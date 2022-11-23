Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Meli Cafe on Halsted

1,589 Reviews

$$

301 S Halsted St

Chicago, IL 60661

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Eggs

2 Eggs

$10.50

2 Eggs & Pork Saus

$14.50

2 Eggs & Chick Saus

$14.50

2 Eggs & Bacon

$14.50

2 Eggs & Steak

$25.95

3 Eggs, Toast & Potatoes

$12.50

Grain Patties & 3 Eggs

$16.50

Chicken Sausage & 3 Eggs

$16.50

Bacon & 3 Eggs

$16.50

Sausage & 3 Eggs

$16.50

Corned Beef Hash & 3 Eggs

$16.50

Skirt Steak & 3 Eggs

$26.95

G&G Sandwich

$7.00

Omelets

Veggie Omelette

$14.95

Chicken Omelet

$16.50

Spicy Flamenco

$16.50

Green Omelet

$14.50

Ocean Omelet

$17.50

Create Your Own Omelet

$14.50

Create Your Own Sandwich

$9.00

Breakfast Bowls

Mana Mou Bowl

$20.50

Down On The Farm Bowl

$16.95

Farmland Bowl

$14.50

Jalapeno Bowl

$16.50

Shaksouka

$15.00

Yuppie Bowl

$16.50

Emerald Isle

$16.50

Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$15.50

The Irish Benedict

$16.50

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Farmers Benedicts

$14.00

Salmon Benedict

$18.50

Salmon Benedict

$18.50

Bitcuits & Gravy

$10.50

Eye Openers

Lean& Mean

$15.50

Flat Bread

$15.00

Breakfast Tacos

$14.50

Breakfast Quesadilla

$16.00

Pancake Breakfast

$17.00

Breakfast Panini

$15.00

Vegan & Gluten-Free

Polenta Pancakes

$15.00

Vegan Pancakes

$15.00

Gluten Free F. T.

$15.00

Whole Wrap

$16.00

Tofu Scrambler

$15.00

Tango Stacker

$15.00

3-Grain Sliders

$14.50

Healthy Habits

Oatmeal

$7.00

Lg Greek Yogurt w/nuts

$8.00

Granola (Cereal)

$9.00

Lg Fruit Parfait

$8.50

Lox & Bagles

$17.00

Egg W Scrambler

$13.50

Fresh Fruit

$13.50

Baked Oatmeal

$8.00

Crepes

Cinammon Crepes

$14.00

Fresh Berries

$15.50

Cobbler Crepes

$15.50

Symphony Crepes

$16.00

Nutella Crepes

$14.50

Plain Crepes

$12.00

Lemon Curd

$15.00

Pancakes

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Maple Butter Pancakes

$14.00

Pancake Breakfast

$17.00

French Toast

Traditional French Toast

$11.50

Banana Bread French Toast

$15.00

Waffles

Plain Waffle

$12.00

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Salads

Meli Salad

$15.00

Salmon Salad

$18.00

Strawberry Salad

$15.00

Roasted Beet

$14.00

Tomato Avocado Salad

$13.00

Steak Salad

$19.95

Wraps

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Caprese Avocado Wrap

$13.50

Detox Wrap

$13.00

Goat Cheese Wrap

$14.50

No Name

$15.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

On Bread

The Meli Club

$15.00

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

House Burger

$15.00

Butter Milk Fried Sandwich

$15.00

Apple Turkey Panini

$15.00

Tomato Focaccia Panini

$15.00

Truffle Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Meatball Sandwich

$15.00

Lunch Menu

Soup Of The Day

$5.50

Veggie Pasta

$13.00

Chicken Kebob

$14.50

Skirt Steak Plate

$25.00

Steak Kebob

$15.50

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

Garlic Penne Pasta

$15.00

Chicken Kebob

$14.50

Sides

No Utensils

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$6.00

Corn Beef Hash

$5.50

Side Sausage Links

$5.50

Sausage Patties

$5.50

Chicken Cherry Sausage

$5.50

Smoked Ham

$5.50

Veggie 3 Grain Patties

$6.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Side Lox

$9.00

Side Toast

$3.00

cream cheese (side)

$1.00

English Muffiin

$4.00

bagel (side)

$3.50

bagel crm/cheese

$4.50

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

fries (side)

$4.50

strawberries (side)

$5.00

Side jalapeno slaw

$5.00

Side Berries

$7.50

Side Fruit

$6.00

Side broccoli

$3.00

Side avocado

$3.50

Side spinach

$3.50

asparagus (side)

$2.95

Side Sld tomato

$3.00

Side banana

$2.00

Side salsa

$0.75

peanut butter (side)

$1.00

nutella (side)

$1.75

granola (side)

$3.00

side F.T.

