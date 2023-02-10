Meldrum's Restaurant
2144 S Wales Ave
Massillon, OH 44646
Morning Specials
Bacon HF Egg & Toast Mini
Mini Breakfast- An Egg made to order, Bacon, Home Fries and Toast
Links HF Egg & Toast Mini
Mini Breakfast- An Egg made to order, Sausage Links, Home Fries and Toast
Pancake/Egg/Meat
Our Buttermilk Pancake, an Egg made to order and your choice of Bacon, Sausage, or Ham.
French Toast/Egg/Meat
French Toast, an Egg made to order and your choice of Bacon, Sausage, or Ham.
Sausage Gravy Biscuit & HF
House made Sausage Gravy on a Grilled Buttermilk Biscuit.
Breakfast Burrito HF (1)
A flour tortilla with your choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage, Scrambled Egg, Onions, Shredded Cheddar, Salsa & Sour Cream.
Breakfast Favorites
T's Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham or Chicken with Made to Order Egg and Cheese on a toasted English Muffin or Croissant.
BLT Sandwich
Toasted Sour Dough with Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato slices.
Cup Sausage Gravy with 1 Biscuit
House made Sausage Gravy on a grilled Buttermilk Biscuit.
Cup Sausage Gravy with 2 Biscuits
House made Sausage Gravy on 2 grilled Buttermilk Biscuits.
2 Eggs/Biscuit & Gravy
Two Eggs made to order, Grilled Buttermilk Biscuit with house made Sausage Gravy.
2 Eggs/Biscuits & Gravy , Home fries & 2 Links
Two Eggs made to order, Grilled Buttermilk Biscuit topped with house made Sausage Gravy, Home Fries & 2 Sausage Links.
Pancakes & Waffles
1 Blue Pancake
Our Buttermilk Pancake with fresh Blueberries stirred in on the griddle.
1 Choc Chip Pancake
Our Buttermilk Pancake with Hershey's Chocolate Chips stirred in on the griddle.
1 Pancake
Our Buttermilk Pancake, grilled golden brown.
1 Texas FT
1 Thick slice of Texas Toast, sprinkled with Powdered Sugar.
1 WW Pancake
Whole Wheat Pancake, grilled to a golden brown.
2 Blue Pancakes
Two of our Buttermilk Pancakes with fresh Blueberries stirred in on the griddle.
2 Choc Chip Pancake
Two of our Buttermilk Pancakes with Hershey's Chocolate Chips stirred in on the griddle.
2 Pancakes
Two of our Buttermilk Pancakes grilled golden brown.
2 Texas FT
2 Thick slices of Texas Toast, sprinkled with Powdered Sugar.
3 Blue Pancake
Three of our Buttermilk Pancakes with fresh Blueberries stirred in on the griddle.
3 Choc Chip Pancake
Three of our Buttermilk Pancakes with Hershey's Chocolate Chips stirred in on the griddle.
3 Pancakes
Three of our Buttermilk Pancakes grilled golden brown.
3 Texas FT
3 Thick slices of Texas Toast, sprinkled with Powdered Sugar.
Banana Pecan Waffle
Our Belgian Waffle with Heggy's toasted pecans baked in, topped with sliced banana and whipped cream.
Blueberry Waffle
Our Belgian Waffle with fresh Blueberries baked in, topped whipped cream.
Chocolate Chip Waffle
Our Belgian Waffle with Hershey's chocolate chips baked in, topped with whipped cream.
French Toast/Egg/Meat
1 Thick slice of Texas Toast, sprinkled with Powdered Sugar, an Egg made to order and your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham.
Full Belg Waffles
Our Belgian Waffle with warm maple syrup and topped with whipped cream.
Half Belg Waffles
Half of our Belgian Waffle with warm maple syrup and topped with whipped cream.
Strawberry Waffle
Our Belgian Waffle topped with sliced strawberries and whipped cream.
Stuffed French Toast
2 Thick slices of Texas Toast, stuffed with cream cheese filling & sliced strawberries sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Omelettes
Cheese omelette
Three Eggs with your choice of cheese melted in the center.
CYO Omelette
Western Omelette
Three Eggs filled with ham, peppers, onions and shredded cheddar.
Veggie Omlette
Three eggs, Egg Beaters or Egg Whites filled with your choice of 4 vegetables.
Avocado Omelette
Three Eggs filled with avocado and three additional vegetable options.
