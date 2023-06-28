Restaurant header imageView gallery

Meli Wine & Mezze

review star

No reviews yet

1630 Columbia Road NW

OFC

Washington, DC 20009

Popular Items

Htipiti Red Pepper Dip

Htipiti Red Pepper Dip

$10.00

Fresno peppers blended with red onion, red wine vinegar, roasted red peppers, creamy feta, and thyme, Allergens: Dairy/Capsaicin/Allium

Tzatziki Yogurt Dip

Tzatziki Yogurt Dip

$10.00

Greek yogurt folded with persian cucumbers, fresh lemon juice, chopped dill, blanched garlic, garnished with torn mint leaves and greek olive oil. Allergens: Dairy/Alliums

Bifteki Skewer

Bifteki Skewer

$14.00

Grilled ground beef and lamb kebabs with a special mixture of herbs and spices, served with a scoop of tzatziki and harissa. 1 skewer per order. Allergens: Allium/Meat

Mezze Dinner

Dips & Snacks

For now & later. Comes with your choice of housemade pita chips or veggie crudite for dipping. Add grilled pita bread by Mastiha +$5
Htipiti Red Pepper Dip

Htipiti Red Pepper Dip

$10.00

Fresno peppers blended with red onion, red wine vinegar, roasted red peppers, creamy feta, and thyme, Allergens: Dairy/Capsaicin/Allium

Hummus

Hummus

$10.00

Silky dip of garbanzo bean, fresh lemon juice, tahini, garlic, and greek olive oil, garnished with harissa crunch and grilled carrot coins. Allergens: Allium/Sesame

Tzatziki Yogurt Dip

Tzatziki Yogurt Dip

$10.00

Greek yogurt folded with persian cucumbers, fresh lemon juice, chopped dill, blanched garlic, garnished with torn mint leaves and greek olive oil. Allergens: Dairy/Alliums

Dip Trio!

$28.00

Three spreads served with your choice of veggies or pita, great for gatherings

Orzo Salad

$10.00

Cucumber, radish, spinach and feta cheese. Allergies- aluim, dairy & gluten.

Tomato Cucumber Salad

$10.00

Heirloom tomato tossed with cucumber, red onion, green peppers, olives, and feta cheese in a red wine & oregano vinaigrette. Allergens: Allium/dairy

Olives

$7.00

House marianted olives

Pita Chips

$6.00

Crispy fried pita Allergens: Gluten

Add Fresh Grilled Pita Bread

$5.00
Crudite

Crudite

$7.00

Seasonal fresh cut veggies Allergens: Dairy

Mezze

Harissa Prawn

Harissa Prawn

$20.00

Two giant prawn marinated in a harissa lemon dressing, and grilled head-on, served with wedge of lemon and an extra scoop of harissa. Allergens: Shellfish/Capsaicin

Gigante Beans

Gigante Beans

$12.00

Warm giant white beans simmered in a sofrito of roasted red peppers, onion, and garlic Allergens: Allium

Falafels

Falafels

$10.00

Garlic yogurt, pickled shallot, radish, mint, dill Allergens: Dairy/Gluten/Allium

Crispy Potatoes

$10.00

with "Greek Island" dressing Allergens: Egg, Capsaicin, Allium, ***cross-contamination with gluten in the fryer***

Little Gem Salad

Little Gem Salad

$10.00

Gem lettuce tossed with local radishes, mint, and dill in a labneh dressing with pickled fresno peppers. Allergens: Dairy/Capsaicin

Snap Peas

$10.00

Skewers

Bifteki Skewer

Bifteki Skewer

$14.00

Grilled ground beef and lamb kebabs with a special mixture of herbs and spices, served with a scoop of tzatziki and harissa. 1 skewer per order. Allergens: Allium/Meat

Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$12.00

Grilled chicken skewers with onion, served with a scoop of tzatziki and harissa. 1 skewer per order. Allergens: Dairy/Allium/Capsaicin

Veggie Souvlaki

Veggie Souvlaki

$10.00

Grilled marinated mushroom, yellow squash, zucchini, and onion skewer, served with a scoop of tzatziki and harissa. 1 skewer per order. Allergens: Allium

Souvlaki Platter

Souvlaki Platter

$35.00

1 chicken, 1 Veggie, and 1 bifteki skewer, served with a scoop of tzatziki & harissa. Allergens: Dairy/Allium/Capsaicin

Meli Kids Meal

$8.00

Simple grilled chicken for the kids. Served with orzo and seasonal fruit.

Sweets & Sides

Baklava

$8.00

Layers of phyllo dough swept with butter, and dappled with toasted nuts, cinnamon and sugar. Allergens: Gluten/Dairy/Tree Nuts

Add Fresh Grilled Pita Bread

$5.00

Halloumi

$13.00

Drinks

Cocktails

Chios Limonada

Chios Limonada

$14.00+

With Spirit: Vodka, mastiha, lemon, mint Zero Proof: lemon mint

Persephone's Choice

Persephone's Choice

$16.00

Greek brandy, bourbon, pomegranate, bitters

Agouri Daiquiri

Agouri Daiquiri

$13.00+

Rum, cucumber, oregano, lime Zero-Proof: cucumber, oregano, lime

Mytho-lada

$15.00+

Mezcal, sumac tepache, lager beer, harissa

Sangria Rozé

Sangria Rozé

$12.00

Rosé, retsina, orange, mediterranean tonic

Kumquats in Corfu

Kumquats in Corfu

$17.00

Greek gin, olive oil, vermouth, kumquat aperitif

Boozy Freddo Espresso

$16.00+

Our Greek-ish riff on an espresso martini, but for summer AKA on the rocks! Reg or decaff espresso, brandy, orange, coffee liqueur

Before or After Dinner Drinks

Boozy Freddo Espresso

$16.00+

Our Greek-ish riff on an espresso martini, but for summer AKA on the rocks! Reg or decaff espresso, brandy, orange, coffee liqueur

Barbayanni Ouzo Blue

Barbayanni Ouzo Blue

$12.00
Callicounis Rakomelo Depotikon

Callicounis Rakomelo Depotikon

$12.00
Haraki Tsikoudia Cretan

Haraki Tsikoudia Cretan

$13.00
Idoniko Tsipouro

Idoniko Tsipouro

$11.00
Kleos Mastiha

Kleos Mastiha

$21.00
Metaxa 5

Metaxa 5

$12.00
Metaxa 12

Metaxa 12

$19.00
Metaxa Ouzo

Metaxa Ouzo

$10.00
Plomari Ouzo

Plomari Ouzo

$13.00

Coffee Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Tea & Soda

Tea by Teaism

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Pomegranate Mint Lemonade

$8.00

Pomegranate Soda

$5.00

Oregano Soda

$5.00

Spearmint Soda

$5.00

Wine & Mezze Market

Greek Bodega

Gyro Party Kit

Gyro Party Kit

$95.00

Build your own Gyro box! Feeds 5 to 7 people- comes with your choice of protein or veggies, warmed fresh pita, htipiti dip, side of tzatkiti & harissa, horiatiki, and Meli herb salad.

To-Go Wine Market

Bottles for take home only at a $20 discount from our in-house price!
Domaine Glinavos Paleokerisio from Epirus (500mL)

Domaine Glinavos Paleokerisio from Epirus (500mL)

$25.00

Tastes like nothing you've tried before. Apples and honey are delicious right? Well this wine is that, in a glass, but sparkling. Think all the warm autumnal spices, but brightened up for summertime because of the bubbles. The most refreshing poolside sipper there ever was, but also the perfect sparkling for pairing with spicy food.

Kontozisis Limniona Pét Nat Rosé

Kontozisis Limniona Pét Nat Rosé

$44.00

Tastes like: champagne and a deep, dry rosé had a baby. This refreshing rosé bubbly from Karditsa in Central Greece tastes like if watermelon were bone dry! Amazing with all things dairyful—we love it with tzatziki!

Zoinos Zitsa Brut

Zoinos Zitsa Brut

$30.00

Dry and crispy bubbles! Notes of green apple skins, aromatic flowers, and a dry mineral finish.

Denthis Stamnaki Assyrtiko

Denthis Stamnaki Assyrtiko

$25.00

Tastes like: French Sauvignon Blanc Dry, refreshing, citrusy Assyrtiko from the southern tip of mainland Greece. The perfect pairing for sunshine, shrimp, & dips!

Gavalas Santorini Nikteri Assyrtiko

Gavalas Santorini Nikteri Assyrtiko

$53.00

Tastes like well-made California Chardonnay without all the fruit If you love beautiful oaked, well-made white wines, this will be your new favorite bottle. Smells like a basket of apricots and bouquet of jasmine, with a silky palate laden with vanilla and peaches. Drink with veggie souvlaki with extra yogurt, or with hummus while watching your favorite tv show.

Hatzidakis Familia Assyrtiko from Santorini

Hatzidakis Familia Assyrtiko from Santorini

$66.00

Tastes like white Burgundy took a trip to the beach If you've tried Assyrtiko before, this take will be the polar opposite of what you're expecting. Aged on the lees, or yeast cells for 6 months, Familia pairs the bright apple, lemon, and saline notes you find in Assyrtiko with rich, tart flavors of creme fraiche and Greek yogurt. This is tzatziki's best friend.

Karamalegos Feredini Assyrtiko from Santorini

Karamalegos Feredini Assyrtiko from Santorini

$33.00

Tastes like Sancerre, but Greek. A refreshing summertime white a la Santorini. Tart limes & lemons and mineral flavors make this a poolside treat with rich dips and salads with feta cheese.

Papargyriou Moshoudia Wild Ferment from Corinthia

Papargyriou Moshoudia Wild Ferment from Corinthia

$27.00

This refreshing Moshoudi and Assyrtiko blend has hints of fresh sea breeze followed by jasmine tea. Finishes dry with a touch of sweetness. Pairs well with grilled chicken and summer picnics!

Quinta de Saes Encruzado Branco 2015 from Dão, Portugal

Quinta de Saes Encruzado Branco 2015 from Dão, Portugal

$44.00

For lovers of aged white wine! High acidity Portuguese whites are a steal for drinkers of aged Burgundy–especially Chablis. Years of bottle age have matured lemon flavors to Meyer, and tart apple to candied. Silky in the mouth, but with an earthy, tangy finish. Drink now, we've done the aging for you!

San Salvatore Falanghina

San Salvatore Falanghina

$33.00
Terra Cost deAetna Etna Bianco

Terra Cost deAetna Etna Bianco

$43.00
Vouni Panayia Alina

Vouni Panayia Alina

$27.00

Tastes like: Sunshine & lemons in a glass. We call this wine "if Pinot Grigio had personality". No shade Pinot Grigio, but Xynisteri is better. Sourced from the west coast of Cyprus, these grapes get a whole lot of sunshine and sea breeze, which you can feel from first sniff to its long, salty finish. Like a spritz of lemon, this makes everything better.

Vouni Panayia Promara

Vouni Panayia Promara

$58.00
Chrysolaras Vous Serifiotiko

Chrysolaras Vous Serifiotiko

$35.00Out of stock

Tastes like: fresh fall leaves, apricots, and meyer lemon zest AKA orange wine that doesn't taste like pickles. Are you a rosé lover looking for something savory? This unique amphora-aged wine tastes like tart apricots & hay, and is perfect for pairing with dishes that traditionally pair with red—ahem, bifteki & veggie skewers anyone?

Domaine Economou Sitia Heliadea Skin-Contact

Domaine Economou Sitia Heliadea Skin-Contact

$84.00

Tastes like the best orange wine you've ever tasted! Orange wines are made from white grapes fermented skin-on like red wines, and can go one of two ways—soft and aromatic, or tart and bitter. This wine is the perfect balance of smooth and savory. Smells like jasmine. tasted like hazelnuts, figs, & lime leaf. Drink instead of red in the summertime with all of the meats, and funky cheeses

Kontozisis A-Grafo Roditis

Kontozisis A-Grafo Roditis

$35.00

This orange wine from Karditsa is loaded with notes of orange and lemon, followed by hints of green apple skins and dry minerals. Pairs well with Bifteki and Htipiti!

Bosinakis Aracadia Moschofilero Rose

Bosinakis Aracadia Moschofilero Rose

$33.00

Made exclusively of Moschofilero grapes, this Rose is perfect for the warm weather ahead! Notes of rose and lemonade with a bright floral, peachy and prickly finish.

Manousakis Nostos Pink from Crete Island in Greece

Manousakis Nostos Pink from Crete Island in Greece

$32.00

This medium body rosé is made from a blend of Grenache, Romeiko and Syrah. Big nose of strawberry candy, rose petals- finishes with light acidity and a lingering sweetness. Pairs with Harissa Prawns and warm summer nights!

Oenogenesis Mataroa Rose

Oenogenesis Mataroa Rose

$32.00
Parparoussis Sideritis Petite Fleur from Peloponnese in Southern Greece

Parparoussis Sideritis Petite Fleur from Peloponnese in Southern Greece

$36.00

Tastes like: A rosé made for white wine drinkers. She's tart! This orange-tinged rosé is made from a white grape instead of a red! Kissed by the skins, the wine tastes like peaches, apricots, and white cherries instead of red fruits you typically taste in a rosé. The best wine for hot weather, and pairing with creamy things like our silky hummus.

Assuli Nero D'Avola from Sicily

Assuli Nero D'Avola from Sicily

$27.00

Tastes like a great medium-bodied Rhône blend without all the tannin Sometimes, you just want a glass of something delicious you don't have to think too hard about. Not too sweet, not too tart, think red currants and red plums with a zippy finish. Can chill if you like your reds a little cooler.

Avantis Estate Syrah from Evia

Avantis Estate Syrah from Evia

$30.00

From the best of Greek Syrah! A full body red has waves of cinnamon spice jams, hint of ripe red & dark berries, balance by a touch of vanilla and oak.

Kelesidi Xinomavro from Naoussa

Kelesidi Xinomavro from Naoussa

$54.00

Tastes like: Barolo, so much so that we've switched to drinking this instead! Italian wine lovers, we've found your match! Woman-made and oh-so-delicious, this wine tastes like tart cherries, cinnamon spice, and violets. As only organic winery in the region, these wines age faster due to lack of preservatives. At 2017 vintage, it's already tasting perfectly aged :)

Kontozisis Xinomavro Merlot from Karditsa

Kontozisis Xinomavro Merlot from Karditsa

$30.00

Tastes like: Unoaked Bordeaux Fans of tart, chocolatey treats unite! This yummy, silky red is a blend of Greece's most famous red grape Xinomavro and our friend Merlot. Delicious with chicken, and for sipping on its own.

Mesquida Mora Sincron Negre from Mallorca

Mesquida Mora Sincron Negre from Mallorca

$33.00

Tastes Like: Chianti with personality! This medium-bodied red is all cherry all the time, with a hit of cigar box spice, and green herbs from the garden. We love drinking this on rainy days with hummus, pita, and chicken souvlaki.

Oenogenesis En Oeno 2010

Oenogenesis En Oeno 2010

$52.00
Siflogo Vertzami from Lefkada

Siflogo Vertzami from Lefkada

$46.00

Tastes Like: Barolo's baby cousin Vertzami is perfect for red wine drinkers looking for a little more oomph! Try this bold, dry red from Lefkada, an island off the west coast of Greece. With flavors of blackberry & crunchy autumn leaves, this bottle pairs wonderfully with lamb skewers, grilled veggies, or truly anything with some char.

Skouras Megas Oenas 2016

Skouras Megas Oenas 2016

$58.00
Stilianou Great Mother Mandilaria from Crete

Stilianou Great Mother Mandilaria from Crete

$44.00

Tastes like: Funky Pinot Noir A natural wine from Crete, this light, bright, zippy red is best served after a few minutes in the fridge with lamb, or with dishes with a little fresno spice!

Tetramythos Black of Kalavryta from Achaia

Tetramythos Black of Kalavryta from Achaia

$25.00

A very drinkable red- bright red fruits, plums and dark berries. Light spice with a hint of tannins. Try it with our Bifteki!

Poolside & To Go Cocktails

"Pitchers" are served in quart containers, perfect for pool-safe sipping.
Pitcher of Agouri Daiquiris (serves 5-6)

Pitcher of Agouri Daiquiris (serves 5-6)

$35.00+

"Pitchers" are served in quart containers, perfect for pool-safe sipping. Rum, cucumber, oregano, lime Zero-Proof: cucumber, oregano, lime

Pitcher of Chios Limonada (serves 5-6)

Pitcher of Chios Limonada (serves 5-6)

$35.00+

"Pitchers" are served in quart containers, perfect for pool-safe sipping. With Spirit: Vodka, mastiha, lemon, mint Zero Proof: lemon mint

Pitcher of Sangria Roz (serves 5-6)

Pitcher of Sangria Roz (serves 5-6)

$60.00

"Pitchers" are served in quart containers, perfect for pool-safe sipping. Rosé, retsina, orange, mediterranean tonic

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Greek-ish wine & mezze bar and social club.

Location

1630 Columbia Road NW, OFC, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

