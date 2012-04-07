Vietnamese
Thai
Melody's - Casual Vietnamese
114 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
|Wednesday
|4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
|Thursday
|4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
|Friday
|4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
|Saturday
|4:45 pm - 9:20 pm
Restaurant info
Melody's is a small Vietnamese joint that brings traditional Vietnamese street eats — banana leaf wrapped dumplings, open faced rice cakes, savory crepes, wok-charred filet mignon to name a few—to Ambler. We know that authenticity matters, and our flavors carry authenticity in each dish.
Location
47 East Butler, Ambler, PA 19002
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Ambler
Forest & Main Brewing Company - Ambler
4.3 • 697
241 North Main Street Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurant
Forest & Main Brewing Company - Butler Taproom
4.3 • 697
241 North Main Street Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurant