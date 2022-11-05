Restaurant header imageView gallery

Melita's Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

9233 Clay Road

Houston, TX 77080

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

DESAYUNOS

DESAYUNO MELITAS

$10.00

Huevos, frijoles, plátanos, crema y tortilla [Eggs, beans, plantains, salvadoran cream and tortilla]

DESAYUNO POBLANO

$14.00

Carne asada, huevos, frijoles, papas y tortilla [Carne asada, eggs, beans, potatoes and tortilla]

DESAYUNO ESPECIAL

$18.00

CHILAQUILLES EN SALSA VERDE

$11.00

PLATANOS FRITOS CON CREMA

$8.50

BALEADA ESPECIAL

$8.50

Fajita, huevos, frijoles, aguacate crema y queso [Beef fajita, eggs, beans, avocado, salvadorian cream and cheese]

BALEADA REGULAR

$5.50

Frijoles, queso y crema [Beans, cheese and sour cream]

TACO DE HUEVO CON PAPA

$2.75

BREAKFAST BOWL

$10.00

CALDOS

CALDO DE GALLINA

$14.00

Estilo Salvadoreño [Hen Soup, Salvadorian Style]

CALDO DE POLLO

$13.00

Chicken Soup

CALDO DE RES

$14.00

Beef Soup

CALDO DE MARISCOS

$17.00

Seafood Soup

CALDO DE MONDONGO

$14.00

CALDO DE CAMARON

$17.00

Shrimp Soup

CALDO DE BOLO

$12.00

PUPUSAS

REVUELTA

$3.00

QUESO CON FRIJOLES

$2.75

QUESO CON CHICHARRON

$2.75

QUESO CON LOROCO

$3.00

PUPUSA SOLO QUESO

$2.75

QUESO CON CALABAZA

$2.75

QUESO CON POLLO

$3.50

QUESO CON FAJITA

$3.75

CARNES

CARNE ASADA

$17.00

Arroz, frijoles, ensalada y, tortilla [Rice, beans, salad and tortilla]

BISTEK A LA MEXICANA

$16.00

Arroz, frijoles y tortilla [Rice, beans and tortilla]

BISTEK ENCEBOLLADO

$16.00

Arroz, frijoles y tortilla [Rice, beans and tortilla]

PARILLADA

$22.00

Fajita, pollo, salchicha, camarón, arroz, frijoles, pico de gallo y tortillas [Beef, chicken sausage, rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas]

PASTELITOS DE CARNE

$8.00

YUCA FRITA CON CHICHARRON

$10.00

Enchiladas Verdes De Fajita

$15.00

POLLO

PECHUGA A LA PLANCHA

$14.00

Arroz, frijoles, ensalada, tortillas [Grilled Chicken with Rice, beans, salad, tortillas]

PECHUGA A LA MEXICANA

$14.00

POLLO DORADO

$13.00

POLLO CON TAJADAS

$14.00

FLAUTAS DE POLLO

$12.00

TACOS CATRACHOS

$11.00

ENCHILLADAS DE POLLO

$14.00

PAN CON POLLO

$8.00

MARISCOS

CAMARONES A LA PLANCHA

$19.00

Servido con arroz y vegetables [Grilled shrimp served with rice and vegetables]

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$19.00

Servido con arroz, vegetables y pan [Sautéed shrimp served with rice, vegetables and bread]

CAMARONES EMPANIZADOS

$17.00

Servido con papas fritas, arroz, ensalada de repollo [Fried shrimp served with french fries, rice, cabbage salad]

COCTEL DE CAMARONES

$17.00

Shrimp Cocktail

CAMARONES SALTEADOS ( 1lb )

$26.00

FILETE DE PESCADO A LA PLANCHA