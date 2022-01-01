Citrin imageView gallery
American
French

Citrin

1,579 Reviews

$$$$

1104 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Order Again

Popular Items

Sticky Toffee
Squash Agnolotti
Tomato Soup

Starters

Tomato Soup

$26.00

Snap Peas, Fat Uncle Almonds, Whipped Mint Yogurt

Crudo

$28.00

Wild Japanese Fish, Radish, Coriander, Tango Tangerine "Leche de Tigre"

Egg Caviar Kit

$45.00Out of stock

Assemble one of our favorite dishes from home. Each kit includes an eco-friendly plastic egg shell with Egg Yolk, Whipped Cashew, Sweet Onion, Lemon-Cream, and 1/2 oz Kelluga Caivar

Salade Melisse

$24.00

Salade Melisse, Shaved Vegetables, Parmesan, Truffle Vinaigrette

Pear Salad

$26.00

Peppercress, Sunchoke, Albion Strawberry, Burrata, Yuzu Kosho Vinaigrette

Hamachi Collar

$34.00

Santa Barbara Spot Prawn

$52.00

Tomato Salad

$28.00

Pasta

Squash Agnolotti

$36.00

Artichoke Agnolotti, Cardoons, Aged Comte, Smoked Barigoule

California Lamb

$54.00

Duck Ragout

$36.00

Cavatelli Pasta, Porcini, Pistachio, and Pecorino

Lobster Bolognese

$38.00

Maine Lobster, Fresh Capellini Pasta, Brown Butter Truffle Froth

Truffle Risotto

$175.00

Entrees

SRF Sirloin

$54.00

Snake River Farms Sirloin, Nantes Carrot, Wild Ramps, Borage Condiment

Dover Sole

$78.00

Dover Sole "Grenobloise", Purple Asparagus, Young Potato, Sweet Limes*

Dirty Chicken for Two

$78.00

Dirty Chicken for Two, Zuckerman Farms Green Asparagus, Potato Mousseline, Albufera Sauce

Prime Ribeye

$75.00

Aged Gouda and Potato Torte, Grilled Gem Heart, Charred Negi*

Steamed Black Bass

$78.00Out of stock

Sprouting Cabbage, Snap Peas, Lemongrass and Ginger

California Lamb

$54.00

Dessert

Dark Chocolate

$20.00

Dark Chocolate Cake, Hazelnut Dacquoise, Popcorn Sherbet

Sticky Toffee

$20.00

Bergamot Citrus, Rose Geranium Frozen Yogurt

Pineapple Curd

$20.00

Pistachio, Matcha Green Tea, Maple Syrup

Drinks

Just What I Needed

$40.00

Vodka, Passionfruit, Creme de Peche, Lime Freshly batched and ready to serve. Just pour over ice. Serves 3.

Queen Bitch

$40.00

Vodka, Liqor 43, Pomegranate-Allspice Syrup, Lime, Peychaud's Freshly batched and ready to serve. Just pour over ice. Serves 3.

Old Fashioned

$40.00

Classic old fashioned with bourbon and bitters. Freshly batched and ready to serve. Just pour over ice. Serves 3.

Never Gonna Give You Up

$40.00

Pineapple Infused Gin, Lillet, Agave, Lemon

One of These Nights

$40.00

Bourbon, Bigallet China China, St. Germain, Bitter Truth Lemon Bitters Freshly batched and ready to serve. Just pour over ice. Serves 3.

Midnight Margarita Kit

$90.00

33oz. bottle of our freshly batched Charcoal Margarita. Ready to serve, just pour over ice! Charcoal Tequila, Cointreau, Agave, Lime

Retail

Charcoal: New Ways to Cook with Fire - Cookbook

$30.00

In Pursuit of Excellence - Cookbook

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGift Cards
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

by Josiah Citrin

Website

Location

1104 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90401

Directions

Gallery
Citrin image

