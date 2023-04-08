Restaurant header imageView gallery

Meli Café

review star

No reviews yet

1264 Amsterdam Avenue

New York, NY 10027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Open faced seasoned mashed avocado on Sourdough bread Option to add smoked salmon $5 or 2 eggs any style $5

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.50

Breakfast bowl

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, served with country potatoes toast, choice of bacon or sausage.

Breakfast sandwich

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, choice of bacon or sausage on a Brioche, croissant, white bread, whole wheat bread or hero

Croissant with protein

$8.00

Turkey, ham, chicken, and cheese Option to add smoked salmon $3 or eggs.

Crusted French Toast

$10.00

Egg White Omelet

$12.00

Goat cheese, spinach, and gruyere cheese Toast, sausage, or bacon

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Choice of ham, spinach, or smoked salmon

Meli Breakfast

$10.00

Two Eggs any style, Turkey Bacon, chicken Sausage

Oatmeal

$8.00

Served with raisins, cranberry, coconut, banana, and brown sugar.

Pancakes

$10.00

With syrup Option banana, blueberry, bacon, sausage, strawberry or plain

Sandwich

$7.00

Croissant with protein (ham or turkey) and cheese

Spanish scrambled eggs

$12.00

Red, green pepper, tomato salsa, jalapeños

Waffle

$8.00

Choice of 2 eggs +$3 or sausage or bacon +$3

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait

$8.00

Thick and creamy Yogurt with homemade granola top with fresh berries and strawberry

Yogurt parfait

$10.00

Freshly cut seasonal fruit with Homemade honey yogurt

Beverages

Small Beverages

SM Americano

$2.85

SM Cappuccino

$2.95

SM Chai Latte

$4.99

SM Cortado

$3.00

SM Espresso

$2.65

SM Hawaiian Latte

$4.99

SM Hazel French Latte

$4.99

SM Honey Ginseng Lemon

$4.99

SM Hot Chocolate

$2.50

SM Hot Regular Coffee

$2.00

SM Hot Teas

$2.50

SM Iced Americano

$3.15

SM Iced Cappuccino

$3.90

SM Iced Coffee

$3.25

SM Iced Cortado

$3.90

SM Iced Latte

$3.90

SM Iced Macchiato

$3.90

SM Iced Mocha

$3.90

SM Latte

$3.05

SM Lavender Latte

$4.99

SM Macchiato

$2.90

SM Matcha Latte

$4.99

SM Mocha

$3.50

SM Peach Black

$4.99

SM Pink Lore

$4.99

SM Smoothie

$6.50

SM Woodberry Hibiscus

$4.99

Large Beverages

LG Americano

$3.15

LG Cappuccino

$3.50

LG Chai Latte

$5.99

LG Cortado

$4.00

LG Espresso

$3.10

LG Hawaiian Latte

$5.99

LG Hazel French Latte

$5.99

LG Honey Ginseng Lemon

$5.99

LG Hot Chocolate

$3.50

LG Hot Regular Coffee

$3.00

LG Hot Teas

$3.50

LG Iced Americano

$4.00

LG Iced Cappuccino

$4.00

LG Iced Cortado

$4.00

LG Iced Latte

$4.00

LG Iced Macchiato

$4.00

LG Iced Mocha

$4.00

LG Latte

$4.05

LG Lavender Latte

$5.99

LG Macchiato

$3.50

LG Matcha Latte

$5.99

LG Mocha

$3.95

LG Peach Black

$5.99

LG Pink Lore

$5.99

LG Woodberry Hibiscus

$5.99

Smoothie

SM Smoothie

$6.50

LG Smoothie

$7.00

XL Smoothie

$8.50

Small Special Teas

JASMINE LEMON GRASS

$3.50

GREEN TEAS

$5.00

CHREEY BLOOSOME

$5.00

MANGO GREEN

$5.00

MANGO GREEN TEA

$5.00

MASSALA CHAI

$5.00

BLACK TEAS

$5.00

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$5.00

AFRICAN BREAKFAST

$5.00

SUMMER ROSE BLACK TEA

$5.00

HARBALTEAS

$5.00

LAVENDER ROSE ROOIBOS TEA

$5.00

MANILLA CHAI

$5.00

GINGER LEMON GRASS

$5.00

RASPBERRY LEMON MATE

$5.00

HAPPY BERRY TEA

$5.00

BUSH MAN SIZE

$5.00

GINGER TUMARIC

$5.00

MORINGA MINT

$5.00

Large Special Teas

AFRICAN BREAKFAST

$5.00

BLACK TEAS

$5.00

BUSH MAN SIZE

$5.00

CHREEY BLOOSOME

$5.00

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$5.00

GINGER LEMON GRASS

$5.00

GINGER TUMARIC

$5.00

GREEN TEAS

$5.00

HAPPY BERRY TEA

$5.00

HARBALTEAS

$5.00

LAVENDER ROSE ROOIBOS TEA

$5.00

MANGO GREEN

$5.00

MANGO GREEN TEA

$5.00

MANILLA CHAI

$5.00

MASSALA CHAI

$5.00

MORINGA MINT

$5.00

RASPBERRY LEMON MATE

$5.00

SUMMER ROSE BLACK TEA

$5.00

Water

Spring water

$1.50

Perrier

$2.25

Pelle

$2.25

Kombucha

$375.00

Pastries

Muffins

Corn Muffin

$2.75

Blueberries Muffins

$2.75

Chocolate Muffins

$2.75

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$2.75

Almond Croissant

$3.25

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00

Cookies

Chocolate chips

$0.75

Danish

Cheese Danish

$3.00

Apple Danish

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Meli Cafe is located at the heart of Morningside Heights in Upper side of Manhattan near Columbia University. We serve freshly squeezed juice, healthy quick breakfast, and healthy sandwiches! You can bring your friends and gather over coffee and juice!

Website

Location

1264 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10027

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Max SoHa
orange starNo Reviews
1274 Amsterdam Avenue New York, NY 10027
View restaurantnext
Massawa
orange starNo Reviews
1239 Amsterdam Avenue New York, NY 10027
View restaurantnext
314 - Pizza, Pasta & Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3143 Broadway Manhattan, NY 10027
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 1,210
700 W. 125th Street at 12th New York, NY 10027
View restaurantnext
Toast
orange starNo Reviews
3157 Broadway NY, NY 10027
View restaurantnext
Go! Go! Curry! Harlem
orange starNo Reviews
567 W. 125th Street New York, NY 10027
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston