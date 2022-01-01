Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery

451 Reviews

$$

4650 FL-64US

Bradenton, FL 34208

Order Again

Popular Items

The New Yorker
Hot Italian
#7 Italian Combo

NY Breakfast

3 Egg Omelette

3 Egg Omelette

$6.99

Build your own omelette, however you want it!

All The Way Baby

All The Way Baby

$9.99

3 Eggs Any Style with Hot Pastrami, Melted Swiss and Rope Sausage Served with Hash Browns and Biscuit & Gravy

New York Benedict

New York Benedict

$9.75

A Perfect NY Bagel served Open Face with Applewood Bacon, Capicola Ham and Easy Over Eggs topped with Amazing Homemade Hollandaise Sauce. Hash Browns Or Toast Served on the Side.

Pancake Wraps

Pancake Wraps

$8.75

2 Golden Brown Homemade Pancakes Stuffed with Eggs, Bacon and American Cheese served with Tater Tots. Syrup served on the side.

Sissy La La Breakfast

Sissy La La Breakfast

$8.75

Veggie Omelette served with Turkey Sausage and tater tots

Skraps Scramble Bowl

Skraps Scramble Bowl

$8.99

Rope Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Hash Browns, Cheddar Cheese, Onion and Peppers Topped with 2 Eggs Your Way.

The Hole in One

The Hole in One

$7.99

2 Full Slices of NY Style French Toast with A Hole Filled with Eggs. Served with Applewood Bacon or Turkey Sausage Patty and A Side of Hash Browns

The Kick Starter

The Kick Starter

$7.99

Two Eggs Any Style, Bacon and Tater Tots and a pancake

NY Breakfast Sandwiches

Brooklyn Belly Buster

$7.25

Ham, Bacon, Sausage and Egg Over Easy on a Kaiser Roll or Bagel Served with Hash Browns.

E.B.L.T.M

E.B.L.T.M

$6.25

Egg, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Toast/Bagel Served with Tater Tots

Street Walker

Street Walker

$5.99

Delicious Ham, Egg and American Cheese Made to perfection on a roll or bagel

The Italian Stallion

$5.75

Hot Pastrami, Easy Egg, and Provolone on Kaiser Roll or NY Bagel. Served with Hash Browns

The New Yorker

The New Yorker

$5.99
The Jersey Boy

The Jersey Boy

$5.99

Pork Roll or Taylor Ham (Depending on what part of jersey you visitin' from) Egg and Cheese on a ROll

Steak Egg & Cheese Burrito

Steak Egg & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

NY Strip, 2 Eggs, Bell Pepper and Onion topped with Melted White American Cheese

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$5.99

Egg, Chorizo sausage, bacon, pepper, mushroom, onion and jack cheese melted wrapped and ready to indulge

The Boss

$6.99

NY Strip, 2 Eggs, Onion and melted white American cheese

NY Bagels

Half Dozen Bagels

Half Dozen Bagels

$11.99
Bakers Dozen

Bakers Dozen

$19.99

New York’s Bakers Dozen you get 13 Bagels for the price of 12. Want a platter, ask about our catering options

NY Cream Cheese (hp)

$4.99

NY Cream Cheese (pt)

$6.99
Bagels

Bagels

$1.75

Fresh Out of The Oven, The Real New York Water Bagels To Go

NY Bagel Favorites

Lox & Eggs

$9.75

Bagel with cream cheese, macknight salmon with eggs scrambled together served open face topped with fresh sliced red onion

Fuhgeddaboudit!

$5.99

Bagel and cream cheese with fresh sliced tomato and black cracked pepper served open face.

Eggster Bagel

Eggster Bagel

$7.25

NY Bagel Stuffed with our homemade egg salad sliced red onion and tomato

NY Nova Lox Bagel

$8.99

Bagel with cream cheese, nova salmon, sliced tomato and red onion topped with capers

Breakfast Sides

1 Biscuit & Gravy

$4.99

1 Pancake

$2.75

1 Roped Sausage

$2.99

1 Chorizo Sausag Patty

$2.25

1 Turkey Sausage Patty

$1.75

2 Applewood Bacon

$2.25

2 Toast

$2.50

Egg

$1.89

Tater Tots

$2.50

Finger Tips

Fresh Crinkle Fries

$2.25

Metro Deli Chips

$1.89

Zucchini Sticks

$3.99

1 NY Pickle on Stick

$1.50

Yonkers Onion Rings

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99

NY Knish potato

$4.25

1 Potato Bomb

$1.99

Specialty Hero's

Slam Dunk

$8.75

Tru Bronx Tale

$7.99

jack the Jerk

$7.99

Under the bridge

$7.99
Ultimate Club

Ultimate Club

$8.75

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on triple stacked toast! True Love

The Yankee

The Yankee

$9.99

Stacked roast beef and cheddar topped with coleslaw and russian dressing on marble rye bread

Veggie Madness

$6.75

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, spinach, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, olives, tomatoes, olives, red onions, banana peppers topped with oil and vinegar on an 8" hero

The Sassy Chicken

$7.99

Chicken salad, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and purple onion on an 8" hero

AmericANO

$8.99

roast beef, turkey and ham with yellow american, lettuce and tomato on 8"

Italian

$8.99

Meat Hook

$8.99

salami, capicola, pepperoni, roast beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion banana peppers and olives topped with signature mellie's sauce on 8'

Keep it Tickin

$7.99

turkey, swiss, spinach, onion and tomato topped with honey dijon on 8"

The Woody Allen

$15.99

Hot Hero's

Liberty Hero

$7.99

NY Strip Steak, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers & Mushrooms with Melted Provolone and Mozzarella

Chicken Parm

$7.99
Meatball Wedge

Meatball Wedge

$8.99

Grampy's famous Meatballs with melted provolone and Grampy's homemade marinara

Tuna Melt

$8.99

Fresh made tuna and smoked provolone melted to perfection stacked high on beautiful marble rye

Cluckin Russian

$8.99

Chicken Cutlet, Melted Muenster, Bacon & Russian Dressing

Big Guido

Big Guido

$9.99

Real Italian Rope Sausage, Grilled onions & Peppers served on Italian Bread topped with homemade spicy deli mustard

Pressed Eggplanter

Pressed Eggplanter

$7.99Out of stock

Fried Eggplant, Melted Muenster Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce and drizzled with Balsamic Dressing

Hot Italian

Hot Italian

$9.99

Sizzling Capicola, Hot Sopressata, Grilled Salami, Hot Pepperoni & Melted Provolone Topped with Fresh Crisp Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers & Italian Peppers

Kick Ass Reuben

$8.99

Hot Corned Beef, Pastrami or Turkey with Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing and Melted Swiss on Grilled Marble Rye

Deli King

$8.99

Hot Corned Beef or Pastrami & Melted Swiss topped with NY Coleslaw

Banana Boat

Banana Boat

$7.99

Authentic Cuban Sandwich, Cuban pork, ham, Swiss, Mayo, mustard, pickles

Woody Allen

$15.99

Combos

Hero, Side and Fountain Drink!

#1 Italian Stallion

$7.75

Pastrami eggs and provolone on grilled white toast/bagel or hard roll served with tater tots and coffee

#2 The New Yorker

$7.50

The Real Bacon Egg and Cheese on a bagel or hard roll served with tater tots and coffee

#3 Jersey Boy

$7.50

Pork Roll, Egg and Cheese on hard roll or bagel served with tater tots and fries

#4 Breakfast Burrito

#4 Breakfast Burrito

$7.75

chorizo sausage, bacon egg and cheese with green peppers and onions wrapped to perfection served with tots and a coffee

#5 Street Walker

#5 Street Walker

$6.99

Ham, Egg and Cheese on a roll or bagel served with tater tots and coffee

#6 American Combo

#6 American Combo

$7.99

Turkey, Ham and Roast Beef with yellow american, lettuce and tomato on 8" served with side and fountain drink

#7 Italian Combo

#7 Italian Combo

$9.99

Sopressata, Pepperoni, Salami and Capicola with provolone cheese, lettuce, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, onion, tomato, oil and vinegar on 8" hero served with side and fountain drink

#8 Meat Hook Combo

$9.99

Yellow American, salami, capicola, pepperoni, roast beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers and olives topped with Mellie's signature special sauce

#9 Manhattan Wrap Combo

$7.75

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, roasted red pepper, spinach and balsamic on a spinach or flour wrap served with fries and fountain drink

#10 Keep it Tikin Combo

$7.99

Turkey, swiss, spinach, onion and tomato topped with honey dijon on an 8" hero served with side and fountain drink

#11 Liberty Hero Combo

$9.75

NY cheese steak! NY strip steak, onions, peppers and mushrooms with melted provolone and mozzarella served on a 8" with a side and fountain drink

#12 Meatball Wedge Combo

#12 Meatball Wedge Combo

$9.99

Homemade meatballs with melted provolone and marinara toasted and served on 8" with side and fountain drink

#13 Chicken Parm Combo

$8.99

Chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella and marinara toasted to perfection on a 8" served with side and fountain drink

#14 Kick Ass Reuben Combo

#14 Kick Ass Reuben Combo

$10.99

Piled high with choice of meat (corned beef, pastrami or turkey) topped with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian on beautiful grilled marble rye served with side and fountain drink

#15 Banana Boat Cuban Combo

#15 Banana Boat Cuban Combo

$8.99

Authentic cuban sandwich with slow roasted mojo pork, ham, swiss, thinly sliced pickels mustard and mayo fresh off the press served with side and fountain drink

Fresh Salads

Sm The Side Kick Salad

$4.25

Small Bowl of Fresh Iceberg & Romaine Mix, Tomato and Onion Served with Choice of Dressing

Lg The Side Kick Salad

$6.25

Large Bowl of Fresh Iceberg & Romaine Mix, Tomato and Onion Served with Choice of Dressing

Brooklyn Salad

$8.75

Harvest Blend Lettuce, Crusted Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Green Olives and Red Onion Served with Choice of Dressing

Madison Bear Garden

Madison Bear Garden

$9.25

Diced Crispy Breaded All White Meat Chicken Breast, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Applewood Bacon and Sliced Onions Over a Bed of Mixed Greens. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Julius Caesar Salad

Julius Caesar Salad

$6.75

Fresh Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Freshly Grate Parmesan Cheese and Croutons and House Special Ceasar Dressing.

The Butcher

$9.25

Honey Ham, Salami, Oven Gold Turkey, Fresh Provolone, Hard Boiled Egg, Vine Riped Tomatoes over romaine served with balsamic vinaigrette

Antipasti Salad

Antipasti Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, slowly roasted tomato slices, strips of salami, sliced pepperoni, strips of provolone cheese, cucumber & fresh olives and onion with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Wraps

Captain Jack

$6.99Out of stock

Homemade House Special White Tuna with Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Roasted Red Peppers with Balsamic Vinaigrette Wrapped to Impress

Grampy's Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Grampy's Chicken Salad and Swiss Cheese with Romaine Lettuce on Wrap of Choice

Healthy Bird

Healthy Bird

$6.99

Oven Gold Turkey, Provolone, Fresh Spinach, Onion and Tomato with Honey Dijon on Spinach or Flour Wrap

Manhattan

$6.99

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers and Spinach with Balsamic Vinaigrette Wrapped to Perfection

Midtown

Midtown

$6.99

Roasted Oven Gold Turkey, Black Forrest Ham and Swiss Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on A Spinach Wrap

The Roman

The Roman

$6.75

Fire Roasted Chicken Breast with Romaine Lettuce, Freshly Grated Parmesan and Caesar Dressing

Burgers and Street Dogs

Egg Slammer Burger

$8.99

3/4 lb 100% Angus Beef Patty, Over Easy Egg, Capicola Ham, Cheddar Cheese and A Lil' Lettuce

Bam Bam Burger

Bam Bam Burger

$8.99

3/4 lb 100% Angus Beef Patty with MeltedMuenster, Bam Bam Sauce, Fresh Lettuce, Tomato and Purple Onion

The Bacon Meltdown

$8.99

3/4 lb 100% Angus BeefPatty Cooked with Pecanwood Bacon, Smothered with Swiss Cheese

Foot Long Hot Dog & Tots

$6.99

Wings

10 Piece Wings

$10.99Out of stock

20 Piece Wings

$19.99Out of stock

50 Piece Wings

$49.99Out of stock

10 Piece Tenders

$15.99

The All In Bundle

$19.99Out of stock

Baskets & Fries

Sampler Basket

$9.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Tender Basket

$7.99

Potato Bombs

Crispy Meat Stuffed Potato Balls Served with Fries & Your Favorite Mellie's Sauce on the Side.

2 Potato Bombs and Fries

$7.25

3 Potato Bombs & Fries

$9.25

6 Potato Bombs & Fries

$16.25

Little Italy

Stromboli

$9.99

The Big Guido

$8.75

Uncle Tony's Meatball Wedge

$7.99

Chicken Parm

$6.99

Pressed Eggplanter

$6.99

Hot Italian

$9.99

Parmigiana Dinner

$9.99

Zesty Italian

$9.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.99

Store

12" White

$8.99

8" White

$6.99

Deli Marble Rye

$4.99

Deli Multi Grain Bread

$6.99

Deli Wheat

$4.99

Deli White

$4.99

B&W Cookies

$1.99

Croissant

$2.50

Daisy Cakes

$1.99

Danish

$1.50

Italian Cookies

$6.99

Butter Cookie Tin

$5.99

Fully Cooked Bacon

$6.25

Uncured Picante Sopressata

$7.25

Uncured Regular Sopressata

$6.75

Uncured Genoa Salame

$6.25

Uncured Peppered Salame

$5.99

Uncured Bianca Salame

$5.99

Salame with white wine

$7.25

Vidalia Onion Jar

$3.99

Horseradish

$3.99

Pepperhouse Gourmaise

$3.99

Chipolte Gourmaise

$3.99

Deli Dressing

$3.99

Honey Mustard

$3.99

Vermont cheddar

$4.25

Gouda Cheese

$4.99

Cooked Ham

$4.50

Oven Roasted Turkey

$5.99

Organic Sf Syrup

$1.99

Chicken Sausage

$6.75

Antipast Sopressata & Provolone

$4.25

Antipast Salami & Provolone

$4.25

Antipast Sopressata & Mozz

$4.25

Blue Cheese

$3.99

Asiago

$4.99

Hot Dog Franks

$4.99

Charcuterie Board with Cheese

$10.25

Fresh Deli Salads

1/2lb Bronx Egg Salad

$4.25

Lb Bronx Egg Salad

$7.75

1/2lb Italian Pasta Salad

$4.25

Lb Italian Pasta Salad

$7.75

1/2lb Finest Chicken Salad

$5.75

Lb Finest Chicken Salad

$8.99

1/2lb Macaroni Salad

$4.25

Lb Macaroni Salad

$7.75

1/2lb Tuna Salad

$5.99

Lb Tuna Salad

$8.99

1/2lb New York Cole Slaw

$4.25

Lb New York Cole Slaw

$6.99

Small Uncle Tony Potato Salad

$4.25

Large Uncle Tony Potato Salad

$7.25

Sliced Meats

Taylor Ham lb

$9.59

Taylor Ham 1/2 lb

$4.80

Boars Head Ovengold Turkey lb

$9.59

Boars Head Ovengold Turkey 1/2lb

$4.80

Boars Head Black Forrest Ham lb

$9.59

Boars Head Black Forrest Ham 1/2lb

$4.80

Boars Head Blazing Buffalo Chicken lb

$8.59

Boars Head Blazing Buffalo Chicken 1/2lb

$4.30

Sopressata Citterio lb

$13.91

Sopressata Citterio 1/2lb

$6.95

Capicola Ham Roseli lb

$8.69

Capicola Ham Roseli 1/2lb

$4.35

Pepperoni Metro Deli lb

$7.77

Pepperoni Metro Deli 1/2lb

$3.88

Genoa Salami Metro lb

$9.59

Genoa Salami Metro 1/2lb

$4.80

Cuban Pork Metro Deli lb

$7.49

Cuban Pork Metro Deli 1/2lb

$3.75

Roast Beef Metro Deli lb

$10.45

Roast Beef Metro Deli 1/2lb

$5.22

Corned Beef Metro Deli lb

$11.45

Corned Beef Metro Deli 1/2lb

$5.72

Pastrami Metro Deli lb

$11.49

Pastrami Metro Deli 1/2lb

$5.75

Rope Sausage Roseli 1lb

$4.89

Rope Sausage Roseli 1/2lb

$2.45

1/4 lb nova lox

$7.79

1/2 lb nova

$15.49

Pecanwood Bacon 1lb

$10.82

Pecanwood Bacon 1/2lb

$5.41

Sliced Cheeses

Pepperjack Metro Deli lb

$8.33

Pepperjack Metro Deli 1/2lb

$4.16

Provolone Metro Deli lb

$8.49

Provolone Metro Deli 1/2lb

$4.24

Cheddar Hickory Smoke Metro Deli lb

$9.53

Cheddar Hickory Smoke Metro Deli 1/2lb

$4.77

Muenster Boars Head lb

$8.10

Muenster Boars Head 1/2lb

$4.05

Swiss Metro Deli lb

$9.59

Swiss Metro Deli 1/2lb

$4.80

Fresh Mozzarella Balls 8oz

$8.25

Mozzarella Roseli lb

$8.10

Mozzarella Roseli 1/2lb

$4.05

White American Boars Head lb

$6.99

White American Boars Head 1/2lb

$3.50

Yellow American Boars Head lb

$6.99

Yellow American Boars Head 1/2lb

$3.50

Heat & Eat Dinners

Parmigiana (Chicken or Eggplant)

$13.00

Fried Eggplant, Melted Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers with Homemade Marina Over Bed of Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Smothered Mozzarella with Homemade Marina Over A Bed of Pasta

Zesty Italian

$13.00

Italian Rope Sausage with Sauteed Spinach and Green Peppers in EVO over A Bed of Pasta

The Big Apple

$13.00Out of stock

Authentic New York Spaghetti and Meatballs with Homemade Marinara

Mellie's Sauce

2oz Mellie's Sauce

$0.50

4oz Mellie's Sauce

$1.00

Drinks

Coffee

$1.75

Apple Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Coca Cola Bottle

$2.25

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.25

Dasani Water

$1.50

Sprite Bottle

$2.25

Sprite Can

$1.39

Coke Can

$1.69

Powerade

$2.25

Moutain Dew

$2.25

Jumex

$2.25

Diet Coke Can

$1.69

Pony Malta

$2.99

Pineapple Soda

$2.25

Monster

$3.59

Dr. Browns

$2.75

Fanta Bottle

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.59

Powerade

$2.28

Gatorade

$2.25

Coffee Coke

$3.59

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Fountain Soda Free Refill

Fresca

$2.25

Hi C Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Ice Tea

$2.25

Mellow Yellow

$2.25

Mr. Pibb

$2.25

Powerade Blue

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

water

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Best of New York Deli's in Florida! The Real Thing Is Finally Here!

Website

Location

4650 FL-64US, Bradenton, FL 34208

Directions

Gallery
Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery image
Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery image
Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery image
Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery image

Map
