Vietnamese
Thai

Melody's - Casual Vietnamese

114 Reviews

$$

47 East Butler

Ambler, PA 19002

Order Again

HOUSE BEVERAGES

Thai Milk Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Green Tea Latte

$6.00Out of stock

Iced Milk Coffee

$6.00Out of stock

SODA

Pepsi Cola

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

WATER

Water

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
Saturday4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
Restaurant info

Melody's is a small Vietnamese joint that brings traditional Vietnamese street eats — banana leaf wrapped dumplings, open faced rice cakes, savory crepes, wok-charred filet mignon to name a few—to Ambler. We know that authenticity matters, and our flavors carry authenticity in each dish.

Website

Location

47 East Butler, Ambler, PA 19002

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Melody's - Casual Vietnamese image

