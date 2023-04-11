  • Home
Melody's Brunch and Bar LLC 116 S 1st St unit A

No reviews yet

116 S 1st St unit A

Temple, TX 76501

Food Menu

Starters

Roasted Pear & Brie Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Rosemary honey glazed pear, baked brie,balsamic dressed greens

Vanilla Bean Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$11.00

Seasonal Fruit with granola, nuts, berries

Elote Dip

$12.00

lightly smoked corn, with mexican creme,cotija,lime, house seasond chips

Hickory Smoked Candied Bacon

$15.00

cramelized Smoked Bacon, served with chipotle infused sauce

Biscuits & Fruit Whipped Butters

$12.00

buttermilk biscuits paired with fruit culture butter & Lavander infused honey

Deviled Eggs Royal

$10.00

deviled eggs, spice, pickled jalapeno jam - vegetarian

Main Course

Sweet Leige Waffle

$13.00

Melodys House Waffle, triple spec spiked Mascarpone & macerated Berries

Oven Baked French Toast

$13.00

Custard baked Potato & Brioche Toast, orange scented chantilly, peach compote

Chicken & Waffles

$21.00

boneless deep fried crunchy seasoned chicken, topped with mapple syrup

Shakshuka

$16.00

Roasted ancho chili & Tomato, served with melted mozzarella pearl, poached egg, fire roasted pepper coulis, peppers, onions, house Garlic Naan

Steak & Eggs

$32.00

8 oz angus ribye, eggs your way,mesquite & Brown butter yukon Gold, caramelized onion & Chimichurri Sauce

Citrus Baked Salmon

$20.00

Lemon Roasted Salmon with Dijon herbed crust,served ith seasoned vegetables & Champagne cream

Melody's Avocado Toast

$12.00

Smashed avocado on toasted sour dough, Marinated tomato, pickled shallots, radish & Candied Pecans

Lunch

Santa Fe BBQ Brisket Cheddar Sandwich

$14.00

bulled brisket smothered in house BBQ sauce, topped with melted cheddar cheese. and wrapped in golden toasted sourdough

Grilled Goat Cheese

$14.00

rosmerry sour dough, goat cheese,onion,jams,spice - Vegetatian

Chicken Salad Croissant

$12.00

chicken,grape,nuts,mixed nuts

Jack's Potato Soup

$11.00

red potato, cream, greens,bacon

Soup of the day

$10.00

Citrus Baked Samon

$20.00

Samon, greens,grain

Melodys Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Blood Oranges, Pickled Shallots, Honey Lemon Vinaigrette

Side

Two Eggs Your Way

$4.00

Two Strips of Bacon

$3.00

Two Sausage Links

$3.00

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Sourdough Toast

$3.00

House Made Club Chips

$3.00

House Salad

$6.00

Kids Waffle

$6.00

Dessert

White Chocolate Mousse and Caramel

$8.00

choclate, cream, fruit

Bourbon brownie

$8.00

choclate hot brownie, icecream

Ice Cream Sunday

$10.00

Added Sides

Fresh Strawberries

$2.00

Fresh Blueberries

$2.00

Fruit Peach Jam

$2.00

Fruit Rasberry Jam

$2.00

Creamed choclate honey

$2.00

Creamed Honey

$2.00

Pancake

$3.00

Drink

Tap Water

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

bottled water

$2.50

Soda/Tea

Soda / Tea

$2.50

Specialty Soda

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Alcohol

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Classic

$8.00

Coffee

house coffee

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Drink Menu

Cocktails

PINK EMPRESS

$10.00

TIFFANY MIMOSA

$10.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$11.00

STRAWBERRY JALAPENO MARGARITA

$12.00

BROWN SUGAR ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

CLOVER CLUB

$12.00

IRISH COFFEE

$9.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$10.00

SPECIAL REQUEST

$11.00

ORIGINAL MIMOSA

$9.00

Lavender MIMOSA

$9.00

Peach MIMOSA

$9.00

Mango MIMOSA

$9.00

Strawberry MIMOSA

$9.00

Mocktails

Strawberry "Mojito"

$9.00

Orange Dreamsicle

$8.00

Peach Sunrise

$8.00

Blueberry Spring

$8.00

Beer

Dos Equis

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Wine

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

GLS Tempranillo

$8.00

GLS Syrah

$8.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

BTL Tempranillo

$32.00

BTL Syrah

$32.00

GLS Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Moscato

$8.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$8.00

BTL Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Moscato

$32.00

BLT Pinot Grigio

$32.00

GLS Sangiovese Rose

$8.00

BTL Sangiovese Rose

$32.00

GLS Champagne Brut

$8.00

BTL Champagne Brut

$32.00

NA Beverages

MILK

$2.50

HOUSE COFFEE

$2.50

LATTE

$5.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$2.50

WATER

TOPO CHICO

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

ITALIAN SODA

$6.00

SODA

$2.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Fine Brunch and Cocktails

Location

116 S 1st St unit A, Temple, TX 76501

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

