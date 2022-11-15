Melito's Restaurant imageView gallery

Melito's Restaurant

8815 Three Chopt Rd

Richmond, VA 23229

Popular Items

Hamburger (New) Togo
Karens Coconut (NEW)
Two Dogs & Fries (NEW) Togo

Appetizers (NEW) Togo

Chicken Wings (NEW) Togo

$11.44

Black Bean Cakes (NEW) Togo

$11.44

Southwestern spiced black bean cakes served with homemade salsa and sour cream

Chesapeake Crab Dip (NEW) Togo

$12.59

Lump crab meat | Old bay | cream cheese served with pita points

Hummus (NEW) Togo

$10.64

Made daily with garbanzo beans | tahini | garlic| fresh lemon juice and severed with warm pita bread

Soft Pretzel (NEW) Togo

$7.99

Served hot with a side of homemade mustard sauce

Salads (NEW) Togo

Lg Caesar Salad (NEW) Togo

$11.44Out of stock

Romaine | parmesan | croutons | homemade Caesar dressing

Large Tossed Salad (NEW) Togo

$11.44

Tomatoes | cucumbers | mushrooms | carrots | croutons

Greek Salad (NEW) Togo

$11.44

Feta | Kalamata olives | pepperoncini | red onion | cucumber | tomatoes | mushrooms | anchovies | crouton

Chicken Teriyaki Salad (NEW) Togo

$16.04

Marinated chicken breast | cheddar | grilled pineapple | seasonal vegetables

Avocado Salad (NEW) Togo

$11.44

Avocado | bleu cheese | roasted red peppers | craisains

Tuscany Salad (NEW) Togo

$11.44

cheery tomatoes | bacon | parmesan cheese | pickled red onion

Granny Smith Apple Salad (NEW) Togo

$11.44

bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | cherry tomatoes | granny smith apples

Julienne Salad (NEW) Togo

$16.04

Pit ham | roasted turkey | provolone | swiss | cheddar | seasonal vegetables | croutons

Summer Salad (NEW) Togo

$11.44

Toasted almonds | mandarin oranges | craisins | strawberries | pineapple salsa

Chix Salad Plate (NEW) Togo

$14.89

two scoops of our homemade chicken salad | seasonal vegetables

Tuna Salad Plate (NEW) Togo

$14.89

two scoops of our homemade tuna salad | seasonal vegetables

Burgers & Sandwiches (NEW) Togo

B.L.T (New) Togo

$12.36

Hickory smoked bacon served on your choiceof bread with lettuce | tomato | mayo

Chicken Salad Jr Club (New) Togo

$11.44

Chicken Salad Sandwich (New) Togo

$11.21

Deluxe Club (New) Togo

$13.51

Freshly roasted turkey | open pit ham | baconcheddar | lettuce | tomato | mayo

Egg Salad Sandwich (New) Togo

$11.44

Oven Roasted Turkey Sandwich (New) Togo

$11.79

All white in house cooked turkey breast lettuce | tomato | mayo

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado (New) Togo

$12.59

Roasted turkey | bacon | avocado | lettucetomato | mayo on your choice of bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich (New) Togo

$11.44

Pearly Gates (New) Togo

$12.08

Ham | coleslaw | red onions | lettuce | tomatocheddar | mayo | toasted rye

Hamburger (New) Togo

$10.93

Fresh 100% ground Chuck lightly seasonedand grilled to order; served with lettuce, tomatoand mayo

Crab Cake Sandwich (New) Togo

$16.04

Lump crab | lettuce | tomato | tartar sauce served on a Kaiser roll

Grilled Salmon Sandwich (New) Togo

$13.51Out of stock

Grilled salmon | lettuce | tomato | tartar sauceServed on a Kaiser Roll

Grilled Cheese (New) Togo

$9.14

Marinated Chicken Sandwich (New) Togo

$12.94

Grilled chicken | provolone | tarragon mayo kaiser roll W/ lettuce and tomato

Meatball Sandwich (New) Togo

$12.59

Handmade with certified Angus Beef and pork | provolone | marinara sauce served on a sub roll

Meatloaf Sandwich (New) Togo

$12.59

Award winning meatloaf | melted provolone |red sauce on grilled sub roll

Reuben (New) Togo

$13.74

Corned beef brisket | Swiss cheese | sauerkraut |thousand island on grilled rye

Richmond Cheese Steak (New) Togo

$13.51

Shaved sirloin | provolone | caramelized onions |red sauce on a toasted sub roll

Hotdogs (NEW) Togo

Dog & Fries (NEW) Togo

$10.29

Two Dogs & Fries (NEW) Togo

$12.08

Hot Dog (NEW) Togo

$4.54

Hot Dog Plate (NEW) Togo

$13.51

Entrees (NEW) Togo

Bell's Chicken (NEW) Togo

$19.49

Pan roasted chicken topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions

Crab Cakes (New) Togo

$28.69

Lump crab meat blended into two cakes, baked and served with a whole grain mustard remoulade

Filet Mignon (NEW) Togo

$26.39

Choice 7oz beef tenderloin (Certified Angus Beef)

Flat iron (NEW) Togo

$20.64

Hand cut choice 10oz

Herb Roasted Chicken (NEW) Togo

$19.49

Slow roasted chicken breast served with a lemonbutter sauce

Meatloaf Entree (NEW) Togo

$19.49

Award winning meatloaf grilled and topped with a mushroom gravy

NY Strip (NEW) Togo

$22.94

Choice 14oz NY Strip Steak (Certified Angus Beef)

Pork Tenderloin (NEW) Togo

$19.49

Pan roasted tenderloin topped with a granny smith apple glaze

Ribeye (NEW) Togo

$26.39

Aged choice ribeye 14oz (Certified Angus Beef)

Salmon (New) Togo

$21.79

7oz filet seared and served with a Dijon cream sauce

Baked Portobello (NEW) Togo

$18.34

Baked and stuffed with sundried tomato pestotopped with feta cheese

Desserts(NEW)

Chocolate Six Layer (NEW)

$6.84

Choc Chess (NEW)

$6.84

Apple Pie (NEW)

$6.84

French Apple Pie (NEW)

$6.84

Lemon Chess (NEW)

$6.84

Pecan Pie (NEW)

$6.84

Karens Coconut (NEW)

$6.84

Key Lime Pie (NEW)

$6.84Out of stock

Brownie Delight (NEW)

$6.84

Blondie (NEW)

$6.84

Vanilla (NEW)

$6.84

No Ice Cream (NEW)

$6.84

Birthday Cake

$6.84

Salted Caramel

$6.84

Kids Menu(NEW)

Kids Mac N Cheese (NEW)

$9.14

Kids Pizza (NEW)

$9.14

Chicken Tenders (NEW)

$9.14

Soda and Water (NEW)

IBC Rootbeer

IBC Rootbeer

$3.16
San Pelligrino

San Pelligrino

$3.45
Coke

Coke

$3.16
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.16
Mr. Pibb

Mr. Pibb

$3.16
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$3.16
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.16
Sprite

Sprite

$3.16
Red bull

Red bull

$4.60

Sweet Tea

$3.16

Unsweet Tea

$3.16
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Melito's Restaurant image

