Melody's Coastal Cafe Midway
34 North Coastal Highway
Midway, GA 31320
MEL'S MAIN MENU
Mels Coastal Starters
Italian breaded mozzarella cheese fried golden brown.
Fresh fried corn chips with queso, pico, chipotle aioli and cotija cheese. Add pulled pork, shrimp or chicken.
Fried wonton strips topped with raw Ahi tuna tossed in Hawaiian poke sauce, onions, cilantro, mango, tomatoes, then drizzled with house made wasabi cream and unagi (sweet sushi sauce).
Hand breaded green tomatoes fried to a golden crisp.
Lightly breaded, fried to a golden crisp
Hand breaded chips fried to a golden crisp
Fried to order corn chips served with queso blanco
Crispy fries smothered in sage gravy, cheese curds, bacon bits, fried egg and green onions
Our own house made corn and green chili hush puppies, gently fried then baked to a tender golden brown.
Battered mushrooms fried to a golden brown.
Breaded, fried and served with cocktail sauce
Salads & Soups
Chef Specialties
Lamb and Beef Gyro, with lettuce, tomato and onion wrapped in a pita, tzatziki on the side.
Tender pulled pork piled high on a Martin's bun. Served with a side of slaw and choice of BBQ sauce for topping.
10oz Slow roasted Prime Rib, served with salad bar (in house) and choice of a side.
Two slices of Texas toast, toasted and topped with shaved prime rib dipped in our Chicago style au jus then smothered in beef gravy.
Shaved Prime Rib dunked in our Chicago Beef style au jus, topped with melted swiss cheese and served with a side of our au jus
Four chicken enchiladas, cooked and covered with a sour cream and green chili sauce, served with sides of Spanish rice and refried beans.
Platters
Hand breaded and fried chicken tenders.
Atlantic Cod hand dipped into our own beer batter and fried to a golden crisp.
Hand breaded white shrimp then fried. Can be grilled or blackened.
Hand breaded oysters golden fried.
Mahi Mahi grilled, blackened or lightly dusted in seasoned cornmeal then fried.
Hearty appetites only! Our Captain Ron's platter includes, fried cod, fried shrimp, fried oysters, fried clam strips, fries, slaw and hush puppies! No substitutions please!
Kids Menu
Tacos
Beer battered and fried, grilled, blackened or teriyaki. Topped with cabbage, onions, cilantro, jalapeno aioli (sweet not hot) and cotija cheese (similar to parmesan)
Hand breaded and fried, grilled, blackened or teriyaki. Topped with cabbage, onions, cilantro, jalapeno aioli (sweet not hot) and cotija cheese (similar to parmesan)
Our version of Mexican carnitas, seasoned pulled pork topped with cabbage, cilantro, onions, jalapeno aioli (sweet not spicy) and hot sauce.
Fried, grilled, blackened or teriyaki chicken tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese.
Lightly dusted and fried, grilled, blackened or teriyaki. Topped with cabbage, onions, cilantro, jalapeno aioli (sweet not hot) and cotija cheese (similar to parmesan)
3 deep fried corn tortilla tacos stuffed with red chile beef and cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and cotija cheese, comes with a side of sour cream.
Burritos
Po’ Boys
Cod hand breaded and fried, blackened, or grilled, served on authentic Leidenheimer French rolls from New Orleans, topped with creole mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle.
Golden fried oysters served on authentic Leidenheimer French rolls from New Orleans, topped with creole mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle.
Shrimp hand breaded and fried, blackened, or grilled, served on authentic Leidenheimer French rolls from New Orleans, topped with creole mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle.
Mahi Mahi lightly dusted and fried, blackened, or grilled, served on authentic Leidenheimer French rolls from New Orleans, topped with creole mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle.
Burgers
Fresh never frozen Angus chuck, hand pattied daily, grilled and covered with American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and served on a Martin's bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
Blackened Patty with Applewood smoked bacon, Gorgonzola crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
Fresh never frozen Angus chuck, hand pattied daily, grilled and covered with American cheese and served on a Martin's bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
House made pimento cheese, fried green tomato, caramelized onion and remoulade.
Cajun seasoned and brined chicken breast topped with melted swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli.
Fresh never frozen Angus chuck, hand pattied daily and served on a Martin's bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
Caramelized onions, American cheese and Swiss cheese served on toasted marble rye.
Over easy fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Mexican seasoned Angus patty with grilled green chili's, monterey jack cheese, jalapeno smoked bacon and chipotle aioli on a Martin's bun.
American Cheese, Applewoood smoked bacon, fried onion strings and choice of BBQ sauce.
Sides a la Carte
Extra Sauces
Horseradish honey mustard cream sauce
Dessert
Soft serve chocolate by itself or vanilla with Flavor Burst choice of up to 8 flavors! Cup or a cone available. In house we have the following toppings available: Reese's, Butterfinger, Oreo, Rainbow Sprinkles, nuts, M&M's, chocolate and caramel syrup.
Soft serve chocolate by itself or vanilla with Flavor Burst choice of up to 8 flavors! Cup or a cone available. In house we have the following toppings available: Reese's, Butterfinger, Oreo, Rainbow Sprinkles, nuts, M&M's, chocolate and caramel syrup.
Decadent chocolate toffee mousse cake made with Kahlua
Cheesecake chimi deep fried, tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with chocolate sauce, served with your choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream.
Two Bavarian cream filled churros tossed in cinnamon and sugar, drizzled with caramel and served with a side of vanilla or chocolate ice cream.
MEL'S PIZZA MENU
Mel's Pizza Kitchen
Pepperoni, Ham, Hot Capicola, Sweet Italian Sausage and Bacon
BBQ sauce base, provolone cheese, mozzarella, red onion, grilled chicken and finished with BBQ sauce.
Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Onion and Bell Pepper
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, red onion, grilled chicken.
Onion, bell pepper, tomato, mushroom and black olive
Ham, pineapple, red onion and finished with shredded coconut.
Fresh Mozzarella, hand crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil then finished with fresh basil.
NY White pie, Ricotta, mozzarella, romano, caramelized onions, extra virgin olive oil, sesame crust and finished with fresh basil.
Pepperoni, ham, salami, bell pepper, onions and mozzarella, baked then buttered and and dusted with parmesan and oregano on top.
Ricotta, mozzarella, romano, parmesan, black pepper, salt, garlic, oregano
Italian sausage, sweet pepper strips, onion, marinara and mozzarella rolled into pizza dough and baked.
Comes with mozzarella and a side of marinara, Choose up to 5 toppings.
Fried Italian pastry shell filled with house made cannoli cream.
Giant 14" tortilla lightly buttered and smothered in cheddar/monterey jack cheese, topped with mild green chili's and baked till crispy. It's Arizona's answer to a grilled cheese sandwich but oh so tasty!
Our quesadillas aren't just one little tortilla folded in half, we use two giant 14" tortillas, sandwiched in between is our quesadilla sauce, grilled chicken and lots of cheddar and monterey jack cheese. We butter the top tortilla and bake till crispy.
Italian Hero roll stuffed with pepperoni, ham, genoa salami, hot capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Comes with a side of vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.
Italian hero roll stuffed with house made beef and pork meatballs, marinara, provolone and parmesan cheese then baked.
Italian hero roll stuffed with ham and provolone cheese, baked then topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Penne pasta topped with marinara
Pastrami, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mustard and mayo.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
34 North Coastal Highway, Midway, GA 31320