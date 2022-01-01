- Home
Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery
451 Reviews
$$
4650 FL-64US
Bradenton, FL 34208
Order Again
Popular Items
NY Breakfast
3 Egg Omelette
Build your own omelette, however you want it!
All The Way Baby
3 Eggs Any Style with Hot Pastrami, Melted Swiss and Rope Sausage Served with Hash Browns and Biscuit & Gravy
New York Benedict
A Perfect NY Bagel served Open Face with Applewood Bacon, Capicola Ham and Easy Over Eggs topped with Amazing Homemade Hollandaise Sauce. Hash Browns Or Toast Served on the Side.
Pancake Wraps
2 Golden Brown Homemade Pancakes Stuffed with Eggs, Bacon and American Cheese served with Tater Tots. Syrup served on the side.
Sissy La La Breakfast
Veggie Omelette served with Turkey Sausage and tater tots
Skraps Scramble Bowl
Rope Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Hash Browns, Cheddar Cheese, Onion and Peppers Topped with 2 Eggs Your Way.
The Hole in One
2 Full Slices of NY Style French Toast with A Hole Filled with Eggs. Served with Applewood Bacon or Turkey Sausage Patty and A Side of Hash Browns
The Kick Starter
Two Eggs Any Style, Bacon and Tater Tots and a pancake
NY Breakfast Sandwiches
Brooklyn Belly Buster
Ham, Bacon, Sausage and Egg Over Easy on a Kaiser Roll or Bagel Served with Hash Browns.
E.B.L.T.M
Egg, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Toast/Bagel Served with Tater Tots
Street Walker
Delicious Ham, Egg and American Cheese Made to perfection on a roll or bagel
The Italian Stallion
Hot Pastrami, Easy Egg, and Provolone on Kaiser Roll or NY Bagel. Served with Hash Browns
The New Yorker
The Jersey Boy
Pork Roll or Taylor Ham (Depending on what part of jersey you visitin' from) Egg and Cheese on a ROll
Steak Egg & Cheese Burrito
NY Strip, 2 Eggs, Bell Pepper and Onion topped with Melted White American Cheese
Breakfast Burrito
Egg, Chorizo sausage, bacon, pepper, mushroom, onion and jack cheese melted wrapped and ready to indulge
The Boss
NY Strip, 2 Eggs, Onion and melted white American cheese
NY Bagels
NY Bagel Favorites
Lox & Eggs
Bagel with cream cheese, macknight salmon with eggs scrambled together served open face topped with fresh sliced red onion
Fuhgeddaboudit!
Bagel and cream cheese with fresh sliced tomato and black cracked pepper served open face.
Eggster Bagel
NY Bagel Stuffed with our homemade egg salad sliced red onion and tomato
NY Nova Lox Bagel
Bagel with cream cheese, nova salmon, sliced tomato and red onion topped with capers
Breakfast Sides
Finger Tips
Specialty Hero's
Slam Dunk
Tru Bronx Tale
jack the Jerk
Under the bridge
Ultimate Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on triple stacked toast! True Love
The Yankee
Stacked roast beef and cheddar topped with coleslaw and russian dressing on marble rye bread
Veggie Madness
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, spinach, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, olives, tomatoes, olives, red onions, banana peppers topped with oil and vinegar on an 8" hero
The Sassy Chicken
Chicken salad, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and purple onion on an 8" hero
AmericANO
roast beef, turkey and ham with yellow american, lettuce and tomato on 8"
Italian
Meat Hook
salami, capicola, pepperoni, roast beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion banana peppers and olives topped with signature mellie's sauce on 8'
Keep it Tickin
turkey, swiss, spinach, onion and tomato topped with honey dijon on 8"
The Woody Allen
Hot Hero's
Liberty Hero
NY Strip Steak, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers & Mushrooms with Melted Provolone and Mozzarella
Chicken Parm
Meatball Wedge
Grampy's famous Meatballs with melted provolone and Grampy's homemade marinara
Tuna Melt
Fresh made tuna and smoked provolone melted to perfection stacked high on beautiful marble rye
Cluckin Russian
Chicken Cutlet, Melted Muenster, Bacon & Russian Dressing
Big Guido
Real Italian Rope Sausage, Grilled onions & Peppers served on Italian Bread topped with homemade spicy deli mustard
Pressed Eggplanter
