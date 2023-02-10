Restaurant header imageView gallery

Meldrum's Restaurant

2144 S Wales Ave

Massillon, OH 44646

Morning Specials

Bacon HF Egg & Toast Mini

$5.75

Mini Breakfast- An Egg made to order, Bacon, Home Fries and Toast

Links HF Egg & Toast Mini

$5.75

Mini Breakfast- An Egg made to order, Sausage Links, Home Fries and Toast

Pancake/Egg/Meat

$5.75

Our Buttermilk Pancake, an Egg made to order and your choice of Bacon, Sausage, or Ham.

French Toast/Egg/Meat

$5.75

French Toast, an Egg made to order and your choice of Bacon, Sausage, or Ham.

Sausage Gravy Biscuit & HF

$5.75

House made Sausage Gravy on a Grilled Buttermilk Biscuit.

Breakfast Burrito HF (1)

Breakfast Burrito HF (1)

$5.75

A flour tortilla with your choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage, Scrambled Egg, Onions, Shredded Cheddar, Salsa & Sour Cream.

Breakfast Favorites

T's Breakfast Sandwich

T's Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Your choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham or Chicken with Made to Order Egg and Cheese on a toasted English Muffin or Croissant.

BLT Sandwich

$6.00

Toasted Sour Dough with Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato slices.

Cup Sausage Gravy with 1 Biscuit

$5.00

House made Sausage Gravy on a grilled Buttermilk Biscuit.

Cup Sausage Gravy with 2 Biscuits

$5.75

House made Sausage Gravy on 2 grilled Buttermilk Biscuits.

2 Eggs/Biscuit & Gravy

$7.75

Two Eggs made to order, Grilled Buttermilk Biscuit with house made Sausage Gravy.

2 Eggs/Biscuits & Gravy , Home fries & 2 Links

$9.00

Two Eggs made to order, Grilled Buttermilk Biscuit topped with house made Sausage Gravy, Home Fries & 2 Sausage Links.

Pancakes & Waffles

1 Blue Pancake

$4.50

Our Buttermilk Pancake with fresh Blueberries stirred in on the griddle.

1 Choc Chip Pancake

$4.50

Our Buttermilk Pancake with Hershey's Chocolate Chips stirred in on the griddle.

1 Pancake

1 Pancake

$3.75

Our Buttermilk Pancake, grilled golden brown.

1 Texas FT

$3.75

1 Thick slice of Texas Toast, sprinkled with Powdered Sugar.

1 WW Pancake

$4.00

Whole Wheat Pancake, grilled to a golden brown.

2 Blue Pancakes

$7.00

Two of our Buttermilk Pancakes with fresh Blueberries stirred in on the griddle.

2 Choc Chip Pancake

$7.00

Two of our Buttermilk Pancakes with Hershey's Chocolate Chips stirred in on the griddle.

2 Pancakes

2 Pancakes

$6.00

Two of our Buttermilk Pancakes grilled golden brown.

2 Texas FT

$6.00

2 Thick slices of Texas Toast, sprinkled with Powdered Sugar.

3 Blue Pancake

$8.50

Three of our Buttermilk Pancakes with fresh Blueberries stirred in on the griddle.

3 Choc Chip Pancake

$8.50

Three of our Buttermilk Pancakes with Hershey's Chocolate Chips stirred in on the griddle.

3 Pancakes

3 Pancakes

$7.00

Three of our Buttermilk Pancakes grilled golden brown.

3 Texas FT

$7.50

3 Thick slices of Texas Toast, sprinkled with Powdered Sugar.

Banana Pecan Waffle

$9.25

Our Belgian Waffle with Heggy's toasted pecans baked in, topped with sliced banana and whipped cream.

Blueberry Waffle

$9.25

Our Belgian Waffle with fresh Blueberries baked in, topped whipped cream.

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$9.25

Our Belgian Waffle with Hershey's chocolate chips baked in, topped with whipped cream.

French Toast/Egg/Meat

French Toast/Egg/Meat

$8.00

1 Thick slice of Texas Toast, sprinkled with Powdered Sugar, an Egg made to order and your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham.

Full Belg Waffles

$8.00

Our Belgian Waffle with warm maple syrup and topped with whipped cream.

Half Belg Waffles

$6.50

Half of our Belgian Waffle with warm maple syrup and topped with whipped cream.

Strawberry Waffle

$9.25

Our Belgian Waffle topped with sliced strawberries and whipped cream.

Stuffed French Toast

$8.00

2 Thick slices of Texas Toast, stuffed with cream cheese filling & sliced strawberries sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Omelettes

Cheese omelette

$7.00

Three Eggs with your choice of cheese melted in the center.

CYO Omelette

$6.00

Western Omelette

$10.00

Three Eggs filled with ham, peppers, onions and shredded cheddar.

Veggie Omlette

$9.00

Three eggs, Egg Beaters or Egg Whites filled with your choice of 4 vegetables.

Avocado Omelette

$8.50

Three Eggs filled with avocado and three additional vegetable options.

Pebble Beach Omelette

$9.00

Three Eggs filled with diced bacon, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, red onion, & chicken topped with sour cream & salsa.

Broken Eggs

2 Eggs/Toast

$6.00

Two Eggs, made to order with your choice of toast.

Eggs and Homefries

$7.00

Tow Eggs made to order with house made Home Fries.

2 Eggs + Meat

$7.50

Two Eggs made to order with your choice of Bacon, Sausage, or Ham.

All American

All American

$9.50

Two Eggs made to order, four pieces of Bacon, Sausage Links or Ham, house made Home Fries, Toast with Jam and seasonal fruit dish.

Corn Beef Hash and Eggs

$8.50

The best Corned Beef in town! with Eggs made to order & toast with jam.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$9.00

Eggs made to order with your choice of Canadian Bacon, Sausage or Ham on a toasted English Muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce. With your choice of seasonal fruit or house made Home Fries.

Country Skillet

$8.75

Scrambled Eggs, your choice of breakfast meat, onions and cheddar cheese, smothered with house made Sausage Gravy. Served with Toast & jam.

Early Morning

$9.00

Two Buttermilk Pancakes, a Belgian Waffle, or Two pieces of French Toast served with two Eggs made to order and your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham.

1/2 German Fries

1/2 German Fries

$7.00

Eggs scrambled with Home fries, diced ham, peppers, onions and a side of toast. 1/2 size portion

German Fries

German Fries

$9.00

Three Eggs scrambled with Home fries, diced ham, peppers, onions and a side of toast.

Whole Breakfast Burritos

Whole Breakfast Burritos

$8.75

Scrambled Eggs, onion, bacon or sausage, shredded cheddar in two flour tortillas, topped with salsa & sour cream

Country Fried Steak Breakfast

Country Fried Steak Breakfast

$10.00

Country Fried Steak with two Eggs made to order, house made Home Fries topped with Sausage Gravy.

Breakfast Sides

One Egg

$1.75

One Egg made to order.

Two Eggs

$3.00

Two Eggs made to order.

Side 3 Eggs

$4.00

Three Eggs made to order.

Homefries

$3.50

House made using real Idaho potatoes.

Toast and Preserves

$2.25

We use Smucker's Jellies & Jams!

Bacon 4 strips

$4.50

Sausage Links (4)

$4.50

Sausage Patty

$4.50

Grilled Ham

$4.50

Corned Beef Hash

$4.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.50

Sausage Gravy Dish

$3.50

Cup Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Bacon 2 strips

$2.50

Sausage Links (2)

$2.50

2 Turkey Bacon Strips

$2.50

2 Turkey Sausage Links

$2.50

4 Slices Turkey Bacon

$4.50

4 Turkey Links

$4.50

Buttermilk Biscuit (2)

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

English Muffin

$3.00

Fruit Dish

$5.00

A seasonal selection of fresh fruits.

Kid's Breakfast

Kid's Breakfast-Egg/Toast/Meat

$4.50

One Egg made to order, 2 pieces of Bacon or Sausage Links.

Kid's -French Toast Sticks & Meat

$4.50

4 French Toast Sticks, 2 pieces of Bacon or Sausage Links.

Kid's-Silver Dollar Pancake

$5.00

3 Silver Dollar Pancakes with a Scrambled Egg and Strip of Bacon.

Healthy

Banana

$1.00

Fresh Fruit-Bowl

$5.00

Seasonal fresh fruit.

Quaker Oatmeal

$4.00

Oatmeal Breakfast

$6.50

Quaker Oats and your choice of toast or a buttermilk biscuit.

Raisins

$1.00

Yogurt

$2.75

Greek style yogurt, flavor selections vary

Yogurt Granola Bowl

$6.50

Greek style yogurt (flavor selection varies) with crunchy granola & seasonal fresh fruit.

Blueberries

$2.00

Sm Dish Strawberries

$2.00

Appetizers

1 Piece Fish

$3.00

Hand dipped Fish fried to perfection.

3 Chicken Tenders

$6.50

House Made Chicken Tenders, 3 pieces

4 Chicken Tenders

$8.00

House Made Chicken Tenders, 4 pieces

Apple Sauce

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.50

House Made with bacon bits.

Batter Dipped Mushrooms

$6.00

Fresh Mushrooms hand dipped in our specialty batter!

Batter Dippped Onion Rings

Batter Dippped Onion Rings

$6.00

Colossal Onion Rings hand dipped in our specialty batter!

