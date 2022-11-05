Melita's Restaurant & Bar
No reviews yet
9233 Clay Road
Houston, TX 77080
DESAYUNOS
DESAYUNO MELITAS
Huevos, frijoles, plátanos, crema y tortilla [Eggs, beans, plantains, salvadoran cream and tortilla]
DESAYUNO POBLANO
Carne asada, huevos, frijoles, papas y tortilla [Carne asada, eggs, beans, potatoes and tortilla]
DESAYUNO ESPECIAL
CHILAQUILLES EN SALSA VERDE
PLATANOS FRITOS CON CREMA
BALEADA ESPECIAL
Fajita, huevos, frijoles, aguacate crema y queso [Beef fajita, eggs, beans, avocado, salvadorian cream and cheese]
BALEADA REGULAR
Frijoles, queso y crema [Beans, cheese and sour cream]
TACO DE HUEVO CON PAPA
BREAKFAST BOWL
CALDOS
PUPUSAS
CARNES
CARNE ASADA
Arroz, frijoles, ensalada y, tortilla [Rice, beans, salad and tortilla]
BISTEK A LA MEXICANA
Arroz, frijoles y tortilla [Rice, beans and tortilla]
BISTEK ENCEBOLLADO
Arroz, frijoles y tortilla [Rice, beans and tortilla]
PARILLADA
Fajita, pollo, salchicha, camarón, arroz, frijoles, pico de gallo y tortillas [Beef, chicken sausage, rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas]
PASTELITOS DE CARNE
YUCA FRITA CON CHICHARRON
Enchiladas Verdes De Fajita
POLLO
MARISCOS
CAMARONES A LA PLANCHA
Servido con arroz y vegetables [Grilled shrimp served with rice and vegetables]
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
Servido con arroz, vegetables y pan [Sautéed shrimp served with rice, vegetables and bread]
CAMARONES EMPANIZADOS
Servido con papas fritas, arroz, ensalada de repollo [Fried shrimp served with french fries, rice, cabbage salad]
COCTEL DE CAMARONES
Shrimp Cocktail