Pebble Beach Omelette
Three Eggs filled with diced bacon, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, red onion, & chicken topped with sour cream & salsa.
Broken Eggs
2 Eggs/Toast
Two Eggs, made to order with your choice of toast.
Eggs and Homefries
Tow Eggs made to order with house made Home Fries.
2 Eggs + Meat
Two Eggs made to order with your choice of Bacon, Sausage, or Ham.
All American
Two Eggs made to order, four pieces of Bacon, Sausage Links or Ham, house made Home Fries, Toast with Jam and seasonal fruit dish.
Corn Beef Hash and Eggs
The best Corned Beef in town! with Eggs made to order & toast with jam.
Eggs Benedict
Eggs made to order with your choice of Canadian Bacon, Sausage or Ham on a toasted English Muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce. With your choice of seasonal fruit or house made Home Fries.
Country Skillet
Scrambled Eggs, your choice of breakfast meat, onions and cheddar cheese, smothered with house made Sausage Gravy. Served with Toast & jam.
Early Morning
Two Buttermilk Pancakes, a Belgian Waffle, or Two pieces of French Toast served with two Eggs made to order and your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham.
1/2 German Fries
Eggs scrambled with Home fries, diced ham, peppers, onions and a side of toast. 1/2 size portion
German Fries
Three Eggs scrambled with Home fries, diced ham, peppers, onions and a side of toast.
Whole Breakfast Burritos
Scrambled Eggs, onion, bacon or sausage, shredded cheddar in two flour tortillas, topped with salsa & sour cream
Country Fried Steak Breakfast
Country Fried Steak with two Eggs made to order, house made Home Fries topped with Sausage Gravy.
Breakfast Sides
One Egg
One Egg made to order.
Two Eggs
Two Eggs made to order.
Side 3 Eggs
Three Eggs made to order.
Homefries
House made using real Idaho potatoes.
Toast and Preserves
We use Smucker's Jellies & Jams!
Bacon 4 strips
Sausage Links (4)
Sausage Patty
Grilled Ham
Corned Beef Hash
Grilled Chicken Breast
Sausage Gravy Dish
Cup Sausage Gravy
Bacon 2 strips
Sausage Links (2)
2 Turkey Bacon Strips
2 Turkey Sausage Links
4 Slices Turkey Bacon
4 Turkey Links
Buttermilk Biscuit (2)
Cinnamon Roll
English Muffin
Fruit Dish
A seasonal selection of fresh fruits.
Kid's Breakfast
Healthy
Banana
Fresh Fruit-Bowl
Seasonal fresh fruit.
Quaker Oatmeal
Oatmeal Breakfast
Quaker Oats and your choice of toast or a buttermilk biscuit.
Raisins
Yogurt
Greek style yogurt, flavor selections vary
Yogurt Granola Bowl
Greek style yogurt (flavor selection varies) with crunchy granola & seasonal fresh fruit.
Blueberries
Sm Dish Strawberries
Appetizers
1 Piece Fish
Hand dipped Fish fried to perfection.
3 Chicken Tenders
House Made Chicken Tenders, 3 pieces
4 Chicken Tenders
House Made Chicken Tenders, 4 pieces
Apple Sauce
Baked Beans
House Made with bacon bits.
Batter Dipped Mushrooms
Fresh Mushrooms hand dipped in our specialty batter!
Batter Dippped Onion Rings
Colossal Onion Rings hand dipped in our specialty batter!
Brocolli
Buffalo Tenders
House Made Chicken Tenders tossed with Buffalo Sauce
Buffalo Wings Large
Wings with your choice of Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan Sauce. 12 pieces
Buffalo Wings Small
Wings with your choice of Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan Sauce. 5 pieces
Cheese Curds
Chicken Nuggets with Dip
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
House Made Tater Tots
Large Fries
Loaded Fries
Mac & Cheese Bites
Macaroni & Cheese Bake
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese Dip
Small Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Crab Rangoons
Brussel Sprouts
Sandwiches
Amish Grilled Ham Sandwich
Bac & Tom Grill Cheese
Beer Batter Fish Sandwich
BLT
Bologna
Chicken BLT Club Wrap
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Chicken Philly
Chicken Salad Melt
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Corned Beef Rueben
Country Club
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled Fish Sand
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Jalapeno Chicken Breast Sand
Philly Cheesesteak
Sloppy Joe
Tuna Melt
Turkey Breast Melt
Turkey Breast Sandwich
Turkey Reuben
Tuna Salad
Burgers
1/3 lb Original Single
1/3 lb Famous Cheeseburger
1/3 lb Bacon Cheeseburger
1/3 lb Bacon Mushroom Burger
1/3 lb Frisco Patty Melt
1/3 lb Jalapeno Burger
1/3 lb Memphis BBQ Burger
1/3 lb Mushroom Burger
1/3 lb Impossible Burger
10 oz T Burger Supreme
1/3 lb Double Cheese Burger
1/3 lb Double Bacon Double Cheese
Bacon & Mushroom Burger 1/2 lb
Original Single 1/2 lb
Famous Cheeseburger 1/2 lb
Bacon Cheeseburger 1/2 lb
Frisco Patty Melt 1/2 lb
Jalapeno Burger 1/2 lb
Mushroom Burger 1/2 lb
Impossible Burger 1/2 lb
Cheeseburger & Fry $6 Special
Burger No Bun
Hot Dogs
Soups & Salads
Cup-Broccoli Cheese
Cup-Chicken Noodle
Cup-Ham & Bean
Cup-Chili
Cup-Soup of Day
Cup-Veggie
Bowl-Brocoli Cheese
Bowl-Chicken Noodle
Bowl-Ham & Bean
Bowl-Chili
Bowl-Veggie
Bowl-Soup of Day
Quart of Soup
House Salad
Choose 2
Choose 3
1/2 California Salad (1/2)
1/2 Chef Salad
1/2 Grill Chicken Salad (1/2)
California Salad
Chefs Salad
Grill Chicken Salad
Pecan Chicken Plate
Tuna Salad Fruit Plate
South Beach Burger T salad
Parfait Yogurt & Granola
Baskets
Dinners
1/2 Chicken & Waffle
Baked Chop Dinner
Chicken & Waffle
Chicken Dinner
Chicken Quesadilla
Country Fried Steak
Fish Dinner
Liver and Onions
Mac & Cheese Bowl
Smothered Chicken
Spaghetti Dinner
Steak Skillet
Swiss Steak Dinner
Tuna Casserole
Reorder Spaghetti
Penne Pasta W/2 Meatballs & 1 Garlic Bread
ReOrder Fish
Open Food Add On
Add Pecans
Add Bacon 2 pieces
Add 2 Sausage Links
Add Bacon 4 pieces
Add Banana & Pecans
Add Blueberries
Add Chocolate Chips
Add Crispy Chicken
Add Grilled Chicken
Add Homefries
Add Sausage
Add Strawberries
Ala Mode
American
Avocado
Baby Spinach
Bacon
Banana Peppers
Broccoli
Cashews
Cheddar
Chicken
Chili
Coney Sauce
Croissant
Egg
Egg Beaters
Extra American
Extra Bacon
Extra Cheddar
Extra Cheese
Extra Egg
Extra Grld Green Peppers
Extra Tomato
Feta
Green Peppers
Grilled Green Peppers
Grilled Hot Peppers
Ham
Hot Peppers
Jack
Jalapenos
Kraut
Less One Egg
Make it A Platter
Mozzarella
Mushrooms
Onions
Pepperjack Cheese
Peppers
Pretzel Bun
Provolone
Salsa
Sauerkraut
sausage
Strawberry
Sub Cup Of Soup
Sub Fries
Sub Fruit Cup
Sub Plant Burger
Sub Salad
Sweet potato fries
Swiss
The Works
Tomatoes
Turkey
Velvetta
Brown Gravy
Appetizer Special
Snacks
Pies & Desserts
Ice Cream
Small Dish of Ice Cream
Small Cone of Ice Cream
Small CYO Sundae
Large Dish of Ice Cream
Large Cone of Ice Cream
LG CYO Sundae
Big Tom Sundae
Turtle Pecan Sundae
Brownie Sundae
Fudge Pecan Sundae
Three Banana Split (3 scoops)
Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae
Quart if Ice Cream
Floats
Milkshakes
Beverages - Large
Beverages - Small
Beverages - Hot
Coffee Cold
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Local family owned diner. Owned by Tom and Carol Meldrum for over 50 years, now owned by their niece. Choose from lots of food & drink options. Dine in or take away available! Conveniently located right on Wales Ave NW. Come in and enjoy!
2144 S Wales Ave, Massillon, OH 44646