Brocolli

$4.00

Buffalo Tenders

$8.00

House Made Chicken Tenders tossed with Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Wings Large

$13.00

Wings with your choice of Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan Sauce. 12 pieces

Buffalo Wings Small

$6.50

Wings with your choice of Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan Sauce. 5 pieces

Cheese Curds

$6.00

Chicken Nuggets with Dip

$5.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

House Made Tater Tots

$6.50

Large Fries

$4.25

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.50

Macaroni & Cheese Bake

$4.00

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.50

Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese Dip

$6.00

Small Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Crab Rangoons

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Sandwiches

Amish Grilled Ham Sandwich

$9.00

Bac & Tom Grill Cheese

$9.00

Beer Batter Fish Sandwich

$9.50

BLT

$9.00

Bologna

$8.50

Chicken BLT Club Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Chicken Salad Melt

$8.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Corned Beef Rueben

$12.00

Country Club

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Fish Sand

$9.50

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$9.50

Jalapeno Chicken Breast Sand

$10.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Sloppy Joe

$6.25

Tuna Melt

$8.50

Turkey Breast Melt

$8.50

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$8.00

Turkey Reuben

$12.00

Tuna Salad

$8.00

Burgers

1/3 lb Original Single

$7.00

1/3 lb Famous Cheeseburger

$8.00

1/3 lb Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.50

1/3 lb Bacon Mushroom Burger

$8.75

1/3 lb Frisco Patty Melt

$8.50

1/3 lb Jalapeno Burger

$8.50

1/3 lb Memphis BBQ Burger

$8.00

1/3 lb Mushroom Burger

$8.50

1/3 lb Impossible Burger

$8.50

10 oz T Burger Supreme

$9.00

1/3 lb Double Cheese Burger

$13.50

1/3 lb Double Bacon Double Cheese

$14.50

Bacon & Mushroom Burger 1/2 lb

$11.75

Original Single 1/2 lb

$9.25

Famous Cheeseburger 1/2 lb

$10.00

Bacon Cheeseburger 1/2 lb

$11.50

Frisco Patty Melt 1/2 lb

$11.50

Jalapeno Burger 1/2 lb

$11.50

Mushroom Burger 1/2 lb

$11.50

Impossible Burger 1/2 lb

$12.00

Cheeseburger & Fry $6 Special

$6.00

Burger No Bun

$5.00

Hot Dogs

06" Stadium Dog

$3.00

06" Coney Dog

$4.00

06" Texas Tommy Dog

$5.00

06" Killer Dog

$8.00

12" Stadium Dog

$4.25

12" Coney Dog

$5.50

12" Texas Tommy Dog

$6.50

12" Killer Dog

$10.00

12" Sauerkraut Dog

$5.00

Soups & Salads

Cup-Broccoli Cheese

$5.25

Cup-Chicken Noodle

$5.25

Cup-Ham & Bean

$5.25

Cup-Chili

$5.25

Cup-Soup of Day

$5.25

Cup-Veggie

$5.25

Bowl-Brocoli Cheese

$5.75

Bowl-Chicken Noodle

$5.75

Bowl-Ham & Bean

$5.75

Bowl-Chili

$5.75

Bowl-Veggie

$5.75

Bowl-Soup of Day

$5.75

Quart of Soup

$10.00

House Salad

$4.50

Choose 2

$8.00

Choose 3

$9.00

1/2 California Salad (1/2)

$9.50

1/2 Chef Salad

$9.00

1/2 Grill Chicken Salad (1/2)

$9.00

California Salad

$12.50

Chefs Salad

$11.00

Grill Chicken Salad

$11.00

Pecan Chicken Plate

$8.00

Tuna Salad Fruit Plate

$8.00

South Beach Burger T salad

$9.00

Parfait Yogurt & Granola

$5.75

Combos

Pick 2

$8.00

Pick 3

$9.50

Kids Pick 2

$5.00

Kids Pick 3

$6.00

Baskets

Chicken Buffalo Tender Basket

$12.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

Fish & Chips Basket

$12.00

Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Dinners

1/2 Chicken & Waffle

$9.00

Baked Chop Dinner

$12.00

Chicken & Waffle

$10.50

Chicken Dinner

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Country Fried Steak

$12.00

Fish Dinner

$14.00

Liver and Onions

$11.00

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$12.00

Smothered Chicken

$11.00

Spaghetti Dinner

$9.00

Steak Skillet

$12.00

Swiss Steak Dinner

$12.00Out of stock

Tuna Casserole

$8.00

Reorder Spaghetti

Penne Pasta W/2 Meatballs & 1 Garlic Bread

$8.00

ReOrder Fish

All You Can Eat

AYCE Fish

$15.00

AYCE Spaghetti

$9.00

ReOrder Fish

Reorder Spaghetti

Kids

Kid's Sundaes

$3.00

Kids Choose 2

$5.00

Kids Choose 3

$6.00

Kids Ice Cream

$3.00

Open Food Add On

Add Pecans

$0.75

Add Bacon 2 pieces

$3.50

Add 2 Sausage Links

$3.50

Add Bacon 4 pieces

$4.50

Add Banana & Pecans

$1.50

Add Blueberries

$2.00

Add Chocolate Chips

$0.75

Add Crispy Chicken

$3.50

Add Grilled Chicken

$3.50

Add Homefries

$3.00

Add Sausage

$4.50

Add Strawberries

$2.00

Ala Mode

$2.00

American

$0.50

Avocado

$1.50

Baby Spinach

$1.00

Bacon

$2.00

Banana Peppers

$1.00

Broccoli

$1.00

Cashews

$0.75

Cheddar

$1.00

Chicken

$2.00

Chili

$1.00

Coney Sauce

$1.50

Croissant

$3.00

Egg

$1.75

Egg Beaters

$1.75

Extra American

$0.50

Extra Bacon

$2.00

Extra Cheddar

$1.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Egg

$1.75

Extra Grld Green Peppers

$0.50

Feta

$1.00

Green Peppers

$1.00

Grilled Green Peppers

$1.00

Grilled Hot Peppers

$1.00

Ham

$2.00

Hot Peppers

$1.00

Jack

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Kraut

$1.00

Less One Egg

Make it A Platter

$3.00

Mozzarella

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Onions

$1.00

Pepperjack Cheese

$1.00

Peppers

$1.00

Provolone

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Sauerkraut

$1.00

sausage

$2.00

Strawberry

$0.50

Sub Cup Of Soup

$3.00

Sub Fries

$3.00

Sub Fruit Cup

$3.00

Sub Plant Burger

$2.00

Sub Salad

$3.00

Sweet potato fries

$3.00

Swiss

$1.00

The Works

$1.00

Tomatoes

$0.50

Turkey

$2.00

Velvetta

$1.00

Appetizer Special

Bavarian Pretzel Beer cheese

$9.00

Cheese Curds

$6.50

Snacks

Buckeye Cookie

$0.50

Cookie $2.50

$2.50

Cutouts

$3.00

Peppermint Patty One

$0.50

Peppermint Patty Two

$0.75

Potato Chips

$1.00

Dessert Special

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$6.00

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$7.00

Troyers Cheesecake

$5.00

Pies & Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Pumpkin bars

$4.00

Slice of 2.00

$2.00

Slice of Cream Pie

$4.25

Slice of Fruit Pie

$4.25

Slice Pecan Pie

$4.25

Slice Strawberry Pie

$4.25

Whole Fruit Pie

$9.00

Whole Pecan Pie

$9.50

Ice Cream

Small Dish of Ice Cream

$3.50

Small Cone of Ice Cream

$3.50

Small CYO Sundae

$4.00

Large Dish of Ice Cream

$4.50

Large Cone of Ice Cream

$4.50

LG CYO Sundae

$5.25

Big Tom Sundae

$5.50

Turtle Pecan Sundae

$5.50

Brownie Sundae

$4.50

Fudge Pecan Sundae

$4.50

Three Banana Split (3 scoops)

$6.00

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$4.50

Quart if Ice Cream

$9.00

Floats

Rootbeer Float

$4.50

Milkshakes

Malt Shake

$4.80

Milk Shake

$4.50

Beverages - Large

Large Drink TO GO

$2.75

Large Choc Milk

$3.40

Large Flavor Pop

$3.25

Large Flavored Drink to Go

$3.25

Large Iced Tea

$2.75

Large Milk

$3.40

Large Orange Juice

$3.40

Large Peach Tea

$2.75

Large POP

$2.75

Squeezed Lemonade

$3.25

Large Apple Juice

$3.25

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Large V8 Juice

$3.25

Large Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Beverages - Small

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.40

Small Milk

$2.40

Small Orange Juice

$2.40

Small Apple

$2.40

Small Cranberry

$2.40

Small V-8

$2.40

Sm Pop

$2.25

Beverages - Hot

French Vanilla Cappucino

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Mug of coffee

$2.75

Mug of Coffee To Go

$1.75

Pot of Hot Tea

$2.75

Coffee Cold

Iced Coffee 16 Oz

$2.70
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Local family owned diner. Owned by Tom and Carol Meldrum for over 50 years, now owned by their niece. Choose from lots of food & drink options. Dine in or take away available! Conveniently located right on Wales Ave NW. Come in and enjoy!

2144 S Wales Ave, Massillon, OH 44646

