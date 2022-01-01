- Home
Juice & Smoothies
Meli Melo
555 Reviews
$$
362 Greenwich Ave
Greenwich, CT 06830
Popular Items
Cold Drinks
Arnold Palmer
$5.00
Black And White
$9.00
Chocolate Milk
$5.50
Chocolate Milkshake
$8.50
Coconut Water
$4.50
Coke
$3.50
Diet Coke
$3.50
Frappuccino
$6.00
Ginger Ale
$4.50
Iced Coffee
$3.50
Iced Matcha Latte
$6.00
Iced Special Tea
$5.50
Iced Tea
$3.50
Large Pellegrino
$8.00
Lemon Pellegrino
$4.00
Lemonade
$5.00
Matcha Almond Frappuccino
$6.00
Matcha Iced Tea Lemonade
$5.50
Milkshake
$8.50
Orange Pellegrino
$4.00
Orangina
$5.00
Perrier
$5.00
Poland Spring
$4.00
Shirley Temple
$4.00
Small Pellegrino
$4.00
Sparkling Cider Bottle
$10.00Out of stock
Sparkling Cider Glass
$4.00Out of stock
Sprite
$3.50
Vanilla Milkshake
$8.50
Hallstein Water
$10.00Out of stock
Milk Pitcher
$1.00
Nitro Cold Brew
$5.00Out of stock
Hot Drinks
Americano
$4.50
Cappuccino
$5.50
Coffee
$3.50
Espresso Single
$4.50
Espresso Double
$6.00
Espresso Triple
$7.00
Frappuccino
$6.00
Hot Chocolate
$5.50
Hot Special Tea
$5.50
Hot Water
Iced Cappuccino
$5.50
Iced Coffee
$3.50
Iced Latte
$5.50
Latte
$5.50
Macchiato
$5.00
Matcha Almond Latte
$6.00
Mocha
$6.50
Red Eye
$5.50
Refill-Coffee
Refill-Decaf Coffee
Turmeric Almond Latte
$7.51
Tea
$3.50
Refill Hot Water
Large Coffee
$4.00Out of stock
Milk
Cleanse Juices
Smoothie Blends
Healing Helper Juices
Favorites
MYO Juice
$8.00
Strawberry/banana
$8.00
Strawberry/banana/blueberry
$8.00
Strawberry/banana/mango
$9.00
Strawberry/banana/peach
$9.00
Whole Banana
$2.00
Whole Apple
$3.00
Rasp Apple Ban Beet
$8.00
Watermelon Cup
$6.50
Apple
$5.50
Orange
$6.50
Grapefruit
$6.50
Pineapple
$6.50
Carrot
$6.50
Banana Smoothie
$6.50
Watermelon
$6.50
Celery
$6.50
Baby OJ
$5.50
Baby Apple
$4.50
Tomato Juice
$6.50
Beet, Carrot, Ginger
$8.00
Beet, Kale, Pear
$8.00
Beet, Pineapple, Lemon
$8.00
Beet, Mango, Mint
$9.00
Beet, Carrot, Spinach, Cucumber
$9.00
Cucumber, Spinach, Pear
$8.00
Kale, Cucumber, Apple
$8.00
Celery, Parsley, Ginger, Lemon
$9.00
Spinach, Lemon, Kale, Celery, Basil
$9.00
Apple, Pear, Parsley, Ginger, Lemon
$9.00
Kale, Spinach, Pear, Avocado
$10.00
Single Wheat Grass Shot
$5.50
Double Wheat Grass Shot
$7.75
Single Turmeric Shot
$6.00
Double Turmeric Shot
$9.50
Single Ginger Shot
$4.50
Double Ginger Shot
$7.00
Single Lemon Shot
$4.50
Double Lemon Shot
$6.00
Single Ginger/Lemon Shot
$5.00
Double Ginger/Lemon Shot
$6.50
Single Ginger/Lemon/Cayenne Shot
$6.00
Double Ginger/Lemon/Cayenne Shot
$7.50
Single Shot Apple Cider Vinegar
$4.00
Double Shot Apple Cider Vinegar
$5.00
Single Shot Apple Cider Vinegar
$4.00
Double Shot Apple Cider Vinegar
$5.00
Mike 8 Oz Ginger
$24.00
Mineral Shot
$2.00
Vegetarian
Meat
Seafood
Pint To Go
Sandwiches
Specialty Sandwiches
Ciabatta
$10.00
Turkey Club
$10.50
Croque Monsieur
