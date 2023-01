Melina 905 Rose Ave

Kokkinos Xinomavro

THE WINE IS HIGHLY AROMATIC AND ALLURING IN ITS COMPLEXITY AND INTENSITY. AROMAS OF RED BERRY FRUIT COMPOTE, DANDELION AND GRAPHITE JUMP FROM THE GLASS. ON THE PALATE, THE WINE IS INTENSELY STRUCTURED WITH A FIRM TANNIC ATTACK AND FOCUSED ACIDITY. THE MID-PALATE FEATURES FLAVORS OF STRAWBERRY, BLACK PEPPER AND GRANITE THAT LINGER DURING ITS LONG AND ELEGANT FINISH. THIS WINE WOULD BE PERFECT WITH GREEK LAMB KEBABS OR A GRILLED LEG OF LAMB WITH A SPICY YOGURT SAUCE.