Meli Wine & Mezze

Domaine Glinavos Paleokerisio from Epirus (500mL)

$25.00

Tastes like nothing you've tried before. Apples and honey are delicious right? Well this wine is that, in a glass, but sparkling. Think all the warm autumnal spices, but brightened up for summertime because of the bubbles. The most refreshing poolside sipper there ever was, but also the perfect sparkling for pairing with spicy food.