$12.50
Cubano
$13.00
Croque Madame
$14.50
Croque Monsieur Veg
$13.50
Avocado Veggie
$13.50
Grilled Eggplant
$13.50
Ham & Cheese Croissant
$12.00
Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant
$13.00
Lox Croissant
$14.50
N.E Shrimp Roll
$19.00Out of stock
N.E Crab Roll
$19.00Out of stock
Chx Club
$10.50
Vegetarian
Meat
Ham & Swiss Crepe
$10.50
Ham & Swiss & Egg
$13.00
Guacamole Crepe
$18.50
Parma Crepe
$18.00
Spring Crepe
$18.00
Chicken Rata Crepe
$15.00
Raclette Crepe
$19.00
Duck Roll Crepe
$19.50
Sicilienne Crepe
$18.50
Jumbo Crepe
$18.50
Ham & Egg Crepe
$10.50
Cheese & Egg Crepe
$10.50
Ham & Mozz Crepe
$10.50
Ham Mozz Egg Crepe
$13.00
Bacon Egg Cheese Crepe
$13.00
Chicken Mozz Crepe
$11.00
Chicken & Swiss Crepe
$11.00
Bacon/swiss Crepe
$10.50
Bacon/Ch/2 Eggs Over Easy
$15.50
Seafood
Make Your Own Buckwheat Crepe
Traditional
Butter/Sugar Crepe
$4.50
Banana Et Nutella Crepe
$11.00
Cinnamon Crepe
$5.00
Chocolate Crepe
$8.50
Caramel Crepe
$8.50
Dulce de Leche Crepe
$8.50
Fresh Fruit Crepe
$12.50
Jam Crepe
$8.00
Maple Syrup Crepe
$6.50
Red Fruit Crepe
$13.50
Honey/Lemon Crepe
$5.50
Lemon/Sugar
$5.00
Nutella Crepe
$8.50
Nutella/Strawberry Crepe
$12.00
Nutella/Sliced Banana Crepe
$11.00
Nutella/Straw/Banana Crepe
$13.00
Nutella/Straw/Vic Crepe
$15.00
Nutella/Vic Crepe
$12.50
Nut/Ban/Vic
$14.00
Choco/Almond Crepe
$9.50
Choco/Banana Crepe
$11.00
Choco/Coco Crepe
$9.50
Choco/Straw/Banana Crepe
$11.00
Choco/Straw/Vic Crepe
$15.00
Choco/Strawberry Crepe
$12.00
Choco/Vic Crepe
$12.50
1 Scoop IC Crepe
$9.50
2 Scoop IC Crepe
$12.00
Strawberry Crepe
$9.00
Plain Wheat Crepe
$4.50
Powder Sugar Crepe
$4.50
Signature
Make Your Own Wheat Crepe
Breakfast
Açaí Bowl
$13.50
Meli-Melo Parfait
$11.00
Bowl Of Berries
$8.50
Bowl of Granola
$7.00
Plain Organic Homemade Yogurt
$3.50
Yogurt & Fruit
$10.50
Fruit & Granola
$10.50
Yogurt & Granola
$10.00
Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant
$13.00
Ham Cheese Croissant
$12.00
Lox Croissant
$14.50
Plain Croissant
$4.00
Granola Bag
$9.50
Bread Pudding
$4.50
Apple Turnover
$4.50Out of stock
Brownie
$5.50
Choco Croissant
$4.25Out of stock
Raisin Danish
$4.50Out of stock
Omelets
Eggs
1 Egg Sunny
$2.50
2 Egg Sunny
$4.00
3 Egg Sunny
$5.00
4 Egg Sunny
$6.00
1 Egg Scrambled
$2.50
2 Egg Scrambled
$4.00
3 Egg Scrambled
$5.00
4 Egg Scrambled
$6.00
1 Egg Over Easy
$2.50
2 Egg Over Easy
$4.00
3 Egg Over Easy
$5.00
4 Egg Over Easy
$6.00
1 Egg Over Medium
$2.50
2 Egg Over Medium
$4.00
3 Egg Over Medium
$5.00
4 Egg Over Medium
$6.00
1 Egg Over Hard
$2.50
2 Egg Over Hard
$4.00
3 Egg Over Hard
$5.00
4 Egg Over Hard
$6.00
1 Egg Hard Boil
$2.50
2 Egg Hard Boil
$4.00
3 Egg Hard Boil
$5.00
4 Egg Hard Boil
$6.00
1 Egg White
$2.50
2 Egg White
$4.00
3 Egg White
$5.00
4 Egg White
$6.00
Meats
Vegetables
side asparagus
$2.00
side artichoke
$2.00
side rata
$3.00
side guacamole
$4.00
side avocado
$3.50
side roasted onion
$2.00
side bean sprouts
$1.50
side minced garlic
$0.50
side zucchini
$2.00
side eggplant
$2.00
side mesclun
$5.00
side porto
$3.50
side olives
$1.50
side walnuts
$1.50
side corn
$1.00
side scallions
$0.50
side tomatoes
$2.00
side sun-dried tomato
$2.00
side spinach
$2.00
side heart of palm
$2.00
side shredded carrot
$2.00
side yellow squash
$2.00
side bell pepper
$2.00
side lentils
$2.50
side beet
$2.50
side capers
$0.50
side cornichons
$1.00
side pine nuts
$2.50
Side Tomato Sauce
$2.00
Side Cucumber
$2.00
Side String Beans
$2.00
Side Potatoes
$2.00
Cheeses
Bread Sides
Choice of Fruit
Choice of Sweet Sauce
Soup
8 Healthy Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Artichoke Soup
$10.00Out of stock
Asparagus Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Beef Barley Soup
$9.00Out of stock
Broccoli Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Broc Ched Soup
$9.00Out of stock
Butternut Soup
$8.00
Beef Chili & Blackbean
$9.00Out of stock
Car Ginger Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Chicken Coco Soup
$9.00
Curry Coconut Shrimp
$10.00Out of stock
Creamy Chx Pot Gnocchi
$9.00Out of stock
Chicken Noodle
$9.00
Chorizo Soup
$9.00Out of stock
Corn Chowder Soup
$9.00Out of stock
Corn Crab Bisque
$10.00Out of stock
Leek & Pot Soup
$9.00
Cubano Bean Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Cauliflower Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Curried Carrot Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Carne Asada
$10.00Out of stock
Cauliflower Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Country Sausage & White Bean
$10.00Out of stock
Cumin Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Chicken Ramen
$9.00Out of stock
Chicken Gumbo
$9.00Out of stock
Curry Chicken Soup
$9.00Out of stock
Cream Of Spinach
$9.00Out of stock
Curry Coconut Turkey
$9.00Out of stock
Corn & Shrimp Chowder
$14.00Out of stock
Detox Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Diced Leek Potato Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Duck Bean Soup
$10.00Out of stock
Fish Prov Soup
$14.00Out of stock
French Onion Soup
$10.00
Pea & Ham Soup
$9.00Out of stock
Garbanzo Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Detox Cabbage
$8.00Out of stock
Fennel Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Green Garden Soup
$8.00Out of stock
French Country Ham
$10.00Out of stock
Saffron Shrimp Soup
$14.00Out of stock
Italian Meatball Soup
$9.00Out of stock
Italian Sausage Soup
$9.00Out of stock
Kale White Bean Soup
$8.00Out of stock
La Poule Au Pot
$18.00
Lentil Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Healthy Spring Veggie
$8.00Out of stock
Happy Italian
$9.00Out of stock
Lobster Bisque
$14.00
Manhattan Clam
$10.00Out of stock
Mexican Beef Chili
$9.00Out of stock
Minestrone
$8.00Out of stock
Mushroom Soup
$8.00
Mushroom Barley
$8.00
Mussel Saffron Bisque
$14.00Out of stock
Med Chickpea
$8.00Out of stock
Miso Tofu
$8.00Out of stock
New England Clam
$10.00Out of stock
Popeye Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Ginger Soup
$8.00
Rainbow Pepper Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Roasted Red Pepper Soup
$9.00Out of stock
Rustic
$8.00Out of stock
Online Soup of the Day
$8.00
Parma Bean & Peas
$9.00Out of stock
Red Lentil & Veggies
$8.00Out of stock
Red Quinoa & Lentils
$8.00Out of stock
Roast Pork
$9.00Out of stock
Seafood Chowder
$10.00Out of stock
Shrimp Gumbo
$14.00Out of stock
Sicilian Chicken Soup
$9.00Out of stock
Indian Curry
$8.00Out of stock
Shiitake Bok Choy
$8.00Out of stock
Split Pea
$8.00
Sweet Green Pea Hot
$8.00Out of stock
Sweet Potato
$8.00Out of stock
Spring Chicken
$9.00Out of stock
Swiss Chard Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Spicy Thai Red Curry
$8.00Out of stock
Spicy Thai Chicken
$9.00Out of stock
South Of Border
$8.00Out of stock
Shrimp Chowder
$10.00Out of stock
Pumpkin & Sweet Potato Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Thai Shrimp Soup
$14.00Out of stock
Wild Forest
$9.00Out of stock
Tomato Pesto
$8.00
Turkey Jambalaya
$9.00Out of stock
Tuscan
$8.00Out of stock
Turkey Chili
$9.00Out of stock
Turkey Soup
$9.00Out of stock
Winter Root
$8.00Out of stock
Zucchini Yellow Squash
$8.00Out of stock
White Bean Provencal
$8.00Out of stock
White Quinoa
$8.00Out of stock
Gazpacho
$8.00Out of stock
Melon Mint
$8.00Out of stock
Avo Crab Soup
$14.00Out of stock
Crabmeat Bisque COLD Soup
$10.00Out of stock
Cucumber Salmon
$10.00Out of stock
Cauliflower COLD Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Vichyssoise
$9.00Out of stock
Detox Pot COLD Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Exotic Mango Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Saffron Shrimp COLD Soup
$14.00Out of stock
Popeye COLD Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Shrimp Gazpacho
$10.00Out of stock
Indian Curry COLD Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Watermelon Gazpacho
$8.00Out of stock
Summer Pea Cold
$8.00Out of stock
Cauli Cold Soup
$8.00Out of stock
Lobster Bisque COLD
$14.00Out of stock
Currier Fennel COLD
$8.00Out of stock
Roasted Pepper Cold
$9.00Out of stock
Beet & Gazpacho
$8.00Out of stock
Carrot Ginger Cold
$8.00Out of stock
Macaron
Chocolate Macaron
$2.50Out of stock
Caramel Macaron
$2.50Out of stock
Lemon Macaron
$2.50Out of stock
Pistachio Macaron
$2.50Out of stock
Raspberry Macaron
$2.50Out of stock
Vanilla Macaron
$2.50Out of stock
Side Almond Butter
$2.50
Choco Covered Strawberry
$2.50Out of stock
Mac 11 Pack
$23.00Out of stock
Mac 5 Pack
$11.00Out of stock
Mac Pack 2
$5.00Out of stock
Mac 6 Pack
$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
362 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830
Gallery
