Juice & Smoothies

Meli Melo

555 Reviews

$$

362 Greenwich Ave

Greenwich, CT 06830

Order Again

Popular Items

Butternut Soup
Butter/Sugar Crepe
Açaí Smoothie

Cold Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Black And White

$9.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.50

Chocolate Milkshake

$8.50

Coconut Water

$4.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Frappuccino

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Iced Special Tea

$5.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Large Pellegrino

$8.00

Lemon Pellegrino

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Matcha Almond Frappuccino

$6.00

Matcha Iced Tea Lemonade

$5.50

Milkshake

$8.50

Orange Pellegrino

$4.00

Orangina

$5.00

Perrier

$5.00

Poland Spring

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Small Pellegrino

$4.00

Sparkling Cider Bottle

$10.00Out of stock

Sparkling Cider Glass

$4.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.50

Vanilla Milkshake

$8.50

Hallstein Water

$10.00Out of stock

Milk Pitcher

$1.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Drinks

Americano

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Coffee

$3.50

Espresso Single

$4.50

Espresso Double

$6.00

Espresso Triple

$7.00

Frappuccino

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Hot Special Tea

$5.50

Hot Water

Iced Cappuccino

$5.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Latte

$5.50

Latte

$5.50

Macchiato

$5.00

Matcha Almond Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$6.50

Red Eye

$5.50

Refill-Coffee

Refill-Decaf Coffee

Turmeric Almond Latte

$7.51

Tea

$3.50

Refill Hot Water

Large Coffee

$4.00Out of stock

Milk

Milk

$3.50

Almond Milk

$4.50

Soy Milk

$4.50

Oat Milk

$4.50

Skim Milk

$3.50

Baby Milk

$3.00

Baby Choco Milk

$4.50

Cleanse Juices

Breakfast/Brains And Beauty

$10.00

Midmorning/Cardiovascular

$8.50

Mid Afternoon/Kidney

$8.50

Lunch/Lymph

$8.50

Night Time/Cellular

$8.00

Smoothie Blends

Peak Hour

$8.00

Açaí Smoothie

$10.00

Lux

$11.50

Vacation

$8.50

Matcha Green Dragon

$11.50

Hulk Smash

$13.50

Envy

$9.50

Warrior

$11.50

Chocolat Smoothie

$10.00

Aj Almond Oat

$11.00

Brains & Beauty

$10.00

Strawberry Banana

$8.00

Healing Helper Juices

Youth

$8.00

Slim

$9.00

Visionary

$8.50

Relax

$8.50

Kick

$8.00

Le Pain

$8.50

Love Potion

$8.50

Breakdown

$8.00

Doctor's Note

$9.50

Sunlight

$9.50

Turmeric Tiger

$12.00

Turmelon Juice

$11.00Out of stock

Favorites

MYO Juice

$8.00

Strawberry/banana

$8.00

Strawberry/banana/blueberry

$8.00

Strawberry/banana/mango

$9.00

Strawberry/banana/peach

$9.00

Whole Banana

$2.00

Whole Apple

$3.00

Rasp Apple Ban Beet

$8.00

Watermelon Cup

$6.50

Apple

$5.50

Orange

$6.50

Grapefruit

$6.50

Pineapple

$6.50

Carrot

$6.50

Banana Smoothie

$6.50

Watermelon

$6.50

Celery

$6.50

Baby OJ

$5.50

Baby Apple

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$6.50

Beet, Carrot, Ginger

$8.00

Beet, Kale, Pear

$8.00

Beet, Pineapple, Lemon

$8.00

Beet, Mango, Mint

$9.00

Beet, Carrot, Spinach, Cucumber

$9.00

Cucumber, Spinach, Pear

$8.00

Kale, Cucumber, Apple

$8.00

Celery, Parsley, Ginger, Lemon

$9.00

Spinach, Lemon, Kale, Celery, Basil

$9.00

Apple, Pear, Parsley, Ginger, Lemon

$9.00

Kale, Spinach, Pear, Avocado

$10.00

Single Wheat Grass Shot

$5.50

Double Wheat Grass Shot

$7.75

Single Turmeric Shot

$6.00

Double Turmeric Shot

$9.50

Single Ginger Shot

$4.50

Double Ginger Shot

$7.00

Single Lemon Shot

$4.50

Double Lemon Shot

$6.00

Single Ginger/Lemon Shot

$5.00

Double Ginger/Lemon Shot

$6.50

Single Ginger/Lemon/Cayenne Shot

$6.00

Double Ginger/Lemon/Cayenne Shot

$7.50

Single Shot Apple Cider Vinegar

$4.00

Double Shot Apple Cider Vinegar

$5.00

Single Shot Apple Cider Vinegar

$4.00

Double Shot Apple Cider Vinegar

$5.00

Mike 8 Oz Ginger

$24.00

Mineral Shot

$2.00

Vegetarian

Mixed Salad

$7.00

Beet Salad

$12.50

Blinis Salad

$14.00

Roquefort Salad

$14.00

Lentil Salad

$11.00

Veg Salad

$11.50

Porto Salad

$13.00

Tomato Mozz Salad

$11.50

Detox Salad

$12.50

Veg Caesar Salad

$11.50

Side Salad

$5.50

Vegan Indian Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Meat

Curry Salad

$14.50

Country Salad

$13.00

Chicken Salad

$13.50

Méli-Mélo Salad

$13.50

Cobb Salad

$13.50

Duck Salad

$17.50

Blue Cheese Parma

$14.50

Pate Salad

$13.00Out of stock

White Bean Salad

$14.50Out of stock

Seafood

Cran Tuna Salad

$12.50

Crab Cake Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Blue Cheese Salmon

$14.50

Salmon Salad

$14.00

Niçoise

$14.50

Pint To Go

Pint Chicken Curry

$9.50

Quart Chicken Curry

$19.00

Pint Beets

$7.50

Pint Crantuna

$7.50

Pint Rata

$9.50

Pint Of Lentils

$7.50

Quart Ratatouille

$19.00

Pint Dijon Dressing

$7.50

Sandwiches

Parisien

$8.00

Texan

$9.00

Porto Sandwich

$10.00

Pan Bagna

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Sud-Ouest

$9.50

Norway

$10.50

Semolina

$10.50

Sicilien

$10.00

Make Your Own Sandwich

$3.00

Pate Sandwich

$12.50Out of stock

Capocollo Sand

$11.00Out of stock

MYO Croissant Sandwich

$4.00

Specialty Sandwiches

Ciabatta

$10.00

Turkey Club

$10.50

Croque Monsieur

$12.50

Cubano

$13.00

Croque Madame

$14.50

Croque Monsieur Veg

$13.50

Avocado Veggie

$13.50

Grilled Eggplant

$13.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$12.00

Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant

$13.00

Lox Croissant

$14.50

N.E Shrimp Roll

$19.00Out of stock

N.E Crab Roll

$19.00Out of stock

Chx Club

$10.50

Vegetarian

Brie & Herbs Crepe

$10.00

4 Seasons Crepe

$17.00

Goat Cheese Crepe

$13.50

Sardagna Crepe

$17.50

Pissaladiere Crepe

$16.50

Californian Crepe

$17.00

Plain Buckwheat Crepe

$4.50

Cheese Egg Crepe

$10.50

Mozz Crepe

$8.50

Swiss Crepe

$8.50

Cold Vegetarian Roll

$17.00Out of stock

Meat

Ham & Swiss Crepe

$10.50

Ham & Swiss & Egg

$13.00

Guacamole Crepe

$18.50

Parma Crepe

$18.00

Spring Crepe

$18.00

Chicken Rata Crepe

$15.00

Raclette Crepe

$19.00

Duck Roll Crepe

$19.50

Sicilienne Crepe

$18.50

Jumbo Crepe

$18.50

Ham & Egg Crepe

$10.50

Cheese & Egg Crepe

$10.50

Ham & Mozz Crepe

$10.50

Ham Mozz Egg Crepe

$13.00

Bacon Egg Cheese Crepe

$13.00

Chicken Mozz Crepe

$11.00

Chicken & Swiss Crepe

$11.00

Bacon/swiss Crepe

$10.50

Bacon/Ch/2 Eggs Over Easy

$15.50

Seafood

Salmon Crepe

$13.00

Avo Shrimp Crepe

$14.00

Shrimp Salad Crepe

$19.00

Crab Roll Crepe

$18.50

Salmon Roll Crepe

$18.50

Shrimp Seaweed Crepe

$18.50

Valentine Crepe

$19.00

Make Your Own Buckwheat Crepe

MYO Buckwheat Crepe

$4.50

Traditional

Butter/Sugar Crepe

$4.50

Banana Et Nutella Crepe

$11.00

Cinnamon Crepe

$5.00

Chocolate Crepe

$8.50

Caramel Crepe

$8.50

Dulce de Leche Crepe

$8.50

Fresh Fruit Crepe

$12.50

Jam Crepe

$8.00

Maple Syrup Crepe

$6.50

Red Fruit Crepe

$13.50

Honey/Lemon Crepe

$5.50

Lemon/Sugar

$5.00

Nutella Crepe

$8.50

Nutella/Strawberry Crepe

$12.00

Nutella/Sliced Banana Crepe

$11.00

Nutella/Straw/Banana Crepe

$13.00

Nutella/Straw/Vic Crepe

$15.00

Nutella/Vic Crepe

$12.50

Nut/Ban/Vic

$14.00

Choco/Almond Crepe

$9.50

Choco/Banana Crepe

$11.00

Choco/Coco Crepe

$9.50

Choco/Straw/Banana Crepe

$11.00

Choco/Straw/Vic Crepe

$15.00

Choco/Strawberry Crepe

$12.00

Choco/Vic Crepe

$12.50

1 Scoop IC Crepe

$9.50

2 Scoop IC Crepe

$12.00

Strawberry Crepe

$9.00

Plain Wheat Crepe

$4.50

Powder Sugar Crepe

$4.50

Signature

B/N + B/N

$13.50

Tatin

$14.00

Delices De Suzette

$14.00

Sweet Tooth

$13.50

After Eight

$13.50

Belle-Helene

$14.00

Nut/Ban/+ B/N Sorbet

$13.50

Reve Rose

$14.00

Flambées

Alsacienne

$12.50

Charantaise

$12.50

Jubilee

$12.50

St.Barth

$13.50

Suzette

$13.50

Make Your Own Wheat Crepe

MYO Wheat Crepe

$4.50

Breakfast

Açaí Bowl

$13.50

Meli-Melo Parfait

$11.00

Bowl Of Berries

$8.50

Bowl of Granola

$7.00

Plain Organic Homemade Yogurt

$3.50

Yogurt & Fruit

$10.50

Fruit & Granola

$10.50

Yogurt & Granola

$10.00

Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant

$13.00

Ham Cheese Croissant

$12.00

Lox Croissant

$14.50

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Granola Bag

$9.50

Bread Pudding

$4.50

Apple Turnover

$4.50Out of stock

Brownie

$5.50

Choco Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

Raisin Danish

$4.50Out of stock

Omelets

Classique Omelet

$11.50

Complete Omelet

$12.50

Crèole Omelet

$12.50

Fresh Herb Omelet

$11.50

Sicilian Omelet

$14.50

White Omelet

$14.50

Pesto Omelet

$12.00

Healthy Green Veggies Omelet

$12.50

Salmon Omelet

$14.50

MYO Omelet

$8.50

MYO Omelet Egg White Only

$9.50

Eggs

1 Egg Sunny

$2.50

2 Egg Sunny

$4.00

3 Egg Sunny

$5.00

4 Egg Sunny

$6.00

1 Egg Scrambled

$2.50

2 Egg Scrambled

$4.00

3 Egg Scrambled

$5.00

4 Egg Scrambled

$6.00

1 Egg Over Easy

$2.50

2 Egg Over Easy

$4.00

3 Egg Over Easy

$5.00

4 Egg Over Easy

$6.00

1 Egg Over Medium

$2.50

2 Egg Over Medium

$4.00

3 Egg Over Medium

$5.00

4 Egg Over Medium

$6.00

1 Egg Over Hard

$2.50

2 Egg Over Hard

$4.00

3 Egg Over Hard

$5.00

4 Egg Over Hard

$6.00

1 Egg Hard Boil

$2.50

2 Egg Hard Boil

$4.00

3 Egg Hard Boil

$5.00

4 Egg Hard Boil

$6.00

1 Egg White

$2.50

2 Egg White

$4.00

3 Egg White

$5.00

4 Egg White

$6.00

Meats

side anchovy

$2.50

side bacon

$4.00

side chicken

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

side crabmeat

$4.50

side ham

$3.50

side egg

$2.50

side tuna

$4.00

side parma

$4.00

scoop curry

$4.50

scoop cran tuna

$4.50

side shrimp

$4.50

side salmon

$4.50

Side Turkey

$4.00

Single Crab Cake

$4.00

Side Diced Parma

$2.50

Vegetables

side asparagus

$2.00

side artichoke

$2.00

side rata

$3.00

side guacamole

$4.00

side avocado

$3.50

side roasted onion

$2.00

side bean sprouts

$1.50

side minced garlic

$0.50

side zucchini

$2.00

side eggplant

$2.00

side mesclun

$5.00

side porto

$3.50

side olives

$1.50

side walnuts

$1.50

side corn

$1.00

side scallions

$0.50

side tomatoes

$2.00

side sun-dried tomato

$2.00

side spinach

$2.00

side heart of palm

$2.00

side shredded carrot

$2.00

side yellow squash

$2.00

side bell pepper

$2.00

side lentils

$2.50

side beet

$2.50

side capers

$0.50

side cornichons

$1.00

side pine nuts

$2.50

Side Tomato Sauce

$2.00

Side Cucumber

$2.00

Side String Beans

$2.00

Side Potatoes

$2.00

Cheeses

side brie

$3.00

side goat cheese

$3.00

side mozz

$3.00

side fresh mozz

$3.00

side blue cheese

$3.00

side roquefort

$3.00

side raclette

$4.50

side ricotta

$2.00

side swiss

$3.00

side shave parmesan

$2.00

side shredded parmesan

$1.00

Single Blini

$3.00

Bread Sides

Side Baguette

Side Rye

Side Pumperknickel

Side 7 Grain

Side Whole Wheat

Side Bread & Jam

$1.50

Whole Ciabatta

$1.50

Whole Semolina

$1.50

Whole Baguette

$3.50

Bread Pudding

$3.50

Choice of Fruit

Side Banana

$2.00

Side Pear

$2.00

Side Apple

$2.00

Side Kiwi

$2.00

Side Strawberry

$3.50

Side Raspberry

$3.50

Side Blueberry

$3.50

Side Blackberry

$3.50Out of stock

Choice of Sweet Sauce

Side Choc Sauce

$1.50

Side Salted Caramel

$1.50

Side Dulce De Leche

$1.50

Side Maple

$1.50

Side Honey

$1.50

Side Nutella

$1.50

Side Red Fruit Coulis

$1.50

Side Jam

$1.50

Side White Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Side Whipped Cream

$0.50

Side Shredded Coconut

$1.50

Jar

Jar Honey

$13.00

1/2 Pint Dulce

$7.50

Jar Of Jam

$10.50

Candied Chestnut

$15.50

Large Honey

$49.00

Soup

8 Healthy Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Artichoke Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Asparagus Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Beef Barley Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Broccoli Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Broc Ched Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Butternut Soup

$8.00

Beef Chili & Blackbean

$9.00Out of stock

Car Ginger Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Coco Soup

$9.00

Curry Coconut Shrimp

$10.00Out of stock

Creamy Chx Pot Gnocchi

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

$9.00

Chorizo Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Corn Chowder Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Corn Crab Bisque

$10.00Out of stock

Leek & Pot Soup

$9.00

Cubano Bean Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Cauliflower Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Curried Carrot Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Carne Asada

$10.00Out of stock

Cauliflower Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Country Sausage & White Bean

$10.00Out of stock

Cumin Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Ramen

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Gumbo

$9.00Out of stock

Curry Chicken Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Cream Of Spinach

$9.00Out of stock

Curry Coconut Turkey

$9.00Out of stock

Corn & Shrimp Chowder

$14.00Out of stock

Detox Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Diced Leek Potato Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Duck Bean Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Fish Prov Soup

$14.00Out of stock

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Pea & Ham Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Garbanzo Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Detox Cabbage

$8.00Out of stock

Fennel Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Green Garden Soup

$8.00Out of stock

French Country Ham

$10.00Out of stock

Saffron Shrimp Soup

$14.00Out of stock

Italian Meatball Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Italian Sausage Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Kale White Bean Soup

$8.00Out of stock

La Poule Au Pot

$18.00

Lentil Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Healthy Spring Veggie

$8.00Out of stock

Happy Italian

$9.00Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$14.00

Manhattan Clam

$10.00Out of stock

Mexican Beef Chili

$9.00Out of stock

Minestrone

$8.00Out of stock

Mushroom Soup

$8.00

Mushroom Barley

$8.00

Mussel Saffron Bisque

$14.00Out of stock

Med Chickpea

$8.00Out of stock

Miso Tofu

$8.00Out of stock

New England Clam

$10.00Out of stock

Popeye Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Ginger Soup

$8.00

Rainbow Pepper Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Roasted Red Pepper Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Rustic

$8.00Out of stock

Online Soup of the Day

$8.00

Parma Bean & Peas

$9.00Out of stock

Red Lentil & Veggies

$8.00Out of stock

Red Quinoa & Lentils

$8.00Out of stock

Roast Pork

$9.00Out of stock

Seafood Chowder

$10.00Out of stock

Shrimp Gumbo

$14.00Out of stock

Sicilian Chicken Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Indian Curry

$8.00Out of stock

Shiitake Bok Choy

$8.00Out of stock

Split Pea

$8.00

Sweet Green Pea Hot

$8.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato

$8.00Out of stock

Spring Chicken

$9.00Out of stock

Swiss Chard Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Spicy Thai Red Curry

$8.00Out of stock

Spicy Thai Chicken

$9.00Out of stock

South Of Border

$8.00Out of stock

Shrimp Chowder

$10.00Out of stock

Pumpkin & Sweet Potato Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Thai Shrimp Soup

$14.00Out of stock

Wild Forest

$9.00Out of stock

Tomato Pesto

$8.00

Turkey Jambalaya

$9.00Out of stock

Tuscan

$8.00Out of stock

Turkey Chili

$9.00Out of stock

Turkey Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Winter Root

$8.00Out of stock

Zucchini Yellow Squash

$8.00Out of stock

White Bean Provencal

$8.00Out of stock

White Quinoa

$8.00Out of stock

Gazpacho

$8.00Out of stock

Melon Mint

$8.00Out of stock

Avo Crab Soup

$14.00Out of stock

Crabmeat Bisque COLD Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Cucumber Salmon

$10.00Out of stock

Cauliflower COLD Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Vichyssoise

$9.00Out of stock

Detox Pot COLD Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Exotic Mango Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Saffron Shrimp COLD Soup

$14.00Out of stock

Popeye COLD Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Shrimp Gazpacho

$10.00Out of stock

Indian Curry COLD Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Watermelon Gazpacho

$8.00Out of stock

Summer Pea Cold

$8.00Out of stock

Cauli Cold Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Lobster Bisque COLD

$14.00Out of stock

Currier Fennel COLD

$8.00Out of stock

Roasted Pepper Cold

$9.00Out of stock

Beet & Gazpacho

$8.00Out of stock

Carrot Ginger Cold

$8.00Out of stock

Quiches

Broccoli Quiche

$14.00

Ham Swiss Quiche

$14.00

Spinach Quiche

$14.00

Mushroom Quiche

$14.00Out of stock

Whole Mushroom Swiss Quiche

$28.00Out of stock

Whole Broccoli Cheddar Quiche

$28.00

Whole Spinach Swiss Quiche

$28.00

Whole Ham Swiss Quiche

$28.00

Ice Cream

Cup 1 Scoop

$5.50

Cup 2 Scoops

$8.50

Cup 3 Scoops

$10.50

Cone 1 Scoop

$5.50

Cone 2 Scoops

$8.50

Cone 3 Scoops

$10.50

Pint

$10.50

Quart

$21.00

Macaron

Chocolate Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Caramel Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Lemon Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Pistachio Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Raspberry Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Vanilla Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Side Almond Butter

$2.50

Choco Covered Strawberry

$2.50Out of stock

Mac 11 Pack

$23.00Out of stock

Mac 5 Pack

$11.00Out of stock

Mac Pack 2

$5.00Out of stock

Mac 6 Pack

$13.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

362 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830

Directions