$8.00

side pancakes

$8.00

side special cakes

$9.00

Cheddar Grits

$4.00

Add 1 Egg

$2.00

Add 2 Eggs

$4.00

Add 3 Eggs

$5.50

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Sour Crm

$0.75

Side Yogurt

$4.50

Organic Greens

$6.00

Side Plain Crepes

$7.50

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.45

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$1.00

96oz Coffee

$35.00

Side Tatar Sauce

$1.00

Side Gravy

$4.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Regular Mayo

$0.50

Side Hollandish Sauce

$0.50

Side Pico De Gallo

$0.75

Retail/Marmalades

Seasonal marmalades

$6.95

ketchup

$4.50

granola

$6.95

12 oz maple syrup

$12.00

Organic Maple Syrup

$14.95

Greek Honey

$14.50

Agrotis Honey

$14.50

Sea Salt Small 150g

$8.55

Sea Salt Mill (Tall)

$8.95

Sea Salt Flakes

$8.55

Grape Must

$16.00

Tahini

$13.00

Tamato Sauce

$5.99

Assorted Peppers

$8.95

Little Bees

Kids Good Morning

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kid F.T

$8.00

Soup (bowl)

$5.50

Kid Chocolate Chip Cakes

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grub&Go

G&G Bagel Sandwich

$7.00

G&G Burrito

$7.00

G&G Muffin

$5.00

G&G Sandwich

$7.00

G&G Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.95

Decaf

$3.95

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.50

Cafe Mocha

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Frappe

$5.50

Cafe Fredo (Espresso)

$5.50

Cappucino Fredo

$5.50

Iced Americano

$4.50

Extra Short

$1.50

16oz Coffee

$3.95

Hot Americano

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Sp_The Winter Coctail

$5.00

Sp_ Cinnamon Honey Latte

$3.50

Coffee 12 Oz

$3.50

Handcrafted Juice Blends

Carrot

$5.50

Celery

$5.50

Skin Cleanser

$6.50

Ginger Splash

$6.50

Jump Start

$6.50

Fat Burner

$6.50

Rejuvenator

$6.50

Skin Hydrator

$6.50

Pure Gold

$6.50

Beet Blend

$6.50

Red Bliss

$6.50

Body Cleanser

$6.50

Green Envy

$6.50

Orange, Carrot, Honey

$5.50

OJ/Grapfr

$4.50

Carrot, Apple, Grapefruit

$5.00

OJ/Straw

$4.50

Orange, Banana, Strawberry, Honey

$5.00

Celery, Apple, Carrot

$5.00

Kiwi, Strawberry, Orange

$5.50

Mango, Orange, Kiwi, Honey

$5.50

Extra Fruit

$0.60

Sp Of The Day

$5.00

Wheat Grass

WG Shot

$4.50

WG Shot w/Carrot, Apple

$5.00

WG Shot w/Kiwi, Mango, OJ, Straw, Honey

$5.00

WGShot w/Spinach, Cel, Brocc, Cucumb

$5.00

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50

Juice

OJ

$5.00

Grapfr

$5.00

Apple

$5.00

Cranb

$5.00

Beet

$5.50

Pear

$5.00

Extra Fruit

$0.60

Sm Juice

$3.00

Lg Oj

$6.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Smoothies

Verry Berry

$8.00

Strawberry Banana

$8.00

Island Breeze

$8.00

Ban/Maple Crunch

$8.00

Mango Blast

$8.00

Oatmeal

$8.00

Flat Belly

$8.00

Vegan

$8.00

Green Machine

$8.50

Liver Cleanse

$8.00

Ginger Zing

$8.50

Peanut Butter

$8.00

Extra Fruit

$0.60

Cool Cucumber

$6.00

Green Health

$6.00

Sp_ Smoothies

$6.00

S.P Banana Split

$11.00

More Drinks

Iced Tea

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Skim Milk

$3.00

Soy Milk

$4.00

Almond Milk

$4.00

Test

$5.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Breakfast Catering

Half Pan Scrambled Organic Eggs

$50.00

Full Pan Scrambled Organic Eggs

$75.00

Half Pan Scrambled w/cheese

$60.00

Full Pan Scrambled w/cheese

$80.00

Half Pan Egg White Scrambler

$55.00

Full Pan Egg White Scrambler

$65.00

Half Pan Baby Reds

$15.00

Full Pan Baby Reds

$20.00

Half Pan Bacon

$35.00

Full Pan Bacon

$45.00

Half Pan Sausage

$35.00

Full Pan Sausage

$45.00

Half Pan Chicken Sausage

$35.00

Full Pan Chicken Sausage

$45.00

Half Pan Combo Meats

$40.00

Full Pan Combo Meats

$50.00

Half Pan Ham Breakfast Sandwich

$35.00

Full Pan Ham Breakfast Sandwich

$60.00

Half Pan Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$35.00

Full Pan Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$60.00

Half Pan Farmland Skillet

$40.00

Full Pan Farmland Skillet

$65.00

Half Pan Down the Farm Skillet

$50.00

Full Pan Down the Farm Skillet

$75.00

Half Pan Jalapeno Skillet

$55.00

Full Pan Jalapeno Skillet

$80.00

Half Pan Meli's French Toast

$40.00

Full Pan Meli's French Toast

$60.00

Half Pan Strawberry French Toast

$50.00

Full Pan Strawberry French Toast

$70.00

Half Pan Buttermilk Pancakes

$35.00

Full Pan Buttermilk Pancakes

$55.00

Half Pan Fresh Fruit

$35.00

Full Pan Fresh Fruit

$60.00

Assorted Breads

$30.00

Blueberry Muffin

$15.00

Cranberry Muffin

$15.00

Banana Walnut Muffins

$15.00

Bran Muffin

$15.00

Half Pan Fruit Parfait

$35.00

Full Pan Fruit Parfait

$60.00

96oz Coffee

$35.00

96 Oz Orange Juice

$40.00

Lunch Catering

Half Pan Strawberry Salad

$45.00

Full Pan Strawberry Salad

$60.00

Half Pan Cobb Salad

$70.00

Full Pan Cobb Salad

$95.00

Half Pan Meli's Salad

$45.00

Full Pan Meli's Salad

$60.00

Half Pan House Mixed Green Salad

$35.00

Full Pan House Mixed Green Salad

$50.00

Half Pan Chipotle Wraps

$50.00

Full Pan Chipotle Wraps

$70.00

Half Pan No Name Wraps

$50.00

Full Pan No Name Wraps

$70.00

Half Pan Goat Cheese Wraps

$50.00

Full Pan Goat Cheese Wraps

$70.00

Half Pan Grilled Veggie Wraps

$50.00

Full Pan Grilled Veggie Wraps

$70.00

Half Pan Hummus Wraps

$65.00

Full Pan Hummus Wraps

$90.00

Half Pan Pasta Salad

$35.00

Half Pan Detox Salad

$35.00

Half Pan House Salad

$40.00

Full Pan House Salad

$60.00

Specials

Irish Crepes Benedict

$13.50

The Royal Irish Omelette

$13.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$12.50

Baileys Ricotta Crepes

$12.00

Sp _cornbread

$13.00

Sp_ Pineapple Upside - Down Pancakes

$12.00

Sp_ Winter Fritta

$13.50

Sp_ Beyound Burger

$11.00

Sp_ Beyond

$11.00

Sp_Chilaquiles

$14.50

Sp_ Pork Chop And Eggs

$13.00

Detox Salad

$9.95

Organic Greek Honey

$9.00

Muffin

$3.00

Muffin & Coffee

$5.00

Muffin & OJ

$5.00

G&G Burrito

$7.00

G&Go Sandwich

$7.00

Bagel Sandwich

$7.00

Coffee Togo

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

301 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60661

Directions

Gallery
Meli Cafe on Halsted image
Meli Cafe on Halsted image

Similar restaurants in your area

Do-Rite Donuts - DRD Fulton Market
orange starNo Reviews
181 N Morgan Street Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Little Toasted - West Loop
orange starNo Reviews
300 South Riverside Plaza Chicago, IL 60606
View restaurantnext
Baci Amore - 321 S. Jefferson St. 1st Floor
orange star4.8 • 387
321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
Slightly Toasted - West Loop
orange starNo Reviews
22 N Clinton St Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
Firenze - Italian Street Food - Chicago French Market
orange star4.8 • 132
131 N Clinton St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Beatrix Market Loop
orange starNo Reviews
155 N Upper Wacker Dr Chicago, IL 60606
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Au Cheval Chicago
orange star4.5 • 7,429
800 W RANDOLPH ST Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Green Street Smoked Meats
orange star4.7 • 6,822
112 N Green St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Sepia
orange star4.7 • 5,691
123 N Jefferson Street Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
La Josie
orange star4.4 • 2,512
740 W Randolph St Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
BLVD Steakhouse
orange star4.6 • 1,863
817 W Lake St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Formento's
orange star4.3 • 1,715
925 W Randolph Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
River North
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
River West
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Jefferson Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ravenswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston