Offering both a family-friendly dining experience during the day, as well as nightlife at sunset. Our restaurant offers authentic German cuisine, a vast selection of beer and wine, a full bar, and live entertainment on the weekends.

924 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL 32901