Fried Eggplant, Melted Muenster Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce and drizzled with Balsamic Dressing
Hot Italian
Sizzling Capicola, Hot Sopressata, Grilled Salami, Hot Pepperoni & Melted Provolone Topped with Fresh Crisp Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers & Italian Peppers
Kick Ass Reuben
Hot Corned Beef, Pastrami or Turkey with Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing and Melted Swiss on Grilled Marble Rye
Deli King
Hot Corned Beef or Pastrami & Melted Swiss topped with NY Coleslaw
Banana Boat
Authentic Cuban Sandwich, Cuban pork, ham, Swiss, Mayo, mustard, pickles
Woody Allen
Combos
#1 Italian Stallion
Pastrami eggs and provolone on grilled white toast/bagel or hard roll served with tater tots and coffee
#2 The New Yorker
The Real Bacon Egg and Cheese on a bagel or hard roll served with tater tots and coffee
#3 Jersey Boy
Pork Roll, Egg and Cheese on hard roll or bagel served with tater tots and fries
#4 Breakfast Burrito
chorizo sausage, bacon egg and cheese with green peppers and onions wrapped to perfection served with tots and a coffee
#5 Street Walker
Ham, Egg and Cheese on a roll or bagel served with tater tots and coffee
#6 American Combo
Turkey, Ham and Roast Beef with yellow american, lettuce and tomato on 8" served with side and fountain drink
#7 Italian Combo
Sopressata, Pepperoni, Salami and Capicola with provolone cheese, lettuce, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, onion, tomato, oil and vinegar on 8" hero served with side and fountain drink
#8 Meat Hook Combo
Yellow American, salami, capicola, pepperoni, roast beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers and olives topped with Mellie's signature special sauce
#9 Manhattan Wrap Combo
Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, roasted red pepper, spinach and balsamic on a spinach or flour wrap served with fries and fountain drink
#10 Keep it Tikin Combo
Turkey, swiss, spinach, onion and tomato topped with honey dijon on an 8" hero served with side and fountain drink
#11 Liberty Hero Combo
NY cheese steak! NY strip steak, onions, peppers and mushrooms with melted provolone and mozzarella served on a 8" with a side and fountain drink
#12 Meatball Wedge Combo
Homemade meatballs with melted provolone and marinara toasted and served on 8" with side and fountain drink
#13 Chicken Parm Combo
Chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella and marinara toasted to perfection on a 8" served with side and fountain drink
#14 Kick Ass Reuben Combo
Piled high with choice of meat (corned beef, pastrami or turkey) topped with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian on beautiful grilled marble rye served with side and fountain drink
#15 Banana Boat Cuban Combo
Authentic cuban sandwich with slow roasted mojo pork, ham, swiss, thinly sliced pickels mustard and mayo fresh off the press served with side and fountain drink
Fresh Salads
Sm The Side Kick Salad
Small Bowl of Fresh Iceberg & Romaine Mix, Tomato and Onion Served with Choice of Dressing
Lg The Side Kick Salad
Large Bowl of Fresh Iceberg & Romaine Mix, Tomato and Onion Served with Choice of Dressing
Brooklyn Salad
Harvest Blend Lettuce, Crusted Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Green Olives and Red Onion Served with Choice of Dressing
Madison Bear Garden
Diced Crispy Breaded All White Meat Chicken Breast, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Applewood Bacon and Sliced Onions Over a Bed of Mixed Greens. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Julius Caesar Salad
Fresh Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Freshly Grate Parmesan Cheese and Croutons and House Special Ceasar Dressing.
The Butcher
Honey Ham, Salami, Oven Gold Turkey, Fresh Provolone, Hard Boiled Egg, Vine Riped Tomatoes over romaine served with balsamic vinaigrette
Antipasti Salad
Romaine Lettuce, slowly roasted tomato slices, strips of salami, sliced pepperoni, strips of provolone cheese, cucumber & fresh olives and onion with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Wraps
Captain Jack
Homemade House Special White Tuna with Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Roasted Red Peppers with Balsamic Vinaigrette Wrapped to Impress
Grampy's Chicken Wrap
Grampy's Chicken Salad and Swiss Cheese with Romaine Lettuce on Wrap of Choice
Healthy Bird
Oven Gold Turkey, Provolone, Fresh Spinach, Onion and Tomato with Honey Dijon on Spinach or Flour Wrap
Manhattan
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers and Spinach with Balsamic Vinaigrette Wrapped to Perfection
Midtown
Roasted Oven Gold Turkey, Black Forrest Ham and Swiss Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on A Spinach Wrap
The Roman
Fire Roasted Chicken Breast with Romaine Lettuce, Freshly Grated Parmesan and Caesar Dressing
Burgers and Street Dogs
Egg Slammer Burger
3/4 lb 100% Angus Beef Patty, Over Easy Egg, Capicola Ham, Cheddar Cheese and A Lil' Lettuce
Bam Bam Burger
3/4 lb 100% Angus Beef Patty with MeltedMuenster, Bam Bam Sauce, Fresh Lettuce, Tomato and Purple Onion
The Bacon Meltdown
3/4 lb 100% Angus BeefPatty Cooked with Pecanwood Bacon, Smothered with Swiss Cheese
Foot Long Hot Dog & Tots
Wings
Potato Bombs
Little Italy
Store
12" White
8" White
Deli Marble Rye
Deli Multi Grain Bread
Deli Wheat
Deli White
B&W Cookies
Croissant
Daisy Cakes
Danish
Italian Cookies
Butter Cookie Tin
Fully Cooked Bacon
Uncured Picante Sopressata
Uncured Regular Sopressata
Uncured Genoa Salame
Uncured Peppered Salame
Uncured Bianca Salame
Salame with white wine
Vidalia Onion Jar
Horseradish
Pepperhouse Gourmaise
Chipolte Gourmaise
Deli Dressing
Honey Mustard
Vermont cheddar
Gouda Cheese
Cooked Ham
Oven Roasted Turkey
Organic Sf Syrup
Chicken Sausage
Antipast Sopressata & Provolone
Antipast Salami & Provolone
Antipast Sopressata & Mozz
Blue Cheese
Asiago
Hot Dog Franks
Charcuterie Board with Cheese
Fresh Deli Salads
1/2lb Bronx Egg Salad
Lb Bronx Egg Salad
1/2lb Italian Pasta Salad
Lb Italian Pasta Salad
1/2lb Finest Chicken Salad
Lb Finest Chicken Salad
1/2lb Macaroni Salad
Lb Macaroni Salad
1/2lb Tuna Salad
Lb Tuna Salad
1/2lb New York Cole Slaw
Lb New York Cole Slaw
Small Uncle Tony Potato Salad
Large Uncle Tony Potato Salad
Sliced Meats
Taylor Ham lb
Taylor Ham 1/2 lb
Boars Head Ovengold Turkey lb
Boars Head Ovengold Turkey 1/2lb
Boars Head Black Forrest Ham lb
Boars Head Black Forrest Ham 1/2lb
Boars Head Blazing Buffalo Chicken lb
Boars Head Blazing Buffalo Chicken 1/2lb
Sopressata Citterio lb
Sopressata Citterio 1/2lb
Capicola Ham Roseli lb
Capicola Ham Roseli 1/2lb
Pepperoni Metro Deli lb
Pepperoni Metro Deli 1/2lb
Genoa Salami Metro lb
Genoa Salami Metro 1/2lb
Cuban Pork Metro Deli lb
Cuban Pork Metro Deli 1/2lb
Roast Beef Metro Deli lb
Roast Beef Metro Deli 1/2lb
Corned Beef Metro Deli lb
Corned Beef Metro Deli 1/2lb
Pastrami Metro Deli lb
Pastrami Metro Deli 1/2lb
Rope Sausage Roseli 1lb
Rope Sausage Roseli 1/2lb
1/4 lb nova lox
1/2 lb nova
Pecanwood Bacon 1lb
Pecanwood Bacon 1/2lb
Sliced Cheeses
Pepperjack Metro Deli lb
Pepperjack Metro Deli 1/2lb
Provolone Metro Deli lb
Provolone Metro Deli 1/2lb
Cheddar Hickory Smoke Metro Deli lb
Cheddar Hickory Smoke Metro Deli 1/2lb
Muenster Boars Head lb
Muenster Boars Head 1/2lb
Swiss Metro Deli lb
Swiss Metro Deli 1/2lb
Fresh Mozzarella Balls 8oz
Mozzarella Roseli lb
Mozzarella Roseli 1/2lb
White American Boars Head lb
White American Boars Head 1/2lb
Yellow American Boars Head lb
Yellow American Boars Head 1/2lb
Heat & Eat Dinners
Parmigiana (Chicken or Eggplant)
Fried Eggplant, Melted Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers with Homemade Marina Over Bed of Pasta
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Smothered Mozzarella with Homemade Marina Over A Bed of Pasta
Zesty Italian
Italian Rope Sausage with Sauteed Spinach and Green Peppers in EVO over A Bed of Pasta
The Big Apple
Authentic New York Spaghetti and Meatballs with Homemade Marinara
Mellie's Sauce
Drinks
Coffee
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Chocolate Milk
Coca Cola Bottle
Diet Coke Bottle
Dasani Water
Sprite Bottle
Sprite Can
Coke Can
Powerade
Moutain Dew
Jumex
Diet Coke Can
Pony Malta
Pineapple Soda
Monster
Dr. Browns
Fanta Bottle
Red Bull
Powerade
Gatorade
Coffee Coke
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
The Best of New York Deli's in Florida! The Real Thing Is Finally Here!
4650 FL-64US, Bradenton, FL 34208