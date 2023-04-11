Melody's Brunch and Bar LLC 116 S 1st St unit A
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Fine Brunch and Cocktails
Location
116 S 1st St unit A, Temple, TX 76501
Gallery